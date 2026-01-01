Products & Services

Within Chemical Manufacturing

Platinum Products & Services

Shower Rooms & Enclosures

Shower Rooms & Enclosures

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

$50.00Product

OEM/ODM tempered glass shower enclosures manufactured in China for B2B wholesale buyers. Sliding, pivot, and walk-in designs with 6mm-8mm tempered safety glass (EN 12150 certified). Custom finishes...

Shower Trays & Bases

Shower Trays & Bases

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

$50.00Product

Factory-direct resin, polymarble, and acrylic shower trays with anti-slip surface for B2B wholesale. Available in square, rectangle, and quadrant shapes with multiple size options. CE certified and...

Gold Products & Services

Blastomyces dermatitidis Serum Antigen Detection Kit

Blastomyces dermatitidis Serum Antigen Detection Kit

Gotham Biotech

Product

To find out more about and to purchase our products, contact us at info@gothambiotech.com. Blastomyces dermatitidis is the causative agent for blastomycosis, an endemic fungal infection prevalent in...

CereNate

CereNate

Source-Omega

Product

CereNate™ - A Mother’s Gift for Life(SM) is rich in Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) along with other balanced nutritional lipids present in the oil that are also in breast milk. The 300 mg...

ELISA Blastomyces dermatitidis Antigen Urine Test

ELISA Blastomyces dermatitidis Antigen Urine Test

Gotham Biotech

Product

To find out more about and to purchase our products, contact us at info@gothambiotech.com. Gotham Biotech conducts research for immunodiagnostics with utility in the fields of human, veterinary as...

Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA Kit

Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA Kit

Gotham Biotech

Product

To find out more about and to purchase our products, contact us at info@gothambiotech.com. INTENDED USE The Gotham Biotech Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA is an enzyme immunoassay (EIA) intended to...

Pure One-Next Generation Plant Based Omega-3

Pure One-Next Generation Plant Based Omega-3

Source-Omega

$39.95Product

PURE ONE™ PURE ONE™ has 250% more DHA than fish oil. DHA is the most difficult omega-3 to obtain from the diet. DHA is now recommended in a Johns Hopkins Health Alert for the statistical...

Products & Services

1 lb Moringa Leaf Bulk Powder

1 lb Moringa Leaf Bulk Powder

Moringa Source

$32.50Product

One pound of organically grown Moringa Oleifera leaf powder. Dried in a temperature-controlled USDA compliant facility.

100% Polyester Spun & Dyed Yarn

100% Polyester Spun & Dyed Yarn

Yixing Bang-up Chemical Fiber Factory

Product

5-HTP

5-HTP

Best Nutritions

$8.39Product

5-htp improves mental concentration and also helps to improve: * mood * depression * Migraine headaches * Tension headaches * Chronic daily headaches * appetite * behavior See great selections of...

5-HTP

5-HTP

Home Herb

$18.00Product

5-HTP by Jarrow Formulas Jarrow Formulas 5-HTP (5-Hydroxytryptophan) is an extract of Griffonia simplicifolia seeds from coas... Our Price: $18.00...

Acai Berry Pulp

Acai Berry Pulp

Unit Brazil

Product

Acai Berry Pulp, high in Orac's (antioxidant contents), produced in the state of Para, heart of the rain forest. Acai pulp is suitable for food and beverage applications.

Acrylic Pools

Acrylic Pools

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00Product

Our experience and technology in building and installing windows and aquariums translates seamlessly to the pool industry. With our advanced technology, architects and designers look to us to...

Acrylic Sheet

Acrylic Sheet

E&T Plastics

Product

Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses

ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening

ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening

TimTec Corporation

Product

A new line of screening products based on rigorous structural fragment filtration and diversity selection that promise to improve the quality and efficiency of hit/lead identification and...

Advanced Artery Solution

Advanced Artery Solution

True Health

$39.95Product

Advanced Artery Solution™ users routinely report: •Better blood pressure •Regular heart beat •Improved circulation •Normal cholesterol •Higher energy •Increased...

