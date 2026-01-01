Products & Services

Within Services to Buildings & Dwellings

Gold Products & Services

Air Duct Cleaning

Air Duct Cleaning

Cleanway Cleaning & Restoration

Service

Air Duct Cleaning provides clean indoor air, extends the liftime of your furnace, and Improves HVAC airflow. When your airducts are clean it saves you energy and provents possible furnace and dryer...

Bi-Weekly House Cleaning

Bi-Weekly House Cleaning

Castle Keepers House Cleaning

Service

Imagine never having to clean your home again! With routine weekly house cleaning in Charletson, Greenville, or Atlanta, by the time your house needs cleaning, our meticulous technicians are there to...

Carpet Stain Treatment

Carpet Stain Treatment

NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne

Service

Professionals with experience working on deeply embedded, resistant stains are needed to remove stubborn carpet stains. We take pleasure in our skills and approach for removing even the toughest...

Commercial Carpet Cleaning

Commercial Carpet Cleaning

NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne

Service

Do you need commercial carpet cleaning for your office or restaurant? Business carpets receive more foot traffic than carpets in private residences. For all cleaning jobs, NO1 Carpet Cleaning...

Commercial Pest Control Service

Commercial Pest Control Service

Pro Pest Control Gold Coast

Service

Pests in the workplace might be dangerous. Unchecked pests can cause not only a loss of production and disturbance to your everyday operations, but also substantial regulatory fines and damage to...

Commercial Pest Control Service

Commercial Pest Control Service

Pro Pest Control Sydney

Service

We can implement pest control solutions that are sure to work, whether you have a restaurant, an office, or a retail store. We'll get rid of pests in your business and make sure they don't come back.

Commercial Pest Control Service

Commercial Pest Control Service

Eco Pest Control Brisbane

Service

We offer commercial pest control services to both small and large businesses. From restaurants and cafes to schools and residential buildings, there is something for everyone. Because of our...

Dry Carpet Cleaning

Dry Carpet Cleaning

NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne

Service

Are you considering having your carpet dry cleaned? If you need to clean your carpets quickly and want to utilise them right away, dry carpet cleaning is the way to go. We employ a tried-and-true...

Monthly House Cleaning

Monthly House Cleaning

Castle Keepers House Cleaning

Service

Sometimes you just need a little help. Let our cleaning technicians care for your home on a every-four-week schedule. Call 843-569-4400 for a consultation and quote.

Pest Inspections

Pest Inspections

Pro Pest Control Gold Coast

Service

A pest inspection is critical if you are purchasing a home or already own one. All domestic and commercial property owners can benefit from our comprehensive inspection services. An inspection for...

Pest Inspections

Pest Inspections

Eco Pest Control Brisbane

Service

Are you looking for a business property to rent or buy? Are you considering purchasing a new home? Before you make an offer on a business or residential property, you should have a building and pest...

Pest Inspections

Pest Inspections

Pro Pest Control Sydney

Service

Pro Pest Control Sydney has over 20 years of experience and will do a complete and detailed pest inspection of your property to ensure that pests have no hiding places. If a pest or termite nest is...

Residential Pest Control

Residential Pest Control

Pro Pest Control Gold Coast

Service

Are you looking for a pest control company to protect your home? You've arrived to the right location. Pro Pest Control Gold Coast provides cost-efficient and effective pest control for homes in...

Residential Pest Control

Residential Pest Control

Pro Pest Control Sydney

Service

Do you have an infestation of pests in your home? Our residential pest control specialists can assist you. Pests can cause damage and spread disease. Our top focus is to ensure the health and safety...

Residential Pest Control

Residential Pest Control

Eco Pest Control Brisbane

Service

Do you wish to get rid of bugs in your house? Our pest control services for homes are inexpensive and come with a 12-month guarantee. There are a variety of pests that might cause health issues in...

