Innovative Research Project DryFiciency Welcomes Scanship, a Norwegian Pioneer in Waste Management EU-financed DryFiciency project partners working on innovative industry-scale heat pump technologies for various industry applications are welcoming Scanship as new partner into the consortium. Scanship based in Norway produces advanced wastewater purification and waste management systems for ferries, cruise ships, disaster relief and merchant shipping, as well as land-based waste management systems. - November 14, 2019 - RTDS Group

Novel Heat Pumps to Save Up to 80% on Energy in Industrial Drying The EU-funded "DryFiciency" project tackles energy costs in industrial drying in a wide range of energy-intensive industry sectors. Its novel high-temperature industrial heat pump technologies will save up to 80% of energy in drying processes and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 75%. - November 13, 2019 - RTDS Group

Victorian Songlight: the Birthings of Magic and Mystery by Kathy Martone is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications Victorian Songlight: The Birthings of Magic and Mystery is a love story with elements of magic that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies. - November 06, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

New Release: Mico by Edward Gregory is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications Mico is a children’s action and adventure story that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies. - October 27, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

Alicia Kali, Founder and CEO of Pancea Biomed and Purpose DRVN Joins the Ultimate Sports Network for Part Two of Their Concussion Discussion Continuing the concussion discussion with Alicia Kali, CEO of Panacea Biomed and Purpose DRVN, and Ultimate Sports Networks' host Frank Gordon. - October 18, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.

New Release: "Theocracy" by Patrick Boen is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications Theocracy is a futuristic story of faith that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies. - October 16, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

Dubai’s Most Expensive Gym Just Got a Serious Upgrade How the Super Rich workout in Dubai; “New Program packs a proper punch,” says Founder - October 08, 2019 - Alston & Clayden

The Ultimate Sports Network Interviews the Creator of DRV'N, Alicia Kali, as She Drops the Bomb. The Long-Awaited Answers to Sports Greatest Weakness-Concussions. Neurobiologist Alicia Kali joins the Ultimate Sports Network for a powerful and informative, three-part discussion concerning the elimination, resolution and prevention of concussions and concussion related aftereffects. Ms. Kali is the CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Panacea Biomed LLC, located... - October 04, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.

Dan Krevsky of HITT-SHIELD PG Appears on the FanStream Sports Show Dan Krevsky of HITT-PG, LLC. was recently featured on the FanStream Sports Show with cohosts JP Peterson and Chris Pinson streaming in Tampa, Florida. Mr. Krevsky detailed his company’s product, the HITT-SHIELD Defender Sports Cap. Designed to reduce impact trauma by up to 80%, their product is... - September 27, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.

Mirus Promotions 10-Year Anniversary Party Raises Funds for UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center Local field marketing agency Mirus Promotions hosted its 10-year anniversary party last Thursday at Kairoa Brewing Co. with a charity raffle to raise funds for UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center. Nearly 100 total people were in attendance, including the agency’s local clients, team members, vendor... - August 30, 2019 - Mirus Promotions Inc.

Mirus Promotions Receives Silver and Bronze Pillar Awards for Achieving 10 Years in Business Silver for reaching 10 years in business as a female-run company – upcoming anniversary party; Bronze for redefined company vision and core values; Bronze for restructured company to streamline business practices and create growth opportunities. - August 18, 2019 - Mirus Promotions Inc.

