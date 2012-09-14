PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Paytah App Goes Live and Customers Now Have Access to IBAN Accounts Running on the Blockchain Paytah Payment Solutions announced the release of its new digital platform: The Paytah Wallet – a multicurrency account App running on the blockchain. - January 04, 2019 - Paytah Payment Solutions

NEXT.exchange is Burning More Than 95 Million of Its Tokens The hybrid decentralized and community-driven crypto exchange, NEXT (https://next.exchange), is going to destroy millions of tokens. There will be 75% fewer tokens on the market than what was initially expected. - March 26, 2018 - NEXT.exchange

NEXT.exchange Offers First Decentralized Social Crypto-Currency Trading Platform The crypto-currency market is booming like never before. In just a few months the bitcoin price smashed record after record, reaching a new all-time high of $10.000. Next.Exchange, one of the leading decentralized stock exchange platforms in cryptocurrencies, welcomed today another milestone of reaching more than 25.000 traders and that in just one week after their Initial Coin Offering (ICO). - November 30, 2017 - NEXT.exchange

French Regulatory Organization Authorizes Major French Bank to Use Talk to Pay for Card Not Present Payments with Voice Recognition French data protection regulatory organization (CNIL) authorization makes it possible for all La Banque Postale cardholders to benefit from Talk to Pay®, allowing them to be protected during Card Not Present purchases thanks to voice generated dynamic cryptogram. - March 26, 2016 - Talk to Pay

Touch Bank's Annual Results Having launched its operations in April 2015, Touch Bank, a retail online bank of the international financial group OTP, has signed up some 50,000 customers in more than 85 Russian cities by the end of the year. Its deposit volumes have exceeded RUB 1 bn. - January 21, 2016 - Touch Bank

Contego Announces Selection Into Accenture's Fintech Innovation Lab London Contego has been selected as one of the 15 startups that will be partnered with senior-level bank executives as part of the Accenture Fintech Lab programme 2016. - January 09, 2016 - Contego

ApostillEasy – Automated Online Apostille Service Has Been Launched in the Uk ApostillEasy are pleased to announce the launch of their UK online apostille service http://www.apostilleasy.co.uk - June 15, 2014 - apostilleasy

Darwin Alpha Warns Global Investors Against Bitcoin Investing Darwin Alpha considers investment in Bitcoin to be extremely risky due to its lack of transparency. - January 06, 2014 - Darwin Alpha Ltd.

Launch of AIB International Savings Limited is Positive News for Offshore Savers A new brand, AIB International Savings Limited, has been launched on Monday 26 September. - September 30, 2011 - AIB International Savings

Quod Financial Integrates the Informatica Ultra Messaging Family of Products for Low Latency Trading Quod Financial, a global provider of adaptive trading technology, today announced that it has integrated Informatica’s Ultra Messaging product family (previously 29West), including Ultra Messaging Streaming Edition (UMSE), Ultra Persistence Edition (UMP) and Ultra Messaging Queuing Edition (UMQ)... - December 06, 2010 - Quod Financial

Quod Financial Meets New Sec Naked Access Regulation Quod Financial, a global provider of adaptive trading technology, today confirms that its underlying platform - Adaptive Execution Platform (AEP) - enables brokers to comply with the new SEC ruling prohibiting “Naked Access”. The AEP powers applications including smart order routing for the... - November 05, 2010 - Quod Financial

Private Investors Demand Portfolio Consulting That Works The Great Recession confronted wealthy private investors with two difficulties: the market and the ill-advise of their private bankers. It is time for these investors to finally get access to institutional allocation knowledge. Panthera Solutions, an Alternative Investment Consultancy in Monte-Carlo, now offers its institutional portfolio strategy also to High-Net-Worth-Individuals. A value-adding knowledge injection for a robust asset allocation. - October 17, 2010 - Panthera Solutions

Quod Financial Partners with Catena Technologies in Asia Pacific to Provide Smart Order Routing Solutions Quod Financial, a global provider of adaptive trading execution technology, today announced it has teamed up with Catena Technologies to help the trading community take advantage of increasing liquidity fragmentation in the Asia Pacific region. The growth of trading in the Asia Pacific markets combined... - June 07, 2010 - Quod Financial

Quod Financial’s Adaptive OLT Powers KMEFIC’s Next Generation Online Trading Platform Quod Financial, a global provider of multi-asset adaptive trading technology, has been selected by Kuwait and Middle East Financial Investment Company (KMEFIC), one of the region’s leading asset managers, to provide a new online trading platform for retail and high-net worth individual investors... - March 31, 2010 - Quod Financial

Alternative Wealth Management á la Panthera Solutions Panthera Solutions, an Alternative Investment Consultancy in Monte-Carlo, is pleased to announce the release of its newly developed ”Panthera Portfolio Solution” (PPS). It reaches a robustly diversified allocation in a truly global asset universe. PPS is especially appealing to insurance companies, wealth managers, family offices and HNWIs. - February 23, 2010 - Panthera Solutions

Lloyds Finance Group Provides EUR 348 Million Financing Lloyds Finance Group, a global provider of financial products and services, completed EUR 348 Million financing to develop a revolutionary wind hub machining cell for high volume manufacturing. - January 30, 2010 - Lloyds Finance Group

