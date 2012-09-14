|
|
|
|
SnatchBot's Bot-Building Platform, from SnatchBot
$0.00
Snatchbot’s Bot-Building Platform is Free
Unlimited Free Bots
Unlimited Free Messages
Unlimited Free Support
It's Absolutely free - Artificial Intelligence made easy with no coding skills required.
|
|
|
|
Advanced, from Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.
$15.00
Agents ( 5+)
Advanced Customization
Transfer Chat
Multiple Website Support (5)
Departmental Chat (5+)
IP Restrictions
SSL Encryptions
Customizable Audio Tune
Agent Avatar
Offline messages delivery on mail
Show/Hide...
|
|
|
|
Free, from Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.
Unlimited Chats
Basic customization
Chat Reports & Rating
Chat History(1 Month)
Offline Form
Visitor Profile
Widget Position
Language Localization
|
|
|
|
Free Webinar Service, from AnyMeeting
$0.00
Conduct unlimited meetings with up to 150 attendees
Provide full webinar registration
Allow post-webinar services
Require no downloads or setup
Include conference calling for 150 listeners
Webinar Recording...
|
|
|
|
Mail2World Email Archiving Service, from Mail2World
Mail2World's Email Archive Service provides regulated and non-regulated companies with safe, compliant email archiving, monitoring and retrieval--plus the simplicity and affordability of an always-on...
|
|
|
|
Mail2World Email Service, from Mail2World
Mail2World designs, delivers and supports a technology-leading platform for messaging and collaboration services. Created to handle tens of millions of mailboxes, Mail2World serves millions of mailboxes...
|
|
|
|
Mail2World FailSafe Backup & Recovery Service, from Mail2World
Mail2World's Email FailSafe Backup & Recovery Service is an affordable, always-on, hosted backup solution that guarantees your organization will never again experience email downtime or lost messages.
Email...
|
|
|
|
Premium, from Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.
$10.00
Agents ( 3+)
Advanced Customization
Transfer Chat
Multiple Website Support (2)
Departmental Chat (3)
IP Restriction
Agent Avatar
SSL Encryption
File Sharing
Offline messages delivery on Email
Customize...
|
|
|
|
Streetsmart7, from InfoStreet
Streetsmart7 is a suite of web collaborative software geared towards improving productivity and time efficiency. Complete with CRM, instant messaging, webmail, email archiving, portal, task management,...
|
|
|
|
WebEx, from Communique Conferencing, Inc
$0.00
WebEx™ enables live meetings online that are effective and economical. Share presentations, documents, software applications or entire desktop live online via a standard web browser. The service...