Abstral Abstral, from Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc.
Product
ABSTRAL® (fentanyl) sublingual tablets CII ABSTRAL® (AB-stral) sublingual tablets are used to manage breakthrough pain in adults with cancer (18 years of age and older) who are already routinely...
Acido Hialuronico Acido Hialuronico, from Clinica Estetica Vicario
Service
El Acido Hialuronico se emplea en estética y debido a su gran capacidad de captación de agua para eliminar los pequeños surcos faciales alrededor de la región peribucal o arrugas...
CereNate CereNate, from Source-Omega
Product
CereNate™ - A Mother’s Gift for Life(SM) is rich in Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) along with other balanced nutritional lipids present in the oil that are also in breast milk. The 300 mg dosage...
Cosmetic Dentistry Cosmetic Dentistry, from Victory Dental
$0.00 - Service
With advances in dental materials and procedures there are many ways patients are able to improve their smile and overall health and confidence. Whether you are looking at improve a tooth or enhance your...
Dental Implants Dental Implants, from Helvetic Dental Clinics
Product
The dental implants integrated by our dentists in Budapest (Hungary) in your jaw contribute to maintaining the bone healthy and intact. In the long run, to conclude dental Implants are esthetic, functional...
Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software, from Lucina Health
Product
The Lucina Health Firefly software platform aggregates and analyzes individual patient data and population data in real-time, enabling increased opportunities to improve outcomes and lower costs. New insights...
Hilos Tensores Hilos Tensores, from Clinica Estetica Vicario
$0.00 - Service
Los Hilos Tensores en las Clínicas Vicario Aconsejamos esta técnica más revolucionaria aparecida en los últimos años los Nuevos Hilos Tensores de PDO 3D LIFT ® con...
HILOS TENSORES HILOS TENSORES, from Clinica Estetica Vicario
$0.00 - Service
Se aplicará fácilmente, con anestesia tópica o crioanestesia, sin hospitalización. Su aplicación es rápida (15/20 minutos), segura e indolora. No producen alergias...
Hilos Tensores Espiculados Cog 3D Lift ® Hilos Tensores Espiculados Cog 3D Lift ®, from Clinica Estetica Vicario
$0.00 - Service
Los Hilos Tensores Espiculados Cog 3D Lift ® procedimiento sencillo, sin cortes ni cicatrices y con anestesia tópica o local. Una de las ventajas es que se producen cambios muy racionales, sin...
