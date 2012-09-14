PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

H3 Platform Unveils World 1st PCIe Gen4 GPU Chassis to Help Customers Address Evolving Data Center Demands H3 Platform Inc. today announced a new product – Falcon 4016 of the H3 Falcon GPU chassis solution that aims to help customers increase their business effectiveness and accelerate operations while reducing costs and complexity to enable business growth. With composability and utilization optimization... - November 17, 2019 - H3 Platform

Bill Haley Presents on Personalized Video at IABC Conference Allied Pixel’s Bill Haley presented “Using Personalized Video to Enhance Recruiting” at the International Association of Business Communicators annual conference in Detroit on September 23. - October 03, 2019 - Allied Pixel LLC

"Not As Tough As You Think" Wins Award for Best Dramatic Short Story "Not As Tough As You Think" is in the Narrative Short Film category. The film is about how pressure and pride can converge; and when they do, bad things can happen. The story takes place over a day in the lives of four teens, where a series of bad decisions and poor judgment lead to a senseless act of gun violence. - August 10, 2019 - Transformation Techniques, Inc.

Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is Now the Official Video Partner for Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA) Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is keeping things cool with the Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA) by supplying video production. As a corporate sponsor, LEG will be working with contractors to help them increase their marketing share and develop video marketing campaigns... - July 19, 2019 - Lenz Entertainment Group

GottFish Productions Presents Blind Date Me, an Original, Scripted YouTube Series Introducing a new scripted series, shot entirely online and portraying meetings on a fictional video dating site. - June 14, 2019 - Gott-Fish Productions

Rodeo FX Welcomes Marie-Eve Mainville as Its New Vice President Talent Management & People Development Rodeo FX is announcing the hiring of Marie-Eve Mainville as the company’s new Vice President Talent Management & People Development to oversee the visual effects house’s close to 600 artists across the world. Marie-Eve brings with her more than 17 years of experience in human resource... - May 17, 2019 - Rodeo FX

Rodeo FX and Rodeo Production Join Forces World Leading Visual Effects House Acquires Creative Talent and Content Studio. - March 29, 2019 - Rodeo FX

Allied Pixel Wins CUPPIE Award for Personalized Video Campaign Allied Pixel received a prestigious Gold CUPPIE award for a series of Personalized Videos it produced for Neumann University. - February 02, 2019 - Allied Pixel LLC

Corbin Video Productions and Wedding Photography Now Covering Pittsburgh and Allegheny County Starting January 1, 2019, J&J Video Productions and Sunset Canyon Photography of Cleveland OH are expanding to provide wedding video and wedding photography to Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas. - January 15, 2019 - J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio

J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio Inducted Into The Knot Magazine's Hall of Fame for Wedding and Event Videography J&J Video Productions of Cleveland Ohio enters the Knot Hall of Fame for Wedding and Event Videography on it first year of eligibility. - January 09, 2019 - J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio

Freestyle Digital Media Releases Award-Winning "Quality Problems" on DVD During Breast Cancer Awareness Month Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, will release the DVD of the cancer-themed, award-winning festival favorite "comedy," "Quality Problems." DVD is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online retail... - October 16, 2018 - Metamorfic Productions LLC

Editors' Lounge to Host an Evening with Adobe Creative Cloud New toolsets powered by Adobe’s artificial intelligence and machine learning initiative Adobe Sensei will be demonstrated. - June 13, 2018 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

AlphaDogs Post Production Celebrating Their Sweet 16 Curren believed talent would be the key ingredient to thrive in the technological world of the 21st Century. - June 09, 2018 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

Winters Rock Entertainment to Produce Feature Length Documentary Film Showcasing Professional MMA Fighter Marcus Kowal Los Angeles based Winters Rock Entertainment has secured the story rights to produce a feature length documentary film about professional MMA fighter and TV personality Marcus Kowal. The film will showcase Marcus and his wife Mishel’s fight to change the legal and social attitudes surrounding drinking... - May 21, 2018 - Winters Rock Entertainment

Post-Production Solutions from Tektronix, RE: Vision Effects & NetStairs at the May Editors' Lounge The Editors’ Lounge offers the opportunity to learn from post-production industry peers and networking with new and old friends. - May 09, 2018 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

