Search Results for Services

Within Messaging, Conferencing & Communications Software

SnatchBot's Bot-Building Platform SnatchBot's Bot-Building Platform, from SnatchBot
$0.00
Snatchbot’s Bot-Building Platform is Free Unlimited Free Bots Unlimited Free Messages Unlimited Free Support It's Absolutely free - Artificial Intelligence made easy with no coding skills required.
Advanced Advanced, from Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.
$15.00
Agents ( 5+) Advanced Customization Transfer Chat Multiple Website Support (5) Departmental Chat (5+) IP Restrictions SSL Encryptions Customizable Audio Tune Agent Avatar Offline messages delivery on mail Show/Hide...
Free Free, from Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.

Unlimited Chats Basic customization Chat Reports & Rating Chat History(1 Month) Offline Form Visitor Profile Widget Position Language Localization
Free Webinar Service Free Webinar Service, from AnyMeeting
$0.00
Conduct unlimited meetings with up to 150 attendees Provide full webinar registration Allow post-webinar services Require no downloads or setup Include conference calling for 150 listeners Webinar Recording...
Mail2World Email Archiving Service Mail2World Email Archiving Service, from Mail2World

Mail2World's Email Archive Service provides regulated and non-regulated companies with safe, compliant email archiving, monitoring and retrieval--plus the simplicity and affordability of an always-on...
Mail2World Email Service Mail2World Email Service, from Mail2World

Mail2World designs, delivers and supports a technology-leading platform for messaging and collaboration services. Created to handle tens of millions of mailboxes, Mail2World serves millions of mailboxes...
Mail2World FailSafe Backup & Recovery Service Mail2World FailSafe Backup & Recovery Service, from Mail2World

Mail2World's Email FailSafe Backup & Recovery Service is an affordable, always-on, hosted backup solution that guarantees your organization will never again experience email downtime or lost messages. Email...
Premium Premium, from Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.
$10.00
Agents ( 3+) Advanced Customization Transfer Chat Multiple Website Support (2) Departmental Chat (3) IP Restriction Agent Avatar SSL Encryption File Sharing Offline messages delivery on Email Customize...
Streetsmart7 Streetsmart7, from InfoStreet

Streetsmart7 is a suite of web collaborative software geared towards improving productivity and time efficiency. Complete with CRM, instant messaging, webmail, email archiving, portal, task management,...
WebEx WebEx, from Communique Conferencing, Inc
$0.00
WebEx™ enables live meetings online that are effective and economical. Share presentations, documents, software applications or entire desktop live online via a standard web browser. The service...