Easy Access to the World's Leading Hedge Funds Panthera Solutions, an Alternative Investment Consultancy in Monte-Carlo, is offering its European customers premium access to the world´s most renowned and prestigious hedge funds. - January 19, 2010 - Panthera Solutions

Lloyds Finance Group Provides US $100 Million Financing Lloyds Finance Group, a global provider of financial products and services, completed US $100 Million financing secured by Standby Letter of Credit. - October 23, 2009 - Lloyds Finance Group

Lloyds Finance Group Financed a Major Project of 876 Million EUR Lloyds Finance Group, a global provider of financial products and services, completed financing the third phase of a major, 876 Million Euro project. - October 23, 2009 - Lloyds Finance Group

Anglo Irish Bank Offers More Ways to Make More Money on Your Savings Anglo Irish Bank (June 4th 2008) announced that it was offering two new savings accounts to the personal savings market, with immediate effect. - June 07, 2008 - Anglo Irish Bank

Anglo Irish Bank Corporation plc Pre-Close Trading Statement 6 March 2008 Anglo Irish Bank has performed strongly in the period to date and expect to report earnings per share growth of 15% in the six months to 31 March 2008. Underlying profitability has grown at a significantly higher rate but Anglo Irish Bank continue to take a prudent stance in relation to the valuation... - March 07, 2008 - Anglo Irish Bank

Anglo Irish Bank Interim Management Statement1 and Chairman's Address to the Annual General Meeting, 1 February 2008 2007 has been another year of outstanding achievement for your Bank with record earnings, strong lending growth, excellent asset quality and continued development of our franchises in Ireland, the UK and North America. This excellent performance is grounded in the Group’s disciplined and focused... - February 01, 2008 - Anglo Irish Bank

Introducing the Glitnir Seafood Rock Band, ‘White Sox’ Musicians from rock bands Queen and YES will be playing at Glitnir’s next Ocean of Opportunities seafood event in Shanghai. - October 31, 2007 - Glitnir Bank

Offshore Bank Launches New Tracker Savings Account Bradford & Bingley International (BBI) has released a new no-notice base rate tracker account paying up to 6.40%. - October 27, 2007 - Bradford & Bingley International

Bradford & Bingley International Launches Limited Edition Fixed Rate Savings Bond Offshore savings specialists Bradford & Bingley International have released their latest annual fixed rate bond which pays 6.60% interest and has an emergency withdrawal facility. - September 18, 2007 - Bradford & Bingley International

Glitnir Bank Enters First Real Estate Venture in China Nordic bank Glitnir signed a joint venture with Sinopec‘s CGCOC (CGC Overseas Construction Co. Ltd) on June 5th to develop a residential area in Shenyang city in north-eastern China. The residential site covers 230,000 square metres, of which 85% will be earmarked for housing and the rest for... - July 17, 2007 - Glitnir Bank

Offshore Bank Launches New Annual Interest Fixed Rate Bond Savings specialists Bradford & Bingley International have launched a new annual interest fixed rate bond with emergency access. - June 16, 2007 - Bradford & Bingley International

Glitnir Bank Pushes for US Sustainable Energy Market Nordic investment bank Glitnir plans to open a New York office in the fall in a bid to strengthen its campaign in the North American renewable energy market. - June 15, 2007 - Glitnir Bank

Glitnir Bank Steps Up UK Banking Operations Nordic bank Glitnir entered the main UK banking arena this week with the launch of its UK marketing campaign. - May 28, 2007 - Glitnir Bank

Glitnir Bank Expands into US Geothermal Energy Market Icelandic investment bank Glitnir met with leading geologists, government officials and investors at the first West Coast Geothermal Finance and Development Workshop held in San Francisco on Thursday. At the meeting Glitnir showed a keen interest in investing in US geothermal energy projects. “The... - May 16, 2007 - Glitnir Bank

Glitnir Bank Attends European Seafood Expo in Brussels Glitnir is no newcomer to the seafood financing arena. The Nordic bank has been serving the fishery and fish processing industry for over a century and has a team of specialist bankers with years of experience within banking and the seafood industry. - May 09, 2007 - Glitnir Bank

Fish and Ships: Glitnir Bank Offers Niche Expertise and Finance in Norway Glitnir Bank today launched a major marketing offensive in a bid to raise its brand profile in Norway and attract customers from key market sectors. - May 05, 2007 - Glitnir Bank

Fixed Rate Bond (Issue 28) Launched by Offshore Savings Specialist Bradford & Bingley International Fixed Rate Bond (Issue 28) is a 1-year fixed rate savings bond from offshore savings bank Bradford & Bingley International (BBI). The savings bond is a limited edition and is available immediately for deposits of £10,000 or more paying up to 5.90% gross per annum and maturing on the 30 May 2008. - April 26, 2007 - Bradford & Bingley International

Offshore Expatriate Savings Bank Scoops Two Banking Awards Bradford and Bingley International (BBI) has won two awards for its offshore sterling savings accounts geared towards the expatriate and international communities. - April 14, 2007 - Bradford & Bingley International

Bradford & Bingley International Introduces a 5.8 Percent Internet Savings Bond with Emergency Access Offshore savings bank Bradford & Bingley International has introduced a fixed-rate savings bond with the flexibility of an emergency access feature. - March 07, 2007 - Bradford & Bingley International