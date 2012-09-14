PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Health & Personal Care Stores
 Sub-industries:
Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, & Perfume Stores
Food (Health) Supplement Stores
Optical Goods Stores
Pharmacies & Drug Stores
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Health & Personal Care Stores
AloeVeritas AloeVeritas Dallas, TX
With AloeVeritas, we want to show how much value we place on honesty. Our mission is to make aloe vera and all its healing powers accessible... 
AlpStories Inc. AlpStories Inc. Atlanta, GA
AlpStories Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a personalized organic skincare line for women. The company's proprietary robotic technology... 
Face My Makeup app Face My Makeup app Wilton Manors, FL
Face My Makeup app is a personalized, digital experience for customers to remember the exact makeup & skincare products they use and... 
LifeGift Technologies LifeGift Technologies Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R.
LifeGift builds apps to positively impact people’s lives by conveying our attention, encouragements, and cautions virtually using... 
5th Avenue Eye Center | Ilan Cohen MD 5th Avenue Eye Center | Ilan Cohen MD New York, NY
Ilan Cohen MD, a pioneer in refractive surgery, is one of the most highly respected New Jersey and New York LASIK and cataract surgeons,... 
A Touch of Honey A Touch of Honey Louisville, KY
All-natural body products.  A Touch of Honey’s products are vegetarian-friendly and are designed to renew the spirit and rejuvenate... 
AcneClearingDevice.com AcneClearingDevice.com Salt Lake City, UT
Your online source for the new FDA approved Zeno Acne Clearing Device.  90% of acne blemishes disappear within 24 hours! You've... 
AcuAids AcuAids North Lima, OH
Acupuncture, Hypnosis with deep sleep induction forcing your body and mind into weight loss, stop smoking, eliminate insomnia, face lift... 
All Eye Care Optometry All Eye Care Optometry THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Full service eye care facility which includes medical eye services, comprehensive examinations for anual preventaive and early diagnosis. 
Alteya Group Alteya Group Elmhurst, IL
Alteya Group LLC is a private Bulgarian company specialized in the production and export of high-quality Bulgarian essential rose oil and... 
Amazon Botanicals Amazon Botanicals Newark, De
Amazon Botanicals manufactures Amazon Raintree herbs and remedies. We are committed to providing cutting edge Amazon herbs and herbal formulas. 
American Express Publishing American Express Publishing New York, NY
The American Express Publishing Corporation is an authoritative content company primed to deliver lifestyle expertise that informs choices,... 
AmeriGlide Stair Lifts AmeriGlide Stair Lifts Raleigh, NC
AmeriGlide Stair Lifts is the leading online distributor of stair lifts, wheelchair lifts, and other mobility lifting aids. With more than... 
AminoGenesis AminoGenesis Irvine, ca
AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging &... 
Aquage Aquage Chagrin Falls, OH
Aquage...Ultra light salon haircare with healing sea botanicals. Aquage haircare and styling innovations bring you the best of the sea and... 
AyurvedicCure.com AyurvedicCure.com
Ayurveda, Ayurvedic Medicines and Herbal Remedies Guide. Health Guide featuring Home Remedies information on herbs and their benefits. Free... 
Baby Splendor Baby Splendor Swampscott, MA
Baby Splendor is a marketer of innovative products for infants and toddlers. Founded in 2003 by Momprenuers Kelly Majewski and Julie Gordon,... 
Bawell Water Ionizers Bawell Water Ionizers Boca Raton, FL
Bawell manufactures alkaline drinking water ionizer systems for the home. Bawell water filters will ionize your tap water to create alkaline... 
Best Nutritions Best Nutritions Cypress, TX
Thenutri.com, online comparison for Discount Vitamins and Weight Loss Supplements marketplace offering exclusive buying opportunities from... 
BestIncense.com BestIncense.com LOS ANGELES, CA
BestIncense.com, a new web site, offers a wide selection of incense, oils and aromatherapy products. 
Blue Water Spa Blue Water Spa Raleigh, NC
Blue Water Spa is a RaleighDay Spa and medical Spa owned and operated by board certified plastic surgeon Michael law and his wife Kile Law. 
Boots Herbal Stores Boots Herbal Stores Newcastle, United Kingdom
Boots Herbal Stores in a bricks & mortar as well as online health food retailer. 
Boxfit UK Ltd Boxfit UK Ltd Harold Wood, United Kingdom
Retailer of boxing equipment including boxing boots and punch bags to the UK, Europe, Australia and the UK. We offer competitive prices,... 
Brannons Medical Brannons Medical san jose, ca
Brannons Medical is the leading independent provider of home medical, respiratory, sleep therapy, mobility, diabetic shoes and supplies,... 
