Trillium Capital Resources Arranges $46,508,000 in Debt Financing; Average Rate is 3.28% with Average Term of 12 Years Trillium Capital Resources Arranges the Funding for Four Multifamily Complexes and a Walgreens in Columbus, Georgia plus a Multifamily Complex in Pensacola, Florida Totaling $46,508,000. - November 23, 2019 - Trillium Capital Resources

American Association of Private Lenders Announces New Ownership As of November 5, 2019 ownership of the American Association of Private Lenders (AAPL) was transferred to a new majority owner, Eddie Wilson. Anthony Geraci of Geraci LLP retains a minority ownership stake. - November 13, 2019 - American Association of Private Lenders

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Receiver Mark Adams and California Receivership Group Celebrate Two Decades of Bringing Relief to California Communities Impacted by Nuisance Properties California Receivership Group was founded twenty years ago, by Receiver Mark Adams, to help the people and communities impacted by nuisance properties. Dilapidated properties cause a number of negative effects that extend far beyond the property line. These include decreasing neighboring property values, compromising physical health and safety, as well as rising crime. In keeping with their mission, CRG celebrated its anniversary by organizing a cleanup of their local beach. - September 26, 2019 - California Receivership Group

Locust Park Capital Arranges $14m Acquisition Loan for Miami Multifamily Building Locust Park Capital has arranged a $14 million acquisition loan for a seven-story multifamily building in the Brickell area of Miami Florida. The recently renovated building was 97% leased at the time of financing. Kenneth Lee of Locust Park Capital arranged the seven-year loan with a fixed rate of 4.220... - August 24, 2019 - Locust Park Capital

C2 Energy Capital Owns and Operates the Largest Community Solar Project in Southeast Massachusetts – Part of Middleborough Electric’s Community Shared C2 Energy Capital owns and operates the largest community solar project in southeastern Massachusetts. - August 24, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

Progress Capital Secures $16 Million for Lehigh Student Housing Portfolio Brad Domenico arranged $16,000,000 in financing for a valued client to acquire a 44 unit, 219 bed, multi-site Student Housing Portfolio adjacent to Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Student Housing is known to be recession resilient and offers a degree of stability that is seldom present in other... - August 17, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

United Capital Partners Secures Approval on $1MM Lease Line of Credit United Capital secures $1MM approval for equipment finance line for high growth customer. - August 03, 2019 - United Capital Partners

United Capital Partners Successfully Sources $6MM AR Revolving LOC Customer in the health services, language services sector secures a $6MM revolving line of credit to support growth. - August 03, 2019 - United Capital Partners

C2 Energy Capital Scales Up Solar Sheep Program and Drives Down O&M Costs Pilot Project’s Success in Jacksonville, Florida Clears the Path for Vegetation Management by Sheep. - August 01, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

United Capital Partners Successfully Sources $10MM Growth Capital Funding A global consulting entity needing to restructure their debt, successfully closes on a $10MM, non-dilutive growth capital facility. - July 30, 2019 - United Capital Partners

The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Single Tenant Net Leased Walgreens Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction. - July 04, 2019 - The Boulder Group

Abe Mann of Progress Capital Secures $22.3 Million to Refinance Retail Shopping Center in Sicklerville, NJ Progress Capital, a commercial mortgage advisory firm, closed a $22,300,000 loan from Valley National Bank to refinance The Shoppes at Cross Keys, a 176,000 square foot retail shopping center located in Sicklerville, NJ. Abe Mann of Progress Capital secured financing options that were tailored to the... - June 30, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

$23 Million Secured for Refinance of "Hudson Heights" Multifamily Property in Union City Brad Domenico, Partner at Progress Capital negotiated $23,353,000 for the refinance of a newly constructed high-rise apartment building located at 115-129 37th Street in Union City, NJ. The 10-story property, also known as “Hudson Heights,” is comprised of 96 high-end residential apartment... - June 16, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

