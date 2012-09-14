PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal Company Registers as Intrastate Broker-Dealer Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange (https://sppx.io), the Minnesota-based investment crowdfunding portal operator serving issuers and investors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan along with its affiliate Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC and FINRA reporting Federal Funding Portal company supporting... - June 17, 2019 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal First to Offer Self-Directed IRA Funding Option Silicon Prairie Online (https://sppx.io), the first investment crowdfunding portal company to link blockchain based distributed ledgers under an Initial Crowd Offering model is pleased to announce the ability to invest with a Self-Directed Individual Retirement Account (SD-IRA) through an integration... - December 02, 2018 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

Chief Relationship Officer of Penn Community Bank Speaks on Importance of Community Service and Volunteerism Todd Hurley discussed the social and career benefits of community service at leadership workshop. - January 08, 2017 - Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Bank Hires K. Bernard Tynes as Retail Sales Manager Banking executive to oversee sales and service at bank’s Bucks County branches - December 07, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Bank Holds "Feed-A-Neighbor" Food Drive When: Nov. 1 – Dec. 9, 2016; Location: Penn Community Bank branches throughout Bucks County. - November 20, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Experienced Financial Analyst Joins Penn Community Bank Stephen A. Lackner becomes Director of Fee-Based Business, ERM, and Profitability at Pennsylvania’s second largest mutual financial organization. - November 04, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Bank Hires New Commercial Lender Nicole M. Boytin joins Bucks County’s leading independent financial organization. - October 23, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Bank VP Named to Bucks County SPCA Board of Directors Linda Cooper volunteers for local animal welfare agency. - October 08, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Experienced Insurance Exec Joins Penn Community Insurance Michael A. Meeneghan to lead subsidiary of Penn Community Bank. - September 24, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Kevin Crawford Joins United Way of Bucks County Board of Directors Appointment of Penn Community Bank VP continues bank’s tradition of community service and support of local United Way. - September 16, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Robert P. Finley of Virtue Asset Management Accepted for Membership in the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) Robert P. Finley of Virtue Asset Management in Barrington, IL as been accepted for membership in the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA). Robert Finley is a CFA® charterholder and a Certified Financial Planner™ certificant with 14 years of experience. Robert most recently... - August 28, 2016 - Virtue Asset Management

Penn Community Bank Names Jacob A. Iampietro Director of Retail Banking Jamison resident will oversee operation of the independent bank’s 22 branches, development of retail team members. - July 31, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Appoints Penn Community Bank CEO to Advisory Council Jeane M. Coyle has been appointed to serve on the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council. - July 30, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Launching of Virtue Asset Management Robert Finley CFA, CFP®, former Senior Portfolio Manager of $375 million in assets for high net worth individuals, has launched Virtue Asset Management. An independent asset management company. - July 28, 2016 - Virtue Asset Management

Death in the Digital Age: Mylennium Launches Online “Digital Estate Assessment” Mylennium’s new Digital Estate Assessment is available at https://www.mylennium.com/digital-estate-assessment. It easily and quickly helps people understand their digital footprint, so they can determine and plan how they want digital assets handled when they pass on. - July 19, 2016 - Mylennium

Penn Community Bank’s Dorothy Jaworski Named FMS Officer Penn Community Bank’s Treasurer to Serve as Secretary for the Financial Managers Society Philadelphia Chapter - July 14, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Bank Hires Jacklyn M. Bingaman as SVP, Director of Marketing Financial services marketing professional brings more than 16 years’ experience to new role - July 10, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Bank Continues Support of Pennridge Community Day Fireworks Bucks County’s leading independent, mutual bank again helps make Pennridge Community Day a continued success. - July 09, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Jim Nemecek Joins Penn Community Bank as Director of Compliance Longtime compliance executive brings deep experience in the complex world of regulatory compliance. - June 17, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Jeane M. Coyle Honored by United Way of Bucks County for Community Service Penn Community Bank CEO receives Dr. Stanton Kelton Service Award from local nonprofit. - June 11, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Bank to Sponsor Women in Business Scholarship Dinner Scholarships from the Women in Business Committee of the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce help women continue their education to return to the workforce or shift careers. - June 02, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Pennridge Schools Get Boost from Penn Community Bank Bucks County’s leading independent, mutual bank is pleased to support Pennridge School District. - May 19, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Insurance Joins Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Pennsylvania to Launch New Chapter Subsidiary of Penn Community Bank helps launch Bucks County chapter of AASP. - May 07, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Community and Business Leaders Named to Board of Penn Community Bank Robert L. Byers, Ross Choate, Cheri Freeh, and Krista Pool Harper have been re-installed to board of Bucks County’s leading mutual financial institution. - May 06, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Bank VP to Share Business Advice with Bucks County Entrepreneurs Sharing financial expertise with local business owners and residents reflects Penn Community Bank’s mission. - April 23, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Bank Creates Community Foundation, Appoints Director Longtime Bucks County resident selected to nurture bank relationships with community organizations. - April 09, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Bank Helps Dedicate 101st Habitat for Humanity Home Bucks County’s leading mutual bank helps mark completion of home on land it donated in Croydon. - March 10, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Bank CEO Jeane M. Coyle to Speak at Pennsylvania Bankers Association Conference CEO of Bucks County’s leading mutual bank to speak at 2016 Women in Banking Conference. - March 02, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Bank Presents $32,500 in Donations to Bucks County Nonprofits Funds will be used to support affordable housing and education initiatives across Bucks County - January 17, 2016 - Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Bank Introduces New Identity Created by the unification of First Savings Bank of Perkasie and First Federal of Bucks County, Penn Community Bank operates 22 branch locations across Bucks County. - November 12, 2015 - Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Bank CEO Receives 2015 Cornerstone Award Jeane Coyle, President and CEO of Bucks County’s Penn Community Bank, honored by SmartCEO Philadelphia. - September 11, 2015 - Penn Community Bank

Real Gold IRA, LLC is Now Offering Nationwide Alternative to Retirement Account Holders - Learn How to Escape the High Fees That Erode IRA & 401(k) Retirement Accounts Real Gold IRA, LLC is now offering a nationwide alternative to retirement account holders. They specialize in converting high fee IRA/401(k) retirement accounts into IRA LLCs, saving people thousands in account management fees while allowing physical possession of precious metals. Real Gold IRA LLCs are the low cost retirement account. - April 17, 2014 - Real Gold IRA, LLC

Capquest Systems Joins Pan-Continental Registered Agent Syndicate After many years of providing reciprocal agency services worldwide, Capquest is pleased to announce its affiliation with the Pan-Continental Registered Agent Syndicate which will allow its services to be delivered seamlessly in nearly every jurisdiction desired by Capquest Systems’ current and future clients. - August 17, 2011 - Capquest Systems International Admin Centre

Barron’s Ranks Horan Capital Management on the Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors List in 2009 Barron’s ranks Horan Capital Management's CEO and founder, Patrick Horan, as one of the nation’s top advisors in its 2009 list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors. The firm is the only one located in Baltimore to be recognized on the list. - September 03, 2009 - Horan Capital Management

Highly Profitable Eco-Forestry Out-Performs More Traditional Investments, Returning 30% Last Year Oxigen Investments offer eco-friendly investments in Teak and Agarwood which are proving to be lucrative investment vehicles for the individual investors they service. Established 5 years ago, Oxigen has an impressive client retention rate, with 24% of clients re-investing. And that client base is growing... - July 14, 2008 - Oxigen Investments