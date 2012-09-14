Amino Acid Analysis , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



BSI offers amino acid analyses because an exact knowledge of protein or peptide quantities is required for further protein studies. Amino acid analysis is not only a suitable tool for precise determination...

Array Related Services , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



In addition to array chip printing and processing, we also provide other microarray related services, which include luminex assay services and genomics DNA/total RNA extraction from frozen or RNA later-kept...

Baculovirus Expression , from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.



Insect cells are the preferred module for high-level recombinant protein expression of many disease-relevant protein families. Several popular kit systems exist in the protein expression marketplace, however...

Capsule Manufacturing , from Nutricap Labs



Nutricap's capsule manufacturer service focuses on delivering top-quality products to our customers. All of our products are GMP-certified, and our production capabilities enable us to provide the highest-quality...

Contract Manufacturing , from Nutricap Labs



Nutricap Labs is the premier choice when it comes to finding a source for contract manufacturing your nutritional supplements. Our business model is surrounded by excellence and can help provide you with...

Custom DNA/Peptide Based Assay Development , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



As researchers approach the developing field of genomics with custom DNA/peptide based assays, the need for microarray services or productions that maximize flexibility and precision, without compromising...

Design & Engineering , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. (RPT) constantly pushes the limits in acrylic design. We are often brought a crude sketch of someone’s elaborate idea, and it is up to us to make that sketch a reality. Our...

DNA Testing and Analysis Service , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



The DNA Identity Testing Center, a division of Bio-Synthesis, Inc., is a leading provider of DNA testing services. We specialize in DNA paternity testing for legal and private use, and also offer a wide...

Durasoil , from Soilworks, LLC



Durasoil® is a revolutionary state-of-the-art innovation; engineered for today’s challenging dust control needs. This ultra-pure, synthetic organic fluid is formulated to meet the highest standards of...

ELISA Based Ag/Ab Assay Development , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



The Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is the most common and widely used immunoassay application. ELISAs are designed for detecting and quantitating substances such as peptides, proteins, antibodies,...

Fabrication , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

“Cut-To-Size” As a full-service acrylic provider, RPT will cut and ship internationally all Cut-to-Size orders of R-Cast™ acrylic sheet, rod, and tube “Engraving” When engraved,...

HLA Typing Services , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



The HLA Molecular Genetic Laboratory of Bio-Synthesis, Inc. was established in 1993. Since then, we have developed the most comprehensive line of HLA DNA Typing products for the research and the testing...

Human Cell Line Authentication Services , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



Human Cell Line Authentication Services Bio-Synthesis, Inc. (BSI) offers fast and reliable human cell line authentication services, using STR DNA typing, to assist researchers in confirming species identity...

Installation , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

The installation of any acrylic requires a certain level of expertise. Often the location and type of installation requires a certain level of artistic finesse. Our project managers work closely with construction...

Label Design , from Nutricap Labs



Nutricap Labs offers you full service custom label design and printing that is unrivaled by our competitors. Our experienced staff of graphic designers and print specialists can design your label, box,...

Liquid Vitamin Manufacturing , from Nutricap Labs



Nutricap specializes in liquid vitamin manufacturer solutions, from manufacturing services to packaging design and shipping management. We can help you create the perfect custom liquid vitamin product...

Lotion & Cream Manufacturing , from Nutricap Labs



No matter what kind of cream or lotion you're interested in, Nutricap offers custom cream manufacturer solutions for all types of ointments, gels, pastes, and liquids. Our high-quality lotion and cream...

Luminex Assay Development and Services , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



Bio-Synthesis provides Luminex® development and testing solutions to fit your needs. For more than 25 years, Bio-Synthesis has supplied the biomedical research community with immunoassay solutions...

Mass Spectrometry , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



BSI mass spectrometry center is equipped with several Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Time-of-Flight (MALDI-TOF) and LC/MS equipments for the identification of biomolecules such as peptides, proteins,...

mechanical seal , from Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd.

manufacturer of mechanical seal,seal and concerned materials SIC. Please contact Paul Xu (paul_tsu dot hotmail dot com) or contact Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd.

Molecular Biology , from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.



Molecular Biology Services Gene synthesis Sub cloning and plasmid construction Vector construction and modification Construct generation Site-directed mutagenesis Genetic (cDNA) cloning In...

Molecular Diversity and Similarity Analysis , from TimTec Corporation



Molecular Diversity Analysis, Comparing and sorting databases by diversity, Heterocycles diversity analysis and database generation.

Order Fulfillment & Drop Shipping , from Nutricap Labs



Our Supplement Fulfillment Service includes both the storage and shipping of your product. This is convenient for you in that it allows you to both dedicate your time to other important aspects such as...

Packaging Design Services , from Nutricap Labs



Nutricap Labs has all of your packaging design solutions from bottles for liquids to jars for powders -- however you need to package your product we can help you design the perfect packaging. We offer...

PCR-SSP Based Assay Development , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



Bio-Synthesis assists client in developing DNA-based test kits for diseases by using custom PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) assays which are designed, manufactured, quality controlled, and tested on biological...

Peptide Protein Sequencing , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



BSI routinely performs analytical analyses on all custom peptide products. We, therefore, also provide comprehensive analytical services to our customers as an independent means for validating their compounds...

Powder Manufacturing , from Nutricap Labs



For custom powder blending, including protein powder manufacturing and bodybuilding powder manufacturing, Nutricap provides a full array of GMP-certified products and services. If you're looking for a...

Powdered Soiltac , from Soilworks, LLC



Soiltac® is a cost-effective and innovative product that is engineered for today's challenging soil stabilization and dust control needs. This revolutionary product is a copolymer emulsion that is environmentally...

Protein Sciences and Protein Purification , from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.



Protein Sciences and Protein Purification FPLC: IEC, IMA, SEC, AC, Buffer-exchange, etc. Microsome preparation Tissue/organ extraction and purification Antibody purification Development of multi-step...

Supplement Manufacturing , from Nutricap Labs



Nutricap Labs is the number one choice for all of your supplement manufacturer needs including—but not limited to—vitamins, minerals, standard extracts, and natural herbs. If you are interested...

Tablet Manufacturing , from Nutricap Labs



Our comprehensive tablet manufacturer solutions include a capacity of 20 million tablets per day using a high-speed, double-rotary tablet press. We offer top-quality, GMP certified products and start-to-finish...

Tissue Culture & Fermentation , from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.



Tissue Culture & Fermentation Scale-up of E. coli in 10-L/55-L bioreactors Scale-up of yeasts in multiple 10-L bioreactors Scale-up of insect-cell and mammalian expression in bioreactors Optimization...