Freestyle Digital Media Acquires Award-Winning Indie Comedy "Quality Problems" for May 2018 Release "A Comedy...About Cancer" Debuts on North American VOD Platforms. Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, has acquired North American rights for the digital debut of the cancer-themed, award-winning festival favorite "comedy," "Quality Problems." On May 8, 2018, "Quality Problems" debuts on VOD and will be available to rent and own on digital HD across North American cable, internet, and satellite platforms. DVD to follow. - May 08, 2018 - Metamorfic Productions LLC

Editors' Lounge to Host Evening with Blackmagic Design A night dedicated to the latest versions of Blackmagic Design’s flagship studio software: the just-released DaVinci Resolve 15 and the addition of Fusion VFX to the integrated Resolve toolset - April 19, 2018 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

Playworld Pictures' Young Adult Novel "Lost in Time" Inspires Youth to Learn About World History Playworld Pictures, an award-winning feature film and television production company, will focus on young adult literature in 2018. CEO and Producer, William Garcia, a 30 year veteran of journalism, filmmaking, and television will bring his Suncoast Emmy award-winning talent to young adult fiction with... - April 17, 2018 - Playworld Pictures

Pre-NAB Panelists Share Insights on Latest Trends and Technology in Post-Production Artificial Intelligence (or A.I.) is expected to be a hot topic at this year’s NAB. - April 06, 2018 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

Real Equity Films Announces Film Investment Model Real Equity Films launches new film investment model. The Company announces equity based film investment program to help mitigate risk. - April 04, 2018 - Real Equity Films Associates

Real Equity Films Announces DigiStreamTV Brian Sterling-Vete, Ph.D., award winning BBC documentarian has been named as president of DigiStreamTV, a division of Real Equity Films Associates. DigiStreamTV is a global streaming media channel featuring classic Science Fiction, Horror and other genres and original content. - March 30, 2018 - Real Equity Films Associates

Xploration Station Earns Eight Daytime Emmy Nominations The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominees for the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, and the Steve Rotfeld Productions produced block of E/I shows, Xploration Station, received eight nominations - making it the most nominated educational and informational block of... - March 28, 2018 - Steve Rotfeld Productions

Matt Duhamel Announces Film Series on the Power of Personal Stories After a successful release of his award winning documentary, Not For Rent!, a film on the formerly incarcerated and the severe rental housing restrictions they face, filmmaker Matt Duhamel continues the theme of personal storytelling with an upcoming short documentary film series. - March 19, 2018 - Metamora Films

How Organization, Etiquette and Staying Calm Can Help Avert Disasters from Happening in the Edit Suite Whether it’s problems with inadequate coverage, or last minute story changes, editors should keep in mind that it’s about solving problems and keeping producers happy during the process. - March 17, 2018 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

AlphaDogs Take Cab Ride Around the World Shot in all seven continents of the world, the film includes interviews with drivers who share their accounts of how socializing has changed dramatically in the 21st Century. - March 16, 2018 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

Assistant Editors' Bootcamp Teaching Class on How to Make DCP's for Feature Film Delivery While most studios require DCP delivery, film festivals are increasingly requiring films in DCP format as well. - March 11, 2018 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

Editors' Lounge Pre-NAB Panel to Discuss Present State of Post-Production and What the Future Holds Topics for this year’s discussion will include the wild west of HDR, will algorithms truly be the future of editing, the future of virtual reality and more. - March 10, 2018 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

Allied Pixel Adds Animated GIF to Personalized Video Allied Pixel has developed the ability to add a unique animated GIF to email messages. - March 08, 2018 - Allied Pixel LLC

PixStone Powers Hollywood Blockbuster Black Panther Visual Effects Studio, PixStone Images gets recognition for its Visual Effects work in Hollywood movie Black Panther. - March 07, 2018 - PixStone Images Pvt Ltd

Teamium Announces Strategic Partnership with Zeus Worldcast Teamium, the leading provider of cloud-based Production Management software solutions, is pleased to announce their strategic partnership with Zeus Worldcast to accelerate the development of their Production ERP application. Zeus provides media services to a wide range of content providers, servicing... - March 04, 2018 - Teamium Production

