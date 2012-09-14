PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange
Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal Company Registers as Intrastate Broker-Dealer
Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange (https://sppx.io), the Minnesota-based investment crowdfunding portal operator serving issuers and investors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan along with its affiliate Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC and FINRA reporting Federal Funding Portal company supporting... - June 17, 2019 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange
Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange
Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal First to Offer Self-Directed IRA Funding Option
Silicon Prairie Online (https://sppx.io), the first investment crowdfunding portal company to link blockchain based distributed ledgers under an Initial Crowd Offering model is pleased to announce the ability to invest with a Self-Directed Individual Retirement Account (SD-IRA) through an integration... - December 02, 2018 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange
CryptoWallet IRA
Fintech’s Newest Player on the Block, CryptoWallet IRA Allows 401K/IRA Investors to Buy and Sell Bitcoin Just Like Stocks
Thanks to CryptoWallet IRA, Investing in Digital Currencies is Now Simpler and Safer Than Ever. - January 03, 2018 - CryptoWallet IRA
Chief Relationship Officer of Penn Community Bank Speaks on Importance of Community Service and Volunteerism
Todd Hurley discussed the social and career benefits of community service at leadership workshop. - January 08, 2017 - Penn Community Bank
Penn Community Bank Hires K. Bernard Tynes as Retail Sales Manager
Banking executive to oversee sales and service at bank’s Bucks County branches - December 07, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Penn Community Bank Holds "Feed-A-Neighbor" Food Drive
When: Nov. 1 – Dec. 9, 2016; Location: Penn Community Bank branches throughout Bucks County. - November 20, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Experienced Financial Analyst Joins Penn Community Bank
Stephen A. Lackner becomes Director of Fee-Based Business, ERM, and Profitability at Pennsylvania’s second largest mutual financial organization. - November 04, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Penn Community Bank Hires New Commercial Lender
Nicole M. Boytin joins Bucks County’s leading independent financial organization. - October 23, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Penn Community Bank VP Named to Bucks County SPCA Board of Directors
Linda Cooper volunteers for local animal welfare agency. - October 08, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Experienced Insurance Exec Joins Penn Community Insurance
Michael A. Meeneghan to lead subsidiary of Penn Community Bank. - September 24, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Kevin Crawford Joins United Way of Bucks County Board of Directors
Appointment of Penn Community Bank VP continues bank’s tradition of community service and support of local United Way. - September 16, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Robert P. Finley of Virtue Asset Management Accepted for Membership in the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA)
Robert P. Finley of Virtue Asset Management in Barrington, IL as been accepted for membership in the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA). Robert Finley is a CFA® charterholder and a Certified Financial Planner™ certificant with 14 years of experience. Robert most recently... - August 28, 2016 - Virtue Asset Management
Penn Community Bank Names Jacob A. Iampietro Director of Retail Banking
Jamison resident will oversee operation of the independent bank’s 22 branches, development of retail team members. - July 31, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Appoints Penn Community Bank CEO to Advisory Council
Jeane M. Coyle has been appointed to serve on the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council. - July 30, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Launching of Virtue Asset Management
Robert Finley CFA, CFP®, former Senior Portfolio Manager of $375 million in assets for high net worth individuals, has launched Virtue Asset Management. An independent asset management company. - July 28, 2016 - Virtue Asset Management
Mylennium
Death in the Digital Age: Mylennium Launches Online “Digital Estate Assessment”
Mylennium’s new Digital Estate Assessment is available at https://www.mylennium.com/digital-estate-assessment. It easily and quickly helps people understand their digital footprint, so they can determine and plan how they want digital assets handled when they pass on. - July 19, 2016 - Mylennium
Penn Community Bank’s Dorothy Jaworski Named FMS Officer
Penn Community Bank’s Treasurer to Serve as Secretary for the Financial Managers Society Philadelphia Chapter - July 14, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Penn Community Bank Hires Jacklyn M. Bingaman as SVP, Director of Marketing
Financial services marketing professional brings more than 16 years’ experience to new role - July 10, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Penn Community Bank Continues Support of Pennridge Community Day Fireworks
