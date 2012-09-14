PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Hospitals
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Hospitals
EMU Health EMU Health Glendale, NY
Queens is the most diverse urban area in the entire world and home to two and a half million people. Yet, its residents are often compelled... 
Windsor Healthcare Windsor Healthcare West Hollywood, CA
Windsor skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers are providers of short-term and long-term healthcare, and therapy services throughout... 
BioMotion Physical Therapy BioMotion Physical Therapy Schertz, TX
BioMotion Physical Therapy is the premier 5 star rated physical therapy clinic for the San Antonio area. Located in Schertz TX, BioMotion... 
Bishop Ranch Veterinary Center & Urgent Care Bishop Ranch Veterinary Center & Urgent ... San Ramon, CA
Bishop Ranch Veterinary Center & Urgent Care is the premiere veterinary hospital in the Tri-Valley and greater Bay Area communities. 
CareSouth Health System, Inc. CareSouth Health System, Inc. AUGUSTA, GA
CareSouth Health System, Inc., provides non-acute and post-acute care in the privacy of a patient's home. Since 1995, CareSouth Homecare... 
Denver CyberKnife Denver CyberKnife Lone Tree, CO
Denver CyberKnife is Colorado's only independent, free-standing radiation therapy center dedicated to treating patients with tumors using... 
Get Well Mobile STD Screening Get Well Mobile STD Screening Douglasville, GA
Get Well Mobile STD Screening has been called the Uber of STD Testing. We send nurses and certified medical assistants to individual's homes... 
Green Assisted Living Facilities of Florida Green Assisted Living Facilities of Flor... Clearwater, FL
Assisted living facilities support an independent lifestyle for seniors who require personal attendance and assistance. Green Assisted Living... 
Makewell Meditour Ltd Makewell Meditour Ltd mumbai, India
Makewell was established with a vision to provide healthcare facilitation services to individuals, insurers and corporates. People across... 
MD Now Urgent Care MD Now Urgent Care Lake Worth, FL
MD Now® Urgent Care Walk-In Medical Centers is the leading provider of fast and affordable urgent care to adults and children in Palm... 
Mercy Mercy Chesterfield, MO
Mercy is the seventh largest Catholic health care system in the U.S. and serves millions annually. Mercy includes 46 acute care and specialty... 
Natural Horizons Wellness Centers Natural Horizons Wellness Centers Baltimore, MD
Natural Horizons Wellness Centers provide integrative medicine and wellness solutions through the collaborative efforts of many practitioners. 
New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals Trenton, NJ
New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals (NJCTH) is the State’s premier teaching hospital network. Founded in 1986 to recognize the... 
Rush University Medical Center Rush University Medical Center Chicago, IL
Rush University Medical Center is an academic medical center that includes a 613-bed hospital serving adults and children, the 61-bed Johnston... 
Sahaj Dental Clinic Sahaj Dental Clinic Gurgaon [NCR New Delhi], India
Welcome to the world of Sahaj Dental Clinic : A Complete Dental Care : Offering a great opportunity to experience Mystic India with World... 
Wellsprings Residence Wellsprings Residence Apopka, FL
Wellsprings Residence, Assisted Living Facility Apopka FL has been established in 1991 and is now under new management and open to the public. 
