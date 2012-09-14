Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Business Brokerage , from Manheim Realty

Service

Are you thinking of buying or selling a Business? If so, you have come to the right place. Manheim Business Brokers is one of the largest and most experienced business brokerage firms in the United States.

Business Consulting , from Manheim Realty

Service

Manheim Business Consulting is a leading business and technology advisor. Our clients are both large and small businesses and are in both the public and private sectors. Our more than 30 years of expertise...

Commercial Brokerage , from Manheim Realty

Service

With over 30 years experience in real estate services, Manheim Realty, Inc. has developed a superior set of expertise focused on achieving our clients' goals. We represent Buyers and Sellers, and Landlords...

Mergers & Acquisitions , from Manheim Realty

Service

To be successful in mergers and acquisitions, companies must focus on the entire process from inception of the transaction to completion, and beyond. At Manheim Mergers & Acquisitions, we offer a professional...

Real Estate Acquisition & Development , from Integrale Investments

Service

Integrale Investments is a private equity real estate fund. Although the firm constantly seeks opportunity in both the national and international real estate markets, the firm’s principle investments...

7 Day Tour of Lake Chapala , from Lake Chapala with GoMexicoWay

$999.00 - Service

A 7 day 6 night Lake Chapala Discovery Tour? We are currently only running 2 tours a month. Like the perfect host, Go Mexico Way will greet you on arrival, help you check in, introduce you to fellow guests...

Blue Rose Resort - PRECONSTRUCTION PRICING , from Investment Real Estate 101

$300.00 - Product

^^^ The Blue Rose Resort Hotel in Orlando Florida is FINALLY AVAILABLE Feb 24 2006^^^ If you are searching the web trying to find any information you can on the Blue Rose Resort you are not alone.

Building Purchase , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

Service

Many commercial real estate brokerages operate as "Full Service" firms. At first glance, this sounds good - what's wrong with offering a full range of services? And, in fact, this was the way...

colletta di castelbianco (SV) , from Realitalia

$0.00 - Product

A medieval e-village in the countryside, 15 minutes from Alassio. High-speed internet connection, swimming pool, care-taker, business centre and letting system Colletta is truly unique. It is a medieval...

Commercial Office Lease Auditing , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

Service

As a Tenant, have you ever wondered whether your Landlord: ... has recognized all operating expense exclusions outlined in your lease? ... passed through to you the full benefit of any property tax refunds...

Development Consulting , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

Service

Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors can negotiate a Build-to-Suit transaction so that your business is able to design and build its own office, flex, R&D, or industrial building that can be owned or...

dominio san sebastiano , from Realitalia

$0.00 - Product

Sustainable seaside holiday homes with private beach and pool, hydrotherapy facilities and business centre in country park Set in the Bergeggi hills, overlooking a pristine, crystal-clear bay of the Mediterranean...

Economic Incentive Negotiations , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

Service

Did you know that your new facility or even a business relocation may qualify you to receive economic incentives from state, county or local governments? Governments are interested in new businesses and...

Facility Disposition , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

Service

Business is dynamic, and changing business conditions or strategies may sometimes necessitate the disposition of leased or owned corporate facilities via sublease, lease assignment or building sale. Guidance...

Greenbriar - Single Family Home , from Groves Park Commons

$349,999.00 - Product

1,827 Sq. ft. House with 697 sq. ft. optional add-on. http://www.grovesparkcommons.com/home_greenbriar.html

Hard Money Loan , from Hard Money NYC

Service

A Hard Money Loan is a loan made by a private individual protected by the underlying asset, the real estate. We lend according to the strength of your property, not your credit score.

Home Seller Representation , from Assist-2-Sell

$0.00 - Service

All Assist-2-Sell franchise offices are licensed, full-service real estate brokerages that take care of everything home sellers expect and need from a real estate company. All brokers and agents are fully...

Homebuyer Representation , from Assist-2-Sell

$0.00 - Service

A home is the largest purchase most consumers will ever make. In addition to helping homeowners sell their home, Assist-2-Sell also assists homebuyers in their search for a home. Assist-2-Sell’s®...

Indian Real Estate Listing Services , from India Property

$0.00 - Service

India Property Offers Free Real estate listings services to Individuals and real estate brokers and agents..

Lease Renewal Negotiations , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

Service

In many situations, renewing your existing office or industrial lease may be your preferred option. The current building location might suit your employees and clients, and your existing space may work...

Maniero di melezzole (TR) , from Realitalia

$0.00 - Product

Exquisite self-contained homes in a natural paradise with full access to the exclusive four-star Hotel de Charme and its spa health centre. Prefect for all the family. Luxuriate in the green hearth of...

Palazzo del Lago > Orlando Florida > Pre-Sales , from Investment Real Estate 101

$300,000.00 - Product

The Palazzo del Lago Hotel in Orlando Florida Are you searching the web for more information on the Palazzo del Lago on International Drive in Orlando Florida? Then contact Goldberg Executive Realty...

Santo stefano di sessanio (AQ) , from Realitalia

$0.00 - Product

A meticulous restoration project in the Abruzzo mountains has brought new life to this historic small country town. Building on the extraordinary experience of what is probably the most sought-after Albergo...

Site Selection / Purchase , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

Service

Purchasing land to build an office, industrial or special-use building requires knowledge and expertise distinct from that required for purchasing existing buildings. Our Proces: Following in-depth discussion...

Tenant / Buyer Representation , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

Service

Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors has extensive experience representing office and industrial clients on complex lease and lease renewal transactions. Our clients range from Fortune 500 companies with...

The Woodlands of Charlottesville , from The Dovetail Companies

$0.00 - Product

The Woodlands of Charlottesville is a BRAND NEW, luxury community offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes and flats. Designed as Charlottesville's premier condominium living, The Woodlands provides an 8,000...

The Woodlands of College Station , from The Dovetail Companies

$0.00 - Product

The Woodlands of College Station* is a BRAND NEW, luxury student community with a masterful mix of 2,3 and 4 bedroom cottages, flats, townhomes and garden styles for both sale and rent. Purchasing opportunities...

The Woodlands of Knoxville , from The Dovetail Companies

$0.00 - Product

The Woodlands of Knoxville is UT's premier student community with a mix of 2, 3 and 4 townhome, flat and garden-style condos. The Woodlands provides an 8,000 sq. ft. clubhouse - open 24 hours and loaded...