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Platinum Company Profiles

Dr Resul Yaman Hair Clinic

Dr Resul Yaman Hair Clinic

Dr. Resul Yaman is a highly skilled and professional surgeon specializing in hair transplants in Turkey. Dr. Yaman offers a lasting solution with hair surgery. He has a strong record of success for...

Gold Company Profiles

CarePrecise LLC

CarePrecise LLC

CarePrecise is a leading supplier of comprehensive, authoritative U.S. healthcare provider data. Data packages include CarePrecise Platinum containing the complete database of US. healthcare...

International Robotic Institute for Prostate Cancer

International Robotic Institute for Prostate Cancer

The International Robotic Institute for Prostate Cancer is a specialized prostate cancer surgery practice led by Dr. Sanjay Razdan, a board-certified robotic surgeon and urologic oncologist based in...

Manchester Private Hospital

Manchester Private Hospital

Welcome To Manchester Private Hospital At Manchester Private Hospital, we provide exceptional medical and aesthetic surgeries in a state-of-the-art facility. Located close to the centre of...

Medical Tourism Corporation

Medical Tourism Corporation

Since 2007, Medical Tourism Corporation (MTC) has been the US-based gold standard for international medical and dental travel. With an A+ BBB rating and almost two decades of expertise, we provide...

Ntracts

Ntracts

Ntracts is the leading Contract Lifecycle Management solution for healthcare organizations across the country. Driven by the expertise of dedicated contract compliance professionals, and powered by...

Van Wey & Metzler

Van Wey & Metzler

Medical Malpractice and Birth Injury Attorneys

Company Profiles

BioMotion Physical Therapy

BioMotion Physical Therapy

BioMotion Physical Therapy is the premier 5 star rated physical therapy clinic for the San Antonio area. Located in Schertz TX, BioMotion Physical Therapy specializes in sports injuries, orthopedic...

Bishop Ranch Veterinary Center & Urgent Care

Bishop Ranch Veterinary Center & Urgent Care

Bishop Ranch Veterinary Center & Urgent Care is the premiere veterinary hospital in the Tri-Valley and greater Bay Area communities. Located in San Ramon and established in 2000, it is one of the...

CareSouth Health System, Inc.

CareSouth Health System, Inc.

CareSouth Health System, Inc., provides non-acute and post-acute care in the privacy of a patient's home. Since 1995, CareSouth Homecare Professionals has been providing Medicare certified home...

Denver CyberKnife

Denver CyberKnife

Denver CyberKnife is Colorado's only independent, free-standing radiation therapy center dedicated to treating patients with tumors using image-guided radiosurgery. Denver CyberKnife treats the...

EMU Health

EMU Health

Queens is the most diverse urban area in the entire world and home to two and a half million people. Yet, its residents are often compelled to seek quality healthcare outside the borough. Why is this?

Get Well Mobile STD Screening

Get Well Mobile STD Screening

Get Well Mobile STD Screening has been called the Uber of STD Testing. We send nurses and certified medical assistants to individual's homes for STD testing and treatment. While some STDs have...

Green Assisted Living Facilities of Florida

Green Assisted Living Facilities of Florida

Assisted living facilities support an independent lifestyle for seniors who require personal attendance and assistance. Green Assisted Living Facilities of Florida provide a safe and supportive...

Makewell Meditour Ltd

Makewell Meditour Ltd

Makewell was established with a vision to provide healthcare facilitation services to individuals, insurers and corporates. People across the world can now reach their treatment destination with the...

MD Now Urgent Care

MD Now Urgent Care

MD Now® Urgent Care Walk-In Medical Centers is the leading provider of fast and affordable urgent care to adults and children in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. Our...

Mercy

Mercy

Mercy is the seventh largest Catholic health care system in the U.S. and serves millions annually. Mercy includes 46 acute care and specialty (heart, children’s, orthopedic and rehab)...

Natick Family Dental

Natick Family Dental

Natick Family Dental, a multi-specialty dental clinic located in Natick Center (just north of Sherborn and Dover), has been in business since 1999. Natick Family Dental specializes in cosmetic,...

Natural Horizons Wellness Centers

Natural Horizons Wellness Centers

Natural Horizons Wellness Centers provide integrative medicine and wellness solutions through the collaborative efforts of many practitioners. Using state-of-the-art practices, protocols and...

New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals

New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals

New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals (NJCTH) is the State’s premier teaching hospital network. Founded in 1986 to recognize the unique nature and special needs of teaching hospitals, this...

Rush University Medical Center

Rush University Medical Center

Rush University Medical Center is an academic medical center that includes a 613-bed hospital serving adults and children, the 61-bed Johnston R. Bowman Health Center and Rush University.

Sahaj Dental Clinic

Sahaj Dental Clinic

Welcome to the world of Sahaj Dental Clinic : A Complete Dental Care : Offering a great opportunity to experience Mystic India with World Class Dental Treatment viz., Dental Implants at amazing rates.

Wellsprings Residence

Wellsprings Residence

Wellsprings Residence, Assisted Living Facility Apopka FL has been established in 1991 and is now under new management and open to the public. Come and see our beautiful community, meet our friendly...

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