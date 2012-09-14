PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Arcade Legends 25" Upright Arcade Legends 25" Upright, from Arcade Game Superstore
$2,865.00
Multi-game video machines are becoming popular all over again as gamers return to the 1980s-era classics that originally put the industry on the map. Video games are huge: the industry made more last year...
Dance Dance Revolution Supernova Dance Dance Revolution Supernova, from Arcade Game Superstore
$13,895.00
Free Delivery!!! Expected Arrival Date -- Early June 2006! The first arcade version of the best-selling dance video game series to be released in North America in more than six years, Dance Dance...
Golden Tee Complete Golden Tee Complete, from Arcade Game Superstore
$4,195.00
Golden Tee Complete is the most exciting golf game you can have without a club in your hands. Golden Tee Complete 2006 is the next generation of this legendary golf series. Experience more courses like...
Golden Tee Live Golden Tee Live, from Arcade Game Superstore
$6,395.00
Golden Tee® LIVE’s innovative cabinet design allows players to enjoy the GT experience with increased comfort and safety measures. In the forefront of these features is the addition of a...
MAME Arcade Game Machine MAME Arcade Game Machine, from Arcade Game Superstore
$4,200.00
MAME Arcade game machine from Arcade Game Superstore. This MAME arcade game machine is made by Diamond Plate Games and is the highest quality game we have seen. This MAME machine has it all, and is built...
Pac-Man 25th Anniversary Edition Pac-Man 25th Anniversary Edition, from Arcade Game Superstore
$3,395.00
Namco America Inc. introduces Pac-Man 25th Anniversary Limited Edition model. Were you one of the millions of players feeding quarters into the phenomenal Pac-Man arcade game in the 80's? Can you believe...
Silver Strike Bowling Silver Strike Bowling, from Arcade Game Superstore
$4,875.00
The Most Sophisticated, Most Realistic, and Most Fun Bowling Video Game Ever Made! No matter what your skill level you will enjoy the realistic feel and dynamic 3D graphics. It’s tenpin bowling brought...
Super Chexx Super Chexx, from Arcade Game Superstore
$2,875.00
Also known as Bubble Hockey because of the very distinguished, indestructible dome that covers the playfield. The game can be played as a one on one game, or in many cases, especially for tournaments,...
Ultracade Multicade 27" Upright Ultracade Multicade 27" Upright, from Arcade Game Superstore
$3,895.00
27" Cabinet - With a large 27" flat panel monitor, and full sized control panel featuring a 3" trackball, this cabinet is popular for true enthusiasts. Ultracade has specifically designed,...
World Poker Tour Pinball World Poker Tour Pinball, from Arcade Game Superstore
$4,395.00
Texas Hold ‘Em poker deals the silver ball another great hand with WORLD POKER TOUR™ pinball from Stern Pinball. Based on the hit television series that airs on the Travel Channel, WORLD POKER...
