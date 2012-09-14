Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Essential Spanish for the Speech-Language Pathologist & Audiologist Dictionary , from EssentialSpanish.com

$12.00 - Product

Our 44 page dictionary covers important terminology for today's busy professionals! Clear and concise English to Spanish translations along with part of speech. This book is used by an abundant number...

Essential Spanish for the Speech-Language Pathologist Workbook , from EssentialSpanish.com

$30.00 - Product

Our first book covering a plethora of important information that all SLPs must have if they have Spanish speaking caseloads. 122 Pages 8 1/2" X 11" Spiral Bound Information covered includes: Part...

Pass the NET the First Time , from Nurses Learning Center

$49.99 - Product



Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series - 8 Book Series , from EssentialSpanish.com

$33.25 - Product

Hardcover children's books Get all 8 for the price of 7!

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Conejitos Felupitos (Fluffy Bunnies) , from EssentialSpanish.com

$4.75 - Product

Hardcover children's book

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series El Niñito Azul (Little Boy Blue) , from EssentialSpanish.com

$4.75 - Product

Hardcover children's book

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Gatitos Mimosos (Cudly Kittens) , from EssentialSpanish.com

$4.75 - Product

Hardcover children's book

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Humpty Dumpty , from EssentialSpanish.com

$4.75 - Product

Hardcover children's book

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Juan Y Juanita (Jack 'N Jill) , from EssentialSpanish.com

$4.75 - Product

Hardcover children's book

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Los Bebés Del Zoológico (Zoo Babies) , from EssentialSpanish.com

$4.75 - Product

Hardcover children's book

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Los Perritos Jugetones (Playful Puppies) , from EssentialSpanish.com

$4.75 - Product

Hardcover children's book

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Mary Tenía Una Ovejita (Mary Had A Little Lamb) , from EssentialSpanish.com

$4.75 - Product

Hardcover children's book

Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Annual OCD Conference , from International OCD Foundation

Service

Since 1993, the International OCD Foundation's Annual OCD Conference has been the only international event focused solely on obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and related disorders. This extraordinary...

Grammar Book 1 , from Connect

Product



Group Tennis Lesson , from Play! Tennis

$160.00 - Service

Join our popular group tennis classes where you get to pick up a sport, make new friends, and get some great exercise, all in a fun-filled two hours session. These sessions are suitable for all levels...

"Take Control" Driver Education DVD , from HowToDriveACar.com

$49.75 - Product

Our Take Control DVD is about Defensive Driving. Driving in today's world involves skill. Concentration, and an ability to peacefully co-exist with a tremendous number of drivers of all types of sensibilities.

$400 in WyzAnt Credit for $360 , from WyzAnt Tutoring

$360.00 - Service

WyzAnt credit can be used to recieve tutoring lessons from any of the amazing tutors that WyzAnt has. When you pay $360 you will recieve $400 in credit. That's a 10% discount!

10 PDU-Leadership & People Management , from PMCAMPUS

Product

This new leadership course provides 10 hours of structured learning experience (10 PDUS) and is articulated around a set of video interviews, multimedia and interactive practical learning activities. Leadership...

10 PDU-Leadership Development: the Making of Leaders , from PMCAMPUS

Product

This new leadership course provides 10 hours of structured learning experience (10 PDUS) and is articulated around a set of video interviews, multimedia and interactive practical learning activities. Leadership...

23 Contact Hours CAPM Exam Prep Course , from PMCAMPUS

Product

This course is dedicated to all CAPM exam candidates and provides you not only with the required 23 contact hours of project management training but also gives you the best chances to pass the CAPM certification...

3 PMP Simulated Exams , from PMCAMPUS

Product

Feel the stress similar to the PMP exam and dramatically increase your odds of passing your PMP on the first try! This course is for all PMP aspirants wishing to realistically train their exam skills prior...

30 Hour LSAT Prep Course , from Alpha Score Seminars Inc.

$389.00 - Service

Alpha-Score offers a comprehensive 30 Hour LSAT Prep course for $389. We will help you score higher and help you get into the Law School of your choice. All of our ...

30 PDU - Practical Project Management Software Bundle - Part 1 & 2 , from PMCAMPUS

Product

Bundle Summary This bundle of 2 training products is designed to maximize your study time and effort and you get the Second course at 50% discount! PMCAMPUS.com is committed to make training worth your...

35 Contact Hours PMP Exam Prep Course , from PMCAMPUS

Product

The PMP designation that follows your name tells current and potential employers that you have demonstrated a solid foundation of knowledge from which you can competently practice project management. In...

48 Hour LSAT Prep Course , from Alpha Score Seminars Inc.

$589.00 - Service

Alpha-Score offers a comprehensive 48 Hour LSAT Prep Course for $$589. We will help you score higher and help you get into the Law School of your choice. All of our courses are taught by the highest caliber...

60 PDU - one year membership PMP Recertification Bundle , from PMCAMPUS

Product

The 60 PDU - one year membership is the most convenient and best value bundle for your recertification needs. Why waiting and risk losing your PMP certification? Subscribe to your recertification training...

7 Days to Prosperity & Peace (CD) , from Soul Currency Institute

$15.95 - Product

"7 Days to Prosperity & Peace," a CD of powerful meditative prayers set to original music, is designed as a "spiritual vitamin pill" to be used for five minutes in the morning and...

