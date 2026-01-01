Products & Services

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Blastomyces dermatitidis Serum Antigen Detection Kit

Blastomyces dermatitidis Serum Antigen Detection Kit

Gotham Biotech

Product

To find out more about and to purchase our products, contact us at info@gothambiotech.com. Blastomyces dermatitidis is the causative agent for blastomycosis, an endemic fungal infection prevalent in...

CereNate

CereNate

Source-Omega

Product

CereNate™ - A Mother’s Gift for Life(SM) is rich in Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) along with other balanced nutritional lipids present in the oil that are also in breast milk. The 300 mg...

Cosmetic Dentistry

Cosmetic Dentistry

Victory Dental

$0.00Service

With advances in dental materials and procedures there are many ways patients are able to improve their smile and overall health and confidence. Whether you are looking at improve a tooth or enhance...

ELISA Blastomyces dermatitidis Antigen Urine Test

ELISA Blastomyces dermatitidis Antigen Urine Test

Gotham Biotech

Product

To find out more about and to purchase our products, contact us at info@gothambiotech.com. Gotham Biotech conducts research for immunodiagnostics with utility in the fields of human, veterinary as...

Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA Kit

Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA Kit

Gotham Biotech

Product

To find out more about and to purchase our products, contact us at info@gothambiotech.com. INTENDED USE The Gotham Biotech Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA is an enzyme immunoassay (EIA) intended to...

Installation

Installation

ForTest

Service

ForTest is available to install its testing equipment on your site. The technical staff will set the instrument with the correct test parameters to identify the leak rates to comply with sector...

Periodic Calibration

Periodic Calibration

ForTest

Service

The ForTest periodic calibration service consists of scheduling a periodic calibration plan to guarantee metrological traceability compared to the national samples and therefore meet ISO9000...

Pure One-Next Generation Plant Based Omega-3

Pure One-Next Generation Plant Based Omega-3

Source-Omega

$39.95Product

PURE ONE™ PURE ONE™ has 250% more DHA than fish oil. DHA is the most difficult omega-3 to obtain from the diet. DHA is now recommended in a Johns Hopkins Health Alert for the statistical...

Restorative Dentistry

Restorative Dentistry

Victory Dental

$0.00Service

Even though most patients do their best to take care of their smile, teeth may still become decayed, infected, crack or break and need to be restored. Through improved techniques in modern dentistry...

T6990 Entry level air leak test equipment

T6990 Entry level air leak test equipment

ForTest

Product

T6990 Absolute decay entry-level leak tester. Always easier. T6990, recalculating the success of its predecessor M6990, an obviously enhanced user interface, thanks to an innovative tempered glass...

T8090 Dual Absolute leak tester

T8090 Dual Absolute leak tester

ForTest

Product

The Dual Absolute. The new Dual Absolute technology makes it possible to eliminate the disadvantages of a classic differential system, improve its advantages and renew an industry that has been...

T8730 Continuous measurement universal flow tester

T8730 Continuous measurement universal flow tester

ForTest

Product

Flow measurement with solid-state sensor T8730 was designed for the precise task of measuring flows on parts such as filters (medicinal, diesel or petrol), tubes, nozzles, openings and valves. Other...

T8990 Absolute air leak test equipment

T8990 Absolute air leak test equipment

ForTest

Product

T8990 Absolute decay universal leak tester A touch of innovation The new T8990 leak tester was designed to improve what was considered the best device in ForTest's history, the M8990. The new video...

T8997 Leak test and flow test equipment "all in one"

T8997 Leak test and flow test equipment "all in one"

ForTest

Product

A touch of innovation The new T8997 leak tester was designed with the idea of combining two different types of measurement in a single instrument, making it suitable for leak tests and flow...

Technical Support

Technical Support

ForTest

Service

ForTest avails of highly qualified staff capable of supporting you in the event of technical or application problems. Both over the phone or on the client's site, ForTest can resolve any support...

Products & Services

$50 Botox Rebate

$50 Botox Rebate

NewSkin Laser Center

$200.00Service

Botox Rebate at NewSkin Laser Center $50 Botox Rebate at NewSkin Laser Center Purchase $200.00 of BOTOX and receive a $50.00 rebate limited time available. Getting rid of wrinkles has never been so...

