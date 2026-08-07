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Casey Guber Named Chief Executive Officer of HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke’s and HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s
HCA HealthONE announced today that Casey Guber has been named president and CEO of HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke’s and HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s, effective July 20, 2026. Guber brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience and a deep connection to... - August 07, 2026 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
Vertis Health Appoints Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration
Vertis Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme. - August 06, 2026 - Vertis Health
Hemanext Expands Commercial Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with OneBlood
Hemanext Inc. announced a strategic production partnership with OneBlood, one of the nation's largest independent blood centers, marking a significant milestone in Hemanext's commercial expansion and accelerating adoption of Hemanext ONE® across the United States. - July 06, 2026 - Hemanext
Tech Neck on the Rise: Charleston Chiropractor Shares Tips to Protect Your Spine
With Americans spending more than three hours per day on their smartphones alone, Thrive Spinal Care in Charleston, SC is raising awareness about the growing problem of "tech neck." Dr. Terence Hoff says prolonged screen use may contribute to neck pain, headaches, posture issues, and reduced mobility. The practice recently released a guide featuring 10 simple ways to protect the spine, improve posture, and reduce the physical stress modern technology places on the body. - June 25, 2026 - Thrive Spinal Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized by American College of Cardiology for Three Heart Care Distinctions
HCA HealthONE Swedish has earned three American College of Cardiology recognitions for advanced cardiovascular care: Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI, Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation, and Transcatheter Valve Certification. These distinctions highlight the hospital’s expertise in timely, coordinated care for patients with chest pain, heart attack symptoms, cardiac catheterization needs and transcatheter valve procedures. - June 14, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC Launches ANDA-Approved Everolimus Tablets in the U.S.
Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC has launched Everolimus Tablets 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, and 10 mg in the U.S. market, following the approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in October 2025, further strengthening Novugen’s presence in a... - June 10, 2026 - Novugen
HCA Healthone Aurora Named One of the Nation’s 2026 100 Top Hospitals by Modern Healthcare and Premier
CA HealthONE Aurora has been named one of the nation’s 2026 100 Top Hospitals, according to an independent quality analysis conducted by Premier Inc. and published by Modern Healthcare. For more than 30 years, Premier’s 100 Top Hospitals program has used objective, quantitative... - May 08, 2026 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge Awards Four Student Volunteer with Its 2026 Future Careers Student Scholarship
In its seventh year, HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge awarded $5000 in scholarships to student volunteers based on academic excellence, community involvement and a deep commitment to pursuing a career in healthcare. This year, five volunteers were recently honored during a ceremony at HCA HealthONE Sky... - May 08, 2026 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
innoviHealth Introduces “Aimee” - Accurate, Purpose-Built AI Medical Coding and Information-Discovery Tool
“Aimee” to debut in Find-A-Code as trusted AI resource for rapidly providing solutions to simple and complex coding workflow requirements. - May 04, 2026 - innoviHealth
HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Critical Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish received multiple 2026 Healthgrades honors for critical care, including America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award™, the Critical Care Excellence Award™ and #1 in Colorado for Critical Care. The hospital also earned five-star ratings for diabetic emergencies, pulmonary embolism, respiratory failure and sepsis, underscoring its strength as a regional destination for advanced critical care, trauma and complex emergency treatment. - May 03, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Stroke Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish has earned national recognition from the American Heart Association and Healthgrades for excellence in stroke care. The honors highlight the hospital’s advanced treatment, strong outcomes and commitment to evidence-based care. As the first Comprehensive Stroke Center in the Rocky Mountain region recognized by The Joint Commission, HCA HealthONE Swedish continues to lead as a premier destination for advanced stroke care in Colorado and beyond. - May 03, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
North Orange County ROP Celebrates Vocational Nursing Graduates Ready to Serve Communities
The North Orange County Regional Occupational Program (ROP) in Anaheim, California, proudly announces the graduation of its Vocational Nursing Class of 2026. - April 16, 2026 - North Orange County ROP
Punch Rescue Launches Rescue Card Platform, a Panic Button Solution with Real-Time Visibility and Self-Management
