Personal Care Services
Diet & Weight Reducing Centers
Hair, Nail, & Skin Care Services
 
 
Personal Care Services
Secret Youth LLC Laser Henderson Secret Youth LLC Laser Henderson Las Vegas, NV
Secret Youth LLC is a laser clinic in Las Vegas specializing in laser treatments and Velashape. Treat Yourself to a Smoother, Sexier Figure... 
A Personal Solution I & II, LLC A Personal Solution I & II, LLC Farmington, MN
Concierge and Errand Service. Let US simplify your life and give you peace of mind to spend quality time with family and friends. If you... 
A Spa Affair A Spa Affair Dallas, TX
A Spa Affair is based out of Frisco, TX and serves the entire Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex area. We can travel beyond that based on location... 
AminoGenesis AminoGenesis Irvine, ca
AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging &... 
Avreen Salon & Spa Avreen Salon & Spa New Hyde Park, NY
Avreen Salon and Spa provides a wonderfully peaceful atmosphere, creating a perfect background for your restorative and relaxing journey. 
Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc Vancouver, Canada
Started in 2001, Beauty In Motion is the world's first international mobile spa company. Over 20,000 customers later, it is the most popular... 
Biolab Piercing Studio Biolab Piercing Studio houston, tx
Houston's only stand alone piercing studio .Offering clean and professional services regulated by the state of texas health department . 
Blue Water Spa Blue Water Spa Raleigh, NC
Blue Water Spa is a RaleighDay Spa and medical Spa owned and operated by board certified plastic surgeon Michael law and his wife Kile Law. 
Chakra Beauty Salon Chakra Beauty Salon san marcos, ca
Chakra Beauty Salon, by celebrity stylist Erika Avendano, offers certified luxury premium hair extensions by Hairdreams nano, San Diego... 
Chores, Errands 'N More Chores, Errands 'N More Duncan, SC
Chores, Errands 'N More (CEM) partners with busy individuals (professionals, executives, caregivers, seniors, etc.); employers; and... 
Domestic Managers Domestic Managers IA
Domestic Managers was established in 2005 to serve families and individuals with various domestic needs in the Iowa City/Coralville/North... 
DW & Company DW & Company Burbank, CA
Because Dw & Company is in the business of being “in the know” they have expanded their business to include Personal Concierge services. 
Elraha Elraha Lebanon
www.elraha.com 
Evandale Au pair Agency Ltd Evandale Au pair Agency Ltd Essex, United Kingdom
We provide Au pairs Nannies, cleaners and mothers to families all over the world. The agency also runs a recruitment department for all... 
George Stella, Inc. George Stella, Inc. Norwalk, CT
Stella Style is all about leaving your bad eating habits behind for good.  It's not a diet, ... 
Haircolorxperts Haircolorxperts Raleigh, NC
HCX salons provide expert hair color, cutting and styling, with an emphasis on consistent quality service. The salons offer CyberImaging... 
Howard Lee Inc. Howard Lee Inc. New York, NY
Howard Lee Inc. is a full service fashion style agency that makes clients look and feel good. We style with professionalism and compassion... 
Iatria Day Spa Iatria Day Spa Raleigh, NC
Erika Mangrum is the President of Iatria Day Spa, which specializes in such services as massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, body treatments,... 
Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training Indianapolis, IN
Try Us Free For 14 Days Let’s be honest here: Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training is NOT your average gym. After all, everyone... 
Kristen's Skin Care Kristen's Skin Care Alpharetta, GA
Kristen's Skin Care in Atlanta, GA specializes in skin consultation & analysis, facials, chemical peel treatments, microdermabrasion,... 
Kultures Salon and Spa Kultures Salon and Spa Chicago, IL
Get the treatment of a celebrity without the celebrity price. Victoria and Danka have opened a full service private salon and spa in Chicago's... 
Lam Institute for Hair Restoration Lam Institute for Hair Restoration Plano, TX
Dr. Samuel Lam, Hair Transplant Surgeon & Director Dallas Hair Transplant Surgeon and recognized expert in all types of hair restoration... 
Laser Nail Center - Toenail Fungus Treatment Laser Nail Center - Toenail Fungus Treat... Phoenix, AZ
Laser Nail Center provides toenail fungus removal services using lasers. The laser toenail fungus treatment targets toenail and finger nail... 
