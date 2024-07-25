SALVUS Funds, as key provider of fund services in Cyprus, have summarized the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) data release of May 2020 for Investment Funds based in Cyprus. The reporting frequency is quarterly, and the current data set period includes data until the end of March 2020. This set of data captures a good part of the COVID-19 impact, which saw global markets crash within February and partly recovering within March. - June 08, 2020 - Salvus Funds