Punch Rescue announced the launch of its Rescue Card Platform, a unified emergency communications system designed for real-world conditions. The platform provides real-time visibility into device health and location, along with self-management capabilities, enabling organizations to monitor and control safety infrastructure without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. - April 15, 2026 - Punch Rescue
HCA HealthONE Swedish Ranked #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Care and Surgery
HCA HealthONE Swedish has been recognized by Healthgrades as #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Care and Gastrointestinal Surgery and named among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for GI Care and GI Surgery, placing it in the top 2% nationwide. The hospital also earned GI Care and Surgery Excellence Awards and multiple five-star ratings for procedures including gallbladder surgery, colorectal surgery, bowel obstruction treatment and upper GI surgery, reflecting strong patient outcomes. - April 06, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Celebrates 20 Years of Telehealth Innovation
Telehealth network has pioneered care in neurology, behavioral health, and psychiatry across Colorado. - March 14, 2026 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
Hemanext ONE® Receives 510(k) Clearance for Expanded Indications for Use in the United States
Hemanext Inc. today announced that the Hemanext ONE® System has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for expanded indications for use in the United States. The expanded Indications for Use enable processing of whole blood and apheresis-derived AS-3 leukocyte-reduced red blood cells. - March 10, 2026 - Hemanext
Dr. Razdan’s Board of Trustees Role at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital: Why It Matters for all Prostate Cancer Patients Across the Southeast United States
Dr. Sanjay Razdan is a leading robotic prostatectomy surgeon in Miami and the only private practice physician serving on the Board of Trustees at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital—one of the nation’s top-ranked hospitals. As Chief of the Robotics Prostate Program, he combines advanced robotic prostate cancer surgery expertise with hospital-level leadership, helping shape surgical innovation, quality standards, and patient outcomes across Florida and the Southeastern United States. - February 27, 2026 - International Robotic Institute for Prostate Cancer
Shane Ray Appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemanext
Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage and transfusion technology, is pleased to announce that the Board has appointed Shane Ray to take on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemanext from Andy Dunham. Shane will also retain his role as the Chief Commercial Officer to lead the global commercial strategy and sales team while Andy will remain on the Executive Leadership Team as Hemanext’s Chief Scientific Officer. - February 24, 2026 - Hemanext
Quality Recovery Announces Recovery SAP AG
Quality recovery, a healthcare company, is releasing a new silver impregnated surgical dressing designed to prevent infection in surgical sites. - February 23, 2026 - Quality Recovery
KARE Introduces NASTi - The First Free Staffing Solution for Senior and Post Acute Care
KARE is announcing the release of NASTi - Not Another Staffing Tool for the Industry. NASTi is a staff scheduling and time & attendance system designed specifically for the senior care and post acute care industry. It is 100% free for operators, can be deployed in less than two hours, integrates with most major EHR and HRIS systems and controls labor costs and increases employee work flexibility better than anything else in the market. NASTi is also designed to work seamlessly with the KARE. - February 17, 2026 - Kare Technologies
TKSoftware Launches AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software to Reduce Claim Denials and Maximize Reimbursements
TKSoftware Inc. today announced AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software. Designed to assist the office staff code charges correctly and efficiently. This is a major leap forward in Healthcare Billing Software powered by the best in class clearinghouse and revenue cycle support team in the industry. - February 13, 2026 - TKSoftware Inc.
Malawian Physician Dr. Agnes Moses Wins $500,000 Gerson L’Chaim Prize to Expand Surgical Care and Strengthen Healthcare Systems at Partners in Hope Hospital
African Mission Healthcare announced Dr. Agnes Moses, Executive Director of Partners in Hope Hospital in Malawi, as the 2025 Gerson L’Chaim Prize recipient. The $500,000 award will expand surgical services through a new surgeon and laparoscopic equipment, supporting a proven system that cares for 220,000+ HIV patients and strengthens healthcare delivery across nine districts. - February 05, 2026 - African Mission Healthcare
HCA HealthONE Swedish Confirmed as National Leader in Cardiac Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced its recognition as a national leader in cardiac care by Healthgrades on February 1, 2026. The hospital received the Healthgrades Cardiac Care Excellence Award™ for the fourth consecutive year and the 2026 Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award™. Additional honors include Five-Star Ratings for Valve Surgery, Pacemaker Procedures, and treatment of Heart Attack and Heart Failure, underscoring a commitment to superior patient outcomes. - February 05, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades for Third Consecutive Year
