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Platinum Company Profiles

Heartstrings Pet Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia, LLC.

Heartstrings Pet Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia, LLC.

Heartstrings Pet Hospice – Company Overview Compassion. Dignity. Respect. Heartstrings Pet Hospice is a privately owned, multi-state veterinary practice specializing in in-home pet euthanasia,...

Massive Therapeutics

Massive Therapeutics

Through community-focused commercial growing in the Caribbean, Massive Therapeutics produces medical-grade marijuana for global cannabis companies, innovating eco-friendly and customizable supply...

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Tesla BioHealing, Inc.

Tesla BioHealing, Inc.

Tesla BioHealing, Inc., based in Milford, Delaware, is a manufacturer of biophoton generation devices dedicated to pioneering BioHealing technologies. It specializes in producing advanced...

Gold Company Profiles

Advanced Solution

Advanced Solution

advancedsolution.health

Botanical Advocacy and Education

Botanical Advocacy and Education

Botanical Advocacy and Education is a Nonprofit that has been formed to reenergize Grassroots Advocacy and Education for the purpose of protecting the right of all American adults to use natural,...

Data Futures, Inc.

Data Futures, Inc.

Data Futures, a software development company formed in 1983, has offices in Knoxville and Kingsport, Tenn., Atlanta, and Harlan, Ky. Data Futures owns and markets the CareScope and LunchBox software...

ForTest

ForTest

Many quality products contains a story, made of research, work and attention of every single detail. ForTest is the right partner for companies looking for quality and reliability in leak testing...

Good Mana

Good Mana

Good Mana® is a Hawai’i company that supports and works closely with local organic farmers. We process everything fresh in our innovative drying facility in Waimanalo. The result is the...

Gotham Biotech

Gotham Biotech

Gotham Biotech is a new startup specializing in the development of ELISA based immunodiagnostic assays and in the non-invasive detection of fungal pneumonia pathogens, headquartered in Portland,...

Healthcare Interactive, Inc.

Healthcare Interactive, Inc.

At HCIactive, our goal is to modernize insurance and health administration with a unified, AI-powered platform built for today's workforce. From enrollment to wellness, we simplify every step of the...

HealthGenics LLC

HealthGenics LLC

At HealthGenics LLC, we are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with disabilities by providing a wide range of medical supplies, assistive technology, and personal support...

ISO BENESSERE SRL

ISO BENESSERE SRL

ISO BENESSERE® Srl is an Italian reference company in the luxury wellness, spa, and hospitality sector, with over 40 years of history, operating as a direct manufacturer of professional solutions...

Learner's Digest International

Learner's Digest International

Learner's Digest International is a premier provider of Continuing Medical Education for healthcare professionals, including AudioDigest, ClinicalPulse, and Medical Meetings OnDemand. Visit...

Life-Assist

Life-Assist

Life-Assist is a trusted provider of emergency medical supplies, equipment and solutions designed to support First Responders since 1977. In July 2022 Life-Assist became an employee-owned company.

Lobbie

Lobbie

Modern Healthcare Made Simple HIPAA-compliant intake forms, smart scheduling, and EMR tools for every practice. Lobbie is a modern healthcare SaaS platform that streamlines patient intake,...

MedCare Medical Devices Canada

MedCare Medical Devices Canada

MedCare Medical Devices Canada is an importer, distributor and regulatory consulting firm specializing in rapid diagnostics, point of care, telehealth, patient comfort, mobility and digital health...

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc is an emerging medical device-pharmaceutical company dedicated to creating innovative drug delivery methods for pharmaceuticals that address critical and chronic health issues,...

neurobit

neurobit

About Neurobit Neurobit is a leading innovator in health analytics, transforming the understanding of sleep as a biomarker to help deliver predictive precision medicine. Their AI-driven solutions...

Neurosolution

Neurosolution

The Neurosolution Center of Austin is a leading provider of cutting-edge treatments and innovative solutions for neurological disorders, providing personalized care and improving patients' quality of...

Ntracts

Ntracts

Ntracts is the leading Contract Lifecycle Management solution for healthcare organizations across the country. Driven by the expertise of dedicated contract compliance professionals, and powered by...

One Cell Foods, Inc.

One Cell Foods, Inc.

About One Cell Foods, Inc. One Cell Foods, Inc (OCF) is a bio-manufacturer of high-quality, non-GMO plant-based protein. OCF has been a member of the Santa Fe Business Incubator for the past...

PharmAbbie, Inc.

PharmAbbie, Inc.

Incorporated in Delaware and located in Groton, Connecticut, PharmAbbie, Inc. is a late-stage companion animal pharmaceutical development company with six products in various stages of regulatory...

Source-Omega

Source-Omega

An Ideal Omega-3 Sufficiency Index: The foundation for lowering high blood fats is DHA sufficiency. Blood fats in droplets are called triglycerides [1]. DHA is the most effective omega-3 for lowering...

Victory Dental

Victory Dental

Boise dentist, Dr. Ripplinger, and his entire team at Victory Dental are dedicated to providing you with the personalized, quality dental care that you deserve and at a price you can feel good...

