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Within Postproduction Services & Other Motion Picture & Video Industries
New Short Film Pushes the Boundaries of Mobile Filmmaking
A new independent short film "Bullet in the Brain" is redefining what’s possible in mobile cinematography. Written and directed by Olga Gabris, this film was shot entirely on the iPhone 17 Pro Max (2TB) using the Blackmagic Camera app in Open Gate Apple ProRes by the DoP/Cinematographer Unni Rav. - February 13, 2026 - Coffee Cup Productions
National Medal of Honor Museum Premieres Valor & Victory Documentary with Creative Partnership from DHD Films
The National Medal of Honor Museum premiered Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum, a 30-minute documentary produced by Dallas-based DHD Films. The film captures the journey from concept to construction of the Arlington landmark and honors America’s heroes. The event featured Medal of Honor recipients, civic leaders, and a panel including Chris Cassidy, Jeff Williams, Gen. Patrick Henry Brady, and Col. Michael Caldwell. - September 25, 2025 - DHD Films
DHD Films Premieres Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum
DHD Films premiered Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum, a 30-minute documentary capturing the multi-year journey to build the Museum in Arlington, Texas. Featuring Medal of Honor recipients, civic leaders, and the late architect Rafael Viñoly’s striking design, the film highlights courage, collaboration, and community in bringing this national landmark to life, preserving stories of valor for generations. - August 25, 2025 - DHD Films
Why Writing Might be the Most Underrated Entrepreneurial Skill of the 21st Century
"Power of the Written Word: From Amateur to Entrepreneur" has now been completed. - May 28, 2025 - Carl David Blake Productions
DHD Films Expands Creative Capabilities with Acquisition of AMP Creative
DHD Films Expands Creative Capabilities with Acquisition of AMP Creative. Acquisition Strengthens DHD Films’ Expertise in Immersive Learning, E-Learning, and Interactive Content Production. - October 18, 2024 - DHD Films
Orbital Studios and SISU Cinema Robotics Forge R&D Partnership
Orbital Studios, a leader in virtual production, has announced a new R&D partnership with SISU Cinema Robotics, known for its industry-leading Motion Control robotics. - October 10, 2024 - SISU Cinema Robotics
Georgia Latino International Film Festival Announces 2024 Pepe Serna Award-Recipients
Paul Rodriguez, Adam Fisher, French Stewart, John Gibson, Ben DeJesus, Mimi Succar and Laura Patalano to receive awards at the 13th Annual Georgia Latino International Film Festival. - September 25, 2024 - Georgia LatinoFilmFestival
PASSERINE Partners with Microsoft to Launch Industry's First AI-Integrated Devices
PASSERINE, an award-winning family-owned Creative Agency and Production Company helmed by Shalonda Cornitcher, Adam Tillman-Young, and Lori Cornitcher, is proud to announce its collaboration with Microsoft to produce an entertaining, forward-looking live-action film. This innovative project marks... - June 25, 2024 - PASSERINE
Communities in Schools of Los Angeles Partners with PASSERINE to Produce First-Ever Brand Film
Communities in Schools of Los Angeles, an affiliate of Communities in Schools (CIS), the largest dropout prevention organization in the United States, has partnered with PASSERINE, an LA-based creative agency and production company, to produce their first-ever brand film. Communities in Schools of... - June 14, 2024 - PASSERINE
Crosby Tatum's "The People, United" to World Premiere at the 2024 Roxbury International Film Festival
Tatum’s "cinematic diary" sets to premiere to audiences, covering the events after the murder of George Floyd.. - June 04, 2024 - Triceptus Studios
DHD Films Announces Appointment of Jim Hicks as Head of Strategy and Innovation
Known for his cross-disciplinary leadership at the intersection of creative and business needs and his unconventional approach to the future of collaboration and audience engagement, Hicks will be responsible for delivering on the next era of creative expression, brand storytelling, and audience interaction for which DHD has become renowned. - May 16, 2024 - DHD Films
"Dance with Me: The Karmic Love Affair That Dangerously Changed a Young Mumbai Woman" is Complete