Locust Park Capital Arranges $8M Loan for Dallas Multifamily Portfolio Acquisition Locust Park Capital has arranged a $10 million acquisition loan for a multi-family portfolio consisting of 4 buildings and totaling 240 units. The portfolio is spread throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The undisclosed buyer intends to perform major capital improvements consisting of upgrading apartment... - June 15, 2019 - Locust Park Capital

C2 Energy Capital Completes Largest Solar Project Installed on a Landfill in Tennessee C2 Energy Capital, LLC, a rapidly growing investor in renewable energy and storage assets, announced today the completion of the largest solar project installed on a landfill in Tennessee. C2 Energy Capital provided financing and support services for the development and construction of the 2.7 MW solar... - May 30, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

Locust Park Capital Secures $3M Refinancing of CVS Pharmacy in Dallas, TX Locus Park Capital has secured a $3 million refinancing for a net-leased CVS pharmacy in Dallas. The five-year loan features a fixed rate of 4.95 percent and a 30-year amortization schedule. The lender was a local community bank. Locust Park’s president Kenneth Lee arranged the loan on behalf of... - May 23, 2019 - Locust Park Capital

Locust Park Capital Arranges $12M Refinance for Mixed Use Building in Orlando's Central Business District Locust Park Capital has secured a $12 million loan to refinance a seven-story mixed use building in the Central Business District of Orlando, Florida. The recently renovated building was fully leased at the time of financing. Kenneth Lee of Locust Park arranged the five-year loan with a fixed rate of... - May 19, 2019 - Locust Park Capital

Walmart Executed Agreements for 46 Solar Projects Across the US with C2 Energy Capital C2 Energy Capital, LLC announced today that it executed 46 Power Purchase Agreements and leases with Walmart Inc. to provide solar power at the retailer’s operations in five states. These agreements represent a tangible commitment by Walmart to achieve the retailer’s goal to have 50 percent... - May 14, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

Stocking Urban, LLC Announces Acquisition and New Lease Executions for 4510 N. Ravenswood in Chicago, Illinois SUGR RH Ravenswood LLC (A joint venture partnership between Stocking Urban, LLC, Rene Hertsberg, and Gregory Robbins) is announcing the acquisition of the approximately 14,000 square foot flex industrial building at 4510 N. Ravenswood Avenue in Chicago, IL. The single-story building was fully renovated between 2004-2006, and sits on approximately 19,500 square feet of land with dedicated parking. - May 03, 2019 - Stocking Urban, LLC

C2 Energy Capital Completes 100th Solar Project, Announces “Developer-in-Residence” Program In 4 years, growing from 2 partners to 20 employees, completing 100 solar projects and having 300 MW of assets in development, C2 Energy Capital’s growth is exponential. - April 25, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

Lafferty Communities is Helping to Rebuild Sonoma County Since the fires, homebuilder Lafferty Communities has been busy rebuilding homes and communities across Sonoma County. For more than 30 years, Lafferty Communities has been building quality homes throughout Northern California, and now, they are using their deep experience to help Sonoma County fire... - April 24, 2019 - Lafferty Communities

Lafferty Communities Restores Historic Petaluma Home In an age of a severe Bay Area housing shortage leading to a surge of real estate developments across the region, Lafferty Communities, a privately held, family-owned homebuilder, is doing their part to preserve the local communities where they are building. Lafferty is currently restoring a historic home in the hills of Petaluma. They will be repairing the home as it has deteriorated over time, while still preserving the features that convey its historical, cultural and architectural values. - April 17, 2019 - Lafferty Communities

Denver Coworks Alliance Announces First Ever Free Passport for Freelancers and Remote Workers Denver Coworks is releasing the nation's first coworking passport booklet that gives digital nomads access to over 16 coworking spaces. The book is designed to be a companion that helps designers, developers, and anyone else that can work from coffee shops and home select the coworking space that is best for them. Denver has over 50 shared office spaces to choose from. The Denver Coworks Alliance selected the top spaces for individuals Reserve yours today at www.denvercoworks.org/passport. - April 02, 2019 - Denver Coworks

