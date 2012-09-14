CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V) PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V) Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace Horizontal...

CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up...

CCTV High Speed Dome System , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto Scan...

CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32 , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors. The base...

Full HD 1080P Speed Dome Camera with10X analogue zoom , from Antrica

The ANT-3570 is a 2.0 Mega Pixel 1920 x 1080P 30 Resolution speed dome camera. Offering Progressive scan for removal of interlacing effects and full HD capability . Dual Stream capability using Dual Codecs...

Full HD 1080P30 IP camera with 10X zoom , from Antrica

The ANT-3530 is a High Definition 2MP 1/2.5" H.264/JPEG IP video camera offering 1920 x1080pixels of resolution at 30 fps. Using a CMOS sensor the ANT353 offers 10x OPTICAL zoom facility Offering...

H264 Full HD 1080P Video PC graphics Server Decoder , from Antrica

The ANT-32000 is a High Definition H.264 video and audio CODEC that can be used in several ways. Offering Full HD video and audio encode decode and full duplex mode this is an industry first! Firstly it...

H264 Video Server and Decoder with USB record capability , from Antrica

Heavy Equipment Unit , from AJ GPS

Designed specifically for heavy equipment use, the Millennium Plus HEU comes complete with everything you need to begin tracking and monitoring your inventory anywhere in Canada, the United States or Mexico.

Manned Guarding , from VALLEY SECURITY & FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES

Manned or static security guarding is available throughout the UK and to all assignment sectors, including commercial premises, public buildings, industrial sites, construction industry, warehousing and...

Mobile Location Unit , from AJ GPS

Millennium Plus is a mobile tracking device, stealthily secured inside a vehicle, that enables you to monitor and control many vehicle features. Employing a constellation of satellites, and patented microburst...

Security , from Avante Security Inc.

Security Services Include • Avante Security has established an alarm response in an average time of six minutes, and provides phone contact within a minute of receiving an alarm. • Crisis...

Surveillance , from North American Investigations

Surveillance is often used for the following types of cases: Catch a Cheating Spouse Domestic Cases Infidelity/Matrimonial Investigations Child Custody Cases Tracking a Teen Insurance Fraud Workers Compensation...

test , from Antrica

Tracelet , from Avante Security Inc.

The Tracelet appears as a small jelly-like bracelet, much like the charity bracelets which have become popular over the last two years. These charity bracelets are not cumbersome and commonly worn by children...