Company Profiles

AcuAids

AcuAids

Acupuncture, Hypnosis with deep sleep induction forcing your body and mind into weight loss, stop smoking, eliminate insomnia, face lift and more. The company AcuAids was developed by a holistic...

Advanced Therapeutic Solutions, LLC

Advanced Therapeutic Solutions, LLC

ATS is a dynamic specialty medical distribution company singularly focused on providing its clients with access to exceptional medical sales professionals with the utmost integrity who are dedicated...

AgroMicron

AgroMicron

AgroMicron Ltd. targets the development of Rapid Early Detection (RED) products. These products identify possible pathological threats from bioterrorism to pathogens plaguing global agriculture,...

Alacriton

Alacriton

AlacritonTM is a  consumer and service medical venture focusing on varied Health Care applications by Leveraging Technology with Medicine. We envision “Bench side ideaTM” to...

Alpha Omega

Alpha Omega

Alpha Omega develops and manufactures cutting-edge biomedical research and clinical equipment used worldwide in various neurological fields. With offices in the United States, Israel and Germany,...

Amazing-Solutions, Premier Enterprises

Amazing-Solutions, Premier Enterprises

Natural home and health care products. Products for vaginal dryness, to provide allergy relief, to help alleviate pain, eliminate headaches, help with weight loss, and safe, natural cleaning...

Amazon Botanicals

Amazon Botanicals

Amazon Botanicals manufactures Amazon Raintree herbs and remedies. We are committed to providing cutting edge Amazon herbs and herbal formulas. Products currently manufactured include Cats claw herb,...

America Hears

America Hears

America Hears (www.americahears.com) is a 26-year-old, American-owned-and-operated manufacturer of hearing aids located in Bristol, Pennsylvania. The company offers clinical quality, 100%...

American Nordic Walking System SkiWalking.com

American Nordic Walking System SkiWalking.com

Over 10 million Europeans are Nordic Walking (Ski Walking) in the cities, out in the country and up in the mountains. Nordic Walking is the fastest growing fitness activity in Europe. And now...

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts is the leading online distributor of stair lifts, wheelchair lifts, and other mobility lifting aids. With more than five years experience, AmeriGlide is well known and...

AminoGenesis

AminoGenesis

AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging & increase collagen & elastin production in skin. The...

Amit Biotech

Amit Biotech

A complete Biotechnological Company based in Kolkata, West Bengal, India - The company is mainly associated with agriculture, plantation, pisciculture and animal husbandry and bulk drugs to name a...

Anna's, LLC

Anna's, LLC

Anna's is the only manufacturer and retailer of premature infant clothing with patent pending lines of clothing specifically for the 3-6 pound infant. The Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) line provides...

ApolloMD

ApolloMD

ER Express

Ashna Foods

Ashna Foods

Ashna Foods produces under the Brand Name E2H (Eat to Health). Products produced under E2H Brand umbrella are meant to provide Good Health and value for money.  WHO WE ARE? Ashna Foods is...

Asia Pacific 2000 Ltd

Asia Pacific 2000 Ltd

--Manufactured and exclusively licensed (Asia Pacific region) from Bion-tec GBMH(www.bion-pad.de)-- The BION-pad® is the absolute latest in medical technology: it can alleviate pain, reduce...

AyurvedicCure.com

AyurvedicCure.com

Ayurveda, Ayurvedic Medicines and Herbal Remedies Guide. Health Guide featuring Home Remedies information on herbs and their benefits. Free Shipping Worldwide!

Baby Splendor

Baby Splendor

Baby Splendor is a marketer of innovative products for infants and toddlers. Founded in 2003 by Momprenuers Kelly Majewski and Julie Gordon, the company’s assortment of quality baby gear,...

Baltic Development Group OU

Baltic Development Group OU

Baltic Development Group  Perfumes and Cosmetics distribution in the Baltic States and Finland http://www.balticdevelopmentgroup.com

Bawell Water Ionizers

Bawell Water Ionizers

Bawell manufactures alkaline drinking water ionizer systems for the home. Bawell water filters will ionize your tap water to create alkaline ionized drinking water which has many medically researched...

Baxa Corporation

Baxa Corporation

Baxa, a customer-focused medical device company, provides innovative, solution-based technologies for fluid handling and delivery. Its systems and devices promote the safe and efficient preparation,...

Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co.

Beijing Daxiang New Material & Technology Co.

We are the manufacturer of DX series Pneumatic Neck Traction in China. Our products is unique physical therapy device, patented products and equipment-air pressure driven help you cure and...

Best Nutritions

Best Nutritions

Thenutri.com, online comparison for Discount Vitamins and Weight Loss Supplements marketplace offering exclusive buying opportunities from the huge range of health products on the basis of price and...

BioNaturalle

BioNaturalle

Manufacturers of Dietary Ingredients and Botanical Extracts: Lutein, Lycopene, Natural Beta Carotene, Herbal Extracts. BioNaturalle belongs to the Gangwal ...

Bioprex Labs

Bioprex Labs

A professionally managed organization, Bioprex Labs is an established manufacturer of Nutraceuticals, Standardized Herbal Extracts, Phytochemicals and Essential Oils About Us Established in...

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