Amrita, a gorgeous young Indian woman, makes a decision that intensely impacts two generations of her family from Bombay (Mumbai) with plot twist after plot twist. Love, mystery, romance, betrayal, passion, murder, and karmic retribution, guide this story. - July 19, 2023 - Carl David Blake Productions
Movie Special Effects Studio Producing Their First Major Motion Picture
After creating the effects for over 40 iconic films, Schaffer Studios is now venturing to produce a motion picture of their own. - March 04, 2023 - Schaffer Studios
Agency Entourage Announces the Hiring of Jon Link as Director of Storytelling and the Launch of a New Storytelling Video Department
Jon Link, a seasoned filmmaker with an impressive portfolio, will join the Agency Entourage team on March 1st. With this appointment, Agency Entourage is poised to expand its storytelling capabilities by integrating more video production capabilities into its suite of services. The new storytelling... - March 01, 2023 - Agency Entourage
"Ingénée: The Most Powerful Woman Who Ever Lived" is Complete
Four young, gorgeous legal eagles working at the same law firm, get away for a girl’s bonding weekend of partying in the mountains of Utah, and while laughing and joking, cast a hellacious demonic spell, for which there is no return. - November 28, 2022 - Carl David Blake Productions
Copyrightregistration.io Launches Automated Copyright Registration Service to Protect American Artists
As part of their commitment to protect American artists, CopyrightRegistration.io today announced the launch of www.copyrightregistration.io, an easy to use, low cost, automated Copyright Registration service. This game changing Copyright Registration service, allows any creative artist to register copyright by uploading a digital file of their work and following a few simple instructions. - August 18, 2022 - Copyrightregistration.io
Dan Fried Joins Allied Pixel
Dan Fried has joined Allied Pixel as Senior Producer. In that role, he manages production and post production for Allied Pixel clients in the Higher Education, Healthcare, Financial Services and Non-Profit sectors. Dan is an Emmy-award winning Director of Photography, Producer and all-around media... - March 04, 2022 - Allied Pixel LLC
“My News” is Complete
Jason Salt, a prominent newscaster, breaks down during a commercial break, but a little savior appears. - November 22, 2021 - Carl David Blake Productions
Allied Pixel Produces One Million Videos
Allied Pixel has produced over one million Personalized Videos since pioneering the concept three years ago. - November 02, 2021 - Allied Pixel LLC
Venera Technologies Becomes the First Verified AWS Partner Network (APN) QC Vendor Along with Its Quasar® Cloud-Based QC Solution
Venera’s Quasar® solution passed a rigorous technical review by AWS Partner Network (APN), becoming the first cloud-based QC solution verified by APN. - October 11, 2021 - Venera Technologies
Serpentine Pink, a Hard Knock Productions Film, Receives Coveted ReFrame Stamp
Serpentine Pink, an LGBTQ+ neo-noir film confronting abuse and trauma, receives coveted ReFrame Stamp - an inclusivity recognition award created by Sundance Institute and Women in Film celebrating a female-led production. - September 29, 2021 - Hard Knock Productions
The Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Festival (GALFA) Announces Appointment of Julie Ann Crommett as New Board Chair
Crommett, A Nationally Recognized Industry Thought Leader and Champion for Equity, Opportunity & Representation, To Lead GALFA Board of Directors in Its Continued Mission to Advocate for Latino Film Creators & Communities. - September 18, 2021 - Georgia LatinoFilmFestival
Joy Nash Joins Cast of LGBTQIA+ Film Serpentine Pink
Joy Nash joined the cast of Serpentine Pink - an LGBTQ+ neo-noir set in the desert-weird world of Joshua Tree, CA, confronting domestic violence and the trauma that stems from it. - August 09, 2021 - Hard Knock Productions
Georgia Latino International Film Festival Returns to Celebrate Its 10th Year Anniversary and Make a New Generation of Latino Voices be Heard
Univision and Motion Picture Association will present at this year’s festival. The Georgia Latino International Film Festival (GALIFF), the premiere Latino film festival in the tristate area (Georgia, Florida and Tennessee), is back for its tenth season, tackling the wave of change that has overwhelmed the film and entertainment business in recent years, and creating more opportunity and a platform for the Latino storyteller. - August 06, 2021 - Georgia LatinoFilmFestival
