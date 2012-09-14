PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Texas Hospice Answers What Are the Symptoms of Kidney Failure Harbor Light Hospice, a Texas hospice, recently released a blog answering the question "What are the symptoms of kidney failure?" Understanding these symptoms can help you or a loved one better prepare for living with kidney failure and remain as comfortable as possible while the condition... - December 14, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice

HealthWare Systems Launches Updated Website HealthWare Systems Launches Updated Website: Announcing updates to the revenue cycle management technology website, www.healthwaresystems.com. - December 13, 2019 - HealthWare Systems

Sky Ridge Medical Center Opens Free Standing Emergency Department in South Parker Sky Ridge Medical Center is proud to announce the opening of its Free Standing Emergency Department at the northeast side of Parker and Hess roads, providing greater access to high-quality care to the residents of Parker and neighboring communities. “This area is enjoying tremendous growth and... - December 13, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center

The Medical Center of Aurora Names Tyler Hood Chief Administrative Officer for Centennial Medical Plaza The Medical Center of Aurora has appointed Tyler Hood as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Plaza, effective January 6. - December 12, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Premier Medical Careers Released the Future of PMC 2020 Report Premier Medical Careers (PMC) is advancing its course curriculum for 2020 to best utilize the latest technology in post-secondary education, training, and tools for individuals looking to enter the medical field in the greater Atlanta region. They offer programs to certify nursing assistants, patient... - December 10, 2019 - Premier Medical Careers

Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

The ASAcampus Team Takes Part in XENOGRISS, One of the Italian Experiments by the Italian Space Agency, for the ESA Beyond Mission The Space-X 19 was launched at 12:29 EST on December 5 last; on-board it carries some scientific experiments that will be undertaken on the International Space Station during the Beyond Mission, led by the Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency. - December 08, 2019 - ASA srl

CareNow® Opens Convenient Urgent Care in Arvada CareNow continues to expand in Denver-metro area to meet needs of growing community. - December 05, 2019 - HealthONE

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Thanksgiving Holiday Burn Safety Tips For cooks in the kitchen, there are several simple steps to make sure the holidays remain festive. - November 27, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

ASA: Honourable Mention at the C2A Award The company from Veneto receives an award at the Creative Communication Award programme in Los Angeles for its campaigns dedicated to the HIRO TT and MiS devices. The award conferred for “Brand identity” is the result of the collaboration with Studio D’Orsi. - November 27, 2019 - ASA srl

Dr. Brian Pottorf and Dr. Andrea Beodecker Join North Suburban Medical Center The board-certified general surgeons will help expand the surgical service line at the hospital and provide follow up care at two locations. - November 22, 2019 - HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Rural Hospital Finds Success in Cottage’s Intensive Outpatient Therapy Model Hamilton Healthcare System Sees Increased Volumes and Good Patient Outcomes - November 20, 2019 - Cottage Management

North Suburban Medical Center Honors Nurse with DAISY Award Pamela Lowe, RN recognized for providing excellent care. - November 15, 2019 - HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center

Mount Sinai South Nassau Appoints New Chief Financial Officer As senior vice president and CFO, John Pohlman will be responsible for the overall financial management of the hospital and will manage its financial reporting and related internal controls. - November 14, 2019 - Mount Sinai South Nassau

HCA/HealthONE's North Suburban Medical Center Announces New Director of Women’s and Children’s Services Shannon Martinez, RN, will oversee the Labor and Delivery Unit, Inpatient Pediatric Unit, and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at North Suburban. - November 09, 2019 - HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center

Ophthalmics, Inc. Tracks Pharmaceuticals to DSCSA Requirements Ahead of Schedule Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019 deadline. Every... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Rose Medical Center Continues to Earn National Recognition for Patient Safety Rose has earned an "A" achievement for every grading cycle since 2012; only Colorado hospital to maintain Straight A's. - November 08, 2019 - Rose Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center Receives Fifth Consecutive "A" Grade from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. This is the fifth A Swedish has... - November 07, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Sky Ridge Medical Center Performs 5000th Robotic Procedure Sky Ridge Medical Center is proud to announce that its Center for Robotic Surgery at Sky Ridge has surpassed the 5000th cases mark in the metro area. Sky Ridge now performs more robotic surgeries than any other hospital in the Denver metro area. “We have an extraordinary number of highly trained... - November 07, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center

Multi-Speciality Medical Practice Welcomes New Patients to Seven Office Locations Throughout New York Carecube is pleased to expand their office locations in order to provide better healthcare to the community. Carecube, a modern multi-speciality healthcare company that prioritizes patient-centered care, opens seven locations throughout New York with more coming soon. The company’s goal is to... - November 06, 2019 - Carecube

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Performs First Deep Brain Stimulation Procedure for Epilepsy The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures. - November 01, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

North Suburban Medical Center is Five-Star Recipient for Sepsis, Appendectomy, and Bowel Obstruction Care North Suburban Medical Center Excels in Sepsis, Appendectomy, and Bowel Obstruction Outcomes According to Healthgrades - October 25, 2019 - HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center

ABISA Engaged for Southeast Asia Cancer Hospital ABISA, LLC, a leading independent healthcare consultancy, announced that the company has been engaged by a private entity to develop a strategy around building a cancer hospital in one of the countries in Southeast Asia. In addition to its longstanding U.S. client base, ABISA also has worked with clients... - October 23, 2019 - ABISA

