Recent Headlines
U-SellBest Re-Launches Global Multi-Trade Hub: Trade Luxury Property, Yachts and Businesses Worldwide and Commission-Free for a Single Flat-Fee of Fifty Pounds
U-SellBest has re-launched as a borderless multi-trade hub operating across 150 countries to democratise high-value transactions. The upgraded platform completely discards traditional percentage-based commissions, replacing them with a straightforward annual flat fee of £50. This flexible system lets users simultaneously sell, swap, lease, rent, or co-own property, yachts, and businesses on a single page, backed by professional marketing tools from real estate media firm Elements Property. - August 07, 2026 - U-SellBest Limited
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
Allied Construction Industries Launches She Builds Scholarships to Support Women Pursuing Careers in Construction
New scholarship program offers financial support for women entering the trades or pursuing college degrees in the built environment; applications open through September 18. Donations accepted now will fund 2026 awards. - June 25, 2026 - Allied Construction Industries
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Public Logistics Equipment Tax-Lease Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how a $1B+ public-company logistics operator used a $7 million, 60-month tax lease for specialized warehousing equipment tied to distribution-center operations. - June 25, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners Closes $36 Million Manufacturer Sale-Leaseback Recapitalization
Commercial Funding Partners closed a $36 million manufacturer sale-leaseback structured as a 60-month non-tax lease and funded in less than three weeks. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Robotic Welding Equipment Sale-Leaseback Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how an asset-heavy manufacturer evaluated a $1.5 million, 36-month sale-leaseback / capital-lease path while keeping robotic welding and manufacturing systems in use. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Agent4Agent Launches to Fix the Broken Referral System in Real Estate
Agent4Agent has launched to simplify real estate referrals. Built by experienced agents, the platform helps users connect, send referrals, and track deals from start to closing in one place. It replaces scattered DMs and spreadsheets with a clear, reliable system, giving agents more control, visibility, and confidence in their referral business. - May 07, 2026 - Agent4Agent
Craig Margelony Expands Access to Business Capital Through CamCap and Launches the Fail Forward Foundation
Craig Margelony is an entrepreneur, business funding specialist, and founder of CamCap LLC and the Fail Forward Foundation. He is known for helping business owners access capital and rebuild through disciplined growth and strategic funding solutions. - March 18, 2026 - Fail Forward Foundation
Prime Tax Funding Publishes 2026 Texas Commercial Property Tax Loan and Tax Lien Transfer Comparison Report
Research-style brief helps Texas commercial property owners compare property tax loans, tax lien transfers, tax office installment plans, and other delinquent tax resolution paths. - March 11, 2026 - Prime Tax Funding
1-800-Biz-Broker Announces Successful Sale of Desert DME, a Profitable Riverside County DME Rental & Service Provider
Business Broker secured deal in under two weeks after screening 300+ buyers using the firm’s AI-powered systems and qualified buyer network - February 24, 2026 - 1-800-Biz-Broker
Self-Storage Financing Advisor The BSC Group Promotes Adam Karnes to Senior Vice President
The BSC Group LLC, a commercial real estate mortgage brokerage and advisory firm with an emphasis on the self-storage asset class, has promoted Adam Karnes to Senior Vice President. - February 12, 2026 - The BSC Group, LLC
Balitecture Launches Black Friday Deals with SUKU Residences
Balitecture, an Australian-owned leading property developer in Bali has just launched Black Friday deals for their newest development called SUKU Residences. - December 02, 2025 - Balitecture
RoofPRO President Tim Taylor Named Finalist for 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics
RoofPRO, LLC President Tim Taylor is a 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics finalist. The Severn, MD roofer—founded in 2004—earned the honor for unwavering integrity, transparent service, and community support. As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor (top 1% nationwide), RoofPRO rejects high-pressure sales, empowers homeowners, and backs every roof with lifetime warranties. “Ethics are comportamenti our foundation,” says Taylor. - November 06, 2025 - RoofPRO
Flexi View Lending Closes $8.25 Million Refinance Loan for Retail Shopping Center in Maysville, KY
Flexi View Lending, a leading private commercial real estate lender known for its speed, flexibility, and creative financing structures, is pleased to announce the successful closing of an $8.25 million refinance loan secured by a retail shopping center in Maysville, Kentucky. The transaction was... - October 13, 2025 - Flexi View Lending
Flexi View Lending Closes $33 Million Loan for Duluth Acquisition and Construction Project
