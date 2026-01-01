Platinum Company Profiles ELV Agency ELV Agency is the culmination of a marketing and branding company with almost a decade of experience paired with a writing team with over 6000 thought leadership clients over the past 12 years. ELV... Full Scale Media Group LLC Media Placement Campaigns We have collectively pitched, booked, coordinated, co-produced and overseen countless media appearances for clients over the past ten years. Our ability to predict what... OvationMR OvationMR is a leading marketing insights agency based in New York City offering access to global audiences and insights for business decision-makers and research practitioners supporting global... Porter Novelli Porter Novelli is a global public relations company. We take a 360-degree view of your business to build powerful and distinct communications programs that resonate with the stakeholders who are...