Brilliant Dreams Brilliant Dreams
Brilliant Dreams produces and markets dream enhancement and sleep beneficial products. Our flagship product is Brilliant Dreams Dream Enhancement,... 
Buy Eyeglasses Buy Eyeglasses Minneapolis, MN
A full selection of over 70,000 designer eyeglasses and sunglasses are available at BuyEyeglasses.com at guaranteed lowest prices with a... 
Clearly Fresh Bags Clearly Fresh Bags Guadalupe, CA
www.clearlyfreshbags.com Clearly Fresh® bags are large clear zip bags (12” X 14”), with a breathable 3 inch square membrane... 
Clifford James Clifford James brecon, United Kingdom
Clifford James offers a wide variety of comfortable traditional clothing, Men's Shoes (including a range of genuine leather shoes) and Ladies... 
Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women Chicago, IL
The Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women offering books and information about Tubal Ligation and Post Tubal Ligation Syndrome (PTLS). We... 
Contact Lens King Contact Lens King Carson City, NV
Contact Lens King features the most popular contact lenses at discount prices including Colored, Toric, Silicone Hydrogel, as well as Daily,... 
Continence Connection, LLC Continence Connection, LLC Rowley, MA
Continence Connection, LLC is a nurse-owned company that offers expert consultation and guidance to help individuals living with chronic... 
Cool Medics Cool Medics Oceanside, CA
We manufacture a very unique cooling product that keeps a wearer or horse cool for 3 to 4 hours at 112 degrees. 
Creations & Things Creations & Things South Bend, IN
Creations & Things is in the massage therapy industry. With our product Bean's Heat Massage Gloves we will be a necessary company of... 
CScreations CScreations Sterling, VA
The Artist Cynthia Salas, a Talented artist, not only in design but also in color and Inventor of the Bella Hair Stick and Bella Topper,... 
CWI Medical CWI Medical Farmingdale, NY
CWI Medical is a Leading Provider of Incontinence Supplies such as Tranquility, Prevail and Attends. Also available are Nutritional Supplements... 
DB Research, LC DB Research, LC Hildale, UT
DB Research, LC is dedicated to helping people heal, detox, and relieve pain using uniquely popular health products at unusually low prices. ... 
Diabetic Supply USA Diabetic Supply USA Royal Palm Beach
Free Diabetes Testing Supplies right to your Door!! That's right, you could have your diabetes testing supplies delivered right to your... 
Dr. Kathleen Albertson, L. Ac, PhD Dr. Kathleen Albertson, L. Ac, PhD Dana Point, CA
Kathleen Albertson, L. Ac, PhD is the president and owner of Albertson Acupuncture & Herbal Care, Inc. located in Dana Point, CA. She... 
EclipseSpa EclipseSpa Danville, CA
Turn your bath into an Organic Spa. At EclipseSpa we are dedicated to creating organic bath & body essentials for you to create the... 
Elraha Elraha Lebanon
www.elraha.com 
eMale.com.au eMale.com.au Australia
EMale.com.au is Australia's first fully professional online retailer for skin care, shaving and grooming products for men. Our aim is... 
ENZACTA ENZACTA Spring Park, MN
ENZACTA is an international healthy living company dedicated to improving people’s quality of life through its unparalleled suite... 
EZContactsUSA EZContactsUSA brooklyn, NY
The Online Eyewear Shop! EZContactsUSA is your best choice to buy discount contact lenses and discount designer sunglasses & eyeglasses,... 
FacialMagic.com FacialMagic.com long beach, ca
Facial exercises, all natural face lift nothing but your two hands 
Fine Treatment Fine Treatment London, United Kingdom
The world’s first natural and effective BPH treatment, sciatica pain relief, kidney stones treatment and lower spine area care are... 
Folica, Inc. Folica, Inc. Cranbury, NJ
Based in NJ, Folica, Inc. is engaged in the wholesale and retail distrubution of hair care, skin caer, and nail care products for men and... 
Free Psychic Network Free Psychic Network Binghamton, NY
psychic psychics psychic readings psychic reading free psychic reading 
Freelife International Freelife International Milford, CT
About FreeLife Beginnings: FreeLife International was launched in March 1995 by CEO Ray Faltinsky and President Kevin Fournier. Their... 
ghd Hair Straighteners ghd Hair Straighteners London, United Kingdom
ghd hair straighteners are the UK's leading brand of professional hair irons. Compare ghd is a 100% independent ghd price comparison service... 
Goldshield Elite Goldshield Elite West Palm Beach, FL
Goldshield Elite has the right family of products for your unique lifestyle…today and well into the future. With your health and... 
