Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Cosmetic Dentistry , from Victory Dental

$0.00 - Service

With advances in dental materials and procedures there are many ways patients are able to improve their smile and overall health and confidence. Whether you are looking at improve a tooth or enhance your...

Dental Implants , from Helvetic Dental Clinics

Product

The dental implants integrated by our dentists in Budapest (Hungary) in your jaw contribute to maintaining the bone healthy and intact. In the long run, to conclude dental Implants are esthetic, functional...

Restorative Dentistry , from Victory Dental

$0.00 - Service

Even though most patients do their best to take care of their smile, teeth may still become decayed, infected, crack or break and need to be restored. Through improved techniques in modern dentistry we...

Abacus™ TPN Calculation Software , from Baxa Corporation

Product

A Windows(r)-based program for order entry and total parenteral nutrition (TPN) calculation. Abacus was designed by health-system pharmacists to ensure safety and reduce the opportunity for user errors...

Adapta-Cap™ Bottle Adapter , from Baxa Corporation

Product

Baxa Corporation, a Denver-based manufacturer of medical devices and systems, announces a new Adapta-Cap Bottle Adapter sized specifically to fit sterile water bottles. Unique to Baxa, the Adapta-Cap bottle...

AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Plate , from Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Plate is an innovative fracture plating technology that builds upon the fundamentals of the CRP™ by being anatomically shaped and by providing the surgeon...

AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Prosthesis , from Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

The AFT™ Proximal Humerus Fracture Prosthesis is a novel, stemmed standard shoulder arthroplasty design for proximal humerus fracture treatment. It can be used as either a cemented or cementless...

aSpire™ Total Shoulder Arthroplasty System , from Shoulder Options, Inc.

Product

A novel, stemmed standard shoulder arthroplasty design. The system includes both pegged and keeled glenoid designs, as well as short- and long-stemmed humeral prosthesis options.

Axiom Worldwide DRX9000 -- Used Spinal Decompression Table , from Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.

$43,000.00 - Product

Model: DRX 9000 Manufacturer: Axiom Worldwide Year: 2006 Condition: Great Price: $43,000