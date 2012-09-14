Agricultural Solar Power Installation , from Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.



Premier Power offers turnkey installation of agricultural solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site evaluation...

Assisted Staffing Teams - Big Box Retailers, Direct Sales & Promotional Events , from Sales Experts, Inc.



Sales Experts Inc. is now preparing for a strong Q3 and Q4 expansion in the Retail Staffing Department; and currently seeking partnerships that seek to expand Retail Channels. The experienced team of Sales...

Business Continuity testing , from Acutest Software Testing Services



Our services help you through this difficult area. They include: Business continuity verification: Business continuity plans need to be revised as the environment within which the business operates...

Business Process Consulting , from Global Integrated Solutions



We offer consulting services in relation to your business processes and help your mining operation remove inefficiencies and redundancies. Our employees have decades of hands-on experience in both corporate...

CC&B Implementation , from Lionwerx



Lionwerx provides IT implementation and support services for our client's CIS billing applications. Our capabilities extend from initial business requirements gathering and process analysis to development...

CC&B Training (Full Life-Cycle) , from Lionwerx



Current Curriculum PROJECT TEAM ORIENTATION (PTO) : Provides a high level understanding of CC&B functionality and assistance to project decision makers in assembling the implementation team. Course...

Commercial Solar Power Installation , from Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.



Premier Power offers turnkey installation of commercial solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site evaluation...

Consulting , from Bayphase Ltd



Overview: Consultancy forms the backbone of our practice, supported by mapping & data services, report publication, and training services. We cater primarily to the upstream sector carrying out reservoir...

DNA Screening & Nutraceuticals for 1 month , from IPAST International

$695.00

This service includes complete mathematical DNA profiling and the creation of a personalized nutraceutical blend for healing your body. Please visit the DNA Screening page (www.ipast.net/HealYourBody/dna-screening.html)...

Document Destruction , from First-Shred



First-Shred can come to your office and destroy all of your documents on-site. Our high-tech trucks actually destroy paper, staples, paper clips, and folders within seconds as you watch. We can also shred...

Durasoil , from Soilworks, LLC



Durasoil® is a revolutionary state-of-the-art innovation; engineered for today’s challenging dust control needs. This ultra-pure, synthetic organic fluid is formulated to meet the highest standards of...

ECM 4.0 (Enterprise Communications Management) , from dna13 Inc.



The Corporate ECM Suite offers a solution set for corporate stakeholder relations teams and their counterparts across their organization. The product also delivers a comprehensive and completely customized...

Ecommerce Solutions , from WSI of Philadelphia



For any business looking to grow, e-Commerce represents one of today's single greatest opportunities to target new customers and increase sales. Selling your products or services online is like having...

Elearning , from WSI of Philadelphia



Our Global Learning System (GLS) is a complete, scalable e-Learning solution equally suited to organizations that are new to e-Learning or already experienced with delivering training online. It can accommodate...

Home Energy Review , from Krystal Planet Corporation

$100.00

Have a certified energy consultant perform a proprietary Home Energy Review (available only from Krystal Planet) over the phone in 10 minutes (or in person if you wish) to determine possible energy savings...

Internet Marketing , from WSI of Philadelphia



The Internet as a marketing medium offers exceptional sales and brand building potential for the small or medium-size business owner. Internet marketing is highly cost effective, offers many unique advantages...

Jan Berkowitz Clean Energy Consulting , from Jan Berkowitz



Jan Berkowitz provides clean energy consulting to help a variety of businesses successfully implement clean energy technology.

Leica Active Customer Care , from Leica Geosystems Mining



Leica Geosystems Mining is committed to your success, providing a proven support system - the Leica Active Customer Care (ACC) program. Leica ACC has been specifically designed to cater to the differing...

Performance testing , from Acutest Software Testing Services



Performance testing services including load testing, stress testing, scalability testing, volume testing, capacity testing, soak testing, failover testing, resilience testing and performance monitoring.

Powdered Soiltac , from Soilworks, LLC



Soiltac® is a cost-effective and innovative product that is engineered for today's challenging soil stabilization and dust control needs. This revolutionary product is a copolymer emulsion that is environmentally...

Projector Bulb Recycling , from eele Laboratories, LLC

$0.00

Being involved in the projection industry, eele Labs accepts the responsibility to increase consumer awareness about the need to recycle projector bulbs. We have initiated a projector bulb recycling...

PRONTO-Xi ERP Implementations , from Global Integrated Solutions



PRONTO-Xi is a fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) / business management system. PRONTO-Xi incorporates business functionality that fully integrates your Finance/Accounting, Project Costing,...

ReLamping projector lamps , from eele Laboratories, LLC



We remanufacture spent front projector lamps and rear projection TV bulbs. We re-use the existing housing, recycle the spent bulb (which contains mercury) and replace the spent bulb with a brand...

Residential Solar Power Installation , from Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.



Premier Power offers turnkey installation of residential solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site evaluation...

Restorative and Preservation Activity , from Save Ellis Island



Save Ellis Island is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of not only the physical attributes of the island, but also the memory and image of this famous landmark. Through volunteer efforts,...

Telecom / IT Network and Infrastructure Consulting , from Global Integrated Solutions



Are you developing an exploration site in a third world country and don’t know what your IT / Telecom options are? We can help. We have worked throughout Africa and Asia and been involved in designing...

Water and Wastewater procurement notices, bids, tenders , from H2bid.Com

$0.00

All water and wastewater procurement notices, contracts, bids and tenders from around the world are displayed for easy procurement. There are active tenders, closed tenders and closing tenders on the site.

Web Accessibility , from WSI of Philadelphia



As a leading Internet Solutions provider, WSI is committed to assisting our customers to ensure their websites are Web Accessible. We do this by providing education, guidance and solutions that comply...

WindStar's Certified National Master Naturalist Homestudy Course , from WindStar Wildlife Institute

$265.00

The National Master Naturalist course is divided into two parts—The Woods In Your Backyard and the Wildlife In Your Backyard. Two of the DVD videos used in the course—“How Birds Eat”...

WindStar's Certified Wildlife Habitat Naturalist Homestudy Course , from WindStar Wildlife Institute

$235.00

IF YOU LOVE to feed, photograph, or just observe wildlife, this computer-based e-learning course is for you. You can do it at your own pace, place and time. And, you will acquire a better appreciation...