Venera Technologies Announces Show & Tell, Summer 2021 Webinar Series, to Cover State-of-the-Art Automated QC Topics
Venera’s Show & Tell is an educational webinar series covering topics about Video and Captions/Subtitles Quality Control. - July 10, 2021 - Venera Technologies
Venera Technologies Announces Ref-Q, a Reference Based Video Comparison Technology as Part of Quasar, Its Native Cloud File QC Solution
Quasar® now supports reference-based QC that allows automated comparison of a media file with its "master" reference file, providing frame-by-frame reporting of differences. - July 03, 2021 - Venera Technologies
Venera Technologies Announces Enhancements to Quasar, Its Native Cloud File QC Solution, to Process Over a Thousand Files, Simultaneously
Quasar® supports a reliable, expandable and robust architecture that provides the ability to QC massive File based content volumes at lightning speed on Cloud. - April 03, 2021 - Venera Technologies
Venera Technologies Introduces CapMate, an Innovative Cloud-Based Closed Caption Verification & Correction Solution
CapMateTM leverages machine learning techniques to detect and correct complex and time consuming caption file issues. - February 26, 2021 - Venera Technologies
Orlando Video Production Company, Aktion Productions, Launches New Website
Aktion Productions, a video production company based in Orlando, FL, is proud to announce that they have recently launched their new website. Historically doing business from strictly word-of-mouth advertising, the company will now have a user-friendly interface to showcase projects and direct new... - January 13, 2021 - Aktion Productions
Announcing Venera Show & Tell Series – Fall 2020
Knowledge-packed short webinars on popular file-based content QC topics. - October 30, 2020 - Venera Technologies
Venera Technologies Announces Partnership with KnoxMediaHub for Integration of Quasar - Native Cloud QC Solution with KnoxMediaHub Cloudbased MAM & Distribution Platform
Quasar now supports the seamless QC of content processed and distributed on the KnoxMediaHub platform. - September 30, 2020 - Venera Technologies
Need an Explainer Video in the South West of England? Bandini Videos Has Relocated to Somerset and is Making Waves with Their Excellent Animated Video Production Service.
Somerset based digital marketing company, Bandini Videos, is offering premium video production services in the South West of England. Especially to companies based in the Somerset, Dorset, Devon, Cornwall, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire or Wales. - September 18, 2020 - Bandini Media
NGBN South Wake TV’s New Original Show “FYI: For Your Inspiration” Premieres August 2
NGBN South Wake TV is excited to announce the premiere of their new original show called “For Your Inspiration with Larry Falivena” debuting August 2 at 7:00pm EST. The show will be hosted by Larry Falivena and share the stories of people with inspiring stories in our South Wake... - July 24, 2020 - NGBN South Wake TV
NGBN.TV Opens a South Wake Affiliate TV Station & Studio in Growing Downtown Fuquay-Varina, NC
Their studio officially opens August 1, 2020 at 101 S. Main St #220, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526. - July 23, 2020 - NGBN South Wake TV
Nanjing Establishes the Center for Smart Future Technology
Intel’s way of Understanding the “Urban innovation.” - June 25, 2020 - SinoConnexion Ltd.
Venera Technologies Announces Availability of Quasar, Its Native Cloud QC Service, for Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage
Quasar now supports the QC of content stored on Backblaze B2 via Backblaze S3 compatible APIs. - June 07, 2020 - Venera Technologies
Lit Atlanta Crime Drama Series Set to Resume Filming
During the pandemic, the filming of this series was stopped to make sure everyone involved would be safe. The crew & cast are gearing up to finish up the series completion. - May 27, 2020 - Blue Gold Productions
Victory Over the Virus; New TV Documentary Tells Nanjing’s Tale
Foreign film maker in Nanjing charts the city’s success in fighting the epidemic. - May 23, 2020 - SinoConnexion Ltd.