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Names Chief Financial Officer Swedish Medical Center has named Regina Ramazani, a healthcare financial executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience, as its chief financial officer. Ramazani most recently served as chief financial officer at HCA Healthcare’s Tulane Health System, where she provided financial... - October 20, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Recognized for Excellence with ACC Transcatheter Valve Certification HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is excited to announce the achievement of Transcatheter Valve Certification from the American College (ACC). The ACC has validated the program's exceptional approach, including physician leadership, quality outcomes and team based clinical... - October 17, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Shave Off Event for Prostate Cancer Research Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Texas Hospice Discusses Considering Hospice Care for Cancer Patients Harbor Light Hospice, a Texas hospice care provider, recently published a blog discussing hospice care for cancer patients. Understanding what hospice care entails can help caregivers better consider their options for terminally ill cancer patients. Hospice care for cancer patients focuses primarily... - October 17, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice

Sky Ridge Medical Center Awarded Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. - October 16, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center

HealthONE to Host "Crush the Crisis" Opioid Take Back Days HealthONE hospitals educate community about safe, proper disposal of opioids. - October 12, 2019 - HealthONE

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Welcomes New Quality Vice President Susan Hanlon, MSHSA, BSN, RN CPHQ, brings extensive experience overseeing clinical excellence and quality improvements to the only Level I trauma and burn center in the south Denver metro area. - October 09, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Reach IPS Announces Company Name Change Reach IPS announces today that it will be named i360 Healthcare effective immediately. The name change is part of a re-branding initiative to better align the Company’s name with its future strategy and near‐term product roadmap. Steven C. Lipp, Chief Executive Officer for i360 Healthcare,... - October 02, 2019 - Reach IPS

Rose Medical Center Celebrates 70th Anniversary, Launches Trailblazing Power of Doing Right Campaign This year, Rose Medical Center is celebrating its rich history and deep community ties in honor of its 70th anniversary. To herald this momentous anniversary, the Central Denver hospital will introduce a branding campaign that commemorates its deep history of and commitment to inclusivity and excellence... - October 02, 2019 - Rose Medical Center

South Nassau is Renamed Mount Sinai South Nassau The new name was approved by the trustees of both hospitals and by the New York State Department of Health and New York Secretary of State. The change becomes effective immediately. - October 02, 2019 - Mount Sinai South Nassau

Swedish Medical Center First in Colorado to Use New Treatment for Brain Aneurysms Rocky Mountain region neuroscience center of excellence introduces technology to treat challenging aneurysms with positive benefits for patients. - September 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

NY’s Mindful Urgent Care Tackling Critical Needs with New Model for Mental Health and Addiction Services New York’s Mindful Urgent Care has become the first and only chain of clinics in New York to provide same day in-network mental health care and addiction services. The clinics offer a completely streamlined process with same-day appointments and with most insurance plans accepted. - September 30, 2019 - Mindful Urgent Care

Texas Hospice Care Provider Answers Does Medicare Cover Hospice Harbor Light Hospice, a Texas hospice care provider, recently released a blog answering the question "Does Medicare cover hospice?" In it, they explain how Medicare can be used to help families manage their finances more easily and access a variety of helpful resources and hospice treatments... - September 26, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice

Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Akorn,... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

mumms Software and PlayMaker Health Announce Partnership Giving Hospices Advanced Insights Into Performance Data mumms Software, a hospice EMR and management software, and PlayMaker Health, the post-acute industry's leading data solutions provider, are excited to partner to deliver hospices enhanced insights into their performance data. PlayMaker Health's post-acute software gives hospices an in-depth view of... - September 24, 2019 - mumms Software

El Camino Health Leverages Seabright Healthcare Solutions Proprietary Analytics Tools and Saves $1.5M Using Seabright Healthcare's proprietary analytics and Bill Only portal, El Camino Health was able to achieve savings of $1.5M in annual costs. - September 21, 2019 - Seabright Healthcare Solutions

Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Sign Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Volasertib Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc (“Oncoheroes”) and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (“Boehringer Ingelheim”) have signed a worldwide, exclusive licensing agreement for volasertib, an investigational anti-cancer compound that was originally discovered and developed by Boehringer... - September 19, 2019 - Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc.

Texas Hospice Care Provider Describes What to Expect from Hospice Care Harbor Light Hospice, a Texas hospice care provider, recently published a blog describing what to expect from hospice care. Understanding what hospice care entails can help caregivers better prepare for this stage of their loved one's life. Entering hospice care brings many questions for loved ones... - September 16, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice

Wellness 1:17 Announces Company Name Change to One Light Medical Integrating new regenerative medical technology, Wellness 1:17, PLLC rebrands their company name and image. - September 13, 2019 - One Light Medical

HealthONE Announces Increase in Minimum Wage New minimum wage will be nearly 30% above the current Colorado minimum wage level. - September 12, 2019 - HealthONE

Night of the Robots Hosted by Swedish Medical Center Robot-assisted surgery takes center stage in this hands-on, interactive night highlighting the latest advancements in robot-assisted surgery. - September 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Analysis of Global Cancer Data Shines Light on Alternative Gene “switches” in Tumours Novel genomics and computational methods reveal how gene “switches” impact survival rates of cancer patients, paving the way to targeted cancer treatments. - September 08, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore