Advanced IP Address Calculator , from Famatech

$0.00

Advanced IP Address Calculator is an easy-to-use IP subnet calculator that lets you to calculate every aspect of your subnet configuration in a few mouse clicks! The calculator generates a color-coded...

Advanced IP Scanner , from Famatech

$0.00

Advanced IP Scanner is a fast, robust and easy-to-use IP scanner for Windows. It easily lets you have various types of information about local network computers in a few seconds! Advanced IP Scanner gives...

Advanced LAN Scanner , from Famatech

$0.00

Advanced LAN Scanner is a small, easy-to-use, highly configurable network scanner for Win32. And it's VERY fast. Advanced LAN Scanner uses multithreading so you can scan more than 1000 elements per second!

Advanced Port Scanner , from Famatech

$0.00

Advanced Port Scanner is a small, fast, robust and easy-to-use port scanner for Win32 platform. It uses a multithread technique, so on fast machines you can scan ports very fast. Also, it contains descriptions...

Audio Conferencing System , from Indosoft



We believe our conferencing platform solution provides all the features required for your audio conferencing requirements. If you have a unique feature request that you can't find included with our...

Backup Platinum , from SoftLogica

$67.00

Backup Platinum is an easy-to-use yet powerful backup program designed for Microsoft Windows. It makes a reserve copy of your critical data virtually to any type of storage media: hard or USB drives, CD-R/W,...

Contact Center Solutions , from Indosoft

$0.00

Indosoft Inc., Contact Management Suite (CMS) is a perfect blend of Web based CRM with a flexible and robust Agent Interface, open but fully customizable Database, excellent Outbound Dialer and a sophisticated...

DeltaSpy - Your Internet Monitoring Tool , from Bitberry Software

$39.95

DeltaSpy is an easy-to-use Windows application that alerts you when there have been changes to web sites that you wish to monitor. Without wasting hours surfing the Internet, you can be notified whenever...

Do Not Call Blocker , from Indosoft



Indosoft Real time Call Blocking Solution (Do Not Call Blocker) Indosoft Inc. offers real-time Call Blocking for Organizations engaged in mass outbound marketing campaigns. Organizations making calls...

EvaluateAnywhere Community Edition 1.03 , from Trinity Software, LLC

$0.00

Deploy a Trial version of your software in minutes, with Trinity Software, LLC's EvaluateAnywhere™ rapid application integration development technologies. The following EvaluateAnywhere™ technologies...

EvaluateAnywhere Standard Edition 1.03 , from Trinity Software, LLC

$299.95

Deploy a Trial version of your software in minutes, with Trinity Software, LLC's EvaluateAnywhere™ rapid application integration development technologies. The following EvaluateAnywhere™ technologies...

FeedForAll , from FeedForAll

$39.95

Easily create, edit and publish rss feeds and podcasts. New RSS feeds and podcasts can be quickly and easily created with FeedForAll. Advanced features enable you to create professional looking rss feeds...

FeedForAll Mac , from FeedForAll

$39.95

Create, edit, and publish rss feeds, podcasts for iTunes. New RSS feeds and podcasts can be quickly edited or created with FeedForAll Mac. Advanced support includes name space extensions allowing users...

FeedForDev , from FeedForAll

$39.95

FeedForDev VCL Control and ActiveX components makes it simple to communicate with users from within your software application! Integrate components into your application, to communicate with users. Use...

Handy Recovery , from SoftLogica

$30.00

Handy Recovery is a data recovery software designed to restore files deleted due to virus attacks, software faults, power failures or disk formatting. The program runs under Windows 9x/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003...

Hardware MPEG4 DVR Cards , from Neugent Technologies, Inc.



Turn your own PC into a pro grade video security system with Neugent DVR cards! By integrating the most advanced digital video technology and software engineering, the unit provides high quality real-time...

Hosted and Remote Call center , from Indosoft



Indosoft provides technology for hosted Contact Centers, also popularly known Contact Center On-Demand, with a complete, unified, multi-tenant contact center suite that includes ACD, IVR, CTI, Predictive...

iLinc Audio Integration , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing



Order integrated audio with your iLinc web conferencing solution Select from a range of audio options that give you control over the user experience and ensures quality of your session. Our audio conferencing...

iLinc Enterprise Suite , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing



Does your organization need to hold online meetings, run virtual classrooms, host webinars and operate remote support rooms? iLinc's web conferencing and collaboration technology is super flexible and...

iLinc for Meetings , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing



Get more done, in less time with iLinc for Meetings. Your online meetings have never been easier or better. When you need the interactivity of a face-to-face meeting but can't be there in person, rely...

iLinc for Support , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing



Deliver powerful customer service and support remotely with iLinc for Support. Customers need your help to troubleshoot a problem? Dramatically decrease the time it takes to resolve a caller's dilemma...

iLinc for Training , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing



Save time and money with virtual classroom training programs Training in a classroom isn't always cost-efficient, especially when you have a distributed network of students (corporate or higher education).

iLinc for Webinars , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing



Hold large-scale events at a small price. You need to get your message out to a lot of people, from many different locations. How do you do that without breaking the bank? Use iLinc webinar services to...

iLinc Integration with Salesforce.com , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing



Using iLinc for Sales As a sales professional, your success depends on the relationships you build with your customers and prospects. The combination of iLinc and Salesforce.com is the perfect one-two...