Younger Partners Wins Two More Property Management Assignments Totaling 203K SF Younger Partners Property Services was awarded two new assignments at the 61,000-square-foot Forest Central 1 in Dallas and the 142,000-square-foot 800 W. Airport Freeway in Irving. Effective date of takeover was March 1. “We are continually expanding our relationships with owners,” says... - March 18, 2019 - Younger Partners

Home Towne Real Estate Holds Annual Awards Ceremony 45 Award winners honored, celebrating over $160 million in sales. - March 15, 2019 - Home Towne Real Estate

Home Towne Real Estate Broker, Kevin Turner, Makes Commitment to Excellence Kevin Turner, Broker/Owner of Home Towne Real Estate, was one of the first of 300 in the nation to earn the Commitment to Excellence endorsement from the National Association of Realtors®. - March 04, 2019 - Home Towne Real Estate

Joe Malvasio Closes a $6,000,000 World-Class Resort Construction Deal With their custom-made financing solutions, Global Capital Partners Fund assist their clients with the acquisition and development of various hospitality properties across borders. - February 20, 2019 - GCP Fund

Brad Domenico Secures $60,000,000 for Multifamily Portfolio in Hudson County Brad Domenico, Partner at Progress Capital, negotiated a $60,000,000 acquisition loan for a portfolio of 18 multifamily buildings located in Hudson County, NJ. The portfolio was purchased for $75,000,000. Niko Nicolaou of Gebroe-Hammer represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction. Domenico... - February 17, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

The Digital House Hunt - Mortgage Guardian & Glow Move Join Forces Convenience and time often lead many people towards on-line shopping and now uniquely, home-buyer on-line mortgage specialist Mortgage Guardian and also on-line based estate agency Glow Move have partnered up to offer the whole package of finance, property and advice effectively via the web. Research... - February 07, 2019 - Mortgage Guardian

Gulf Development International and Ascent Announce Collaboration Agreement for Healthcare Real Estate Program Development and Management www.gulfdevelopmentinternational.com/news/2019/1/23/gulf-development-international-and-ascent-announce-collaboration-agreement-for-healthcare-real-estate-program-development-and-management Gulf Development International (GDI) and Ascent are pleased to announce an agreement to collaborate on development... - January 24, 2019 - Gulf Development International

Aventura Corporate Campus Expands Its Footprint in the Technology Office Sector with an Investment of Over $5 Million Aventura Corporate Campus, a Renaissance Property, in Aventura, Florida, with over 252,244-square-foot of Class A office space, at 20801, 20803, and 20807 Biscayne Boulevard, is further expanding its footprint in the technology office sector with an investment of over $5 million. The vision of Kenneth... - January 23, 2019 - Renaissance Properties

Ryan Shea Announces New Book Release “Condo Living Dallas” Discover the Secrets of the Pros and Practical Tips for Condo Living - January 23, 2019 - Condo Living Dallas

Kathy Anderson of Progress Capital Secures $10 Million in Acquisition Financing for Mixed-Use Property in Brick, NJ Kathy Anderson, Founding Partner of Progress Capital negotiated a $10,000,000 permanent mortgage loan on behalf of Jerald Jerald Development Group, for a mixed-use building located at 101 Prosper Way in Brick, NJ. This 4-story property has 20,000 SF of ground floor retail space and 44 residential apartments... - January 18, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

DLP Dream Live Prosper “Launches” New Ultra-Luxe Brand of Waterfront Apartment Living Overlooking the Rocket Launches in Titusville, FL DLP Property Management, the rental management and operating entity of the DLP Dream Live Prosper family of companies, owned by Don Wenner, expands its multifamily operations into the luxury market with its newest acquisition and first branded ultra-luxe apartment community, DREAM Space Coast. Located... - January 17, 2019 - DLP Real Estate Capital

GCP Employee, Joe Malvasio Offers Expert Financing Solutions for All Phases of Real Estate Development Commercial lenders based in New York City, Global Capital Partners provide a number of attractive financing options to commercial real estate investors. - January 04, 2019 - GCP Fund