HCA HealthONE Swedish has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2026 by Healthgrades, marking its third consecutive year of recognition. This distinction ranks the facility in the top 2% of U.S. hospitals for overall clinical performance based on risk-adjusted outcomes. - January 18, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Oklahoma Rise 25 in 25 RHTP Task Force Launches with MCOK Support to Accelerate Oklahoma-Led $1 Billion+ 5 Year Rural Health Transformation Program Effort
An independent, execution-focused collaborative based at the MCOK Oklahoma City Innovation Lab will convene health leaders, healthcare innovators, and clinical medical professionals to deploy AI-enabled planning tools in support of Oklahoma's statewide Rural Health Transformation Program initiatives. - January 02, 2026 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named Top Performer in U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care Rankings
U.S. News & World Report announced its 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings on December 9, 2025. HCA HealthONE Swedish in Englewood, CO, was named a top performer among a record 901 hospitals evaluated. This distinction recognizes its commitment to high-quality, compassionate care. The ratings provide expectant parents with transparent data on objective quality measures to inform their choices for uncomplicated births. - December 13, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named #1 in Colorado for Five Key Specialties, Earns National Distinctions
HCA HealthONE Swedish achieved exceptional clinical performance, recognized by Healthgrades with 9 Specialty Excellence Awards (top 10% nationally) and 19 Five-Star Ratings. The hospital was also ranked #1 in Colorado for five specialties, including Cardiac and Critical Care. CMO Dr. Mary Laird Warner emphasized the team's commitment to superior patient outcomes and specialized care. - December 12, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
BryLin Hospital Welcomes Dr. Moneeb Chohan as Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
BryLin Hospital is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Moneeb Chohan, D.O. as its new Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Dr. Chohan brings extensive training and expertise in both general psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry. He recently completed his psychiatry residency... - December 12, 2025 - BryLin Hospital
PureLine Now Delivers Advanced Chlorine Dioxide Solutions to Combat H₂S in Oil & Gas Operations
ClO₂ treatment programs help producers reduce corrosion, improve safety, and stabilize production in high-sulfide environments. - November 24, 2025 - PureLine
HCA HealthONE Welcomes Dr. Leonard Lapkin to HCA HealthONE Cardiac and Thoracic Surgical Specialists
HCA HealthONE is proud to announce the addition of Leonard Lapkin, MD, a board-certified, fellowship-trained cardiothoracic surgeon with more than 30 years of experience. Dr. Lapkin joins an esteemed team at HCA HealthONE Cardiac and Thoracic Surgical Specialists alongside Dr. Jason Shofnos and Dr. - November 22, 2025 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
Gallion Health Appoints Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation and Growth
Gallion Health has appointed Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to lead technology strategy and platform scalability. Baissac will drive innovation across engineering, data, and DevOps to advance Gallion’s mission of transforming the “bill-only” supply chain for health systems. The company’s cloud platform automates surgical billing and analytics, reducing task time by 75% and billing errors from 18% to 3%. - November 20, 2025 - Gallion Health, Inc.
Quoris Launches, Ringing in the Next Chapter of ROI International
In response to the rhythm of healthcare transformation, Quoris sets a new standard for healthcare consulting with legacy expertise and modern insights. - November 17, 2025 - Quoris
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized for Surgical Care Excellence
HCA HealthONE Swedish was recognized by Healthgrades as the #1 hospital for Surgical Care in Colorado and one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care for the third consecutive year (2023-2025). This distinction highlights the hospital's dedication to providing exceptional patient safety and outcomes through state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated professional team. - November 15, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Unveils New Orthopedic Surgery Center to Support Advanced, Comprehensive Musculoskeletal Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish is opening a new, state-of-the-art Orthopedic Surgery facility. The expansion includes two new ORs and supports comprehensive care, from joint replacements to hip preservation. The grand opening is Friday, November 21, 2025, at the 4th-floor NW tower. The event features CEO Scott Davis and expert surgeon Dr. Brian White. - November 15, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
PureLine Strengthens Partnerships with Leading Food Processors Through Advanced Fumigation Solutions
PureLine partners with leading food processors nationwide to deliver advanced chlorine dioxide fumigation programs that enhance food safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency across large-scale production facilities. - November 12, 2025 - PureLine
Van Wey & Metzler PLLC Ranked a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers for 2026
Dallas Firm Earns Metropolitan Tier 1 Ranking in Personal Injury Litigation, Reinforcing Expertise in Catastrophic Injury and Medical Malpractice - November 06, 2025 - Van Wey & Metzler
Gallion Health Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection
HITRUST Certification validates Gallion Health is meeting rigorous cybersecurity and data protection standards through independent assessment and assurance. - November 04, 2025 - Gallion Health, Inc.