Steam Carpet Cleaning

Steam Carpet Cleaning

NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne

Service

Is it time to get your carpets cleaned? Steam carpet cleaning is an excellent approach to revitalise them. The cleaners at NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne use hot water extraction technologies to...

Termite Control

Termite Control

Pro Pest Control Gold Coast

Service

Termite control and pest management services are provided by Pro Pest Control Gold Coast throughout South East Queensland. We can keep your home termite-free for years by combining cutting-edge...

Termite Control

Termite Control

Eco Pest Control Brisbane

Service

Are you looking for a termite control service that is both reasonable and reliable, as well as one that comes with a full warranty? You've arrived to the right location. It's devastating how much...

Termite Treatments

Termite Treatments

Pro Pest Control Sydney

Service

Pro Pest Control Sydney offers a variety of live termite treatment options. Termites can do catastrophic damage to timber-framed homes if they go undiscovered. They pose a major threat to all...

Weekly House Cleaning

Weekly House Cleaning

Castle Keepers House Cleaning

$0.00Service

Imagine never having to clean your home again! With routine weekly house cleaning in Charletson, Greenville, or Atlanta, by the time your house needs cleaning, our meticulous technicians are there to...

Products & Services

Animal Removal

Animal Removal

Catch It Wild

Service

All Animals and wildlife

Bat Exclusions

Bat Exclusions

Catch It Wild

Service

Georgia Bat Exclusions

Bee Removal

Bee Removal

Catch It Wild

Service

Georgia bee removal

Cleaning services, carpet cleaning, window cleaning

Cleaning services, carpet cleaning, window cleaning

I & B Cleaning Services

Service

I & B is a company with 13 years experience in general building cleaning. It takes care as well as other cleaning services: carpet cleaning, window cleaning and clean up.

Drain-Xcel

Drain-Xcel

CBCB Products, LLC

$199.97Product

Build up of Fats, Oils and Grease in a drainage system can cause major problems. This buildup can lead to a blockage which will jeopardize normal operations as well as create health and safety...

Drainage Protector

Drainage Protector

CBCB Products, LLC

$39.95Product

The Drainage Protector™ allows drainage water to flow in one direction, while at the same time not allowing Sewer Vapors, Insects and Rodents to come out of the floor drain into your home or...

Edgemaster®

Edgemaster®

Kwik Kerb

Product

MAKE MONEY WITH THE EDGEMASTER CURBING MACHINE! Proven Most Popular Worldwide Since 1986 Reliable, Versatile Curb Machines with the Latest Technology. As used by Kwik Kerb, Curbing...

Edgeprep®

Edgeprep®

Kwik Kerb

Product

This specially designed machine takes the labor out of the ground preperation, where turf has to be removed or hard ground prepared for removal. Edgeprep® H250- Series 100 has been proven rugged...

Feral Cat removal

Feral Cat removal

Catch It Wild

Service

Georgia Feral Cat Removal

I & B Ceaning Services

I & B Ceaning Services

I & B Cleaning Services

Service

I & B is a company with 13 years experience in general building cleaning. Cleaning services include: carpet cleaning, window cleaning and clean up. http://iandbcleaningservices.com

Landscape Design

Landscape Design

Grandview Landscape and Masonry

Service

New Jersey Landscape Designer- Our Landscape Designers excel at discovering what ideas you have, combined with what possibilities they see within your property, and develop a creative and unique...

Landscape Lighting Design

Landscape Lighting Design

Grandview Landscape and Masonry

Service

New Jersey Landscape Lighting Design and Installation. We offer many types of lighting solutions to provide added beauty and security to your property. Automated low voltage landscape lighting and...

Landscape Maintenance

Landscape Maintenance

Grandview Landscape and Masonry

Service

New Jersey Landscape Maintenance- Grandview Landscape is a full-service landscape and grounds maintenance company serving commercial and residential clients. Celebrating over 20 years of combined...

