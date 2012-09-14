Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

LifeGift - Distracted Driving Alert , from LifeGift Technologies

$4.99 - Product

LIFEGIFT® the world’s first emotion-based app designed to prevent car-crashes, related serious injuries, and fatalities, involving distracted drivers and pedestrians using their mobile phones. LifeGift...

1" Personal Pumi Bar: 10 Pack , from Teregen Personal Products

$0.00 - Product

1" Personal Pumi Bar; Ideal for use on hands and small areas of feet to gently remove dry skin, calluses and corns. Use with soap and water and massage onto problem areas of skin two to three...

100% Pure and Natural Bulgarian Rose Water , from Alteya Group

Product

100% pure and natural Bulgarian Rose Water from the 2006 rose harvest. This product is certified by the Government-appointed laboratory at the Bulgarian Research Institute for Roses, Aromatic and Medicinal...

100% Pure Steam-Distilled Bulgarian Rose Otto , from Alteya Group

Product

100% pure unadulturated natural Bulgarian Rose Otto (Bulgarian Rose Essential Oil from Rosa Damascena) from the 2006 rose harvest. The product is certified by the government-appointed laboratory at...

100% Pure, Natural Bulgarian Rose Water , from NatureBase AD

$0.00 - Product

NatureBase AD is a Bulgarian manufacturer of pure, natural rose water obtain by water-steam distillation of fresh Roza Damascena petals. So, in the above process there are no additives or solvents used,...

3 Pack of the 5" Full Size Personal Pumi Bar , from Teregen Personal Products

$0.00 - Product

The 5" Full Size Personal Pumi Bar is used with soap and water, most commonly in a shower or bath, to gently remove rough, thick dry skin and painful and unattractive corns and calluses from feet...

4-SIGHT™ , from Freelife International

Product

4-SIGHT™ is precisely the kind of visionary supplement you've come to expect from FreeLife. It provides the remarkable eye-protective plant carotenoid lutein, at a scientifically recommended level...

5-HTP , from Home Herb

$18.00 - Product

5-HTP by Jarrow Formulas Jarrow Formulas 5-HTP (5-Hydroxytryptophan) is an extract of Griffonia simplicifolia seeds from coas... Our Price: $18.00 http://www.homeherb.com/productdetail.asp?pid=1592

5-HTP , from Best Nutritions

$8.39 - Product

5-htp improves mental concentration and also helps to improve: * mood * depression * Migraine headaches * Tension headaches * Chronic daily headaches * appetite * behavior See great selections of 5-htp,...

76 Plus , from Goldshield Elite

$13.70 - Product

Containing 74 trace minerals, vitamin C, 13 botanical elements, calcium and phosphorus, 76 Plus tablets help support a healthy nervous system, mental focus, heart health, energy levels and general wellness...

76 Plus K Liquid Minerals , from Goldshield Elite

$21.50 - Product

As disease is on the rise, minerals are on the wane. Nourish your body quickly and easily with 76 Plus K. Two tablespoons provide 60mg. of vitamin C, 13 botanical elements, 74 trace minerals and 585 mg.

76 Plus Powder , from Goldshield Elite

$29.95 - Product

The 74 trace minerals found in montmorillonite help provide your body with the balance it needs to combat daily stress. These minerals, along with calcium and phosphorous, work harmoniously with vitamins...

Acti-Flex , from Freelife International

Product

Acti•Flex® is a comprehensive nutritional formula for maximizing the health of your joints and connective tissue. • Ideal for athletes, "weekend warriors" and physically active adults who seek to nutritionally...

Advanced Artery Solution , from True Health

$39.95 - Product

Advanced Artery Solution™ users routinely report: •Better blood pressure •Regular heart beat •Improved circulation •Normal cholesterol •Higher energy •Increased sexual...

Advanced Blood Sugar Solution , from Health Resources

$39.95 - Product

Unbalanced Blood Sugar… Bad News for Your Body To maintain healthy blood sugar levels, your insulin must be maintained at healthy levels. This "master hormone" not only maintains healthy...

Advanced Colon Care II , from Health Resources

$29.95 - Product

The Natural Colon Cleansing Supplement For Healthy, Regular Elimination Advanced Colon Care II™ can help: •Promote regular bowel movements •Ease occasional constipation •Support your...

