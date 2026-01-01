Products & Services

Within Outsourced Human Resources Services & Professional Employer Organizations

Products & Services

CVPlus Visual recruitment software

CVPlus Visual recruitment software

Swiftpro

$995.00Product

Designed to make busy recruiters far more effective sales professionals, CVPlus Visual recruitment software manages all aspects of front office operations. All key business information is clearly...

Employee Satisfaction Surveys

Employee Satisfaction Surveys

Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Service

Dissatisfied employees tend to perform below their capabilities, leave their jobs relatively quickly and are not very likely to recommend your company as an employer. Loyal and productive employees...

Executive Recruiting

Executive Recruiting

Palladian International, LLC

Service

Palladian utilizes a variety of search strategies to uncover candidates. Each strategy has advantages, and our success is a result of using all of them in combination. In today’s environment...

Executive Search (retained)

Executive Search (retained)

Globalite Executive Search

$10,000.00Service

Retained search firms are paid a retainer equal to one-third of the fee up front to launch the search process, a third of the fee thirty days from launch and the final third sixty days from launch.

Guest Satisfaction Surveys

Guest Satisfaction Surveys

Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Service

Outside the Lines, Inc. Guest Service Satisfaction Surveys is a cost effective way to - Partner with your customers to solicit and receive customer feedback 24/7 - Reward your customers with...

Interview Coaching

Interview Coaching

Palladian International, LLC

Service

The Palladian Interview Coaching Course will help you master the interview skills you need to be successful in your next interview. The course will teach you, step-by-step, how to interview...

Management & Executive Recruiting for the wine, restaurant, hospitality and food industries

Management & Executive Recruiting for the wine, restaurant, hospitality and food industries

Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Service

Outside the Lines, Inc. is a boutique firm, specializing in retained executive search for the wine & hospitality industry. We focus on full service restaurant companies, hotels, the wine &...

Online Sexual Harassment Prevention Training

Online Sexual Harassment Prevention Training

Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Service

Our training programs combine expertise, critically-acclaimed instructional design and a focus on the unique challenges of the Wine & Hospitality Industry to provide our clients online and...

Regular Placement (contigency)

Regular Placement (contigency)

Globalite Executive Search

$10,000.00Service

Contingency based placement service shall be paid at the conclusion of the search process. Free quarantee is provided for 3 months with one replacement.

Resume Assessment

Resume Assessment

Palladian International, LLC

Service

Palladian offers a thorough assessment of your resume with specific recommendations for how you can improve it. Developing a good resume is a critical step in a job search. Most people write their...

Resume Writing

Resume Writing

Palladian International, LLC

Service

Resume Writing Developing a great resume is the first step in a successful career search. Your resume is your introduction to an employer. Making the right impression can be critical to your...

Training & Operations

Training & Operations

Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Service

At Outside the Lines, Inc. we believe in thinking, well...outside the lines. We provide customized solutions for your company's recruiting, training, and human resource needs. Everything your...

WineAndHospitalityJobs.com - the job site for the wine & hospitality industry

WineAndHospitalityJobs.com - the job site for the wine & hospitality industry

Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Service

WineAndHospitalityJobs.com is the first and best job site that is 100% dedicated to Wine and Hospitality recruitment. It is the result of our commitment to participate in the growth of the industry...

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