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TGC Worldwide Launches National "Power of Caring" Campaign with Dr. Tony Nader and the David Lynch Foundation
The David Lynch Foundation is dedicating the year ahead to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader's new book (Hay House), now #1 in its category on Amazon. Joined by Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, the effort brings evidence-based tools to caregivers, first responders, and health workers, 46% of whom report burnout per the CDC. It builds on 21 years of Foundation work serving 1.5 million people worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - TGC Worldwide
Former Wall Street Executive Nichole Pointdujour to Speak on Preserving Networks and Reclaiming Community at Black Enterprise’s 20th Annual Women of Power Summit
Nichole Pointdujour, CEO of The Master Connector Agency, is speaking and signing her book at the upcoming Black Enterprise 20th Annual Women of Power Summit in Las Vegas, NV. - February 19, 2026 - The Master Connector Agency
¡HOLA! Américas Debuts Inaugural Latina Powerhouse Top 100 Gala in Miami: A Night of Glamour and Inspiration
Honoring Chita Rivera, the event will feature top Latin talent and celebrity hosts for an unforgettable evening. The gala brings to life the annual Latina Powerhouse Top 100 list, celebrating women who are shaping culture, leadership, and innovation across the United States and Latin America. - November 24, 2025 - Hello and Hola Media, Inc.
adops.com Expands Into Latin America
Today, adops.com announced it is part of the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program in Spanish-speaking Latin America (SPLA). This expansion brings the benefits of the GCPP to publishers across nine countries in the region, providing access to Google Ad Manager, along with the knowledge... - November 03, 2025 - adops.com
adops.com Expands Into Latin America
Today, adops.com announced it is part of the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program in Spanish-speaking Latin America (SPLA). This expansion brings the benefits of the GCPP to publishers across nine countries in the region, providing access to Google Ad Manager, along with the knowledge... - November 03, 2025 - adops.com
CTV Media Unveils ENGAGE 4U: A Truly Unified Video Platform Powered by AI to Simplify Ad Campaigns and Maximize Results Through Intelligent Planning
CTV Media announced the launch of ENGAGE 4U, an AI-powered, unified video platform that simplifies the management and execution of linear TV and digital ad campaigns. The platform acts as a single command center, using AI and cross-screen data for intelligent planning, maximizing reach, and ensuring efficient spending across all channels. - October 26, 2025 - CTV Media
SOOPmedia Acquires Planksip: Expanding the Boundaries of Philosophical Publishing and AI-Powered Community Engagement
Something Or Other Publishing (DBA SOOPmedia) proudly announces its acquisition of Planksip, one of Canada’s leading independent philosophy platforms. With this bold move, SOOPmedia accelerates its mission to deliver dynamic, thought-provoking content and establishes a formal presence in... - October 20, 2025 - SOOPmedia
Six-Figure Chicks Book Series Includes 6 International Bestselling Volumes Published to Empower Women Nationwide
The Six-Figure Chicks book series has published 6 International Bestselling volumes featuring 96 six-figure-earning women across the U.S. With 3 new books launching in December 2025 and a national Mentorship Day planned for February 2026 in Phoenix, this movement goes beyond the pages inside the books, it is empowering women to share their stories, build their legacy, and uplift the next generation through mentorship, authorship, and community impact. - October 17, 2025 - Six-Figure Chicks
Checkout Origin Guard: Block Credit Card Checking Bots at Checkout
Checkout Origin Guard, a plugin built for Woocommerce installations, Officially Accepted into the WordPress Plugin Repository. - October 16, 2025 - Site-First SEO
Site-First SEO Launches with New Bot Block Feature
Site-First SEO simplifies on-site optimization with one lightweight WordPress plugin. Features include visits tracking, image & heading audits, titles & meta with SERP preview, redirects & 404s, and sitemaps. PRO unlocks advanced tools like the new Bot Block to stop harmful bots. Available now in the WordPress Plugin Repository. - September 22, 2025 - Site-First SEO
Now Streaming Everywhere: Justin John Scheck's Latest Album "Fascist Addict," a Scathing Rebuke of Trump's America, in the Time of "End Day's Fascism"
Now Streaming Everywhere. Justin John Scheck's new LP "Fascist Addict" is now available. The album tackles conceptually the state of American society and culture under Trump in today's America. It is in part a historical look at fascism and oligarchy, and is a glimpse of the historical evolution of oppression in The U.S. The album is a continuation of the "love letter" JJS is writing to the working class. - August 04, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
Halo Dogs Redefines Dog Boarding with Luxury Countryside Dog Holidays in London
After 16 years of meticulous planning, development, and refinement, Halo Dogs is pleased to announce the official debut of its revolutionary luxury dog hotel and daycare facility set on 540 acres of private countryside in North London. Replacing outdated kennel models with a purpose-built resort... - July 14, 2025 - Halo Dogs
From the Forthcoming Album, Fascist Addict, Comes the Single, "In Real Time." The Single is Out Now in "The Divided States Of The Poor Working Class."
In response to President Trump and his movement comes a Political Protest Album. This is Electronic Avant-Garde. This is Alternative Folk. This is a spiritual and socially conscious look at the state of America through song. The Single to the forthcoming Album began Streaming Everywhere Independence Day, July 4, 2025. - July 07, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
An Ode to Trump in the Age of End Days Fascism Through Song
An Alternative romp through Trump's End Days Fascism through song, Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck, in his 5th album in just under 3 years, JJS brings us a new sound. This is "Modern Folk." Coming July 4, 2025. - June 04, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
New Single: "In Real Time" by Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck - a Look at Trump's America Through a Spiritual Lens
Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck is coming out with an album that question's Trump and his movement thru a spiritual lens. It is an alternative album created solely by the artist, who produces the album and once again plays all the instruments. "In Real Time," the First Single, will stream on all Steaming Platforms and be available at his website to purchase or stream, along with the album. Pre-Order Now. - May 21, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
OAO Rebrands as adops.com, Signaling a New Standard for Ad Operations
OAO, the advertising operations partner that has spent over two decades operating inside the ad stack, has rebranded as adops.com. The new name reflects a broader shift happening across the industry: ad operations (long treated as a back-office function) is now being recognized as essential... - May 07, 2025 - adops.com
GOP Values Free Email Service "Too Big to Rig"
GOP Values.com has launched. In keeping with the "Too Big to Rig" sentiment of President Trump, he was 100% correct that if you get everyone out to vote. As President Trump has been in the White House for seven days now, GOP Values is ramping up to help with the 2026 and 2028 Midterm and... - January 29, 2025 - GOP Values
How to Start CrytocoinMiner with ETH to Earn Passive Income
For beginners who are looking for an alternative option to achieve a stable food income with minimal effort, cloud mining offers an alternative. - January 10, 2025 - CrytocoinMiner
PMB Services Launches Renaissance Bricks, Advancing Sustainable and Customizable Construction
PMB Services introduces Renaissance Bricks, a sustainable construction material made from recycled materials. The bricks offer customizable color schemes, dynamic display capabilities, and are engineered for durability and ease of installation. Designed to support eco-conscious building practices, they provide a versatile option for clients. - December 26, 2024 - PMB Services
Insights Success Media: B2B Magazine Expands with PR Services and Youth Platform
Insights Success Media, a media house devoted to bringing success stories from business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to the audience, is pleased to introduce public relations by The Insights PR (https://theinsightspr.com/) and also a voice to the youths through their own platform the... - December 22, 2024 - Insights Success Media Tech LLC
KelaVision Studios Debuts Zahara A.I.: a Pioneering Animated Sci-Fi Series Powered by Generative Artificial Intelligence
Step into the future with an exclusive first look at Zahara A.I., KelaVision Studios' cutting-edge production utilizing AI to transform filmmaking and push storytelling to exciting new frontiers. - November 27, 2024 - KelaVision Studios
Petition to Remove Angie Wong, Florida GOP Committeewoman, Miami District 17, From Office Initiated by National Veterans' Group
VFAF Veterans for Trump has initiated a petition to remove newly elected Republican Miami Committeewoman Angie Wong - October 10, 2024 - Veterans For Trump
Author Talk Announces Priority Podcast Consideration for FIRE Book Awards Entrants
