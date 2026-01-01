Products & Services

Within Biological Product (except Diagnostic) Manufacturing

Products & Services

ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening

ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening

TimTec Corporation

Product

A new line of screening products based on rigorous structural fragment filtration and diversity selection that promise to improve the quality and efficiency of hit/lead identification and...

All kinds of plant extracts and herb extracts

All kinds of plant extracts and herb extracts

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus Plant...

all kinds of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts

all kinds of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus...

Andrographis Paniculate P.E.

Andrographis Paniculate P.E.

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Astragalus Plant Extract

Astragalus Plant Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply...

Atermisinin 99% Min (HPLC)

Atermisinin 99% Min (HPLC)

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Avanafil

Avanafil

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$3,000.00Product

We can supply the avanafil with the following specification: Avanafil 99% Min (HPLC) Avanafil is a prescription drug advertised as a sexual enhancement product for men who may be suffering from...

Baicalin

Baicalin

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$20.00Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Berberine Hydrocloride 98% Min (HPLC)

Berberine Hydrocloride 98% Min (HPLC)

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Chondroitin

Chondroitin

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Chondroitin Sulfate

Chondroitin Sulfate

Cactus Botanics Limited

$0.00Product

Chondroitin sulfate belongs to a family of heteropolysaccharides called glycosaminoglycans or GAGs. Glycosaminoglycans were formerly known as mucopolysaccharides. GAGs in the form of proteoglycans...

Compound Libraries for Screening

Compound Libraries for Screening

TimTec Corporation

Product

TimTec's present collection of Stock Structures exceeds 160,000 of readily available synthetic organic compounds. All compounds are available on a cherry-pick basis in vials and/or microplates in...

Fucoidan from Brown Seaweed

Fucoidan from Brown Seaweed

Cactus Botanics Limited

$0.00Product

Brown Seaweed is the herb of Laminaria japonica Aresch of Laminaria family. Fucoidan (Fucoidin) is a complex polysaccharide composed largely of fucopyranoside and natural sulphate, Fucoidan has trace...

Gardenoside

Gardenoside

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$3,000.00Product

We can supply the Gardenoside with the following specification: Gardenoside 20-98% Min (HPLC) It can be used for hyperpyrexia, nasal hemorrhage, haematemesis, conjunctivitis, infectious hepatitis...

Grape Seed Extract

Grape Seed Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Green Tea Extract

Green Tea Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Hippophae Rhamnoides (Seaberry) P.E.

Hippophae Rhamnoides (Seaberry) P.E.

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Huperzia Serrata Extract

Huperzia Serrata Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic Acid

Cactus Botanics Limited

$0.00Product

Osteoarthritis is a disease which the majority of Americans, at some point in their life, suffer from. Many different forms of treatment have been developed to try to help people through the pain and...

Luo Han Guo Extract

Luo Han Guo Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Lycoris Radiata Extract

Lycoris Radiata Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We,Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Magnolia Bark Extract

Magnolia Bark Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Molecular Diversity and Similarity Analysis

Molecular Diversity and Similarity Analysis

TimTec Corporation

Service

Molecular Diversity Analysis, Comparing and sorting databases by diversity, Heterocycles diversity analysis and database generation.

Paeoniflorin 10-95% Min (HPLC)

Paeoniflorin 10-95% Min (HPLC)

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$2,000.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Paeonolum

Paeonolum

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Phloridzin

Phloridzin

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Policosanol (Octacosanol)

Policosanol (Octacosanol)

Cactus Botanics Limited

$0.00Product

Policosanol (Octacosanol) is extracted from sugar cane wax. - Help to lower LDL and total cholesterol levels in the blood - Helps improve sexual activity/performance - Helps inhibit lipid...

Red Clover Extract

Red Clover Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Resveratrols 25-98% Min (HPLC)

Resveratrols 25-98% Min (HPLC)

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$840.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply...

Rhodiola Rosea Extract

Rhodiola Rosea Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Rosemary Extract

Rosemary Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Sesamin 90% HPLC

Sesamin 90% HPLC

Cactus Botanics Limited

$0.00Product

Sesamin, one of the lignans presents most abundantly in sesame,is scientifically proven to protect and enhance liver functions, maintain healthy blood pressure, lower harmful blood cholesterol levels...

Sophora Flavescens Extract

Sophora Flavescens Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$100.00Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Soybean Extract

Soybean Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$100.00Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Soybean Extract

Soybean Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

Soybean Extract We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now...

Stevia Extract

Stevia Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$100.00Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...

Tripterygium Wilfordii P.E.

Tripterygium Wilfordii P.E.

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Ursolic Acid 15-98% Min (HPLC)

Ursolic Acid 15-98% Min (HPLC)

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Vardenafil

Vardenafil

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$2,000.00Product

We can supply the Vardenafil with the following specification: Vardenafil 99% Min (HPLC) We can provide the vardenafil and improved vardenafil. It can has less side effect than the common...

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