1 lb Moringa Leaf Bulk Powder

1 lb Moringa Leaf Bulk Powder

Moringa Source

$32.50Product

One pound of organically grown Moringa Oleifera leaf powder. Dried in a temperature-controlled USDA compliant facility.

5-HTP

5-HTP

Best Nutritions

$8.39Product

5-htp improves mental concentration and also helps to improve: * mood * depression * Migraine headaches * Tension headaches * Chronic daily headaches * appetite * behavior See great selections of...

5-HTP

5-HTP

Home Herb

$18.00Product

5-HTP by Jarrow Formulas Jarrow Formulas 5-HTP (5-Hydroxytryptophan) is an extract of Griffonia simplicifolia seeds from coas... Our Price: $18.00...

Abacus™ TPN Calculation Software

Abacus™ TPN Calculation Software

Baxa Corporation

Product

A Windows(r)-based program for order entry and total parenteral nutrition (TPN) calculation. Abacus was designed by health-system pharmacists to ensure safety and reduce the opportunity for user...

Acai Berry Pulp

Acai Berry Pulp

Unit Brazil

Product

Acai Berry Pulp, high in Orac's (antioxidant contents), produced in the state of Para, heart of the rain forest. Acai pulp is suitable for food and beverage applications.

ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening

ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening

TimTec Corporation

Product

A new line of screening products based on rigorous structural fragment filtration and diversity selection that promise to improve the quality and efficiency of hit/lead identification and...

Adapta-Cap™ Bottle Adapter

Adapta-Cap™ Bottle Adapter

Baxa Corporation

Product

Baxa Corporation, a Denver-based manufacturer of medical devices and systems, announces a new Adapta-Cap Bottle Adapter sized specifically to fit sterile water bottles. Unique to Baxa, the Adapta-Cap...

Advanced Artery Solution

Advanced Artery Solution

True Health

$39.95Product

Advanced Artery Solution™ users routinely report: •Better blood pressure •Regular heart beat •Improved circulation •Normal cholesterol •Higher energy •Increased...

Advanced Blood Sugar Solution

Advanced Blood Sugar Solution

Health Resources

$39.95Product

Unbalanced Blood Sugar… Bad News for Your Body To maintain healthy blood sugar levels, your insulin must be maintained at healthy levels. This "master hormone" not only maintains...

Advanced Colon Care II

Advanced Colon Care II

Health Resources

$29.95Product

The Natural Colon Cleansing Supplement For Healthy, Regular Elimination Advanced Colon Care II™ can help: •Promote regular bowel movements •Ease occasional constipation •Support...

Advanced D3 Plus

Advanced D3 Plus

Health Resources

$39.95Product

Protect Your Heart and Brain from Inflammation! Advanced D3 Plus™, a Vitamin D3 supplement can help: •Promote healthy heart and brain function •Relieve minor pain &...

Advanced Digestion Solution

Advanced Digestion Solution

Health Resources

$29.95Product

Relieve Occasional Heartburn and Acid Indigestion— Safely and Naturally Advanced Digestion Solution™ can help: •Promote quick, healthy digestion •Relieve heartburn and acid...

Advanced Hair Formula

Advanced Hair Formula

Health Resources

$39.95Product

Turn Thin, Fragile Hair into a Fuller Thicker Mane... Whether you're a man or a woman, Advanced Hair Formula™ can help you: •Speed up your new hair growth! •Slow down your hair...

Advanced Joint Relief

Advanced Joint Relief

Health Resources

$39.95Product

The Natural Way to Help Manage Your Minor Pain Advanced Joint Relief™ can help: •Provide minor pain relief •Battle free radicals •Keep your antioxidant levels high •Support...

Advanced ResV plus

Advanced ResV plus

Health Resources

$39.95Product

Slow Down The Aging Process And Increase Your Longevity Advanced ResV Plus™ can help you: •Ramp up your antioxidant protection! •Ward off "old age" health...

AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Plate

AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Plate

Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Plate is an innovative fracture plating technology that builds upon the fundamentals of the CRP™ by being anatomically shaped and by providing the...

AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Prosthesis

AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Prosthesis

Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Prosthesis is a novel, stemmed standard shoulder arthroplasty design for proximal humerus fracture treatment. It can be used as either a cemented or...

alfa B-12

alfa B-12

ENZACTA

Product

Vitamin B-12 is a recognized basic complex in charge of natural processes like red blood cell production and cleansing of the blood, which gives strength and energy to carry out essential activities.

alfa ENERGY

alfa ENERGY

ENZACTA

Product

An exclusive liquid formula made from totally natural elements, designed to enrich the water we drink, transforming it into a source of superior cellular hydration. Water is an essential part of our...

alfa HFI

alfa HFI

ENZACTA

Product

Made from humic and fulvic acids derived from the soil, it helps to protect the body against micro-invaders so that you don’t fall victim to viruses. These ingredients cover and protect the...

alfa PXP FORTE

alfa PXP FORTE

ENZACTA

Product

Supports cellular regeneration in the body, using the nutritional properties of the rice, which is cultivated at its best stage. An organic product of high quality, it comes from the Siam Valley in...

alfa PXP ROYALE

alfa PXP ROYALE

ENZACTA

Product

Totally, 100% natural, this dietary supplement is made with the best varieties of purple rice. It contains polysaccharide peptides and is rich in anthocyanins, proteins and good sugars, which when...

alfa YAKUNAAH

alfa YAKUNAAH

ENZACTA

Product

It means "love of life", and has been carefully designed to deserve this name. It’s exclusive formula is combined with the most powerful and legendary superfruits in the world. which...

Alfagin Syrup/Capsule

Alfagin Syrup/Capsule

Herbion International

Product

Alfagin is a unique preparation of an original formulation composed solely of bioactive medicinal herbs and free of any synthetic chemicals, developed by the “Research & Development” Department...

Alkaline Body Balance

Alkaline Body Balance

Health Resources

$29.95Product

Reduce Acid And Restore Your Health Alkaline Body Balance™ can help: •Boost energy and relieve occasional fatigue •Support healthy immunity •Slow premature aging •Ease...

All kinds of plant extracts and herb extracts

All kinds of plant extracts and herb extracts

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus Plant...

all kinds of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts

all kinds of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus...

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Best Nutritions

$10.79Product

Alpha lipoic acid (ALA) converts blood sugar into energy. Alpha lipoic acid, excellent antioxidant. It reduces naturally the harmful chemicals known as free radicals from the body. Alpha Lipoic Acid...

Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils

Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils

Unit Brazil

Product

Crude Oils and Butters made from fruit pulp/seeds of the Amazon Rain Forest : buriti, acai, copaiba, andiroba, passion fruit, pracachi, cupuacu, muru-muru, ucuuba, tucuma, bacuri. For cosmetics...

American Dryer hand Dryer

American Dryer hand Dryer

Restroom Direct

Product

Restroom Direct offers the best prices on the complete line of American Dryer hand dryers. We keep American Dryer products in-stock and offer free shipping in the Continental US. Orders before 1:00PM...

American Specialties Hand Dryers

American Specialties Hand Dryers

Restroom Direct

Product

In business since 1961,american Specialities, Inc (The ASI Group) is a quality provider of washroom accessories including hand dryers, towel and soap dispensers, stall partitions, storage solutions,...

AmeriGlide Express Dumbwaiter

AmeriGlide Express Dumbwaiter

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

The AmeriGlide Express Dumbwaiter is one of the most popular electric dumbwaiters available. Many of the components come pre-assembled, so installation is greatly simplified. The standard weight...

AmeriGlide Extender Plus AutoLift

AmeriGlide Extender Plus AutoLift

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

This is an internal vehicle wheelchair lift. It is can be used with mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs and has a lifting capacity of up to 325 pounds. This wheelchair lift works great with...

AmeriGlide Full Platform Power Wheelchair Lift and Battery

AmeriGlide Full Platform Power Wheelchair Lift and Battery

AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

This is an external vehicle wheelchair lift. It can be attached to a class 2 or class 3 hitch, but to utilize its full 350 pound lifting capacity, it needs to be attached to a class 3 hitch.

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