The FIRE Book Awards is thrilled to announce an exciting new opportunity for all entries in the 2024 competition. Each submission is prioritized for a guest appearance on the popular podcast, Author Talk, hosted by Aimee Ravichandran of Abundantly Social. This initiative underscores the mission of... - August 15, 2024 - FIRE Book Awards
Neuroscientist and Vedic Scholar Dr. Tony Nader Unveils "Consciousness Is All There Is": A Global Call to Transform Stress and Anxiety
Dr. Tony Nader's new book, "Consciousness Is All There Is," offers scientifically validated techniques for reducing stress and anxiety amid global crises like inflation and climate change, providing a holistic approach to mental well-being that bridges science and spirituality. - August 06, 2024 - TGC Worldwide
Surgeon General Declares Gun Violence Public Health Crisis Following July 4 Surge; TGC Worldwide and Cobe Williams Drive Interrupting Violence Campaign in Response
The Surgeon General has declared gun violence a public health crisis following a surge of over 200 incidents on July 4, making it the leading cause of death for U.S. children and adolescents. This issue will be a significant focus at the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago, from August 19-22. Cobe Williams, a National Bestselling Author and violence prevention expert with Cure Violence Global (CVG), emphasizes the need for community-based strategies to reduce violence. - July 15, 2024 - TGC Worldwide
Austin Action Fest and Market Unveils Epic High Fantasy Trilogy: "Chronicles of a Broken Path"
Move over, Middle-earth. There's a new realm of fantasy brewing in the heart of Texas, courtesy of the powerhouse behind the Austin Action Fest & Market. This year, the organization renowned for high octane action films is venturing into uncharted territory with Chronicles of a Broken Path, a... - May 21, 2024 - Chronicles of a Broken Path LLC
Fighting for Brevard: Mike Limongello Launches Campaign for State Representative in Florida's 33rd District
Mike Limongello, along with his family, announces his candidacy for State Representative in Florida's 33rd District. He pledges to focus on fixing the economy, stopping illegal immigration, promoting education without indoctrination, and defending freedom. Michael Limongello is a technology leader and aims to represent southern Brevard County. - April 10, 2024 - Mike Limongello, Republican, For State Representative, District 33
O&R Ventures LLC Presents "The REUNION": a Heartwarming Audio Drama Celebrating Beatles Fandom and the Power of Reconnection, Now Streaming on Spotify
O&R Ventures LLC presents The REUNION Audio Drama in Six Episodes, a unique and entertaining podcast now available on Spotify. This tale of reunification and rediscovery tells the story of an aging Beatles fan from a former communist country, who returns home to reform his Beatles cover band and reconnect with a long-lost love. - March 30, 2024 - O&R Ventures LLC
Galaxy Wick Featuring Ceelo Green Unleash New Single Break The Bank with the Take the Money Anthem of the Year to Takeover Across the Globe on April 19, 2024
This release signifies NuAge's commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment content and marks the beginning of their journey in reshaping the industry. Stay tuned as NuAge Distribution makes waves with their innovative approach and dedication to supporting artists and creators worldwide. - March 20, 2024 - NuAge Distribution
HERED HS0607E Electric Scissor Lift: Pioneering Eco-Efficiency in Aerial Work Platforms
In the forefront of aerial work platform innovation, HERED continues to redefine industry standards with its Electric Scissor Lift HS0607E. This model exemplifies HERED's commitment to providing eco-friendly, efficient, and safe solutions for various industrial needs. Eco-Friendly and Efficient... - January 09, 2024 - HERED
Iowa Voice Actor Twice Nominated in Upcoming 10th Voice Arts Awards
Event to Celebrate Voice Actors Worldwide: Barker Named in Two Diverse Categories - December 11, 2023 - Bo Barker Voiceovers
