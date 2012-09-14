Business Brokerage , from Manheim Realty



Are you thinking of buying or selling a Business? If so, you have come to the right place. Manheim Business Brokers is one of the largest and most experienced business brokerage firms in the United States.

Business Consulting , from Manheim Realty



Manheim Business Consulting is a leading business and technology advisor. Our clients are both large and small businesses and are in both the public and private sectors. Our more than 30 years of expertise...

Commercial Brokerage , from Manheim Realty



With over 30 years experience in real estate services, Manheim Realty, Inc. has developed a superior set of expertise focused on achieving our clients' goals. We represent Buyers and Sellers, and Landlords...

Mergers & Acquisitions , from Manheim Realty



To be successful in mergers and acquisitions, companies must focus on the entire process from inception of the transaction to completion, and beyond. At Manheim Mergers & Acquisitions, we offer a professional...

Real Estate Acquisition & Development , from Integrale Investments



Integrale Investments is a private equity real estate fund. Although the firm constantly seeks opportunity in both the national and international real estate markets, the firm’s principle investments...

7 Day Tour of Lake Chapala , from Lake Chapala with GoMexicoWay

$999.00

A 7 day 6 night Lake Chapala Discovery Tour? We are currently only running 2 tours a month. Like the perfect host, Go Mexico Way will greet you on arrival, help you check in, introduce you to fellow guests...

Building Purchase , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors



Many commercial real estate brokerages operate as "Full Service" firms. At first glance, this sounds good - what's wrong with offering a full range of services? And, in fact, this was the way...

Commercial Office Lease Auditing , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors



As a Tenant, have you ever wondered whether your Landlord: ... has recognized all operating expense exclusions outlined in your lease? ... passed through to you the full benefit of any property tax refunds...

Development Consulting , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors



Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors can negotiate a Build-to-Suit transaction so that your business is able to design and build its own office, flex, R&D, or industrial building that can be owned or...

Economic Incentive Negotiations , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors



Did you know that your new facility or even a business relocation may qualify you to receive economic incentives from state, county or local governments? Governments are interested in new businesses and...

Facility Disposition , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors



Business is dynamic, and changing business conditions or strategies may sometimes necessitate the disposition of leased or owned corporate facilities via sublease, lease assignment or building sale. Guidance...

Hard Money Loan , from Hard Money NYC



A Hard Money Loan is a loan made by a private individual protected by the underlying asset, the real estate. We lend according to the strength of your property, not your credit score.

Home Seller Representation , from Assist-2-Sell

$0.00

All Assist-2-Sell franchise offices are licensed, full-service real estate brokerages that take care of everything home sellers expect and need from a real estate company. All brokers and agents are fully...

Homebuyer Representation , from Assist-2-Sell

$0.00

A home is the largest purchase most consumers will ever make. In addition to helping homeowners sell their home, Assist-2-Sell also assists homebuyers in their search for a home. Assist-2-Sell’s®...

Indian Real Estate Listing Services , from India Property

$0.00

India Property Offers Free Real estate listings services to Individuals and real estate brokers and agents..

Lease Renewal Negotiations , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors



In many situations, renewing your existing office or industrial lease may be your preferred option. The current building location might suit your employees and clients, and your existing space may work...

Site Selection / Purchase , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors



Purchasing land to build an office, industrial or special-use building requires knowledge and expertise distinct from that required for purchasing existing buildings. Our Proces: Following in-depth discussion...