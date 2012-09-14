|
"Take Control" Driver Education DVD, from HowToDriveACar.com
$49.75
Our Take Control DVD is about Defensive Driving. Driving in today's world involves skill. Concentration, and an ability to peacefully co-exist with a tremendous number of drivers of all types of sensibilities.
10 PDU-Leadership & People Management, from PMCAMPUS
This new leadership course provides 10 hours of structured learning experience (10 PDUS) and is articulated around a set of video interviews, multimedia and interactive practical learning activities. Leadership...
10 PDU-Leadership Development: the Making of Leaders, from PMCAMPUS
This new leadership course provides 10 hours of structured learning experience (10 PDUS) and is articulated around a set of video interviews, multimedia and interactive practical learning activities. Leadership...
23 Contact Hours CAPM Exam Prep Course, from PMCAMPUS
This course is dedicated to all CAPM exam candidates and provides you not only with the required 23 contact hours of project management training but also gives you the best chances to pass the CAPM certification...
3 PMP Simulated Exams, from PMCAMPUS
Feel the stress similar to the PMP exam and dramatically increase your odds of passing your PMP on the first try! This course is for all PMP aspirants wishing to realistically train their exam skills prior...
35 Contact Hours PMP Exam Prep Course, from PMCAMPUS
The PMP designation that follows your name tells current and potential employers that you have demonstrated a solid foundation of knowledge from which you can competently practice project management. In...
60 PDU - one year membership PMP Recertification Bundle, from PMCAMPUS
The 60 PDU - one year membership is the most convenient and best value bundle for your recertification needs. Why waiting and risk losing your PMP certification? Subscribe to your recertification training...
7 Days to Prosperity & Peace (CD), from Soul Currency Institute
$15.95
"7 Days to Prosperity & Peace," a CD of powerful meditative prayers set to original music, is designed as a "spiritual vitamin pill" to be used for five minutes in the morning and...
Acrobat 12" Portable Viewing Panel, from Enhanced Vision
Acrobat 12" Portable Viewing Panel
The Acrobat Panel features an integrated 12″ LCD screen in a lightweight package for magnification on-the-go. A built-in rechargeable battery can provide power...
Acrobat 3-in-1 Desktop Video Magnifier – Long Arm, from Enhanced Vision
Acrobat HD 3-in-1 Desktop Video Magnifier – Long Arm
Longer arm provides flexibility to work on larger projects. You can configure the Acrobat in a variety of ways to meet your specific needs. Connect...
Acrobat 3-in-1 Desktop Video Magnifier – Short Arm, from Enhanced Vision
Acrobat 3-in-1 Desktop Video Magnifier – Short Arm
Free-standing short arm is easy to transport and offers great stability. You can configure the Acrobat in a variety of ways to meet your specific...
Acrobat HD LCD 3-in-1 Desktop Low Vision Magnifier, from Enhanced Vision
ACROBAT HD LCD is a complete system featuring a 3-in-1 Sony HD camera with a 22”, 24”, or 27” high resolution HD LCD producing maximum picture detail for clear, vivid color display.
The...
Acrobat HD Long Arm 3-in-1 Desktop Low Vision Magnifier, from Enhanced Vision
Acrobat HD Longer arm provides flexibility to work on larger projects. You can configure the Acrobat in a variety of ways to meet your specific needs. Choose the optional long arm or short arm mount for...
Acrobat HD Sort Arm 3-in-1 Desktop Low Vision Magnifier, from Enhanced Vision
Free-standing short arm is easy to transport and offers great stability. You can configure the Acrobat in a variety of ways to meet your specific needs. Connect the unit to a computer monitor or TV or...
Acrobat LCD 3-in-1 Desktop Low Vision Magnifier, from Enhanced Vision
Acrobat LCD 3-in-1 Desktop Low Vision Magnifier
It’s our most flexible device for seeing at any distance. Just point the camera at what you want to see. Use it up close like a mirror for applying...
ACT, from Christina International High School
CIHS offers free SAT and ACT prep classes to all enrolled students and to non-enrolled military families. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.
Advanced IP Address Calculator, from Famatech
$0.00
Advanced IP Address Calculator is an easy-to-use IP subnet calculator that lets you to calculate every aspect of your subnet configuration in a few mouse clicks! The calculator generates a color-coded...