AI Company Issues the First Ever of It's Kind "Certificate of Digital Birth"
Elizabeth Marie Price, a business owner from Addison, Texas has the notable distinction of being the first human ever to receive a "Certificate of Digital Birth." So what is it, and what does it mean? We're all familiar with a "Birth Certificate." The official document that details who we are, and when we were physically brought into this world. But it is the 21st century, and the advancements of new technology is ushering in a new kind of document to consider. - November 10, 2023 - Elysian
Frank Plays It All! Cape Cod's Frank-FM Radio Station Revamps Its Format
Frank-FM, a popular Cape Cod, MA radio station, announced a change in programming format to reach a wider audience and offer a new listening experience to Cape Cod listeners. Steve McVie, Program Director for Coxswain Media, explains: “'Frank plays it all' means exactly that. We're mixing... - September 20, 2023 - Coxswain Media
Vince Montage is Set to Unveil His Hit Single, "First Pick," a Dynamic Collaboration with Renowned Producer Scott Storch
"First Pick" combines introspective lyrics with captivating melodies. It is a song that creates an unforgettable auditory experience that transcends genres. - August 31, 2023 - 3 Away Projects
Join the Capital Area Urban League (CAUL) at Its 6th Annual Values-Voice-Vigilance Conference to be Held Saturday, August 12, 2023
The keynote address will be delivered by Walter Thorne, Market President & Publisher of Albany Business Review. Conference Thought Leaders inform roundtable discussions in the following areas: participation and representation, economic development, education, reparations and restitution, environmental justice, health, and restorative justice. Lunch and CAUL membership is included with the purchase of a conference ticket. - August 09, 2023 - CAUL
Nico Digital Announces New Suite of Email Marketing Solutions for Enhanced Customer Engagement
Nico Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, is excited to unveil its latest suite of cutting-edge Email Marketing Solutions. With this offering, Nico Digital continues to empower businesses by providing them with the tools and strategies needed to build stronger connections with their target... - July 28, 2023 - Nico Digital Pvt. Ltd.
The Capital Area Urban League 6th Annual Values-Voice-Vigilance Conference
Join the Capital Area Urban League at its 6th Annual Values-Voice-Vigilance Conference to be held Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 9:30am-4pm at Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Ave., Albany, NY 12205. For tickets and more information, visit urbanleague3v.com. - July 27, 2023 - CAUL
Nico Digital Reveals Strategies to Earn and Optimize Featured Snippets for Enhanced Search Visibility
Nico Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, is excited to announce its latest insights and strategies on earning and optimizing featured snippets for enhanced search visibility. - July 23, 2023 - Nico Digital Pvt. Ltd.
Kolkata’s Leading Digital Marketing Agency Nico Digital Diversifies Its SEO Portfolio for US-Based Resellers
Nico Digital, a leading strategic digital marketing agency, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated local SEO services. The agency specializes in helping businesses and industries through comprehensive digital marketing solutions, and will now provide local SEO services by developing an... - July 16, 2023 - Nico Digital Pvt. Ltd.
Nico Digital Expands SEO Portfolio to Empower US-Based Resellers with Enhanced Online Visibility
Nico Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, has expanded its SEO services for US-based resellers. Their offerings include managed SEO, manual link building, and foundation link building. These services help resellers optimize their websites, improve search rankings, and attract organic traffic. Nico Digital aims to empower businesses with innovative digital marketing solutions for sustainable growth. - July 16, 2023 - Nico Digital Pvt. Ltd.