Acrobat 12" Portable Viewing Panel , from Enhanced Vision

Product

Acrobat 12" Portable Viewing Panel The Acrobat Panel features an integrated 12″ LCD screen in a lightweight package for magnification on-the-go. A built-in rechargeable battery can provide power...

Acrobat 3-in-1 Desktop Video Magnifier – Long Arm , from Enhanced Vision

Product

Acrobat HD 3-in-1 Desktop Video Magnifier – Long Arm Longer arm provides flexibility to work on larger projects. You can configure the Acrobat in a variety of ways to meet your specific needs. Connect...

Acrobat 3-in-1 Desktop Video Magnifier – Short Arm , from Enhanced Vision

Product

Acrobat 3-in-1 Desktop Video Magnifier – Short Arm Free-standing short arm is easy to transport and offers great stability. You can configure the Acrobat in a variety of ways to meet your specific...

Acrobat HD LCD 3-in-1 Desktop Low Vision Magnifier , from Enhanced Vision

Product

ACROBAT HD LCD is a complete system featuring a 3-in-1 Sony HD camera with a 22”, 24”, or 27” high resolution HD LCD producing maximum picture detail for clear, vivid color display. The...

Acrobat HD Long Arm 3-in-1 Desktop Low Vision Magnifier , from Enhanced Vision

Product

Acrobat HD Longer arm provides flexibility to work on larger projects. You can configure the Acrobat in a variety of ways to meet your specific needs. Choose the optional long arm or short arm mount for...

Acrobat HD Sort Arm 3-in-1 Desktop Low Vision Magnifier , from Enhanced Vision

Product

Free-standing short arm is easy to transport and offers great stability. You can configure the Acrobat in a variety of ways to meet your specific needs. Connect the unit to a computer monitor or TV or...

Acrobat LCD 3-in-1 Desktop Low Vision Magnifier , from Enhanced Vision

Product

Acrobat LCD 3-in-1 Desktop Low Vision Magnifier It’s our most flexible device for seeing at any distance. Just point the camera at what you want to see. Use it up close like a mirror for applying...

ACT , from Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers free SAT and ACT prep classes to all enrolled students and to non-enrolled military families. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

Administrative Support , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



Adult Professional Tennis Lessons , from Epic Tennis Academy

Service

Adult Professional Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced Training on your own might not keep you on the right track, our Experience Professional Tennis Coaches will guide your...

Adult Swimming Lessons , from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

An adult’s body build is different than children. With full grown muscles and bones, adults tend to pick up swimming skills faster and easier. Hence, our adult swimming lessons are designed to help...

ADVANCE Custom Communications , from Merion Matters - Parent Company of ADVANCE Healthcare Network

Service

From lead generation resources to customer relationship management tools to online events, we have a wide variety of flexible products to help advertisers achieve their goals. ADVANCE Custom Communications...

ADVANCE Custom Promotions , from Merion Matters - Parent Company of ADVANCE Healthcare Network

Service

ADVANCE Custom Promotions offers a huge inventory of promotional items, gifts and giveaways that can be customized with any company's logo. These products are perfect for boosting morale, making a splash...

ADVANCE Events , from Merion Matters - Parent Company of ADVANCE Healthcare Network

Service

ADVANCE gives its healthcare community free access to dozens of in-person and online job fairs. Professionals can also attend an online open house or our exciting online conferences. These free events...

ADVANCE Healthcare Jobs , from Merion Matters - Parent Company of ADVANCE Healthcare Network

Service

ADVANCE Healthcare Jobs is the leading resource for the latest career opportunities in the healthcare industry. It's easy to use and is devoted exclusively to healthcare. It features thousands of job openings...

ADVANCE Healthcare Shop , from Merion Matters - Parent Company of ADVANCE Healthcare Network

Service

Healthcare professionals can purchase all of the gear, gadgets and gifts they need on one convenient website. The ADVANCE Healthcare Shop has scrubs, lab coats, shoes, professional equipment, logowear,...

ADVANCE Magazines and Websites , from Merion Matters - Parent Company of ADVANCE Healthcare Network

Service

We know just how demanding a career in healthcare can be, and we're here to support healthcare professionals every step of the way. Our publications and websites offer all kinds of free resources to keep...

ADVANCE News Service and Syndicate , from Merion Matters - Parent Company of ADVANCE Healthcare Network

Service

Millions of nursing, rehab and allied healthcare professionals rely on ADVANCE for timely content and education resources. We use that trusted content to help healthcare corporations, product providers,...

Advanced IP Address Calculator , from Famatech

$0.00 - Product

Advanced IP Address Calculator is an easy-to-use IP subnet calculator that lets you to calculate every aspect of your subnet configuration in a few mouse clicks! The calculator generates a color-coded...

Advanced IP Scanner , from Famatech

$0.00 - Product

Advanced IP Scanner is a fast, robust and easy-to-use IP scanner for Windows. It easily lets you have various types of information about local network computers in a few seconds! Advanced IP Scanner gives...

Advanced LAN Scanner , from Famatech

$0.00 - Product

Advanced LAN Scanner is a small, easy-to-use, highly configurable network scanner for Win32. And it's VERY fast. Advanced LAN Scanner uses multithreading so you can scan more than 1000 elements per second!

Advanced Marketing Management for CEU's/Level 1&2 Distance Education , from Rayner Institute For Career Development

Service

As today's business environment becomes increasingly more competitive, physician, nurses, cosmetologists, estheticians, and career professionals need to focus on fresh approaches and innovative ideas to...