Advanced D3 Plus , from Health Resources

$39.95 - Product

Protect Your Heart and Brain from Inflammation! Advanced D3 Plus™, a Vitamin D3 supplement can help: •Promote healthy heart and brain function •Relieve minor pain & inflammation •Support...

Advanced Digestion Solution , from Health Resources

$29.95 - Product

Relieve Occasional Heartburn and Acid Indigestion— Safely and Naturally Advanced Digestion Solution™ can help: •Promote quick, healthy digestion •Relieve heartburn and acid indigestion •Relief...

Advanced Hair Formula , from Health Resources

$39.95 - Product

Turn Thin, Fragile Hair into a Fuller Thicker Mane... Whether you're a man or a woman, Advanced Hair Formula™ can help you: •Speed up your new hair growth! •Slow down your hair fallout! •Cover...

Advanced Joint Relief , from Health Resources

$39.95 - Product

The Natural Way to Help Manage Your Minor Pain Advanced Joint Relief™ can help: •Provide minor pain relief •Battle free radicals •Keep your antioxidant levels high •Support healthy...

Advanced ResV plus , from Health Resources

$39.95 - Product

Slow Down The Aging Process And Increase Your Longevity Advanced ResV Plus™ can help you: •Ramp up your antioxidant protection! •Ward off "old age" health problems! •Restore...

Advanced Shark Cartilage , from Goldshield Elite

$42.95 - Product

Advanced Shark Cartilage represents the most targeted supplement of its kind. Each tablet provides an exclusive, super-potent source of health-giving nutrients. Advanced Shark Cartilage contains a pharmaceutical-grade...

Air Solution Ozone Generator Replacement , from Goldshield Elite

$49.95 - Product

Replacement Generator for the Air Solution; designed to filter and purify the air you and your family breathe. This product is available on a wholesale basis to members for only $49.95. This product...

Air Solution Replacement Filter , from Goldshield Elite

$49.95 - Product

Essential for activating the six-stage purification system. Dramatically improves indoor air quality. Under normal conditions in a non-smoking environment, the filter should be replaced once every 10-12...

Air Solution: Air Filtration System , from Goldshield Elite

$249.95 - Product

Indoor air is 100 times more polluted than outdoor air. Now you can breathe easy with the Air Solution. This economically priced, six-stage air purification system features: a H.E.P.A. filter designed...

alfa B-12 , from ENZACTA

Product

Vitamin B-12 is a recognized basic complex in charge of natural processes like red blood cell production and cleansing of the blood, which gives strength and energy to carry out essential activities. It’s...

alfa ENERGY , from ENZACTA

Product

An exclusive liquid formula made from totally natural elements, designed to enrich the water we drink, transforming it into a source of superior cellular hydration. Water is an essential part of our daily...

alfa HFI , from ENZACTA

Product

Made from humic and fulvic acids derived from the soil, it helps to protect the body against micro-invaders so that you don’t fall victim to viruses. These ingredients cover and protect the cells...

alfa PXP FORTE , from ENZACTA

Product

Supports cellular regeneration in the body, using the nutritional properties of the rice, which is cultivated at its best stage. An organic product of high quality, it comes from the Siam Valley in Thailand,...

alfa PXP ROYALE , from ENZACTA

Product

Totally, 100% natural, this dietary supplement is made with the best varieties of purple rice. It contains polysaccharide peptides and is rich in anthocyanins, proteins and good sugars, which when combined...

alfa YAKUNAAH , from ENZACTA

Product

It means "love of life", and has been carefully designed to deserve this name. It’s exclusive formula is combined with the most powerful and legendary superfruits in the world. which offer...

Alkaline Body Balance , from Health Resources

$29.95 - Product

Reduce Acid And Restore Your Health Alkaline Body Balance™ can help: •Boost energy and relieve occasional fatigue •Support healthy immunity •Slow premature aging •Ease occasional...

Almond Flavoring , from Goldshield Elite

$3.95 - Product

A delicate, slightly sweet, rich and distinctive taste for your baking needs. This product is available on a wholesale basis to members for only $3.95. This product is also available on a retail basis...