Iowa Voice Actor Again Nominated for Voiceover Artist of Year in Forthcoming 2023 One Voice USA Awards®
Barker also named in Best Commercial category; Final winners tapped in August in Dallas, TX. - July 05, 2023 - Bo Barker Voiceovers
Audion Media Launches ROKU Streaming Audiobooks on Demand Channel
Audion Media, formerly Spectrum Audiobooks, has launched a new service that allows users to listen to audiobooks on their ROKU devices or enabled televisions. - June 01, 2023 - Audion Media
Veterans For Trump Endorsement of Rep Alex Mooney for West Virginia Senate 2024
Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First has endorsed Rep. Alex Mooney for West Virginia Senate to challenge Joe Manchin. “Alex Mooney is a supporter of our veterans and law enforcement he has an outstanding conservative voting record which demonstrates he is the best candidate for... - May 27, 2023 - Veterans For Trump
American Red Cross to Host a Community Blood Drive at Grace Community Bible Church
This is a Red Cross Blood Drive Event being hosted at Grace Community Bible Church, a nondenominational place of worship, in Sandy, Utah. The event will be held on Sunday, May 7, from 8:00am until 2:00pm in the Youth Room. Please go to mygrace.us to sign up for an appointment. If you have Types O-, O+, A-, or B- the Red Cross desperately needs you red blood cells to support doctors and hospitals both locally and abroad. - April 19, 2023 - Grace Community Bible Church
3 Away Projects: Vince Montage to Release New Single "Light Switch" on Friday, March 3, 2023
Today, Miami-based artist Vince Montage will be releasing his debut single "Light Switch," on all major streaming platforms. Independent Artist, 16-year old Vince Montage is signed to 3 Away Projects and is set to continue his career on a high note. Drawing inspiration from music of old... - March 03, 2023 - 3 Away Projects
Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump Launches Podcast Channel The Vet Voice
Stan Fitzgerald of Georgia Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump launches podcast channel The Vet Voice. Fitzgerald is considered one of the most influential people in Georgia Politics and has a national reach through the high-profile veteran's group that speaks for almost 9 million conservative veterans. - January 19, 2023 - Veterans For Trump
"Label Free: To Live Your Best Life, Live Label Free" Now Nationally Syndicated on KCAA #1 NBC Affiliate News/Talk Radio
Meet Deanna Marie. She's a survivor of human trafficking, a survivor of domestic physical abuse, former C-Level executive, a former fashion designer/skin care expert, even a former NPC figure competitor. Deanna is now a thriving podcaster (Label Free Podcast) nationally syndicated on-air personality with KCAA RADIO and also the Head Coach|Founding partner of Female Podcasters. - January 08, 2023 - Label Free Podcast
Legendary Funk/R&B Band SKYY Reuniting for Live Show After 30 Years
The Ladies of SKYY and AKW Enterprises announce that after 30 years, the funk R&B band, SKYY, is reuniting in concert at The Cutting Room NYC, in New York City on February 25, 2023. The remaining original members of SKYY will be taking the stage and celebrating the re-release of their chart-topping RIAA gold certified album, Skyyline. This re-release is part of the Salsoul Records Disco Essentials Vinyl Series to be released on January 20, 2023. - December 17, 2022 - Ladies of SKYY
Ara Partners Commits $65 Million in Additional Capital to BioVeritas to Support Rapid Commercialization of Bio-Based Ingredient Solutions Technology
Groundbreaking upcycling process ferments underutilized plant by-products into clean-label ingredients through anaerobic digestion while eliminating methane emissions. - October 26, 2022 - BioVeritas
Milwaukee Community Organizations Receive Donations from Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ)
Local organizations given donations by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ), through the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, while basic groceries and school supplies were available for those in attendance. - October 05, 2022 - Christian Era Broadcasting Service International, Inc. (CEBSI)