Gxlden Doll a/k/a GENE$I$ Signs Management Deal with Underground Hits Productions
Gxlden Doll a.k.a. GENE$I$ is a 19-year old American singer, rapper, songwriter, model and entertainer, born and raised in between Kansas and Atlanta, GA. Gxlden Doll began singing at the age of 9 when her mother discovered her vocal skills. Although her voice was certainly a gift, it was a curse... - May 12, 2020 - U.H.P. (Underground Hits Production)
Venera Technologies Announces Its "‘Venera Virtual NAB 2020" Online Event in Light of the Cancellation of NAB 2020
Venera will host a series of webinars during Virtual NAB on April 20 through April 22. The webinars will have educative sessions along with the announcement of recent enhancements in Venera’s File based QC solutions. - April 09, 2020 - Venera Technologies
Allied Pixel Shoots on the Road
In the past 12 months, Allied Pixel has shot internationally in Brazil, Sweden, Italy, Ireland, Germany and France. - February 05, 2020 - Allied Pixel LLC
Atellier Studio Now Enters Into the 3D World
Atellier Studio, an innovative animation studio in California, announced their all-inclusive 3D animation product rendering services since this December. An animation studio with 7 years of experience in product and jewellery animation is all set to become a complete solution provider for all your... - December 25, 2019 - Atellier Studio
H3 Platform Unveils World 1st PCIe Gen4 GPU Chassis to Help Customers Address Evolving Data Center Demands
H3 Platform Inc. today announced a new product – Falcon 4016 of the H3 Falcon GPU chassis solution that aims to help customers increase their business effectiveness and accelerate operations while reducing costs and complexity to enable business growth. With composability and utilization... - November 17, 2019 - H3 Platform
Bill Haley Presents on Personalized Video at IABC Conference
Allied Pixel’s Bill Haley presented “Using Personalized Video to Enhance Recruiting” at the International Association of Business Communicators annual conference in Detroit on September 23. - October 03, 2019 - Allied Pixel LLC
"Not As Tough As You Think" Wins Award for Best Dramatic Short Story
"Not As Tough As You Think" is in the Narrative Short Film category. The film is about how pressure and pride can converge; and when they do, bad things can happen. The story takes place over a day in the lives of four teens, where a series of bad decisions and poor judgment lead to a senseless act of gun violence. - August 10, 2019 - Transformation Techniques, Inc.
Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is Now the Official Video Partner for Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA)
Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is keeping things cool with the Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA) by supplying video production. As a corporate sponsor, LEG will be working with contractors to help them increase their marketing share and develop video marketing... - July 19, 2019 - Lenz Entertainment Group
GottFish Productions Presents Blind Date Me, an Original, Scripted YouTube Series
Introducing a new scripted series, shot entirely online and portraying meetings on a fictional video dating site. - June 14, 2019 - Gott-Fish Productions
Rodeo FX Welcomes Marie-Eve Mainville as Its New Vice President Talent Management & People Development
Rodeo FX is announcing the hiring of Marie-Eve Mainville as the company’s new Vice President Talent Management & People Development to oversee the visual effects house’s close to 600 artists across the world. Marie-Eve brings with her more than 17 years of experience in human... - May 17, 2019 - Rodeo FX
Rodeo FX and Rodeo Production Join Forces
World Leading Visual Effects House Acquires Creative Talent and Content Studio. - March 29, 2019 - Rodeo FX
Allied Pixel Wins CUPPIE Award for Personalized Video Campaign
Allied Pixel received a prestigious Gold CUPPIE award for a series of Personalized Videos it produced for Neumann University. - February 02, 2019 - Allied Pixel LLC