Indosoft Dialer , from Indosoft



What is a Predictive Dialer? Typical Use of the Predictive Dialer? What are the typical applications for Predictive Dialers? What are the features of Predictive Dialers? Preview, Agent Ready and Power...

Indosoft Recording , from Indosoft



Recording Solutions The versatile feature rich Indosoft Recording solution is a powerful way to document and listen to your organization's telephone conversations. It can record and convert the conversation...

Longclasp Maildistributor , from Longclasp Software

$349.00

Longclasp Maildistributor is a business tool for email support. It helps a team serve round email to each member. For example, a support team need receive all email that sent to support@yourcompany.com,...

MerAssistant , from Envosoft LLC



MerAssistant is a powerful new GUI program for your Nortel phone system. It allows administrators to perform many of the daily tasks of programming with simple drop down menus and point and click access...

Mini-wallmount Standalone DVR , from Neugent Technologies, Inc.



The much awaited SP-3000 mini-wallmount embedded DVR Series has finally come. SP-3000 is an affordable compact, relatively smaller than the usual standalone DVR in the market yet having the powerful features...

NotePager Pro , from NotePage, Inc.

$29.95

Send SMS or text messages to anyone, anywhere any time. Messages can be sent through a modem or the Internet. Communication is critical in todays competitive business world. NotePager Pro allows small...

Omnistar Article , from Omnistar Interactive

$157.00

Omnistar Article is a php article software that allows anyone to easily generate php code to integrate into your site, whether it is for a blog, press releases page, customers page, or for any other purpose.

Omnistar Cart , from Omnistar Interactive

$24.95

Omnistar Cart is a website shopping cart. This ecommerce store software includes two easy methods of integration. The first method for beginners allows you to totally build your e-store from a secure administrative...

Omnistar Drive , from Omnistar Interactive

$187.00

Omnistar Drive is a PHP file manager that enables non-technical users to easily share and manage files online from anywhere, using only a web browser. This web based file manager was developed to give...

Omnistar Forms , from Omnistar Interactive

$87.00

Omnistar Forms makes it easy to create professional HTML Forms with no technical expertise. Our email form software allows you to create forms with unlimited fields and stores the information in a protected...

Omnistar Kbase , from Omnistar Interactive

$257.00

Omnistar Kbase is a dynamic knowledge base software that allows you to create a repository of searchable and useful information for your staff and web site visitors. Our faq management software has hundreds...

Omnistar Live , from Omnistar Interactive

$147.00

Omnistar Live is a web based help desk tool that includes live chat, ticket support (web and email based), knowledgebase, document manager and troubleshooter all in one easy to use solution. This customer...

Omnistar Mailer , from Omnistar Interactive

$257.00

Omnistar Mailer is a bulk email marketing software. This opt in autoresponder software gives businesses and organizations the ability to effectively manage email list campaigns through a user friendly...

Omnistar Tell , from Omnistar Interactive

$57.00

Omnistar's web site promotion software tool makes it easy for you to create professional tell-a-friend icons that you can add to your website. Omnistar Tell a Friend Software is a powerful easy to use...

OSI Affiliate , from Omnistar Interactive

$97.00

Omnistar Affiliate is a powerful easy to use affiliate program software that allows you to setup an advertising program with other sites. Adding our affiliate tracking software to your site is one of the...

OSI Recruiter , from Omnistar Interactive

$247.00

The OSI Recruiter job board software makes it easy for you to post job openings, collect applications, and review applicants by combining everything into one easy system. This applicant tracking software...

PageGate , from NotePage, Inc.

$150.00

Pagegate is a sophisticated wireless messaging server application. It can send SMS and text messages to pagers, mobile phones, PIMs and other wireless devices. PageGate can accept messages from many different...

Private Branch Exchange (PBX) , from Indosoft



PBX Indosoft Inc. offers all-in-one phone systems based on the versatile Asterisk PBX. It integrates standard telephones, cellular and offsite phones with the traditional telecom network and the Internet...

Radmin 3 Remote Control , from Famatech

$49.00

Radmin (Remote Administrator) is the world famous, award winning secure remote control software and remote access software which enables you to work on a remote computer in real time as if you were using...

Radmin Communication Server 3.0 , from Famatech

$175.00

Radmin Communication Server enables you to exchange text messages while using either Text or Voice Chats. This product is a fast, solid, not exacting and affordable Enterprise Instant Messaging (EIM) solution.

RHUB , from RHUB Communication

$2,000.00

Wainhouse Research in 2004 indicates that 56% of web conferencing users using hosted solutions want to migrate to installed solutions by three main reasons: Simplicity of use Security &...

rss2html.php , from FeedForAll

$0.00

A free PHP script, converts RSS feeds to HTML. The rss2html.php script allows webmasters to display RSS feeds on their website. RSS or Really Simple Syndication, as it is commonly known, is a technology...

SpamAid , from SoftLogica

$29.00

SpamAid is an easy-to-use MS Outlook add-on to protect your Inbox against spam. The program is based on Bayesian filtering technology. It automatically learns using your personal correspondence to increase...

TERAVoice Server 2004 , from Terasens GmbH

$449.00

TERAVoice is a versatile telephony server platform which can be used to implement any kind of voice based telephony services like: Corporate Voicemail IVR Applications like Automated Attendants...

WAPT , from SoftLogica

$250.00

WAPT is a load and stress testing tool for websites and web-based applications. It uses a fully customizable set of virtual users to simulate a real-life load. Test scenario can be detailed up to unique...