Advanced IP Scanner, from Famatech
$0.00
Advanced IP Scanner is a fast, robust and easy-to-use IP scanner for Windows. It easily lets you have various types of information about local network computers in a few seconds! Advanced IP Scanner gives...
Advanced LAN Scanner, from Famatech
$0.00
Advanced LAN Scanner is a small, easy-to-use, highly configurable network scanner for Win32. And it's VERY fast. Advanced LAN Scanner uses multithreading so you can scan more than 1000 elements per second!
Advanced Port Scanner, from Famatech
$0.00
Advanced Port Scanner is a small, fast, robust and easy-to-use port scanner for Win32 platform. It uses a multithread technique, so on fast machines you can scan ports very fast. Also, it contains descriptions...
Aetna Medicare, from Absolute Insurance Management, LLC
$0.00
Aetna Medicare is one of our top selling plans here in New Jersey. We work along side top level Aetna corporate employees and guarantee the best possible plan for our customers.
AID, from 24ravens
$129.00
AID is the most advanced, natural approach to supporting a healthy immune system available anywhere in the world. Many people with extremely compromised immune systems use AID as a supplement/alternative...
AP Advanced Placement Classes, from Christina International High School
Christina International High School offers 20 AP classes approved by the College Board for advanced placement. These online classes are self-paced and a great way to earn college credits. For more information,...
|
|
|
|
Beginner Violin Play Alongs, Suzuki book 1 and more, from StringsAlong.com
$10.00
Beginner Violin Lessons
Online Play Alongs with Video Accompaniment
You will Accelerate your learning naturally because while playing w/ the pros you'll
Be led by master musicians every practice!
Grow...
BID MAGNET, from PajamaExecutive.com
$124.95
3 DVD'S AND 3 SOFTWARE APPLICATIONS
WRITTEN BY ME!
I do things differently than every other successful ebay seller,
so it only makes sense that I would create a package that
"STANDS OUT OF THE CROWD".
I...
Billionaire In Training, from ActionCOACH
$11.53
Aim higher by understanding how to build your net worth and cash flow. From Real Estate to stock market investing to buying, growing and selling companies - this book summary of Billionaire in Training,...
Book called Birthing a Golden Age, from To Go Beyond
$12.95
A new and innovative book, Birthing a Golden Age, will be available in August 2005. It is written by Oshana Himot, counselor, healer and humanitarian. It's theme - the way to solve the world's problems...
CAPM Exam Prep GOLD Bundle, from PMCAMPUS
Bundle Summary
This Bundle of 2 training products is designed to maximize your study time and effort and you save $50 on the 2nd course!! PMCAMPUS.com is committed to make training worth your money!
The...
Credit Recovery, from Christina International High School
CIHS also offers 28 Credit Recovery classes for both middle and high school students that are self-paced, allowing for early completion. Students work only on what they don't know, allowing for greater...
DaVinci HD/OCR 3-in-1 Desktop Low Vision Magnifier, from Enhanced Vision
DaVinci HD • Text-to-Speech • (OCR) • 3-in-1 Camera
DaVinci is a high performance desktop video magnifier (CCTV), featuring HD, text-to-speech (OCR) and a 3-in-1 camera. With HD you will...
Do It Yourself CD Kit, from Safe Kids Card of NJ
$24.95
The ultimate identification CD ID can now be done in the privacy of your home. If our full service is "too much information" that you prefer to keep to yourself then our new Do It Yourself kit...
Easy Robotic Education Kit (Teacher Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$115.00
The Easy Robotic Education Kit (Teacher Edition) include blocks, boards, axles, wheels, gears, pulleys, sticks, wires, sensors, resistance, capacitance, diode, triode, lamp, switches, RCX, motors, IC 2051,...
Electricity Circuits Education Kit (Student Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$95.00
The electricity circuits education kit (Student Edition) include blocks, boards, IC NE 555, IC NE 7555, IC CD 4017, IC CD 4026, IC CD 4011, IC CD 4023, IC PT 2262, IC PT 2272, IC 74LS08, IC 74LS32, IC...
Electricity Circuits Education Kit (Teacher Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$55.00
The electricity circuits education kit (Student Edition) include blocks, boards, IC NE 555, IC NE 7555, IC CD 4017, IC CD 4026, IC CD 4011, IC CD 4023, IC PT 2262, IC PT 2272, IC 74LS08, IC 74LS32, IC...