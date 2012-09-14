Post Profile for Your Business
Manufacturing
Chemical Manufacturing
Pharmaceutical & Medicine Manufacturing
Biological Product (except Diagnostic) Manufacturing
Cactus Botanics Limited
Shanghai, China
Cactus Botanics Limited is an UK base company. We cooperate with manufactories all over the world, mainly in China, to develop and market...
International Polymer Solutions Inc.
Irvine, CA
International Polymer Solutions Inc. We are a manufacturer of high-purity plastic flow control and actuation products for industries and...
Serum Biotec Ltd
Pune, India
Serum Biotec Ltd. takes immense pleasure to introduce itself as one of the reputed & renowned organization, that deals in export...
Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Lt...
Xintai, China
We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts ,herb extracts and botanical extracts.We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts...
TimTec Corporation
Newark, DE
TimTec is a leading provider of synthetic organic and natural ...
