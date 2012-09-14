PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Health Care > Health Care Products
 
Health Care Products
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Eyewear Manufacturing
Health Care Management Software
Home Health Equipment Rental
Medical Equipment & Supplies Manufacturing
Medical Products Distribution
Pharmaceutical & Medicine Manufacturing
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Health Care Products
Opti-Nutra Ltd. Opti-Nutra Ltd. London, United Kingdom
Opti-Nutra™ is dedicated to researching, developing and manufacturing innovative nutritional supplements for performance-driven consumers. Opti-Nutra™ upholds superior quality standards... 
Bison Production Company Bison Production Company Alpharetta, GA
Bison Production Company is 100% women owned and NWBOC certified one stop shop for Industrial Safety, Industrial Cleaning, Food Safety,... 
Clinica Estetica Vicario Clinica Estetica Vicario Madrid, Spain
La Clínica Estetica Vicario, en sus más de 40 años de dedicación, destacando la inquietud siempre en ofrecer... 
Data Futures, Inc. Data Futures, Inc. Harlan, KY
Data Futures, a software development company formed in 1983, has offices in Knoxville and Kingsport, Tenn., Atlanta, and Harlan, Ky. Data... 
Deanna Marie Label, LLC Deanna Marie Label, LLC Chicago, IL
Deanna Marie Label, LLC was founded in Feb. 2017 by Deanna Kuempel, with a strong background in business. Deanna Marie Label is a rising... 
Helvetic Dental Clinics Helvetic Dental Clinics Budapest, Hungary
Overseas dental care– Quality care at an affordable price at Helvetic Clinics Helvetic Dental Clinics guarantee the highest quality... 
LifeGift Technologies LifeGift Technologies Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R.
LifeGift builds apps to positively impact people’s lives by conveying our attention, encouragements, and cautions virtually using... 
Lucina Health Lucina Health Louisville, KY
About Lucina Health Lucina Health is a data-driven, enterprise SaaS company that delivers the leading women’s maternity analytics... 
OOTify, Inc. OOTify, Inc. Los Angeles, CA
OOTify is a mental wellness technology startup based in Los Angeles. Our social enhancement platform matches individuals seeking support... 
Red Pill Medical, Inc. Red Pill Medical, Inc. Phoenix, AZ
Red Pill Medical Inc. is a health and wellness company that researches, develops, manufactures and markets organically grown, hemp-derived... 
Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc.
www.sentynl.com 
Source-Omega Source-Omega Chapel Hill, NC
An Ideal Omega-3 Sufficiency Index: The foundation for lowering high blood fats is DHA sufficiency. Blood fats in droplets are called triglycerides... 
Uniform Advantage Uniform Advantage
Uniform Advantage has been proudly serving the medical industry for over 20 years, specializing in providing well-made, comfortable nursing... 
Vibcare Pharma Vibcare Pharma
Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. is a growing PCD Pharma company in India and is committed to increasing access to high-quality healthcare by developing,... 
Victory Dental Victory Dental Boise, ID
Boise dentist, Dr. Ripplinger, and his entire team at Victory Dental are dedicated to providing you with the personalized, quality dental... 
AcuAids AcuAids North Lima, OH
Acupuncture, Hypnosis with deep sleep induction forcing your body and mind into weight loss, stop smoking, eliminate insomnia, face lift... 
Advanced Therapeutic Solutions, LLC Advanced Therapeutic Solutions, LLC Lantana, FL
ATS is a dynamic specialty medical distribution company singularly focused on providing its clients with access to exceptional medical sales... 
AgroMicron AgroMicron SG, Singapore
AgroMicron Ltd. targets the development of Rapid Early Detection (RED) products. These products identify possible pathological threats from... 
Alacriton Alacriton
AlacritonTM is a  consumer and service medical venture focusing on varied Health Care applications by Leveraging Technology with... 
Alpha Omega Alpha Omega Nazareth Illit, Israel
Alpha Omega develops and manufactures cutting-edge biomedical research and clinical equipment used worldwide in various neurological fields. 
Amazing-Solutions, Premier Enterprises Amazing-Solutions, Premier Enterprises Los Angeles, CA
Natural home and health care products. Products for vaginal dryness, to provide allergy relief, to help alleviate pain, eliminate headaches,... 
Amazon Botanicals Amazon Botanicals Newark, De
Amazon Botanicals manufactures Amazon Raintree herbs and remedies. We are committed to providing cutting edge Amazon herbs and herbal formulas. 
America Hears America Hears Bristol, PA
America Hears (www.americahears.com) is a 26-year-old, American-owned-and-operated manufacturer of hearing aids located in Bristol,... 
American Nordic Walking System SkiWalking.com American Nordic Walking System SkiWalkin... Empire, MI
Over 10 million Europeans are Nordic Walking (Ski Walking) in the cities, out in the country and up in the mountains. Nordic Walking is... 