PureLine Offers Chlorine Dioxide Solutions to Meet Oil & Gas Industry Challenges
PureLine expands chlorine dioxide solutions for oil & gas, delivering corrosion control, produced water reuse, and SRB mitigation with custom on-site systems designed for remote field operations. - October 31, 2025 - PureLine
HCA HealthONE Swedish 2025 Crush the Crisis
HCA HealthONE Swedish, with the Englewood Police, will host the 7th annual “Crush the Crisis” Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the hospital's Emergency Entrance. CMO Dr. Mary Laird Warner encourages safe disposal of unused medications to combat prescription drug misuse in Colorado, supporting HCA Healthcare's national goal of collecting 100,000 pounds of expired drugs. - October 23, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Hemanext Inc. Awarded $2.9M NIH Grant to Advance Clinical Initiatives in the United States
Hemanext Inc has been awarded a three-year Small Business Innovation Research Grant (SBIR) Phase II for a project titled, “Efficacy of Hypoxic Red Blood Cells Processed with the Hemanext ONE® System in Patients with Sickle Cell Anemia,” to support and strengthen the clinical efforts of hypoxically stored red blood cells (HRBC) in the United States. - October 14, 2025 - Hemanext
Medome Launches This November to Smash Broken Primary Care System with the World’s First AI-Powered Personal Health Record
Medome launches Nov. 2025 as the first AI-powered personal health record, ending wasted time/money on repeated tests and fragmented care. Patented technology conducts comprehensive medical interviews, applies 500+ algorithms for diagnoses and risk assessments, and creates one complete record for all providers. Tested by thousands, HIPAA compliant. Doc built for everyone. AI-First Primary Care™ improves access, affordability, accuracy. - October 09, 2025 - Medome, part of SOAP, Inc.
The Nurses Pub Offers Free Health Fair: Access Health Screenings, Advice, and More
The Nurses Pub is excited to invite the community to a Free Health Fair designed to promote wellness and provide valuable health resources. The event, which will take place on October 18, 2025, at Altadena Library, offers free health screenings, wellness tips, and access to healthcare professionals. Whether you're looking for advice on nutrition, fitness, or general health concerns, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with experts in a welcoming and supportive environment. - October 07, 2025 - The Nurses Pub
Trusted Pediatric Spine Program Announces New Name: HCA HealthONE Pediatric Scoliosis and Spine
Families across Denver and the Rocky Mountain region have long trusted the expert care provided by HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s. As part of its continued commitment to specialized care, the hospital is proud to introduce a new name for its scoliosis and spine services: HCA... - October 06, 2025 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
New Chief Commercial Officer Joins Hemanext Team to Drive Execution
Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage, and transfusion technology, is pleased to welcome Mr. Shane Ray to the team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Shane will lead the global commercial strategy and execution for Hemanext ONE®. - September 24, 2025 - Hemanext
October is Havana Syndrome Awareness Month
October is Havana Syndrome Awareness Month. The purpose is to raise awareness about Havana Syndrome injuries caused by directed energy. - September 23, 2025 - Havana Syndrome, Inc.
HCA HealthONE Swedish Burn and Reconstructive Center Earns Elite American Burn Association Verification
HCA HealthONE Swedish has received re-verification from the American Burn Association (ABA), reaffirming its status as one of the nation’s top burn centers. This prestigious recognition follows a rigorous multi-day review of clinical care, operational readiness, and patient outcomes, placing the center among a select group nationwide that meet the highest standards in burn care. - September 18, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
innoviHealth® Expands Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Product Line with Launch of innoviScribe
New, AI-driven Scribe Service Offers Providers Cutting Edge Features for Improving Point-of-Care Charting, Accuracy, and Efficiency - September 12, 2025 - innoviHealth
Uniting for Health: Colorado Gynecologic Oncology Specialists and Rocky Mountain Gynecologic Oncology Join Forces
In a powerful step forward for every patient’s health across the Rocky Mountain region, Colorado Gynecologic Oncology Specialists and Rocky Mountain Gynecologic Oncology are proud to announce their unification under a single name: HCA HealthONE Gynecologic Oncology. This partnership marks a... - September 12, 2025 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge Achieved Surgical Review Corporation's Center of Excellence in Gynecologic Surgical Oncology Accreditation
HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge recently achieved accreditation from SRC as a Center of Excellence in Gynecologic Surgical Oncology – the first in the country. This accreditation recognizes the hospital’s commitment and high standard of delivery of quality patient care and safety. Status as an... - September 09, 2025 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
MCOK Releases RHTP Co-Pilot AI Tool to Develop & Submit Proposals for $500M Funding of Oklahoma Rural Health
MCOK launched the Oklahoma Rural Health Transformation Co-Pilot, a custom GPT-5 powered tool enabling clinicians, policymakers, and communities to develop and submit proposals for $500M in federal RHTP funding. The platform supports ideas in workforce, telehealth, prevention, behavioral health, and value-based care. Submissions to OSDH are due Sept 5, 2025. - September 02, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma