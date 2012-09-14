Air Freight Export , from PMG Worldwide Ltd

Service

Overview: We offer a complete air freight export service to our customers including advice on shipment methods, arrangement of bookings on scheduled passenger & freighter flights, full & split...

Air Freight Import , from PMG Worldwide Ltd

Service

Overview: We can arrange import airfreight from anywhere in the world using our network of agents to arrange contact with your suppliers and have your procurements picked up and air freighted to the UK.

Distribution UK , from PMG Worldwide Ltd

Service

Overview: For freight distribution across the UK on seafreight traffic, using road and rail, we can offer a first class service, offering full container load and groupage options for urgent, timed and...

HALO® Decking unit for marina construction , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

HALO Decking units are sections of HALO wave attenuator panels specifically designed to be mounted under docks. This unique designs allows for an "invisible" use of our HALO technology to dissipate wave...

HALO® ECO for Wetlands protection from erosion , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

HALO Eco is a mini HALO unit for use in wetlands and shallow water applications. Materials * Composed of Non toxic materials * No metal parts * Marine Friendly Design *...

HALO® Port Security Barriers for Terrorism / Homeland Security efforts , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

HALO Port Security Barriers are an excellent sentinel for ports,military bases, LNG facilities, oil rigs, dams, nuclear power plants, bridges - wherever perimeter control is essential, or acts of terrorism...

HALO® Shockwave - protection for Inland Waterways and Channels , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

HALO Shockwave protects inland waterways and channels from the damaging force of waves and wakes. This energy-absorbing wave attenuator acts as a barrier and prevents the structural wear and tear on docks...

HALO® Wave Attenuators for Coastal Protection and Beach Restoration , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

Unlike conventional, static technologies that merely deflect the force of waves, our wave attenuators absorb waves. By working with nature instead of against it, the HALO® wave attenuator can survive all...

HALO® Wave Attenuators for Harbor / Marina protection from waves & wakes , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

Barges, concrete sea walls, and the like are static structures that cannot adjust to changing conditions. They cost thousands each year to maintain, yet waves still damage property. Let HALO Harbor...

Pile Rider® - protection for your marinas piles , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

Ordinary dock collars take the brunt of wave after wave, wearing out quickly while transferring the energy right to your dock. Our Pile Rider is different. Composed of proven marine-grade components,...

Sea Freight Export , from PMG Worldwide Ltd

Service

Overview: If you’re looking to export goods by sea to any location in the world, we can help. Sea freight export is a cost-effective method of getting a whole range of bulky, heavy or non-urgent...