New Release: The Third Book in the McKenzie Files Series, "Obliteration" by Barry Nelson is Now Available "Obliteration" is a science fiction tale that is now available in paperback and digital copies and published by Dreaming Big Publications. - August 08, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

New Release, "Relationships 7" by Piers Anthony is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications About the Book (from the author): "This is the seventh volume in an ongoing series. I like to write, and these days I am no longer dependent on story or novel sales to earn my living, so I write what I want. That means that much of it does not find a publisher. I know how to write for a given market,... - August 06, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

Rokda TV Networks (Rock the TV) Provides Connected TV Channels on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Other Platforms for Small to Large Businesses, Events and Organizations Rokda TV Networks launches OTT service for business marketing. Build your brand with its own Connected TV channel Network on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and over 100 other platforms. Businesses can now own their own 24/7 TV Network, complete with Live Streaming and On-Demand programs, for a fraction of the cost of a 30 second national spot on traditional television. Build programs filled with testimonials, reviews, and information on your services and brand. Rock the TV with Rokda TV Networks. - July 15, 2019 - Rokda TV Networks

Trash Bag Moves for Foster Youth No More Rob & Tristan, hosts of a popular vlog supporting the foster community, announced on Rob & Tristan's Foster Life that with the help of viewers they will give away a 1,000 duffel bags. “Many times kids coming into foster care have 10 minutes to pack everything they own into trash bags or... - June 20, 2019 - Foster TV

New Release. Caskets Full by Rick Maydak is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications. Caskets Full is a sci-fi/fantasy and Magical Realism story that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies. - June 12, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

Mirus Promotions, Inc. Supports 7-Eleven Launch of Emerging Brands Test in LA Stores 7-Eleven launched a new emerging brands test with almost 100 better-for-you food and beverage items in 125 Los Angeles-area stores. Mirus Promotions, Inc. is set to execute in-store demos over the duration of two months to support this launch and directly promote the products to consumers. - May 24, 2019 - Mirus Promotions Inc.

Helpful Life Steps, the Shopping and Personal Development Mobile Assistant Now Has More Features - Soaring Services LLC HelpfulLifeSteps.com now has over 20 mini-apps in your free shopping and personal development mobile assistant. Available for mobile web and Android, HelpfulLifeSteps.com has apps mini-apps ranging from local store coupons, a budgeting wizard, happy thoughts, image gallery, music player, shopping lists,... - March 27, 2019 - Soaring Services LLC

Iowa Based Voice Actor Repeat Nominee for International Performance Accolade Bo Barker again nominated for Best International Voiceover Performance for “One Voice Awards”; Iowa-based Voice Actor, one of 6 short-listed nominees world-wide; Category Winner to be announced May 11th in London, U.K. - March 20, 2019 - Bo Barker Voiceovers

New Release. Hair Peace by Piers Anthony is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications. Written by bestselling author Piers Anthony, Hair Peace is the third book in the hair trilogy that is published by Dreaming Big Publications. The book is now available in paperback and digital copies. - March 13, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

Poet to the Poor: Poetry for the Bottom One Percent by John Kaniecki is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications Poet to the Poor: Poetry for the Bottom One Percent is a book of poetry that is now available in paperback and digital copies. - February 13, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

Mirus Promotions, Inc. Celebrates a Decade in Business as a Local, Woman-Owned Company Mirus Promotions, Inc. is celebrating 10 years of growth as a nationwide field marketing company. Mirus is a boutique field marketing agency based in San Diego, California and led by CEO Julie Seal-Gaustad and its all-female internal team. Mirus is a family-spirited company that upholds its core values in everything it does, while extending community and global impacts through charitable partnerships with UC San Diego’s Moores Cancer Center and Buy1Give1 Business for Good. - January 24, 2019 - Mirus Promotions Inc.

James Pratt Awarded Australia's Top 5 Under 35 in 2019 Celebrity Listed has announced the 2019 Top 5 Under 35 in Australia. The list covers the most talented Australian actors, models and young professionals to watch for in 2019, with those gaining international admiration and showing remarkable success in multiple fields in 2018 scoring the highest. 1)... - January 11, 2019 - CLPR

Entertainment Companies Join Forces; Nashville Based Innovative Artist Services Will be the Exclusive Booking Company for Loggdawg Entertainment LLC Nashville based Innovative Artist Services will be the exclusive booking company for Loggdawg Entertainment LLC and its roster of artists. - January 10, 2019 - Loggdawg Entertainment LLC

So You Can Write Publications, LLC Black Excellence Academic Scholarship Fund So You Can Write Publications, LLC presents the Black Excellence Academic Scholarship Fund to assist students striving for greatness. - January 06, 2019 - So You Can Write Publications, LLC

Military Spouse Advocacy Network Announces a Diamond Partnership with Defense Credit Union Council Military Spouse Advocacy Network (MSAN) is proud to announce the Defense Credit Union Council (DCUC) has become a Diamond partner of MSAN. MSAN’s mission is to mentor, educate, empower and support all new military spouses as they begin and continue their journey as a military spouse. - November 30, 2018 - Military Spouse Advocacy Network

Strip Advisor Launches Worldwide; Strip Advisor is Casting a Global Brand Ambassador/Spokesmodel for the Media Launch and a Reality Television Series Las Vegas is proud to announce the launch of Strip Advisor. Debuting in the heart of Sin City and reaching across the globe to Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, New York City, Denver, Atlanta, London and Canada. Strip Advisor works directly with strip clubs and male revues from all over the world with the... - November 07, 2018 - Strip Advisor

Real Estate Company, REW, Awarded as One of the Best Workplaces in British Columbia REW is one of only 30 companies in BC to be recognised for excellence in workplace culture. - November 07, 2018 - Real Estate Wire (REW)

Real Estate Tech Company, REW (Real Estate Wire), Certified as a Great Place to Work® REW (Real Estate Wire) is proud to announce that they have been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and... - October 25, 2018 - Real Estate Wire (REW)

Bollywood Star Unites with Grammy Winner for a Colossal Collaboration; Sonu Nigam Releases English Single with Grammy-Winning Producer/ Engineer, Jason Goldstein Sonu Nigam Teams with Grammy Winner for English Release. - October 18, 2018 - EEG Talent

Mississauga Real Estate Board (MREB) Looks to Improve Local Agent Exposure with New Online Platform MREB signs deal with Real Estate Wire, Ontario’s fastest-growing real estate search site. - October 12, 2018 - Real Estate Wire (REW)

Mirus Promotions, Inc. Honored as Gold Stevie Award Winner in 2018 Stevie Awards for Great Employers San Diego-based field marketing agency, Mirus Promotions, was recently awarded with the Gold Stevie Award Winner for Great Employers. Following its #26 title out of the top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego by the San Diego Business Journal for 2018, this woman-founded and owned enterprise is making strides in this industry as it continues to expand. - September 27, 2018 - Mirus Promotions Inc.

Alfonso Lovo Band, Number One in Blues, and Akademia Artist of the Year, 2017 Alfonso Lovo is a very versatile multi-instrumental musician, that can go from flamenco and acoustic blues guitar, singing, to electric blues, and jazz piano. His first album was Terremoto, Richter 6.35, and followed by Freedom Fighters in the 1980's. He is at his maturity as a musician, and this was proven by his performance at Rio Loco Festival in Toulouse, France on June 14, 2014. Now he is releasing in 2018, his New Orleans Sessions album. - September 24, 2018 - Alfonso Lovo

Durham Real Estate Agents Join New Comprehensive Online Search Platform: REW.ca, Real Estate Wire Real estate agents in Durham are now part of a new online platform that offers home buyers and sellers improved access to property listings in the region. Real Estate Wire (REW), one of the fastest-growing online real estate search platforms in Ontario, today announced it is working with in conjunction... - September 24, 2018 - Real Estate Wire (REW)

New Release: A Five-Year Journey by JD DeHart is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications A Five-Year Journey is a book of poetry that is now available in paperback and digital copies. - September 15, 2018 - Dreaming Big Publications

New Release: The Legend of Sassafras House by Anita Stafford is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications The Legend of Sassafras House is a middle grade children’s tale that is now available in paperback and digital copies. - September 14, 2018 - Dreaming Big Publications

