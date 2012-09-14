Abstral , from Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc.



ABSTRAL® (fentanyl) sublingual tablets CII ABSTRAL® (AB-stral) sublingual tablets are used to manage breakthrough pain in adults with cancer (18 years of age and older) who are already routinely...

CereNate , from Source-Omega



CereNate™ - A Mother’s Gift for Life(SM) is rich in Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) along with other balanced nutritional lipids present in the oil that are also in breast milk. The 300 mg dosage...

Pure One-Next Generation Plant Based Omega-3 , from Source-Omega

$39.95

PURE ONE™ PURE ONE™ has 250% more DHA than fish oil. DHA is the most difficult omega-3 to obtain from the diet. DHA is now recommended in a Johns Hopkins Health Alert for the statistical prevention...

1 lb Moringa Leaf Bulk Powder , from Moringa Source

$32.50

One pound of organically grown Moringa Oleifera leaf powder. Dried in a temperature-controlled USDA compliant facility.

100% Polyester Spun & Dyed Yarn , from Yixing Bang-up Chemical Fiber Factory





5-HTP , from Home Herb

$18.00

5-HTP by Jarrow Formulas Jarrow Formulas 5-HTP (5-Hydroxytryptophan) is an extract of Griffonia simplicifolia seeds from coas... Our Price: $18.00 http://www.homeherb.com/productdetail.asp?pid=1592

5-HTP , from Best Nutritions

$8.39

5-htp improves mental concentration and also helps to improve: * mood * depression * Migraine headaches * Tension headaches * Chronic daily headaches * appetite * behavior See great selections of 5-htp,...

Acai Berry Pulp , from Unit Brazil



Acai Berry Pulp, high in Orac's (antioxidant contents), produced in the state of Para, heart of the rain forest. Acai pulp is suitable for food and beverage applications.

Acrylic Pools , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00

Our experience and technology in building and installing windows and aquariums translates seamlessly to the pool industry. With our advanced technology, architects and designers look to us to construct...

Acrylic Sheet , from E&T Plastics



Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses

ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening , from TimTec Corporation



A new line of screening products based on rigorous structural fragment filtration and diversity selection that promise to improve the quality and efficiency of hit/lead identification and optimization.

Advanced Artery Solution , from True Health

$39.95

Advanced Artery Solution™ users routinely report: •Better blood pressure •Regular heart beat •Improved circulation •Normal cholesterol •Higher energy •Increased sexual...

Advanced Blood Sugar Solution , from Health Resources

$39.95

Unbalanced Blood Sugar… Bad News for Your Body To maintain healthy blood sugar levels, your insulin must be maintained at healthy levels. This "master hormone" not only maintains healthy...

Advanced Colon Care II , from Health Resources

$29.95

The Natural Colon Cleansing Supplement For Healthy, Regular Elimination Advanced Colon Care II™ can help: •Promote regular bowel movements •Ease occasional constipation •Support your...

Advanced D3 Plus , from Health Resources

$39.95

Protect Your Heart and Brain from Inflammation! Advanced D3 Plus™, a Vitamin D3 supplement can help: •Promote healthy heart and brain function •Relieve minor pain & inflammation •Support...

Advanced Digestion Solution , from Health Resources

$29.95

Relieve Occasional Heartburn and Acid Indigestion— Safely and Naturally Advanced Digestion Solution™ can help: •Promote quick, healthy digestion •Relieve heartburn and acid indigestion •Relief...

Advanced Hair Formula , from Health Resources

$39.95

Turn Thin, Fragile Hair into a Fuller Thicker Mane... Whether you're a man or a woman, Advanced Hair Formula™ can help you: •Speed up your new hair growth! •Slow down your hair fallout! •Cover...

Advanced Joint Relief , from Health Resources

$39.95

The Natural Way to Help Manage Your Minor Pain Advanced Joint Relief™ can help: •Provide minor pain relief •Battle free radicals •Keep your antioxidant levels high •Support healthy...

Advanced ResV plus , from Health Resources

$39.95

Slow Down The Aging Process And Increase Your Longevity Advanced ResV Plus™ can help you: •Ramp up your antioxidant protection! •Ward off "old age" health problems! •Restore...

alfa B-12 , from ENZACTA



Vitamin B-12 is a recognized basic complex in charge of natural processes like red blood cell production and cleansing of the blood, which gives strength and energy to carry out essential activities. It’s...

alfa ENERGY , from ENZACTA



An exclusive liquid formula made from totally natural elements, designed to enrich the water we drink, transforming it into a source of superior cellular hydration. Water is an essential part of our daily...

alfa HFI , from ENZACTA



Made from humic and fulvic acids derived from the soil, it helps to protect the body against micro-invaders so that you don’t fall victim to viruses. These ingredients cover and protect the cells...

alfa PXP FORTE , from ENZACTA



Supports cellular regeneration in the body, using the nutritional properties of the rice, which is cultivated at its best stage. An organic product of high quality, it comes from the Siam Valley in Thailand,...

alfa PXP ROYALE , from ENZACTA



Totally, 100% natural, this dietary supplement is made with the best varieties of purple rice. It contains polysaccharide peptides and is rich in anthocyanins, proteins and good sugars, which when combined...

alfa YAKUNAAH , from ENZACTA



It means "love of life", and has been carefully designed to deserve this name. It’s exclusive formula is combined with the most powerful and legendary superfruits in the world. which offer...

