1 Hour Massage , from Kristen's Skin Care

$70.00 - Service

Therapeutic Massage Therapy (neuromuscular therapy) This is our most popular massage. Therapeutic Massage (Deep Tissue Massage) focuses on specific areas of tension and chronic soreness with firm, slow...

African Hair Transplant , from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

For African hair restoration, the curlier black hair must be harvested with precision and placed in such a way that the hair matches the exit angles of the scalp. Hairline design for the African patient...

Asian Hair Transplant , from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Asian hair transplant has been considered one of the hardest types of hair transplant to do well owing to the unique characteristics of the Asian hair shaft and hair to scalp color contrast. However, by...

BalanceDiet , from The BalanceDiet Company

The following opportunities are available via our website: • Brand Ambassadors • Celebrity Athletes • Celebrity Chefs • Online Affiliates Business Opportunities with BalanceDiet brand...

Brazilian Butt Lift , from Young Medical Spa®

Natural augmentation procedure to the buttocks enriched with stem cells derived from the patient's own fat during a minimally invasive procedure under awake tumescent anesthesia.

Chemical Peel , from Kristen's Skin Care

$75.00 - Service

Note: The herbal enzyme and level 1 chemical peel should not have downtime associated to them but in some cases downtime is possible. The level 2 peel is much stronger and downtime occurs in most cases.

CoolSculpting , from Young Medical Spa®

CoolSculpting's unique technology uses controlled cooling to freeze and eliminate unwanted fat cells without surgery or downtime. The procedure is FDA-cleared, safe and effective. The results are lasting...

Coporate Concierge , from Premier Concierge, Inc.

Onsite and offsite concierge services for small and large corporations.

Crown Hair Transplant , from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

The crown also known as the vertex is an area of the scalp that may require hair transplantation either in isolation or in combination with other regions of the scalp. The crown is perhaps the most technically...

Eyebrow Hair Transplant , from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Eyebrow hair transplant represents the highest art form in the practice of delicate hair restoration. Eyebrow hair transplantation at the Lam Institute for Hair Restoration in Dallas, Texas, pays meticulous...

Female Hair Restoration , from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Female hair restoration is Dr. Lam’s specialty, unlike most clinics that perform the occasional female hair transplant, the Lam Institute for Female Hair Restoration frequently restores hair in women...

Female Hairline Lowering , from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Female hairline lowering has become one of the main objectives for female hair restoration at our clinic. We perform female hairline lowering in women who lose hair in the frontal hairline with aging,...

Hair Loss Information , from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Dr. Samuel Lam believes that education is the cornerstone to any well-informed consumer making decisions regarding hair loss treatments but also at a fundamental level about simply understanding everything...

Hair Salon , from Chakra Beauty Salon

Chakra Beauty Salon, by Erika Avendano, offers specialty expert hair salon services that include women’s haircuts, men’s haircuts, hair color,(expert colorist specializing in balayage and ombre)...

Hair Stylist , from Chakra Beauty Salon

Chakra Beauty Salon, by Erika Avendano, offers full hair and makeup services including: women’s and men’s haircuts, hair color, hairstyles, highlights, balayage, ombre, blowouts, deep conditioning...

Hairdreams laserbeamer nano hair extensions , from Chakra Beauty Salon

Hairdreams laserbeamer nano premium luxury european 100% human hair extensions offered exclusively by certified hairdreams specialist Erika Avendano of north county San Diego Beauty Salon Chakra Beauty...

Herbal Enzyme Peel , from Kristen's Skin Care

$65.00 - Service

Note: The herbal enzyme and level 1 chemical peel should not have downtime associated to them but in some cases downtime is possible. The level 2 peel is much stronger and downtime occurs in most cases.

Kybella™ , from Young Medical Spa®

KYBELLA™ is the first and only approved injectable drug for contouring moderate to severe submental fullness, a condition that is commonly referred to as a double chin. KYBELLA™ is a non-human...

Male Hair Transplant , from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Male hair transplant involves creating a hairline that matches the natural patterns of hair loss that afflicts the male patient so as to make the result appear absolutely seamless to any observer at any...

Micro-Current Toning Facial , from Kristen's Skin Care

$95.00 - Service

Known as the non-surgical face lift, this cutting edge system can reduce the signs of aging by both firming and smoothing the skin using electro-simulation. This system has been proven successful in firming...

Microdermabrasion , from Kristen's Skin Care

$85.00 - Service

Microdermabrasion is a popular procedure in which the stratum corneum (dead outermost surface of the skin) is partially or completely removed by light abrasion, to remove sun-damaged skin and to remove...

Safe Kids Card , from My Family CD of PA

$12.00 - Service

We want you to be prepared in the event of a medical emergency or a missing loved one. Carrying information is vital. Or Safe Kids Card is a 'credit card sized' cd that contains 3 digital pictures, a digital...

SlimLipo , from Young Medical Spa®

Fat reduction and body shaping and sculpting utilizing the SlimLipo Body Sculpting Laser by Palomar Medical, Inc.

SmartLipo , from Young Medical Spa®

Fat reduction and body shaping and sculpting utilizing the SmartLipo Body Sculpting Laser by Cynosure, Inc.

Stem Cell Fat Transfer Natural Breast Augmentation , from Young Medical Spa®

Natural breast augmentation procedure enriched with stem cells derived from the patient's own fat during a minimally invasive procedure under awake tumescent anesthesia.

The 8 Week Physique , from Stay Young Fitness Corporation

$4,500.00 - Service

Be Prepared for the most intense, body and life changing experience known to man. Stay Young Fitness Corporation and its team of Expert Personal Trainers will take control of your health, and transform...

The Signature Facial , from Kristen's Skin Care

$115.00 - Service

Includes a face and pore cleaning, steam treatment, an herbal enzyme or level 1 chemical peel, facial, neck and shoulder massage, moisturizing hand treatment, eye treatment, exfoliating scrub and a nourishing...

The Simple Facial , from Kristen's Skin Care

$75.00 - Service

The simple facial includes a face and pore cleaning, steam treatment, exfoliating scrub as well as a nourishing mask. This is our least expensive facial treatment but is known to have incredible results. Receive...

ThermiVa™ , from Young Medical Spa®

ThermiVa™ offers the safest and most precise option for restoring the appearance of the labia and tightness to the vaginal canal.

TV Film makeup artist / hair stylist , from Chakra Beauty Salon

Outside of her beauty salon, Erika Avendano is a well established key celebrity hair stylist and makeup artist for print, commercial television, webfomercials, and film. Other mobile MUAH services include...

wedding airbrush makeup artist , from Chakra Beauty Salon

Wedding Airbrush Makeup Artist and bridal wedding hair stylist, Erika Avendano, has trained and worked alongside some of the best wedding makeup artist and hair stylist in the industry in both San Diego...