"Ascension Workshop" a New Paperback Book by Mark F. Kalita Was Published 27 August 2018 Mark F. Kalita, Author and Visionary, announced the release of his new book today entitled, "Ascension Workshop," based on his live 4-hour 'Ascension' workshop. - August 29, 2018 - Mark Kalita Enterprises

New Release - The McKenzie Files by Barry Nelson is Now Available The McKenzie Files is a science fiction tale that is now available in paperback and digital copies. - August 15, 2018 - Dreaming Big Publications

Off Road Hall of Fame Inductee and Land Use Warrior Joins ModernJeeper Group Del Albright to be Worldwide Ambassador and Brand Leader for ModernJeeper’s Media and Event Activities. - July 20, 2018 - Metalcloak

The Theory Behind R-Theory’s Breakthrough Opportunities for Tri-State Area Artists R-Theory Productions & Studio is offering opportunities for selected artists to play for a record label, have an advertising consultation, receive studio time to record, and more. - July 18, 2018 - 11:22 Multimedia Group LLC

Bright by Mary Paddock is Now Available as an Audiobook “Bright” is written by Mary Paddock and published by Dreaming Big Publications. If you don’t have a paperback copy of the book it is now available as an audiobook, narrated by Bel Harris through Audible and iTunes. - July 13, 2018 - Dreaming Big Publications

B4U Plus Moves Up the Entertainment Viewership Charts Reports IPSOS Entertainment world has its own intricacies but understanding viewers likes and dislikes is a great journey. As per IPSOS report, B4U Plus is ranked second with 185.6 TRPs as per latest survey (April 2018) and the demanding age group which has resulted in these numbers is 24 to 44 and feminine gender. Reports... - July 10, 2018 - B4U Middle East Limited

Museum Americana Launches Artist, Eden Page of Unique Background with Cultural Roots in Art The Whisky A Go Go, on June 21, 2018 at 7:30pm, begins the tour of Eden Page’s Summer Solstice Show, performing “Haunting Melodies To Rise The Dead.” Eden Page, singer, songwriter, producer, is from the Seattle area, Bainbridge Island, WA. Eden was conceived, born and began her first... - June 19, 2018 - Museum Americana

Second Book in the PAKK Series: Amazon Expedient is Now Available Written by bestselling author Piers Anthony collaborated with Kenneth Kelly and published by Dreaming Big Publications, Amazon Expedient is currently available in e-book copies. - June 03, 2018 - Dreaming Big Publications

Armed Forces Day Event to be Held in Savannah. "Barks & Brews," Will be Held May 19th from 11am – 3pm at 1733 E. President Street in Savannah “Barks & Brews,” an event for Armed Forces Day will be held May 19th from 11am – 3pm at 1733 E. President Street in Savannah. This is a fundraising event supporting “Companions For Heroes.” C4H is partnered with Georgia Land & Cattle. - May 17, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.

Sixth Volume of Stories in the Series - "Relationships 6" is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications Written by bestselling author, Anthony Piers and published by Dreaming Big Publications. This is a collection of short stories and a brief essay. - May 15, 2018 - Dreaming Big Publications

B4U Middle East Ltd Recently Launched Pakistani Series Exclusively on B4U Plus The popular South Asian series that has amassed millions in viewership, include: “Nayab,” a romantic triangle between two sisters and a famous landlord. Both families have been rivals for many years, and continue their rivalry over a property. This interesting tale of love and jealousy will... - May 10, 2018 - B4U Middle East Limited

Georgia Land & Cattle Sponsors Armed Forces Day (May 19th) Event Supporting Companions for Heroes Georgia Land & Cattle Presents “Barks & Brews,” an event for Armed Forces Day. The event will be held May 19th from 11am – 3pm at 1733 E. President Street in Savannah. This is a fundraising event supporting “Companions For Heroes.” Companions for Heroes and Georgia... - May 09, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.