Advanced Blood Sugar Solution

Advanced Blood Sugar Solution

Health Resources

$39.95Product

Unbalanced Blood Sugar… Bad News for Your Body To maintain healthy blood sugar levels, your insulin must be maintained at healthy levels. This "master hormone" not only maintains...

Advanced Colon Care II

Advanced Colon Care II

Health Resources

$29.95Product

The Natural Colon Cleansing Supplement For Healthy, Regular Elimination Advanced Colon Care II™ can help: •Promote regular bowel movements •Ease occasional constipation •Support...

Advanced D3 Plus

Advanced D3 Plus

Health Resources

$39.95Product

Protect Your Heart and Brain from Inflammation! Advanced D3 Plus™, a Vitamin D3 supplement can help: •Promote healthy heart and brain function •Relieve minor pain &...

Advanced Digestion Solution

Advanced Digestion Solution

Health Resources

$29.95Product

Relieve Occasional Heartburn and Acid Indigestion— Safely and Naturally Advanced Digestion Solution™ can help: •Promote quick, healthy digestion •Relieve heartburn and acid...

Advanced Hair Formula

Advanced Hair Formula

Health Resources

$39.95Product

Turn Thin, Fragile Hair into a Fuller Thicker Mane... Whether you're a man or a woman, Advanced Hair Formula™ can help you: •Speed up your new hair growth! •Slow down your hair...

Advanced Joint Relief

Advanced Joint Relief

Health Resources

$39.95Product

The Natural Way to Help Manage Your Minor Pain Advanced Joint Relief™ can help: •Provide minor pain relief •Battle free radicals •Keep your antioxidant levels high •Support...

Advanced ResV plus

Advanced ResV plus

Health Resources

$39.95Product

Slow Down The Aging Process And Increase Your Longevity Advanced ResV Plus™ can help you: •Ramp up your antioxidant protection! •Ward off "old age" health...

alfa B-12

alfa B-12

ENZACTA

Product

Vitamin B-12 is a recognized basic complex in charge of natural processes like red blood cell production and cleansing of the blood, which gives strength and energy to carry out essential activities.

alfa ENERGY

alfa ENERGY

ENZACTA

Product

An exclusive liquid formula made from totally natural elements, designed to enrich the water we drink, transforming it into a source of superior cellular hydration. Water is an essential part of our...

alfa HFI

alfa HFI

ENZACTA

Product

Made from humic and fulvic acids derived from the soil, it helps to protect the body against micro-invaders so that you don’t fall victim to viruses. These ingredients cover and protect the...

alfa PXP FORTE

alfa PXP FORTE

ENZACTA

Product

Supports cellular regeneration in the body, using the nutritional properties of the rice, which is cultivated at its best stage. An organic product of high quality, it comes from the Siam Valley in...

alfa PXP ROYALE

alfa PXP ROYALE

ENZACTA

Product

Totally, 100% natural, this dietary supplement is made with the best varieties of purple rice. It contains polysaccharide peptides and is rich in anthocyanins, proteins and good sugars, which when...

alfa YAKUNAAH

alfa YAKUNAAH

ENZACTA

Product

It means "love of life", and has been carefully designed to deserve this name. It’s exclusive formula is combined with the most powerful and legendary superfruits in the world. which...

Alfagin Syrup/Capsule

Alfagin Syrup/Capsule

Herbion International

Product

Alfagin is a unique preparation of an original formulation composed solely of bioactive medicinal herbs and free of any synthetic chemicals, developed by the “Research & Development” Department...

Alkaline Body Balance

Alkaline Body Balance

Health Resources

$29.95Product

Reduce Acid And Restore Your Health Alkaline Body Balance™ can help: •Boost energy and relieve occasional fatigue •Support healthy immunity •Slow premature aging •Ease...

All kinds of plant extracts and herb extracts

All kinds of plant extracts and herb extracts

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus Plant...

all kinds of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts

all kinds of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus...