Landscaping

Landscaping

Ryan Lawn & Tree

Service

Your property should be something to enjoy, not something that takes up every weekend maintaining. Ryan Lawn & Tree can maintain your landscape, so you can spend more time resting, relaxing, and...

Lawn Fertilization & Weed Control

Lawn Fertilization & Weed Control

Ryan Lawn & Tree

Service

With Ryan Lawn & Tree’s fertilization and weed control treatments, your lawn can get the nutrients it needs to grow healthy and lush throughout the year. In the Midwest, several common...

Lawn Irrigation

Lawn Irrigation

Ryan Lawn & Tree

Service

Having a landscape that is healthy and lush typically involves providing regular watering of your lawn and surrounding plants, especially in areas where precipitation amounts are not steady. Trust...

Office Cleaning

Office Cleaning

Commercial Janitorial

Service

Commercial Office Cleaning and janitorial services provided nationwide. We clean 100s of building everyday

Oppossum Removal

Oppossum Removal

Catch It Wild

Service

Georgia Oppossum Removal

Outdoor Kitchens & Fireplaces

Outdoor Kitchens & Fireplaces

Grandview Landscape and Masonry

Service

Outdoor Kitchens & Fireplaces Our custom Outdoor Kitchens and Fireplaces are always unique and state of the art. We can provide Outdoor Kitchens and Fireplaces to meet anyone’s needs.

Pest Control

Pest Control

Ryan Lawn & Tree

Service

Don’t let mosquitoes, fleas, rodents, insects, and other pests ruin your backyard. Turn to the Pros at RYAN and let our pest control pros inspect and provide a plan to prevent them from coming...

Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care

Ryan Lawn & Tree

Service

You can trust Ryan Lawn & Tree to provide expert plant health care to fight plant disease and pests as well as tree diseases like chlorosis. Just like all living things, plants can get sick,...

Plastic Bird Spikes

Plastic Bird Spikes

Bird-B-Gone

$122.50Product

Bird-B-Gone Plastic Bird Spikes are an effective, humane solution for deterring large birds from landing in unwanted areas. Birds cannot land on the un-even surface created by the spikes and will...

Retaining Walls

Retaining Walls

Grandview Landscape and Masonry

Service

NJ Retaining Walls We specialize in Retaining wall design and construction for both Residential and Commercial applications. Whether the need is for an accent wall or a complex tiered system of...

Snow Removal Services

Snow Removal Services

Grandview Landscape and Masonry

Service

NJ Snow Plowing, Snow Removal & Ice Management Services: We provide commercial snow removal services that satisfy the demands of property management companies, shopping malls, and small and large...

Stainless Steel Bird Spikes

Stainless Steel Bird Spikes

Bird-B-Gone

$195.00Product

Bird-B-Gone Stainless Steel Bird Spikes are an effective, humane solution for deterring large birds from landing in unwanted areas. Birds cannot land on the un-even surface created by the spikes and...

The e-Raticate Rodent Repellant

The e-Raticate Rodent Repellant

CBCB Products, LLC

$22.95Product

A striking improvement over the poisonous alternative Using hard core, chemical killing agents to battle such an uncontrollable infestation affects our air, our environment and our health. The...

The e-Raticate Rodent Repellant System

The e-Raticate Rodent Repellant System

CBCB Products, LLC

$59.95Product

A striking improvement over the poisonous alternative Using hard core, chemical killing agents to battle such an uncontrollable infestation affects our air, our environment and our health. The...

Tree Care

Tree Care

Ryan Lawn & Tree

Service

Keep your property looking its very best by turning to the tree care experts at Ryan Lawn & Tree. Our Pros can trim & remove branches, help control & prevent diseases, and provide...

Twin Set Double Hung Replacement Windows

Twin Set Double Hung Replacement Windows

Just Triple Pane Windows, Inc

Product

Our Twin Set Double Hung Windows are factory mulled. They save installation time as well as money while creating a more stream-line looked then field mulled units.

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