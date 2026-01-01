Products & Services

Within Public Relations Agencies

Gold Products & Services

Online Reputation Management

Online Reputation Management

SEO Image

Service

We specialize in helping individuals and brands achieve a positive reputation online. We promote the positive and use strategies to bury old and unflattering news or information. We will showcase...

Search Engine Optimization

Search Engine Optimization

SEO Image

Service

For top rankings on major Search Engines, search engine optimization is a service from our SEO company that can produce this for your business effectively. Whether you're a large corporation or a...

Products & Services

“Lifestyle” Goodie Bag Distribution

“Lifestyle” Goodie Bag Distribution

Radical Promotions

Service

AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM

AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM

Four Zero Two

Service

Program to unite Indie clients to achieve major markets Exclusive to independent clients and artist Enroll at any level to fit your budget Recieve National Full Page / Full Color Print...

Additional Press Campaigns

Additional Press Campaigns

Nina Denny Public Relations

Service

Additional Campaigns:  Internet Publication Campaign Web Team Campaign Internet & Web Team Campaign Combined Internet Radio (only) College Radio Campaign Internet & College...

Advertising

Advertising

Group K Media, Inc.

Service

Group K Media can provide as much assistance as you need to ensure your message is being heard by the right audience, at the right time. Whether you have your own internal marketing department or...

Advertising

Advertising

Ilfusion Creative

Service

New media is exciting, but sometimes traditional advertising in a magazine or on a billboard can serve your business well.

Advertising

Advertising

The Miller Group

Service

Brand elevating work including TV, radio, outdoor, print and interactive for consumer and business-to-business. The work is smart, clear and clever when clever is called for. (Otherwise, we save our...

Advertising & Marketing

Advertising & Marketing

Cooper Smith Agency

Service

From building a birdhouse in your garage to closing a multimillion dollar deal in the executive boardroom, having the right tools makes any job easier. Our team can produce high-quality, high-impact...

Advertising Services

Advertising Services

NM Marketing Communications

Service

Trade advertising is a valuable way to reinforce messages with critical audiences. Advertising for our clients ranges from ongoing programs that maximize frequency to single, compelling ads in trade...

Analyst Relations

Analyst Relations

Aduro

Service

Analysts can have a powerful impact on your company's reputation in the marketplace. Enterprise PR works to identify the key analysts in your industry and to establish relationships that can help...

Arranging TV Appearances

Arranging TV Appearances

EMSI Public Relations

Service

TV is a powerful, visual medium which can create trends and lend great credibility to your company, product, service or book. Being a featured guest on a local or national TV show can exponentially...

ARTIST MANAGEMENT

ARTIST MANAGEMENT

Four Zero Two

Service

Special focus on strategic marketing Creative appearance and business objectives Coordinating record label, artist, and agent Soundtrack and licensing opportunities Arrange Sponsorships & retail...

Beauty/Fashion

Beauty/Fashion

EKC PR

Service

Our clients include renowned make-up and facial artists, haute couture designers, celebrity hairdressers, and one of the largest modeling agencies in the world.

Book Promotion

Book Promotion

EMSI Public Relations

Service

For twenty years one of EMSI’s specialities has been book promotion. We have a strong history of successful PR campaigns for authors of recently-published books. EMSI’s reknown and...

Book Promotion

Book Promotion

Annie Jennings Pr

Service

Book Publicity Campaigns

Book Publicity Campaigns

MM Book Publicity

Service

Maryglenn McCombs specializes in targeted book publicity campaigns and offers the following services: Creating press kits, including press releases, biographies, fact sheets, tip sheets, target...

Bookings, Promotions, Appearances, and Agent

Bookings, Promotions, Appearances, and Agent

Nina Denny Public Relations

Service

Bookings--Promotions--Appearances--Agent: (Client will be billed back expenses. Minimum of 2 hours required.) Book & Promote Gigs/Appearances Book Gigs/Appearances (only) Promote...

Brand Development

Brand Development

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has helped numerous companies develop their brand and get their name on the forefront of consumer's minds. Acquiring the consumer is just the start--building a...

Brand Services

Brand Services

Concept Branding Group

Service

Brand Start Up, Refinement, and Expansion Services We assist forward thinking businesses in building out the essence of what makes them unique and able to add real value to their customers. We help...

Branding

Branding

CAP Creative

Service

CAP Creative has developed the SUMMIT(TM) System to help companies define, build and maintain their Brand.

BRANDING

BRANDING

Strategic Vision PR Group

Service

Are you launching a new brand, evolving a long-standing brand strategy or seeking a new creative strategy? If so, you need to remember that today it is about telling the right story and creating a...

Branding

Branding

+TJ Sacks & Associates

Service

+TJ Sacks & Associates brings valuable experience into building and maintaining a brand. We have had the good fortune to have worked on such prestigeous brands...

Branding Campaigns

Branding Campaigns

Heidelberg PR

Service

Heidelberg PR digs deep into our clients’ organizational cultural and goals to determine the best branding platform and supporting campaign elements required to portray the right messages and...