Aloe Vera Extract

Aloe Vera Extract

Yunnan Yuanjiang Evergreen Biological Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.

Product

We are the largest aloe vera raw materials manufacturer in Asia. We are engrossed in integrated supply of raw Aloe Vera materials. All of our Aloe Vera gels, Aloe Vera whole leaf, concentrates...

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Best Nutritions

$10.79Product

Alpha lipoic acid (ALA) converts blood sugar into energy. Alpha lipoic acid, excellent antioxidant. It reduces naturally the harmful chemicals known as free radicals from the body. Alpha Lipoic Acid...

Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils

Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils

Unit Brazil

Product

Crude Oils and Butters made from fruit pulp/seeds of the Amazon Rain Forest : buriti, acai, copaiba, andiroba, passion fruit, pracachi, cupuacu, muru-muru, ucuuba, tucuma, bacuri. For cosmetics...

Amino Acid Analysis

Amino Acid Analysis

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Service

BSI offers amino acid analyses because an exact knowledge of protein or peptide quantities is required for further protein studies. Amino acid analysis is not only a suitable tool for precise...

Andrographis Paniculate P.E.

Andrographis Paniculate P.E.

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Anti-Anxiety herbs

Anti-Anxiety herbs

Amazon Botanicals

$18.97Product

These all natural anti-anxiety herbs will make you feel happier. Anti-anxiety herbs produce a calming effect that reduce stress and anxiety. These anti-anxiety herbs have faster results than St.

Antibody Purificatino & Labeling

Antibody Purificatino & Labeling

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

The high titer serum pool can be affinity purified on a peptide matrix. Bio- Synthesis will determine the appropriate peptide to be used for this purpose in consultation with the customer. We purify...

Antioxidant dietary supplement | Anthocyanins from Purple Corn

Antioxidant dietary supplement | Anthocyanins from Purple Corn

Amazon Botanicals

$18.97Product

This antioxidant dietary supplement contains one of the most exciting natural nutritional groups missing from the typical modern diet - anthocyanins from purple corn. Anthocyanins are found in purple...

Antisense Oligonucleotides

Antisense Oligonucleotides

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

The use of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) was first identified, over twenty years ago, as a method to arrest gene expression levels both in vitro and in vivo where single-stranded DNA or RNA, in...

Aphrodisiac for women

Aphrodisiac for women

Amazon Botanicals

$12.97Product

Clavo huasca is a large, woody vine that grows in the Amazon rainforest used as an aphrodisiac herb. The Shipibo-Conibo, Kayapo, and Assurini Indian tribes of the Amazon rainforest use Clavo huasca...

AQUAPRIME High pH Primer

AQUAPRIME High pH Primer

Monopole, Inc

Product

AQUAPRIME is a white pigmented, high performance 100% acrylic, water based, multi-surface sandable primer. It is suitable for concrete, masonry, metal, galvanized, steel, plastic, wallboard, wood,...

Aquariums

Aquariums

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00Product

RPT is known worldwide as a highly reputable manufacturer and installer of cast acrylic windows for aquariums and marine parks. We are the only company that designs, engineers, manufactures and...

Architectural Acrylic

Architectural Acrylic

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00Product

As the world leader in the manufacture and installation of unique acrylic structures, RPT brings cutting-edge acrylic design options to the casino, resort, retail, and dining industries. Our...

Array Processing

Array Processing

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Bio-Synthesis provides array processing services which involve target sample labeling, hybridization/incubation, staining/washing, scanning, and data analysis by using various commerical microarray...

Array Processing

Array Processing

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Product

Bio-Synthesis provides array processing services which involve target sample labeling, hybridization/incubation, staining/washing, scanning, and data analysis by using various commerical microarray...

Array Related Services

Array Related Services

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Service

In addition to array chip printing and processing, we also provide other microarray related services, which include luminex assay services and genomics DNA/total RNA extraction from frozen or RNA...

Astragalus Plant Extract

Astragalus Plant Extract

Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply...

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