Flexi View Lending is proud to announce the closing of a $33 million loan to support the acquisition and construction of a major project located in Duluth, Minnesota. The transaction was successfully originated by James McDonough, Executive Director, and closed in an expedited 20-day... - September 27, 2025 - Flexi View Lending
Flexi View Lending Successfully Funds $45.7 Million Ground-Up Construction Loan in Atlanta, GA
Flexi View Lending is proud to announce the successful funding of a $45,700,000 ground-up construction loan in Atlanta, Georgia. The loan was originated by Robert Salazar and closed within an impressive 30-day timeframe, underscoring Flexi View Lending’s commitment to speed, efficiency, and... - September 11, 2025 - Flexi View Lending
Meade Engineering, Inc. Ranks No. 278 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Meade Engineering makes its debut on the list, breaking into the elite top 6% - August 14, 2025 - Meade Engineering
United Capital Secures Terms for up to $8.5MM
Customer in the Event Industry Sector looking to secure up to $8.5MM in debt refinancing. - July 19, 2025 - United Capital Partners
United Capital Secures Terms for a $3MM Line of Credit & Term Debt
Customer in the security services industry looking to fund their growth through debt financing. - July 19, 2025 - United Capital Partners
Fort Myers' Home Sales Soar, According to New Report on FortMyersAgent.com
Fort Myers, Florida home sales soar, with resale home sales that have gone up for three straight months. The upward change in sales is attributed to lower home prices. - June 10, 2025 - FortMyersAgent.com
Flexi-View Lending Closes $9.5 Million Commercial Loan for Property Acquisition in Dallas, TX
Flexi-View Lending is proud to announce the successful closing of a $9.5 million commercial loan to support a strategic property acquisition in Dallas, Texas. The loan was secured on an expedited timeline, closing in just 30 days — demonstrating Flexi-View Lending’s commitment to... - June 01, 2025 - Flexi View Lending
Flexi-View Lending Closes $7.3M Multifamily Acquisition Loan in Augusta, Georgia
Flexi-View Lending is proud to announce the successful closing of a $7,300,000 loan for the acquisition of a multifamily property in Augusta, Georgia. The deal, originated by Jesse Low, CEO and Owner of Flexi-View Lending, was executed in an expedited timeframe, closing in just 20 days. The loan... - May 10, 2025 - Flexi View Lending
Flexi-View Lending Closes $3 Million Rehab Loan in New Orleans Within 14 Days
Flexi-View Lending is proud to announce the successful closing of a $3 million rehab loan in New Orleans, Louisiana. Demonstrating Flexi-View Lending's commitment to providing fast and flexible financing solutions, the transaction closed in just 14 days. Structured as an interest-only loan with a... - April 30, 2025 - Flexi View Lending
Flexi-View Lending Closes $20 Million Business Loan for Strategic Purchase in Frankfort, KY
Flexi-View Lending is proud to announce the successful closing of a $20 million business loan to support the purchase of goods for a growing enterprise in Frankfort, Kentucky. The funding, structured as an interest-only payment loan, offers a competitive 10% interest rate over a 48-month term. The... - April 24, 2025 - Flexi View Lending
Flexi-View Lending Closes $5.9 Million Fix-and-Flip Loan in Ponca City, Oklahoma
Flexi-View Lending, a leading provider of real estate investment financing solutions, is proud to announce the successful closing of a $5.9 million fix-and-flip loan for a residential investment property located in Ponca City, Oklahoma. The loan was structured with an 80% loan-to-value (LTV)... - April 18, 2025 - Flexi View Lending
Motia Builders Group Opens Investment Opportunities in Commercial Office Spaces and Shops for Sale at Guildford Square, Zirakpur
Motia Builders Group, one of North India’s most trusted real estate developers, has announced new investment opportunities at its landmark commercial project — Guildford Square — strategically located on PR7 Airport Road, Zirakpur. The project offers premium office spaces and high-street shops for sale, catering to entrepreneurs, startups, and retail investors seeking high-visibility and well-connected business addresses. - April 13, 2025 - Motia Builders Group
7aSavvy Unveils Expert Guide to Demystify SBA Loan Processing Time-to-Funding
Today, the Innovative SBA 7(a) Loan Facilitator 7asavvy.com, released a new step by step guide on the SBA loan process, how long it takes and provides tips to speed up the loan funding process. - April 09, 2025 - 7asavvy LLC
Home Prices Drop Drastically in Fort Myers, Florida
Home prices drop drastically in Fort Myers, Florida, which is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., according to a new report. - March 31, 2025 - FortMyersAgent.com
Fort Myers Home Prices May be Leveling Off
Home prices may be leveling off from their two year decline in the Fort Myers, Florida area, according to a new report on FortMyersAgent.com. - March 17, 2025 - FortMyersAgent.com
Charoensin Asset Co., Ltd. Launches Community Initiative to Distribute Shirts and Enhance Tenant Well-Being
Charoensin Asset Co., Ltd., Launches Initiative to Distribute Shirts to Tenants and Enhance Quality of Life Across Its Properties. - March 15, 2025 - Charoensin Asset Co., Ltd.