Private Money Lender Joe Malvasio Offers Range of Financing Solutions for Real Estate Investors Joe Malvasio is fully committed to helping his clients obtain loans at the best rates possible. - December 20, 2018 - GCP Fund

R2 Investments Announces Formation of Advisory Board Real Estate and Capital Market Leaders Join Advisory Board during Period of Rapid Growth. - December 19, 2018 - R2 Investments

Abe Mann of Progress Capital Secures $23 Million for Newly Constructed Retail in Harlem, NYC On behalf of Jeff Sutton and Wharton Properties, Abe Mann of Progress Capital secured $23,000,000 to refinance 324 West 125th Street. Located on a prime corner in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, the subject property is a newly constructed retail development anchored by CVS and Zwanger Pesiri Radiology. Mann... - November 30, 2018 - Progress Capital Advisors

Abe Mann and Brit Zamoyta of Progress Capital Close $8.7M in Refinance for New York Townhomes in 4 Days Abe Mann and Brit Zamoyta of Progress Capital closed $8.7M to refinance two luxury New York Townhomes and closed in 4 days. Property 1: 123 East 61st Street is an 8,500 SF property located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The subject property was in need of construction proceeds for hard and soft... - November 19, 2018 - Progress Capital Advisors

MoolahSense Launches M.A.I., a Blockchain-Based AI That Monitors Loans to Anticipate Delinquency, Fraud, & Default How do you monitor your borrowers to prevent and anticipate delinquency, fraud and default while achieving consistent loan book performance? - November 07, 2018 - MoolahSense Pte Ltd

United Capital Partners Successfully Places $10MM Venture Equipment Lease Line for Fast Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Entity United Capital Partners places $10MM in funding for venture backed start-up customer, in need of non-dilutive growth capital. - November 05, 2018 - United Capital Partners

One Global Index Consulting Expands Operations to Include Business Funding for U.S. Companies One Global Index Consulting expands operations to include funding business venture within the United States under its brand, One Global Business Financing. One Global Business Financing will provide and facilitate funding and capital sourcing for small, medium and large businesses across the United States. - October 19, 2018 - One Global Business Financing

Trinity Street Capital Partners Announces the Origination of a High Leverage, Non-Recourse, Construction Loan on an AC Marriott Hotel Located in Atlanta, GA Trinity Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a full service real estate investment bank, announces the origination of a $28.5MM, 75% loan-to-cost, construction loan for the development of a 222 key, AC Marriott stay hotel in Atlanta, GA. - September 17, 2018 - Trinity Street Capital Partners

United Capital Partners Sources $12MM Approval for High Growth Beverage Customer High growth venture backed beverage manufacturing entity in need of non-dilutive bridge capital to fund new equipment and working capital to bridge them to a significant equity raise in Q1 2019. - September 14, 2018 - United Capital Partners

Trillium Capital Resources Arranges $1.8 Million Acquisition and Financing of 32 Unit Apartment Project Located in Columbus, Georgia Trillium Capital Resources, based in Columbus, Georgia., is pleased to announce the successful acquisition and financing of Carolyne Ridge Apartments. Carolyne Ridge was constructed in 2004 and this gated community is located within ½ mile of Columbus State University. Carolyne Ridge’s tenant... - September 14, 2018 - Trillium Capital Resources

ATS Spec Tool Revamp to be Revealed at ASPE Allied Technical Solutions (ATS), a division of Allied Technical Sales, announces a major overhaul of their Specification Information System, The ATS Spec Tool. The American Society for Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) Expo at the Georgia World Trade Center in Atlanta, Georgia, ATS will unveil the improvements to the ATS Spec Tool. - September 13, 2018 - Allied Technical Solutions

Kathleen Pratt Joins Pratt & Company Team at RE/MAX Pro Realty Pratt & Company at RE/MAX Pro Realty has announced Kathleen Pratt is the latest addition to their growing real estate franchise. Pratt is a licensed Realtor® and marketing specialist for Pratt & Company at RE/MAX Pro Realty in Charleston, SC. Pratt & Company has been selling and developing... - September 07, 2018 - Pratt & Company @ RE/MAX Pro Realty