Products & Services

Within Security & Monitoring Equipment

Products & Services

CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera

CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera

Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V) PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V) Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace...

CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder

CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder

Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video...

CCTV High Speed Dome System

CCTV High Speed Dome System

Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto...

CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32

CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32

Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors. The...

Full HD 1080P Speed Dome Camera with10X analogue zoom

Full HD 1080P Speed Dome Camera with10X analogue zoom

Antrica

Product

The ANT-3570 is a 2.0 Mega Pixel 1920 x 1080P 30 Resolution speed dome camera. Offering Progressive scan for removal of interlacing effects and full HD capability . Dual Stream capability using Dual...

Full HD 1080P30 IP camera with 10X zoom

Full HD 1080P30 IP camera with 10X zoom

Antrica

Product

The ANT-3530 is a High Definition 2MP 1/2.5" H.264/JPEG IP video camera offering 1920 x1080pixels of resolution at 30 fps. Using a CMOS sensor the ANT353 offers 10x OPTICAL zoom...

H264 Full HD 1080P Video PC graphics Server Decoder

H264 Full HD 1080P Video PC graphics Server Decoder

Antrica

Product

The ANT-32000 is a High Definition H.264 video and audio CODEC that can be used in several ways. Offering Full HD video and audio encode decode and full duplex mode this is an industry first! Firstly...

H264 Video Server and Decoder with USB record capability

H264 Video Server and Decoder with USB record capability

Antrica

Product

Heavy Equipment Unit

Heavy Equipment Unit

AJ GPS

Product

Designed specifically for heavy equipment use, the Millennium Plus HEU comes complete with everything you need to begin tracking and monitoring your inventory anywhere in Canada, the United States or...

Manned Guarding

Manned Guarding

VALLEY SECURITY & FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES

$0.00Service

Manned or static security guarding is available throughout the UK and to all assignment sectors, including commercial premises, public buildings, industrial sites, construction industry, warehousing...

Mobile Location Unit

Mobile Location Unit

AJ GPS

Product

Millennium Plus is a mobile tracking device, stealthily secured inside a vehicle, that enables you to monitor and control many vehicle features. Employing a constellation of satellites, and patented...

Security

Security

Avante Security Inc.

Service

Security Services Include • Avante Security has established an alarm response in an average time of six minutes, and provides phone contact within a minute of receiving an alarm. •...

Surveillance

Surveillance

North American Investigations

Service

Surveillance is often used for the following types of cases: Catch a Cheating Spouse Domestic Cases Infidelity/Matrimonial Investigations Child Custody Cases Tracking a Teen Insurance Fraud Workers...

test

test

Antrica

$1,234.00Product

Tracelet

Tracelet

Avante Security Inc.

Product

The Tracelet appears as a small jelly-like bracelet, much like the charity bracelets which have become popular over the last two years. These charity bracelets are not cumbersome and commonly worn by...

Trailer Location Unit

Trailer Location Unit

AJ GPS

Product

The Millennium Plus TLU gives you the control to locate and ensure any trailer in your fleet throughout North America. This device will enable you to reduce costs associated with lost, stolen or...

Products & Services 1 - 16 of 16