United Capital Secures Terms for $7MM Bridge to Equity Investment
Medical product customer looking for bridge financing into their next equity capital raise. - December 10, 2024 - United Capital Partners
RoofPRO Named "Best of the Best" for 2024
RoofPRO is proud to be named Best of the Best 2024, recognizing their commitment to excellence in roofing and exterior solutions. Serving Maryland since 2004, RoofPRO has built a reputation for outstanding craftsmanship, top-quality materials, and unmatched customer satisfaction. This honor reflects their dedication to providing reliable, high-quality services for residential and commercial clients. - December 05, 2024 - RoofPRO
The Mortgage Calculator Delivers Real-Time Jumbo Loan Rates with Over 5,000 Loan Program Options
The Mortgage Calculator now offers live jumbo loan rates updated in real time across 5,000+ loan programs. Borrowers can access competitive solutions for high-value properties, including full documentation and Non-QM options tailored to self-employed individuals. - November 16, 2024 - Mortgage Calculator Company LLC
Heirs Direct Auction of the Historic Camel Pawn Building in Downtown Winston-Salem
Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc., is pleased to announce the real estate auction of the Camel Pawn Building, located at 422 N. Liberty Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101, a contributing structure of the Downtown Historic District. The heirs have decided on this one-time-only offering to be... - October 28, 2024 - Iron Horse Auction Co. Inc.
A Homeowner Bought 200 Cans of Soup to Sell His House
A homeowner looking to sell their property has taken a creative approach by staging a “Where’s Waldo?”-inspired Zillow listing, using 200 cans of Campbell’s Tomato Soup. The playful theme features a pantry lined with soup cans along with ones hidden throughout the house in listing photos, creating an engaging scavenger hunt for potential buyers. This unconventional staging strategy is aimed to attract significant attention on social media, making the home stand out in a competitive market. - October 03, 2024 - Kevin Mogerley
United Capital Secures Terms for $5MM Equipment Lease Line
Terms offered for $5MM lease line of credit. - September 30, 2024 - United Capital Partners
Locust Park Capital Secures $20 Million in Equity for $75 Million Class A Multifamily Development
Locust Park Capital, a leading international commercial real estate capital advisory firm, announced today the successful placement of $20 million in joint venture (JV) equity capital for the development of a Class A multifamily project in Charlotte, North Carolina. The total project value is... - August 23, 2024 - Locust Park Capital, LLC
Force Installations Change of Ownership and Address
Force Installations announces new owner Jessica Colletta and change in business headquarters from PA to NJ. - July 20, 2024 - Force Installations
Parkway International Capital Group Successfully Closes $7.3 Million Real Estate Construction Loan Deal in Bakersfield-Delano, California
Parkway International Capital Group (PIC-Group) has announced the successful closure of a significant real estate construction loan deal in Bakersfield-Delano California, valued at $7.3 million. The transaction, finalized on July 12, 2024, marks a pivotal moment for both PIC-Group and the borrower,... - July 17, 2024 - Parkway International Capital Group
Paradyme Celebrates the Closing of Phase One of the Paradyme Barn Caves Project
Paradyme announces the successful closing of Phase One of the Barn Caves project in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, marking a significant milestone in luxury real estate development. This phase includes land acquisition and initial funding for a unique development featuring 400,000 square feet of single-family homes with oversized boat and RV garages. Highlighting Paradyme's success, the adjacent project achieved $1 million in sales in one day. The Barn Caves project offers an exceptional investment. - July 11, 2024 - Paradyme Companies
SharpLaunch Welcomes Avison Young’s CIO, Martin Jepil, to Its Technical Advisory Board
