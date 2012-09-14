BPO Data Processing Services , from Infovision Group



» Data Capture, Conversion, Imaging and Indexing Services » Business Process Consulting Services » Financial Transactions Processing Services » Yellow Page Publisher Services / White Pages Directory...

China Business Development , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service



BPOVIA helps small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs doing business in China, China market research, China market entry, China sourcing consulting, translation, etc.

Credit Risk Management Services , from Infovision Group



Credit Collection & Management Services » First bucket calling by trained Process Executives » Field force management for recovery of debts » Reconciliation of payments i.e. bank related, disbursement,...

Data Entry and Conversion , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service



With full access to advanced devices, BPOVIA provides accurate data entry service and can convert documents among all kinds of formats.

Executive and Personal Assistant , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service



BPOVIA Executive and Personal Assistant Service, also known as Administrative Support, ranges from personal management to executive administration.

FEAR Selling Sales Training , from The FEAR Marketing Group

$0.00

We provide sales training based on our four-year intensive study of sales effectiveness. For more information, visit us at http://www.FEARSelling.com.

Graphic Design , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service



BPOVIA proves to be skilled at providing fantastic graphic works, both 2D static imagess and 2D/3D animations are involved.

Hello Banking , from Emerging Technologies



Hello Banking combines speech recognition and speaker verification to provide fast, effective, secure and personalized banking services using automated authentication system. With Hello Banking, customers...

HELLO BROKER - Voice Brokerage Services , from Emerging Technologies



Hello Broker provides customers with continuous and consistent brokerage services, at anytime and from anywhere. It provides voice access to stock quotes and market updates and allows customers to make...

Hello Directory - Talking Yellow Pages , from Emerging Technologies



Hello Directory provides customers with instant, easy-to-use directory assistance services using revolutionary, voice and speech-enabled technologies. Simply put, customers will have access to fast, effective...

HELLO EDUCATION - Academic Portal , from Emerging Technologies



Arabic News Reader is a voice enabled news reader that allows callers to access the top headlines through the phone. Callers can navigate through the menu with voice commands on a speech enabled platform.

HELLO MALL , from Emerging Technologies



Hello Mall enhances the convenience and shopping experience of mall visitors by offering them useful information as well as aiding in accurate navigation whichsaves time of shoppers. Hello Mall has the...

HELLO OPERATOR - Auto Attendant , from Emerging Technologies



Auto Attendant has the ability to accurately route calls to their correct destination by using predefined parameters and database records. The speech enabled platform will allow the callers to ‘Simply...

HELLO TRAVEL - Flight Schedules & Reservation , from Emerging Technologies



Airline Voice Portal is designed to provide a convenient & friendly way for airline customers to instantly access airline services such as: flight inquiry, reservation & ticketing, booking inquiry...

Human Resource Management Services , from Infovision Group



Workforce Outsourcing » Recruitment, motivation and retention » Recruitment, motivation and retention » Employment Law & Legal Issues » Temporary Staffing solutions Training & Management...

Inbound Calling Contact Center Services , from Infovision Group



With the Industry's most advanced call routing system from Aspect® and complete support services, IVG makes sure that when your customers call, they receive prompt and professional service. When your prospects...

Information Portal - Entertainment / Social / Business Portal , from Emerging Technologies



This solution is a speech-enabled voice portal which allows callers to conveniently access a central port and retrieve important information, at any time and from anywhere. The solution provides callers...

Interactive Voice Response , from Infovision Group



» Automatic Voice Answer of Customer Calls » 24-hour Automatic Call Processing » Automated Loan Applications » Automated Dealer Locator Services » Save 60-75% over live agent

Live Customer Support , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service



With the help of BPOVIA Live Customer Support, customers from all of the world can build their own remote call centers beyond their shores.

Online Marketing and SEO , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service



BPOVIA provides high quality, award-winning Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Optimization and Internet Marketing service to entrepreneurs and SOHO Business Owners, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises.

Outbound Contact Center Services , from Infovision Group



A trained team of IVG agents performs high volume outbound calling that can increase your sales reps' productivity; turn your customer/prospect database into an updated, powerful marketing tool; and, ultimately,...

Outbound Dialer , from Emerging Technologies



The dialer is designed to specifically increase the number of outbound calls and increase productivity of call center agents. It screens calls for agents and ensures that the gap between each call an agent...

Press Kit , from IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC dba 2 HOT 4 AIRWAVES

$30.00

Press Kits includes mp3, video, photo, bio and promo cards. We will create a promo page on several of the websites we maintain.

Research and Data Analysis , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service



BPOVIA Research and Analysis team has a wonderful knowledge of Internet resources and mathematics models, they provide service of high accuracy.

Web based Services , from Infovision Group



Web Enabled Response Center Services » E-mail Response Management » Live - Chat and Messaging » E-commerce Support Services Technology Platform - In-house software solution - 'CareVision' provides...

Web Hosting and Designing , from Accosoft Services



Accosoft assists in flexible and feature-packed Web hosting plans you need to easily launch your Web site. Plans include easy Web design and management tools, reliable customer support and a secure Web...