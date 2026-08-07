For 20 years, RoofPRO has been active in community service in Maryland. Each year the company participates in a variety of events to address real needs in the community. This time, RoofPRO is having a little fun and helping people comply with the often forgotten, "Bring your own bag" law by virtue of giving out reusable shopping bags to make this "new" grocery shopping experience a little easier while putting a smile on shoppers' faces. - May 08, 2024 - RoofPRO