Industry Leader to Bring Strategic Vision and Enterprise Expertise to Propel CRE Marketing Innovation. - June 04, 2024 - SharpLaunch
Intellectually Social Launches Innovative "Digital Marketing for Real Estate Agent Course"
Intellectually Social Introduces Innovative Digital Marketing Course Tailored for Real Estate Agents. Intellectually Social, a prominent digital marketing education provider, has launched a groundbreaking course tailored specifically for real estate agents: "Digital Marketing for Real Estate Agents." Recognizing the crucial role of digital platforms in today's competitive real estate market, this course equips agents with essential skills to excel online. - June 01, 2024 - Intellectually Social
The Gorden Companies Announces Sale of Lakeside Boat & RV Storage in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies/Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Lakeside Boat & RV Storage in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold May 15, 2024 for $5,300,000. The property spans 2.83 acres, 64,040 rentable sf and provides 128 spaces of self-storage. - May 18, 2024 - The Gorden Group
The Gorden Companies Announces Sale of Sedona Self Storage in Sedona
Jeff Gorden of Keller Williams Commercial has arranged the sale of Sedona Self Storage in Sedona, AZ. The self-storage facility sold May 7, 2024 for $1,150,000. The property spans 9,062 in existing RSF and provides 93 existing spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller of the... - May 12, 2024 - The Gorden Group
RoofPRO LLC Offers Helping Hand to Maryland Grocery Shoppers Amid Plastic Bag Ban
For 20 years, RoofPRO has been active in community service in Maryland. Each year the company participates in a variety of events to address real needs in the community. This time, RoofPRO is having a little fun and helping people comply with the often forgotten, "Bring your own bag" law by virtue of giving out reusable shopping bags to make this "new" grocery shopping experience a little easier while putting a smile on shoppers' faces. - May 08, 2024 - RoofPRO
Commercial Capital Connect Unveils $25M Financing for Home Health Care & Hospice Agencies Nationwide - Revolving Credit Lines & Term Loans Up to $750K
Commercial Capital Connect launched a $25M financing program for U.S. home health and hospice agencies, offering revolving credit lines up to $750K per location and term loans up to $750K. The funds support working capital, growth, cash flow gaps, and more. While time in business and credit are factors, the company takes a personalized approach, willing to consider agencies with just 6 months' operating history and 600+ personal credit scores. - April 25, 2024 - Commercial Capital Connect Inc
Gorden Group of Keller Williams East Valley Arranges the Sale of Rim260 Storage
Donnie Dodson of Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Rim260 Storage in Star Valley, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold March 6, 2024, for $1,200,000. The property spans 1.37 acres, 20,709 rentable sf and provides 44 spaces of self-storage and 39 RV parking spaces. Donnie... - March 10, 2024 - The Gorden Group
Emma Burnaby-Atkins Joins Madison Lincoln as Senior Director
Key Appointment Strengthens Real Estate Investment and Private Equity Executive Search Offering - February 22, 2024 - Madison Lincoln
SMI Property Management Merges with JPM Real Estate Services
Portland-based JPM Real Estate Services has joined Willamette Valley-based, SMI Property Management. The friendly merger means that SMI will expand its industry-leading services into the greater Portland area, while maintaining all staff and properties served by JPM. “We are excited about... - February 12, 2024 - SMI Real Estate & Property Management
Amy’s Attic Self Storage Announces Development of New Self Storage Facility on Stagecoach Road in Killeen
Texas based self-storage developer and operator, Amy’s Attic Self Storage, is pleased to announce the acquisition and future development of property at the intersection of East Stagecoach Road and Featherline Road in Killeen, Texas. Bob Vamvas, “We are excited to be complementing our... - January 30, 2024 - Amys Attic Self Storage