Bucks County’s leading independent, mutual bank again helps make Pennridge Community Day a continued success. - July 09, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Jim Nemecek Joins Penn Community Bank as Director of Compliance
Longtime compliance executive brings deep experience in the complex world of regulatory compliance. - June 17, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Jeane M. Coyle Honored by United Way of Bucks County for Community Service
Penn Community Bank CEO receives Dr. Stanton Kelton Service Award from local nonprofit. - June 11, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Penn Community Bank to Sponsor Women in Business Scholarship Dinner
Scholarships from the Women in Business Committee of the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce help women continue their education to return to the workforce or shift careers. - June 02, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Pennridge Schools Get Boost from Penn Community Bank
Bucks County’s leading independent, mutual bank is pleased to support Pennridge School District. - May 19, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Penn Community Insurance Joins Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Pennsylvania to Launch New Chapter
Subsidiary of Penn Community Bank helps launch Bucks County chapter of AASP. - May 07, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Community and Business Leaders Named to Board of Penn Community Bank
Robert L. Byers, Ross Choate, Cheri Freeh, and Krista Pool Harper have been re-installed to board of Bucks County’s leading mutual financial institution. - May 06, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Penn Community Bank VP to Share Business Advice with Bucks County Entrepreneurs
Sharing financial expertise with local business owners and residents reflects Penn Community Bank’s mission. - April 23, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Penn Community Bank Creates Community Foundation, Appoints Director
Longtime Bucks County resident selected to nurture bank relationships with community organizations. - April 09, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Penn Community Bank Helps Dedicate 101st Habitat for Humanity Home
Bucks County’s leading mutual bank helps mark completion of home on land it donated in Croydon. - March 10, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Penn Community Bank CEO Jeane M. Coyle to Speak at Pennsylvania Bankers Association Conference
CEO of Bucks County’s leading mutual bank to speak at 2016 Women in Banking Conference. - March 02, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Penn Community Bank Presents $32,500 in Donations to Bucks County Nonprofits
Funds will be used to support affordable housing and education initiatives across Bucks County - January 17, 2016 - Penn Community Bank
Penn Community Bank Introduces New Identity
Created by the unification of First Savings Bank of Perkasie and First Federal of Bucks County, Penn Community Bank operates 22 branch locations across Bucks County. - November 12, 2015 - Penn Community Bank
Penn Community Bank CEO Receives 2015 Cornerstone Award
Jeane Coyle, President and CEO of Bucks County’s Penn Community Bank, honored by SmartCEO Philadelphia. - September 11, 2015 - Penn Community Bank
Real Gold IRA, LLC is Now Offering Nationwide Alternative to Retirement Account Holders - Learn How to Escape the High Fees That Erode IRA & 401(k) Retirement Accounts
Real Gold IRA, LLC is now offering a nationwide alternative to retirement account holders. They specialize in converting high fee IRA/401(k) retirement accounts into IRA LLCs, saving people thousands in account management fees while allowing physical possession of precious metals. Real Gold IRA LLCs are the low cost retirement account. - April 17, 2014 - Real Gold IRA, LLC
Capquest Systems Joins Pan-Continental Registered Agent Syndicate
After many years of providing reciprocal agency services worldwide, Capquest is pleased to announce its affiliation with the Pan-Continental Registered Agent Syndicate which will allow its services to be delivered seamlessly in nearly every jurisdiction desired by Capquest Systems’ current and future clients. - August 17, 2011 - Capquest Systems International Admin Centre
Barron’s Ranks Horan Capital Management on the Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors List in 2009
Barron’s ranks Horan Capital Management's CEO and founder, Patrick Horan, as one of the nation’s top advisors in its 2009 list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors. The firm is the only one located in Baltimore to be recognized on the list. - September 03, 2009 - Horan Capital Management
Oxigen Investments
Highly Profitable Eco-Forestry Out-Performs More Traditional Investments, Returning 30% Last Year
Oxigen Investments offer eco-friendly investments in Teak and Agarwood which are proving to be lucrative investment vehicles for the individual investors they service. Established 5 years ago, Oxigen has an impressive client retention rate, with 24% of clients re-investing. And that client base is growing... - July 14, 2008 - Oxigen Investments
TheGoldShop.biz announces e-gold buyers same-day funding guarantee
TheGoldShop.biz, a digital currency exchange agent, offers same-day account funding guarantee on e-gold purchase orders, saving customers time and simplifying e-gold purchasing. - June 09, 2005 - TheGoldShop.biz