AmeriGlide Stair Lifts AmeriGlide Stair Lifts Raleigh, NC
AmeriGlide Stair Lifts is the leading online distributor of stair lifts, wheelchair lifts, and other mobility lifting aids. With more than... 
AminoGenesis AminoGenesis Irvine, ca
AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging &... 
Amit Biotech Amit Biotech Kolkata, India
A complete Biotechnological Company based in Kolkata, West Bengal, India - The company is mainly associated with agriculture, plantation,... 
Anna's, LLC Anna's, LLC Colorado Springs, CO
Anna's is the only manufacturer and retailer of premature infant clothing with patent pending lines of clothing specifically for the 3-6... 
ApolloMD ApolloMD Atlanta, GA
ER Express 
Ashna Foods Ashna Foods Chennai, India
Ashna Foods produces under the Brand Name E2H (Eat to Health). Products produced under E2H Brand umbrella are meant to provide Good Health... 
Asia Pacific 2000 Ltd Asia Pacific 2000 Ltd Wellington, New Zealand
--Manufactured and exclusively licensed (Asia Pacific region) from Bion-tec GBMH(www.bion-pad.de)-- The BION-pad® is the absolute... 
AyurvedicCure.com AyurvedicCure.com
Ayurveda, Ayurvedic Medicines and Herbal Remedies Guide. Health Guide featuring Home Remedies information on herbs and their benefits. Free... 
Baby Splendor Baby Splendor Swampscott, MA
Baby Splendor is a marketer of innovative products for infants and toddlers. Founded in 2003 by Momprenuers Kelly Majewski and Julie Gordon,... 
Baltic Development Group OU Baltic Development Group OU Tallinn, Estonia
Baltic Development Group  Perfumes and Cosmetics distribution in the Baltic States and Finland http://www.balticdevelopmentgroup.com 
Bawell Water Ionizers Bawell Water Ionizers Boca Raton, FL
Bawell manufactures alkaline drinking water ionizer systems for the home. Bawell water filters will ionize your tap water to create alkaline... 
Baxa Corporation Baxa Corporation Englewood, CO
Baxa, a customer-focused medical device company, provides innovative, solution-based technologies for fluid handling and delivery. Its systems... 
Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co. Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technolog... China, China
We are the manufacturer of DX series Pneumatic Neck Traction in China. Our products is unique physical therapy device, patented products... 
Best Nutritions Best Nutritions Cypress, TX
Thenutri.com, online comparison for Discount Vitamins and Weight Loss Supplements marketplace offering exclusive buying opportunities from... 
BioNaturalle BioNaturalle Mumbai, India
Manufacturers of Dietary Ingredients and Botanical Extracts: Lutein, Lycopene, Natural Beta Carotene, Herbal Extracts. BioNaturalle belongs... 
Bioprex Labs Bioprex Labs Pune, India
A professionally managed organization, Bioprex Labs is an established manufacturer of Nutraceuticals, Standardized Herbal Extracts, Phytochemicals... 
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. Worcester, MA
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is an integrated service provider of “Gene To Screen” discovery biologicals. Currently, Blue Sky offers... 
Brilliant Dreams Brilliant Dreams
Brilliant Dreams produces and markets dream enhancement and sleep beneficial products. Our flagship product is Brilliant Dreams Dream Enhancement,... 
Buy Eyeglasses Buy Eyeglasses Minneapolis, MN
A full selection of over 70,000 designer eyeglasses and sunglasses are available at BuyEyeglasses.com at guaranteed lowest prices with a... 
Cachet Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Cachet Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Bhiwadi, India
Cachet Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, established in 1978 is a pharmaceutical unit ranked amongst Top - 100 Companies of Indian pharmaceutical... 
Cactus Botanics Limited Cactus Botanics Limited Shanghai, China
Cactus Botanics Limited is an UK base company. We cooperate with manufactories all over the world, mainly in China, to develop and market... 
CaduRx, Inc. CaduRx, Inc. Centerville, UT
CaduRx is an integrated suite of advanced medical data management tools that includes electronic medical records, a practice revenue cycle... 
CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals
CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals is an emerging marketing, sales and development company based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. CaraMedica... 
Carmel Pharma Carmel Pharma Columbus, OH
Carmel Pharma is the manufacturer of the PhaSeal® System, today’s only clinically proven closed-system drug transfer device (CSTD)... 
Cembex Care Solutions LLC Cembex Care Solutions LLC Cincinnati, OH
Founded in 1998, Cembex provides clinical software for ambulatory care practices to help manage patient care. Specializing in oncology,... 
ChangshaOrganic Herb Inc ChangshaOrganic Herb Inc changsha, China
Organic Herb Inc. is a Chinese high bio-technology manufacturer and has gain high reputation for its high quality products and competitive... 
