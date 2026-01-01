Products & Services
CVPlus Visual recruitment software
Swiftpro
$995.00Product
Employee Satisfaction Surveys
Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service
Executive Recruiting
Palladian International, LLC
Service
Executive Search (retained)
Globalite Executive Search
$10,000.00Service
Guest Satisfaction Surveys
Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service
Interview Coaching
Palladian International, LLC
Service
Management & Executive Recruiting for the wine, restaurant, hospitality and food industries
Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service
Online Sexual Harassment Prevention Training
Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service
Regular Placement (contigency)
Globalite Executive Search
$10,000.00Service
Resume Assessment
Palladian International, LLC
Service
Resume Writing
Palladian International, LLC
Service
Training & Operations
Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service
WineAndHospitalityJobs.com - the job site for the wine & hospitality industry
Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service