Alfagin Syrup/Capsule , from Herbion International



Alfagin is a unique preparation of an original formulation composed solely of bioactive medicinal herbs and free of any synthetic chemicals, developed by the “Research & Development” Department of Herbion...

Alkaline Body Balance , from Health Resources

$29.95

Reduce Acid And Restore Your Health Alkaline Body Balance™ can help: •Boost energy and relieve occasional fatigue •Support healthy immunity •Slow premature aging •Ease occasional...

All kinds of plant extracts and herb extracts , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus Plant Extract-----Astragaloside...

all kinds of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.



We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus Plant...

Aloe Vera Extract , from Yunnan Yuanjiang Evergreen Biological Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.



We are the largest aloe vera raw materials manufacturer in Asia. We are engrossed in integrated supply of raw Aloe Vera materials. All of our Aloe Vera gels, Aloe Vera whole leaf, concentrates and...

Alpha Lipoic Acid , from Best Nutritions

$10.79

Alpha lipoic acid (ALA) converts blood sugar into energy. Alpha lipoic acid, excellent antioxidant. It reduces naturally the harmful chemicals known as free radicals from the body. Alpha Lipoic Acid support...

Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils , from Unit Brazil



Crude Oils and Butters made from fruit pulp/seeds of the Amazon Rain Forest : buriti, acai, copaiba, andiroba, passion fruit, pracachi, cupuacu, muru-muru, ucuuba, tucuma, bacuri. For cosmetics applications.

Andrographis Paniculate P.E. , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Andrographis...

Anti-Anxiety herbs , from Amazon Botanicals

$18.97

These all natural anti-anxiety herbs will make you feel happier. Anti-anxiety herbs produce a calming effect that reduce stress and anxiety. These anti-anxiety herbs have faster results than St. Johns...

Antibody Purificatino & Labeling , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



The high titer serum pool can be affinity purified on a peptide matrix. Bio- Synthesis will determine the appropriate peptide to be used for this purpose in consultation with the customer. We purify the...

Antioxidant dietary supplement | Anthocyanins from Purple Corn , from Amazon Botanicals

$18.97

This antioxidant dietary supplement contains one of the most exciting natural nutritional groups missing from the typical modern diet - anthocyanins from purple corn. Anthocyanins are found in purple colored...

Antisense Oligonucleotides , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



The use of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) was first identified, over twenty years ago, as a method to arrest gene expression levels both in vitro and in vivo where single-stranded DNA or RNA, in antisense...

Aphrodisiac for women , from Amazon Botanicals

$12.97

Clavo huasca is a large, woody vine that grows in the Amazon rainforest used as an aphrodisiac herb. The Shipibo-Conibo, Kayapo, and Assurini Indian tribes of the Amazon rainforest use Clavo huasca as...

AQUAPRIME High pH Primer , from Monopole, Inc



AQUAPRIME is a white pigmented, high performance 100% acrylic, water based, multi-surface sandable primer. It is suitable for concrete, masonry, metal, galvanized, steel, plastic, wallboard, wood, plaster,...

Aquariums , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00

RPT is known worldwide as a highly reputable manufacturer and installer of cast acrylic windows for aquariums and marine parks. We are the only company that designs, engineers, manufactures and installs...

Architectural Acrylic , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00

As the world leader in the manufacture and installation of unique acrylic structures, RPT brings cutting-edge acrylic design options to the casino, resort, retail, and dining industries. Our experience...

Array Processing , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



Bio-Synthesis provides array processing services which involve target sample labeling, hybridization/incubation, staining/washing, scanning, and data analysis by using various commerical microarray platforms...

Array Processing , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



Bio-Synthesis provides array processing services which involve target sample labeling, hybridization/incubation, staining/washing, scanning, and data analysis by using various commerical microarray platforms...

Astragalus Plant Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.



We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Atermisinin 99% Min (HPLC) , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Atermisinin...

Avanafil , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$3,000.00

We can supply the avanafil with the following specification: Avanafil 99% Min (HPLC) Avanafil is a prescription drug advertised as a sexual enhancement product for men who may be suffering from erectile...

B-Slim , from WorldofAyurveda.com

$11.95

DESCRIPTION: Obesity is an indicator of major health risk hazard. The excess body fat is a characteristic of nutritional disorder. Although body fat is required for storing energy, heat insulation, shock...

Baicalin , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$20.00

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Berberine Hydrocloride 98% Min (HPLC) , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Berberine...