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Personal Care Services

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Gold Company Profiles

Assistance Home Care

Assistance Home Care

Assistance Home Care is the trusted name in St. Louis and Chicago. With neighborhood home care locations nearby, you have peace of mind knowing there is always support around the corner. Our flexible...

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine is a leading integrative medical practice in Palm Harbor, Florida, specializing in hormone optimization, medical weight loss, regenerative medicine,...

Company Profiles

A Personal Solution I & II, LLC

A Personal Solution I & II, LLC

Concierge and Errand Service. Let US simplify your life and give you peace of mind to spend quality time with family and friends. If you don't have the time, WE DO! Call for detail Kim 612-578-3350...

A Spa Affair

A Spa Affair

A Spa Affair is based out of Frisco, TX and serves the entire Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex area. We can travel beyond that based on location and availability.   We bring the spa experience to...

AminoGenesis

AminoGenesis

AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging & increase collagen & elastin production in skin. The...

Avreen Salon & Spa

Avreen Salon & Spa

Avreen Salon and Spa provides a wonderfully peaceful atmosphere, creating a perfect background for your restorative and relaxing journey. Our approach to beauty is through health and wellness to...

Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc

Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc

Started in 2001, Beauty In Motion is the world's first international mobile spa company. Over 20,000 customers later, it is the most popular on-site spa option serving Cascadia visitors and residents...

Biolab Piercing Studio

Biolab Piercing Studio

Houston's only stand alone piercing studio .Offering clean and professional services regulated by the state of texas health department . Owned and operated by Johnny Jackson tattoo artist in Houston...

Blue Water Spa

Blue Water Spa

Blue Water Spa is a RaleighDay Spa and medical Spa owned and operated by board certified plastic surgeon Michael law and his wife Kile Law. Blue Water Spa is a designated Black Diamond Account with...

Chakra Beauty Salon

Chakra Beauty Salon

Chakra Beauty Salon, by celebrity stylist Erika Avendano, offers certified luxury premium hair extensions by Hairdreams nano, San Diego wedding airbrush makeup, San Marcos, Carlsbad, hair salon, hair...

Chores, Errands 'N More

Chores, Errands 'N More

Chores, Errands 'N More (CEM) partners with busy individuals (professionals, executives, caregivers, seniors, etc.); employers; and property management companies to to assist them in developing...

Domestic Managers

Domestic Managers

Domestic Managers was established in 2005 to serve families and individuals with various domestic needs in the Iowa City/Coralville/North Liberty and Cedar Rapids area. The business provides nanny,...

DW & Company

DW & Company

Because Dw & Company is in the business of being “in the know” they have expanded their business to include Personal Concierge services. These time management services are extended not only to...

Elraha

Elraha

www.elraha.com

Evandale Au pair Agency Ltd

Evandale Au pair Agency Ltd

We provide Au pairs Nannies, cleaners and mothers to families all over the world. The agency also runs a recruitment department for all types of workforce for business and employers, we provide a...

George Stella, Inc.

George Stella, Inc.

Stella Style is all about leaving your bad eating habits behind for good.  It's not a diet, it's a lifestyle! Remember, FRESH IS...

Haircolorxperts

Haircolorxperts

HCX salons provide expert hair color, cutting and styling, with an emphasis on consistent quality service. The salons offer CyberImaging technology to allow clients to consider a number of hairstyle...

Howard Lee Inc.

Howard Lee Inc.

Howard Lee Inc. is a full service fashion style agency that makes clients look and feel good. We style with professionalism and compassion - as part of the company's profits go to help fight leukemia.

Iatria Day Spa

Iatria Day Spa

Erika Mangrum is the President of Iatria Day Spa, which specializes in such services as massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, body treatments, waxing, tinting, laser hair removal, and spa day...

Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training

Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training

Try Us Free For 14 Days Let’s be honest here: Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training is NOT your average gym. After all, everyone who trains here has a program written by internationally...

Kristen's Skin Care

Kristen's Skin Care

Kristen's Skin Care in Atlanta, GA specializes in skin consultation & analysis, facials, chemical peel treatments, microdermabrasion, advanced treatments for skin and massage therapy. "At...

Kultures Salon and Spa

Kultures Salon and Spa

Get the treatment of a celebrity without the celebrity price. Victoria and Danka have opened a full service private salon and spa in Chicago's River North Neighborhood. Both are accomplished video,...

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Dr. Samuel Lam, Hair Transplant Surgeon & Director Dallas Hair Transplant Surgeon and recognized expert in all types of hair restoration including Male Hair Transplant, Female Hair Transplant,...

Laser Nail Center - Toenail Fungus Treatment

Laser Nail Center - Toenail Fungus Treatment

Laser Nail Center provides toenail fungus removal services using lasers. The laser toenail fungus treatment targets toenail and finger nail fungus safely and effectively.

Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree

The Lemon Tree is one of the nation’s top franchises specializing in value-oriented family hair care. Quality, Value, Training and Family. It is what you can expect with a Lemon Tree franchise...

Manavian Golf

Manavian Golf

Multi Faceted Golf Club company. We design, manufacture and custom fit 100% milled putters for PGA Tour players, and Select VIP Clients. Offer anti-aging programs through the fitness expertise...

Ms. Niki's Elegant Entourage

Ms. Niki's Elegant Entourage

Ms. Niki's Elegant Entourage Hair and Nail Salon offers an array of services to fit any need. The salon is staffed with licensed cosmetologists specializing in thinning hair care, cutting, weaving,...

My Family CD of PA

My Family CD of PA

My Family CD of PA is owned and operated by Sandra Nocella.  My professional experience has been in the IT busines for the past 15 years.  We produce Safe Kids Cards, Safe Adult Cards,...

Ohm Spa

Ohm Spa

Welcome to Ohm Spa: an Urban Center for Healing and Therapy Massage Therapy with Maximum Benefits Ohm Spa is a beautiful new day spa in the Flatiron District created by a visionary husband and...

Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar

Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar

Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar is a full service day spa catering to men and woman at affordable prices. www.orangeskye.com

Palacinka.com

Palacinka.com

Palacinka.com is the FIRST online site dedicated exclusively to beauty product reviews for women of color. The number product review websites/magazines have tripled in the last two years and more...

Parisian Skin Care & Day Spa

Parisian Skin Care & Day Spa

Our Thunder Bay spa offers a welcoming and tranquil atmosphere. Come to a place where you can be yourself in a fresh and relaxed, quiet environment. We hope you will feel as if you are visiting a...

Peak Physique Fitness Center

Peak Physique Fitness Center

Bringing their passion online! Already known as a reputable fitness center in Sittingbourne, Peak Physique is now boasting of a website that is deemed to be a one-stop fitness and health supplements...

Phase 2 Hairdressing

Phase 2 Hairdressing

Phase 2 Hairdressing, set in the beautiful surroundings of Wealden House, offers personal one-to-one consultations before any hair preparations begin, and up-to-the-minute cuts and colours with...

Premier Concierge, Inc.

Premier Concierge, Inc.

Premier Concierge, Inc. is a professional event coordinating and concierge company based in Berkeley. We are committed to excellence throughout each step of planning your special event, so that you...

Pretty Penny Ranch

Pretty Penny Ranch

We are a full-service canine training and boarding facility, specializing in behavioral, obedience, assistance and protection trained dogs and their care. We board German Shepherds, Dobermans,...

R.O.I. Nail Salon

R.O.I. Nail Salon

Originally established in 1994 in Raleigh’s Five Points neighborhood, R.O.I. Salon recently relocated to Cameron Village to accommodate the firm’s rapidly expanding clientele. A...

Radiance Medspa of South Miami

Radiance Medspa of South Miami

Radiance Medspa of South Miami sets itself apart from many other competitors by offering the most contemporary aesthetic medical procedures Botox,  Restylane, Microdermabrasion, Laser Hair...

Rodolfo Valentin

Rodolfo Valentin

Top hair salons NYC, hair extensions salons, by Rodolfo Valentin, named top hair colorists in NYC, by NYC Guide, trademark owner of the hair infusion extensions, designer of the worlwide famous wigs...

Spagoda

Spagoda

Spagoda is the nation’s leading provider of Spa experiences. With an extensive network of over 2,000 spas, Spagoda’s spas blanket North America. Spagoda is committed to continue coupling...

Stay Young Fitness Corporation

Stay Young Fitness Corporation

Stay Young Fitness Corporation is a full service Personal Training Organization serving NJ, PA, DE, and NY. Our services are all performed in our clients' homes. We offer a full suite of services...

The BalanceDiet Company

The BalanceDiet Company

BalanceDiet™ is an award-winning healthy lifestyle brand with a complete and growing lineup of health, weight loss, and wellness supplements, protein snacks and edibles, lifestyle products and...

Vita Vie Retreat

Vita Vie Retreat

Vita Vie Retreat provides fitness retreats and vacations for individuals and groups. Choose one of our private weight loss retreats or beach boot camp. You're sure to get revived with our healthy...

Wake Up Beautiful LLC

Wake Up Beautiful LLC

Wake Up Beautiful Spa provides the very best in Microblading and Permanent Makeup, Hi-Tech Facials, Medical Services, Endermologie, and Eyelash Extensions. We are the only same day appointment...

WeightLossWars.com

WeightLossWars.com

WeightLossWars.com, is a leading provider of fun online competition incentive based health, weight loss and wellness services.

Young Medical Spa®

Young Medical Spa®

Dr. Thomas E. Young founded Young Medical Spa with the mission to provide the highest quality aesthetic treatments and services within the comfort of a relaxing, spa-like environment. At Young...

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