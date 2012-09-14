PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
CVPlus Visual recruitment software CVPlus Visual recruitment software, from Swiftpro
$995.00 - Product
Designed to make busy recruiters far more effective sales professionals, CVPlus Visual recruitment software manages all aspects of front office operations. All key business information is clearly displayed...
Employee Satisfaction Surveys Employee Satisfaction Surveys, from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service
Dissatisfied employees tend to perform below their capabilities, leave their jobs relatively quickly and are not very likely to recommend your company as an employer. Loyal and productive employees are...
Executive Recruiting Executive Recruiting, from Palladian International, LLC
Service
Palladian utilizes a variety of search strategies to uncover candidates. Each strategy has advantages, and our success is a result of using all of them in combination. In today’s environment talent...
Executive Search (retained) Executive Search (retained), from Globalite Executive Search
$10,000.00 - Service
Retained search firms are paid a retainer equal to one-third of the fee up front to launch the search process, a third of the fee thirty days from launch and the final third sixty days from launch. If...
Guest Satisfaction Surveys Guest Satisfaction Surveys, from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service
Outside the Lines, Inc. Guest Service Satisfaction Surveys is a cost effective way to - Partner with your customers to solicit and receive customer feedback 24/7 - Reward your customers with "bounce...
Interview Coaching Interview Coaching, from Palladian International, LLC
Service
The Palladian Interview Coaching Course will help you master the interview skills you need to be successful in your next interview. The course will teach you, step-by-step, how to interview effectively. I...
Management & Executive Recruiting for the wine, restaurant, hospitality and food industries Management & Executive Recruiting for the wine, restaurant, hospitality and food industries, from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service
Outside the Lines, Inc. is a boutique firm, specializing in retained executive search for the wine & hospitality industry. We focus on full service restaurant companies, hotels, the wine & food...
Online Sexual Harassment Prevention Training Online Sexual Harassment Prevention Training, from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service
Our training programs combine expertise, critically-acclaimed instructional design and a focus on the unique challenges of the Wine & Hospitality Industry to provide our clients online and in-person...
Regular Placement (contigency) Regular Placement (contigency), from Globalite Executive Search
$10,000.00 - Service
Contingency based placement service shall be paid at the conclusion of the search process. Free quarantee is provided for 3 months with one replacement.
Resume Assessment Resume Assessment, from Palladian International, LLC
Service
Palladian offers a thorough assessment of your resume with specific recommendations for how you can improve it. Developing a good resume is a critical step in a job search. Most people write their own...
Resume Writing Resume Writing, from Palladian International, LLC
Service
Resume Writing Developing a great resume is the first step in a successful career search. Your resume is your introduction to an employer. Making the right impression can be critical to your success. Palladian's...
Training & Operations Training & Operations, from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service
At Outside the Lines, Inc. we believe in thinking, well...outside the lines. We provide customized solutions for your company's recruiting, training, and human resource needs. Everything your employees...
WineAndHospitalityJobs.com - the job site for the wine & hospitality industry WineAndHospitalityJobs.com - the job site for the wine & hospitality industry, from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar
Service
WineAndHospitalityJobs.com is the first and best job site that is 100% dedicated to Wine and Hospitality recruitment. It is the result of our commitment to participate in the growth of the industry and...
