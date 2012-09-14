|
08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1, from H H Traders
08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1
Four Color
Tappet Motion
Serial: 65000-69000
Accessories with each loom:
Healed Frames:-------------- 06
Harness Shafts:-------------- 08
Healed Wires:----------------...
24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 for SELL, from H H Traders
24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1
Single Color
Tappet Motion
Serial: 39000-47000
Accessories with each loom:
Healed Frames:------------- 06
Harness Shafts:------------- 08
Healed...
5 Axis 3D Plasma Cutting System, from Burlington Automation
5-Axis Plasma Cutting System for the Structural Steel, Pre Engineered & Metal Building Industries does the job of 7 machines.
Do the work of a Drill Line / Beam Line, Flange / Bar Line, Angle Line,...
Air blowers, from Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.
Teknik Makine ve Model TMM Co. manufactures a variety of industrial air blowers, vacuum cleaners, flowmeters and diffusers. Our CE certified products are solidly engineered and competitively priced and...
AL100 Top Applicator, from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.
AL100 Top Applicator is suitable for various manufacture line. During operation,the label
is applied at a speed to match the delivery/movement of the products.
AL200 Top Labeling Machine, from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.
AL200 Top Labeling Machine is suitable for labeling the top of square, rectangular and round object. During operation, the label is applied at a speed to match the delivery/movement of the bottle.
AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine, from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.
AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine is suitable for many variety of bottle labeling. When labeling, the bottle will automatically rotate to allow the labeling device to apply the pressure for labeling.
AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine, from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.
AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine is suitable for square and round bottle, and can simulteneously label front and back of bottle. Can also label on only one side. Labeling process consists of five...
AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler, from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.
AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler is suitable for square and round bottles. It can simultaneously label front and back of bottle. Can also wrap around label on circle container. Labeling...
Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Characteristics:
1) Very high quality and a long life
2) Fast and easy mounting
3) They are light and have high load strength
4) Very good wear and corrosion feature
5) Material: 6061 T4 ( EN...