Broadcast Public Relations

Broadcast Public Relations

News Broadcast Network

Service

Media tours: radio (RMT), television (SMT), web & multimedia (OMT) Radio outreach: local, national & custom Public service announcements: radio, television & online Multimedia event and...

brochures, webcontent, ezines, articles, leaflets

brochures, webcontent, ezines, articles, leaflets

World PR Reputatiecoaching

Product

all kind of text productions, corporate image materials, marketing collateral

Business Beat News Tip Sheet

Business Beat News Tip Sheet

MAYO Communications

$3,000.00Product

An award winning corporate and media communicaitons news tips sheet online that has a subscription list of 950+ business writers and editors. Distribute by MAYO directly to the media, and is...

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & STRATEGIC MARKETING

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & STRATEGIC MARKETING

Four Zero Two

Service

Exploit your assets or expand your business through a relationship with music. We help develop and create business plans, incubate start-up divisions and companies Consult on products and projects...

BUTTON MERCHANDISE MANUFACTURING

BUTTON MERCHANDISE MANUFACTURING

Four Zero Two

Service

Professional Button Design and Manufacturing 50 - 1000+ button orders with 2-5 day turnaround 25% discount for Four Zero Two Clients Client exclusive shopping cart for simple ordering Lowest...

Bylined Articles

Bylined Articles

Aduro

Service

What can a company do when getting in front of the right editors and analysts is difficult? Enterprise PR will team with a client’s executives, marketing specialists, or customers to write timely,...

Case Studies

Case Studies

Aduro

Service

Enterprise PR is known for its ability to deliver high-profile case studies that can dramatically enhance a company’s corporate image.

Cause-Related Marketing

Cause-Related Marketing

+TJ Sacks & Associates

Service

+TJ Sacks & Associates has worked to develop cause-related marketing programs that were directed to patient education in such areas as Alzheimer's Disease, asthma & allergy, breast cancer...

Clips by Dominique

Clips by Dominique

VIDA PR & Marketing Group

Service

Print Clip Service

CMS Theme Development

CMS Theme Development

Ilfusion Creative

Service

When creating a CMS theme, no matter what platform you use, development should be based on content rather than layout. The layout is a concrete foundation but the the content is changeable and needs...

Communications plans & plannings, PR strategies

Communications plans & plannings, PR strategies

World PR Reputatiecoaching

Product

The best way to introduce your product and company to the market and to the press. First think, then do. You deserve a great PR agency. We deliver, get the results you wish and think ahead.

Communications Strategy

Communications Strategy

NM Marketing Communications

Service

Our first step with every client is to develop a communications strategy. This process provides a roadmap for each client's program. Communications...

Communications strategy

Communications strategy

Bill Hunt Public Relations

Service

Writing brand and communication strategies has been my bread and butter for the past seven years. I know how to follow a brief and every plan is built on a strategy, every idea is backed by a...

Company Profile Video

Company Profile Video

Ilfusion Creative

Service

Does your business have character? Show it off! Whether you want a viral video featuring adorable kittens or a formal ad showcasing your services, we can develop a video to suit you.

Consulting

Consulting

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has had over 17 years of experience ranging from high profile celebrities to non-profit corporations. Our years of expertise help companies to improve performance...

Copywriting

Copywriting

Cascade Communications

$0.00Service

Assistance with website and promotional materials writing, editing, design, production and printing.

Corporate and Media Newsletters

Corporate and Media Newsletters

MAYO Communications

$3,000.00Product

MAYO Communications has unbelievable resources to produce an ezine, blog or newsletter to help grow your business, attract new business partners or educate the public about your company and product.

Corporate Communications

Corporate Communications

The In-House Writer

Service

- Press Statements - Executive Quotes and Talking Points - Internal Messaging - Corporate Profiles/Executive Bios - Personnel Announcements

Corporate Event Planning and Management

Corporate Event Planning and Management

EventPro

Service

Defer all planning and arrangements for public relations, conferences, trade shows and traning events without adding to the stress of already over-worked corporate staff. Responsibility for single...

Crisis Communications

Crisis Communications

Aduro

Service

It's an unfortunate truth that when a crisis arises, inexpert handling can make a bad situation worse. The reputation of your products, services, and even your company, can be at risk. When so much...

CRISIS COMMUNICATIONS AND MANAGEMENT

CRISIS COMMUNICATIONS AND MANAGEMENT

Strategic Vision PR Group

Service

A crisis can come in any form or shape and often happens without warning. The greatest mistake that most individuals, businesses and organizations make is not having a basic crisis communications...

Crisis Public Relations

Crisis Public Relations

EMSI Public Relations

Service

No company knows when a public relations crisis will hit, and when it does it, there’s generally little time to plan a response. Most companies get caught up in the media whirlwind, and take...

Denver Public Relations Newsroom

Denver Public Relations Newsroom

Absolutely Public Relations

Product

The online Denver-focused newsroom for Absolutely Public Relations, the PR consultancy of Maggie Chamberlin Holben, APR. Here news releases, background information, bylined articles and photographs...

Design

Design

The Miller Group

Service

Collateral, sales materials, packaging, logos and corporate identity programs. Our work has been featured in Communication Arts, Graphis Annual, Adweek, Ad Age, Creative Review and The One Club...

Direct Marketing

Direct Marketing

NM Marketing Communications

Service

Targeting customers with a well-conceived direct mail campaign is still one of the most cost-effective tools in the marketer's arsenal. Concepts can be as...

Direct Response

Direct Response

The Miller Group

Service

Mail, TV, print, interactive. As media options continue to change, the one constant is awareness. To that end, the message must be informative, respectful of its audience, engaging and most...

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