Lemon Tree Lemon Tree Levittown, NY
The Lemon Tree is one of the nation’s top franchises specializing in value-oriented family hair care. Quality, Value, Training and... 
Manavian Golf Manavian Golf watertown, ma
Multi Faceted Golf Club company. We design, manufacture and custom fit 100% milled putters for PGA Tour players, and Select VIP Clients. Offer... 
Ms. Niki's Elegant Entourage Ms. Niki's Elegant Entourage Midlothian, IL
Ms. Niki's Elegant Entourage Hair and Nail Salon offers an array of services to fit any need. The salon is staffed with licensed cosmetologists... 
My Family CD of PA My Family CD of PA Gilbertsville, PA
My Family CD of PA is owned and operated by Sandra Nocella.  My professional experience has been in the IT busines for the past... 
Ohm Spa Ohm Spa New York, NY
Welcome to Ohm Spa: an Urban Center for Healing and Therapy Massage Therapy with Maximum Benefits Ohm Spa is a beautiful new day spa... 
Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar Denver, CO
Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar is a full service day spa catering to men and woman at affordable prices. www.orangeskye.com 
Palacinka.com Palacinka.com Jersey City, NJ
Palacinka.com is the FIRST online site dedicated exclusively to beauty product reviews for women of color. The number product review websites/magazines... 
Parisian Skin Care & Day Spa Parisian Skin Care & Day Spa Thunder Bay, Canada
Our Thunder Bay spa offers a welcoming and tranquil atmosphere. Come to a place where you can be yourself in a fresh and relaxed, quiet... 
Peak Physique Fitness Center Peak Physique Fitness Center Sittingbourne, United Kingdom
Bringing their passion online! Already known as a reputable fitness center in Sittingbourne, Peak Physique is now boasting of a website... 
Phase 2 Hairdressing Phase 2 Hairdressing East Grinstead, United Kingdom
Phase 2 Hairdressing, set in the beautiful surroundings of Wealden House, offers personal one-to-one consultations before any hair preparations... 
Premier Concierge, Inc. Premier Concierge, Inc. Berkeley, CA
Premier Concierge, Inc. is a professional event coordinating and concierge company based in Berkeley. We are committed to excellence throughout... 
Pretty Penny Ranch Pretty Penny Ranch Phoenix, AZ
We are a full-service canine training and boarding facility, specializing in behavioral, obedience, assistance and protection trained dogs... 
R.O.I. Nail Salon R.O.I. Nail Salon
Originally established in 1994 in Raleigh’s Five Points neighborhood, R.O.I. Salon recently relocated to Cameron Village to accommodate... 
Radiance Medspa of South Miami Radiance Medspa of South Miami Miami, FL
Radiance Medspa of South Miami sets itself apart from many other competitors by offering the most contemporary aesthetic medical procedures Botox, ... 
Rodolfo Valentin Rodolfo Valentin NEW YORK, NY
Top hair salons NYC, hair extensions salons, by Rodolfo Valentin, named top hair colorists in NYC, by NYC Guide, trademark owner of the... 
Spagoda Spagoda Mableton, GA
Spagoda is the nation’s leading provider of Spa experiences. With an extensive network of over 2,000 spas, Spagoda’s spas blanket... 
Stay Young Fitness Corporation Stay Young Fitness Corporation Bensalem, PA
Stay Young Fitness Corporation is a full service Personal Training Organization serving NJ, PA, DE, and NY. Our services are all performed... 
The BalanceDiet Company The BalanceDiet Company Los Angeles, CA
BalanceDiet™ is an award-winning healthy lifestyle brand with a complete and growing lineup of health, weight loss, and wellness supplements,... 
Vita Vie Retreat Vita Vie Retreat Pompano Beach, FL
Vita Vie Retreat provides fitness retreats and vacations for individuals and groups. Choose one of our private weight loss retreats or beach... 
Wake Up Beautiful LLC Wake Up Beautiful LLC Laguna Niguel, CA
Wake Up Beautiful Spa provides the very best in Microblading and Permanent Makeup, Hi-Tech Facials, Medical Services, Endermologie, and... 
WeightLossWars.com WeightLossWars.com Keller, TX
WeightLossWars.com, is a leading provider of fun online competition incentive based health, weight loss and wellness services. 
Young Medical Spa® Young Medical Spa® Center Valley, PA
Dr. Thomas E. Young founded Young Medical Spa with the mission to provide the highest quality aesthetic treatments and services within the... 
