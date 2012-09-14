ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening , from TimTec Corporation

Product

A new line of screening products based on rigorous structural fragment filtration and diversity selection that promise to improve the quality and efficiency of hit/lead identification and optimization.

All kinds of plant extracts and herb extracts , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus Plant Extract-----Astragaloside...

all kinds of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus Plant...

Andrographis Paniculate P.E. , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Andrographis...

Astragalus Plant Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Atermisinin 99% Min (HPLC) , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Atermisinin...

Avanafil , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$3,000.00 - Product

We can supply the avanafil with the following specification: Avanafil 99% Min (HPLC) Avanafil is a prescription drug advertised as a sexual enhancement product for men who may be suffering from erectile...

Baicalin , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$20.00 - Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Berberine Hydrocloride 98% Min (HPLC) , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Berberine...

Chondroitin , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Chondroitin Sulfate , from Cactus Botanics Limited

$0.00 - Product

Chondroitin sulfate belongs to a family of heteropolysaccharides called glycosaminoglycans or GAGs. Glycosaminoglycans were formerly known as mucopolysaccharides. GAGs in the form of proteoglycans comprise...

Compound Libraries for Screening , from TimTec Corporation

Product

TimTec's present collection of Stock Structures exceeds 160,000 of readily available synthetic organic compounds. All compounds are available on a cherry-pick basis in vials and/or microplates in custom...

Fucoidan from Brown Seaweed , from Cactus Botanics Limited

$0.00 - Product

Brown Seaweed is the herb of Laminaria japonica Aresch of Laminaria family. Fucoidan (Fucoidin) is a complex polysaccharide composed largely of fucopyranoside and natural sulphate, Fucoidan has trace elements...

Gardenoside , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$3,000.00 - Product

We can supply the Gardenoside with the following specification: Gardenoside 20-98% Min (HPLC) It can be used for hyperpyrexia, nasal hemorrhage, haematemesis, conjunctivitis, infectious hepatitis with...

Grape Seed Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Green Tea Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Green...

Hippophae Rhamnoides (Seaberry) P.E. , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Hippophae...

Huperzia Serrata Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Hyaluronic Acid , from Cactus Botanics Limited

$0.00 - Product

Osteoarthritis is a disease which the majority of Americans, at some point in their life, suffer from. Many different forms of treatment have been developed to try to help people through the pain and discomfort...

Luo Han Guo Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Lycoris Radiata Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

We,Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed...

Magnolia Bark Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Magnolia...

Molecular Diversity and Similarity Analysis , from TimTec Corporation

Service

Molecular Diversity Analysis, Comparing and sorting databases by diversity, Heterocycles diversity analysis and database generation.

Paeoniflorin 10-95% Min (HPLC) , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$2,000.00 - Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Paeoniflorin...

Paeonolum , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Phloridzin , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Policosanol (Octacosanol) , from Cactus Botanics Limited

$0.00 - Product

Policosanol (Octacosanol) is extracted from sugar cane wax. - Help to lower LDL and total cholesterol levels in the blood - Helps improve sexual activity/performance - Helps inhibit lipid peroxidation...

Red Clover Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Red...

Resveratrols 25-98% Min (HPLC) , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$840.00 - Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Rhodiola Rosea Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Rhodiola...

Rosemary Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Sesamin 90% HPLC , from Cactus Botanics Limited

$0.00 - Product

Sesamin, one of the lignans presents most abundantly in sesame,is scientifically proven to protect and enhance liver functions, maintain healthy blood pressure, lower harmful blood cholesterol levels and...

Sophora Flavescens Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$100.00 - Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Soybean Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

Soybean Extract We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we...

Soybean Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$100.00 - Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Stevia Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$100.00 - Product

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Tripterygium Wilfordii P.E. , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Tripterygium...

Ursolic Acid 15-98% Min (HPLC) , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Ursolicacid...