Company Profiles Bruen Media Group, LLC Bruen Media Group, LLC. (www.bruen.com), established in 1983 as Bruen Productions, is a full-service audio and video production and consulting company, serving clients in all 50 states and Canada. Cachet Metamorfic Productions LLC is an independent production company with a division that focuses on up and coming director's projects meant for exploring their creative vision. Chronicle Project A documentary production company in Pasadena, California, Chronicle Project focuses on telling the compelling stories of life through visual media that move people to offer compassion and hope. Happy Eye Productions We aim to provide services in video production and film-making to international clients looking for western production companies in Asia. We take care of: Video- and Film-Production, Editing,... MusicinCloud MusicInCloud offers Royalty Free Music for your videos, presentations, commercial ads or film. With our Royalty Free Music, there are no more headaches; you pay one time and use forever. Have a... Soho / Rogue Editorial Soho is an award-winning boutique post-production facility specializing in visual effects, animation, design and post production for the commercial, broadcast and entertainment... Spore Media Founded in 2004, by a team of award winning media professionals, Spore Media provides our clients with a one-stop shop covering an array of expertise in all areas of media services. We... TSN Studios, LLC TSN Studios, LLC (TSNS) has expanded its vanguard technologies to the film production, entertainment and gaming industries. Through the application of advanced Extreme Loading® technology... Vertical Streaming Inc We offer the all in one best of breed solution to streaming video on the web, connecting people virtually through our digital infrastructure. Offering clients crucial business metrics to give them... Video Diamonds San Diego Wedding Video, Insurance, Special Event and Legal videography samples and pricing information. Winters Rock Entertainment Founded in 2015 and led by the award-winning creative team of Miranda Winters and Rocky Romano, Los Angeles based Winters Rock Entertainment is a leading producer of 4K / Ultra High Definition / High...