Aloe Plus Cranberry Liquid , from Goldshield Elite

$29.95 - Product

A potent, concentrated nutritional tonic containing three different forms of aloe vera providing a complete spectrum of aloe benefits. Coupled with natural cranberry extract, an excellent vitamin C source,...

Alpha Lipoic Acid , from Best Nutritions

$10.79 - Product

Alpha lipoic acid (ALA) converts blood sugar into energy. Alpha lipoic acid, excellent antioxidant. It reduces naturally the harmful chemicals known as free radicals from the body. Alpha Lipoic Acid support...

Al·Assist® , from Freelife International

Product

All-Natural Support for Clear and Easy Breathing! Would you like the ability to breathe easier and more freely? If you would like to feel great all year, then FreeLife can assist you. Al·Assist® is...

AmeriGlide Express Dumbwaiter , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

The AmeriGlide Express Dumbwaiter is one of the most popular electric dumbwaiters available. Many of the components come pre-assembled, so installation is greatly simplified. The standard weight capacity...

AmeriGlide Extender Plus AutoLift , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

This is an internal vehicle wheelchair lift. It is can be used with mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs and has a lifting capacity of up to 325 pounds. This wheelchair lift works great with most...

AmeriGlide Full Platform Power Wheelchair Lift and Battery , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

This is an external vehicle wheelchair lift. It can be attached to a class 2 or class 3 hitch, but to utilize its full 350 pound lifting capacity, it needs to be attached to a class 3 hitch. Otherwise,...

AmeriGlide Heavy Duty Stair Lift , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

AmeriGlide's Stair Lifts are well known for their quality and ease of installation. This stair lift is no exception, but it is also very powerful and sturdy. The AmeriGlide Heavy Duty Stair Lift can support...

AmeriGlide Hercules Residential Vertical Platform Lift , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

This wheelchair lift is very powerful, with a lifting capacity of up to 750 pounds. It comes fully assembled, so when it arrives, there is very little that the homeowner must do. With a standard lifting...

AmeriGlide Incline Platform Lift , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

The AmeriGlide Incline Platform Lift supports up to 450 pounds and is designed for use by people in wheelchairs, mobility scooters, or other kinds of mobility vehicles. It also offers a fold down bench...

AmeriGlide Ultra Sapphire Stair Lift , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

Stair lifts are used to carry an individual up and down the staircase. The newly redesigned AmeriGlide Ultra Sapphire Stair Lift offers ultimate comfort and ultimate style. This stair lift is battery...

AmeriGlide Ultra Stair Lift , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

This stair lift is part of AmeriGlide's Ultra Series of stair lifts. It is capable of supporting up to 300lbs and is covered by a very impressive warranty. Like all of the stair lifts offered by AmeriGlide,...

Anti-Anxiety herbs , from Amazon Botanicals

$18.97 - Product

These all natural anti-anxiety herbs will make you feel happier. Anti-anxiety herbs produce a calming effect that reduce stress and anxiety. These anti-anxiety herbs have faster results than St. Johns...

Antioxidant dietary supplement | Anthocyanins from Purple Corn , from Amazon Botanicals

$18.97 - Product

This antioxidant dietary supplement contains one of the most exciting natural nutritional groups missing from the typical modern diet - anthocyanins from purple corn. Anthocyanins are found in purple colored...

Antiseptic Salve , from Goldshield Elite

$7.50 - Product

Rawleigh's original Antiseptic Salve continues its popularity. You will love its soothing and lubricating action. A thin coating keeps air and dirt away from areas where the Antiseptic Salve is applied.

Aphrodisiac for women , from Amazon Botanicals

$12.97 - Product

Clavo huasca is a large, woody vine that grows in the Amazon rainforest used as an aphrodisiac herb. The Shipibo-Conibo, Kayapo, and Assurini Indian tribes of the Amazon rainforest use Clavo huasca as...

Ariflex , from Goldshield Elite

$27.95 - Product

Ariflex is expertly formulated to provide an invaluable balance of glucosamine sulfate and omega-3 fish oils. This exclusive, patented formula, backed by scientific studies, offers superior nutritional...