AlphaDogs Finishes Work On Season 3 of The Riveras for NBC Universo Season 3 premieres March 11, 2018 on Universo, an NBC Universal/Telemundo network - February 27, 2018 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

Open House & Mixer with the Assistant Editors' Bootcamp at The February Editors' Lounge Knowledge for both assistant editors and editors alike - February 08, 2018 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

Allied Pixel Adds Spoken Name to Personalized Video Allied Pixel has developed a technique to include a spoken name in Personalized Videos. - February 07, 2018 - Allied Pixel LLC

Raptors Return to the Hood in New Film by Director Kevin Brooks Brooks idea for the story came after witnessing so much civil unrest in the United States over the past couple of years. - February 07, 2018 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

AlphaDogs Meets the Heroes of Vietnam Medevac Mission The Vietnam War had 496,573 total medevac missions with 900,000 casualties airlifted. 591 medevac pilots and crew were killed and another 545 wounded. - January 18, 2018 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

The Latest from Boris FX | Sapphire, Glookast and G-Technology at The January Editors' Lounge Solutions for editing plugins, storage and media management - January 11, 2018 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

Resolution Song Sings Into Stores Everywhere Director Antonio James announced today that Resolution Song will be released nationwide. The film’s underlying faith, family, and racial components will resonate with all communities. Directed by award-winning Film Director, Antonio James (Trey, 2013), Resolution Song was acquired by Sony Pictures... - December 23, 2017 - Urbanstylz

Film-It Selects Winner for Its November Video Contest Film-It, an entertainment platform in Bangladesh that holds video contests, selects the winner for its first month (November 2017) contest. - December 13, 2017 - Film It

"Camera Phone 2" Movie Released on DVD and Blu-Ray The producers of the film “Camera Phone 2” released this long waited film on DVD, Blu-Ray and VOD. The project was written & directed by Eddie Brown Jr., Meosha Bean, and Andrew Cripps. - December 09, 2017 - MysterE Visions

AlphaDogs Provides Solutions for First-Time Filmmakers Why using a professional post-production facility is crucial to succeeding in the film business - December 06, 2017 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

Teamium Appoints CER-TEC as Sales Representative for Its Production ERP Software Teamium, the leading provider of cloud based Production Management software, is pleased to announce the appointment of CER-TEC as its sales representative for its Resource Scheduling and Production ERP software. CER-TEC, led by John Cerquone, represents companies specializing in Production and Broadcast... - November 30, 2017 - Teamium Production

AlphaDogs Takes the Pain Out of Post-Production for Kaiser Spine Center of Southern California Kaiser will be using the videos across many distribution channels to deliver a great introduction to their new initiative. - November 30, 2017 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

Inventec & H3 Platform Adopt Broadcom’s High Performance NetXtreme Ethernet SoC for Falconwitch & Next Generation Products H3 Platform Inc. in partnership with Inventec Corporation today announced it has adopted Broadcom's BCM5880X NetXtreme® S-Series Ethernet System-on-Chip (SoC) for its Falconwitch product line. H3 Platform will showcase its new Falconwitch platform with Broadcom's 100G NetXtreme S-Series SoC at the... - November 12, 2017 - H3 Platform

H3 Platform Introduce The PCIe Based Composable Infrastructure - Falconwitch H3 Platform, Inc. today announced the Falconwitch, an composable system based on PCI express to give users faster, easier and more flexible access to multiple PCIe devices such as accelerators, FPGA, storages. Users receive isolated, precisely tailored, cost effective systems which can evolve for changing... - November 11, 2017 - H3 Platform

Death Valley's Indigenous Peoples Make a Visit to AlphaDogs It may come as a surprise to many to learn that there is a tribe of indigenous people who have called Death Valley their home for almost 1000 years. - November 04, 2017 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

Open Sky for Autism Takes Off on November 11 Air Hollywood Partners with the TSA, REACH Services, Crew Presidential, and Commercial Aviation Personnel to offer a free program to assist families living with autism rediscover the confidence, comfort, and enjoyment of air travel. - October 11, 2017 - Air Hollywood

AlphaDogs Otherwordly Encounters Shows Evidence of Alien Life Jaw-dropping stories of individuals from around the world who share similar accounts of extraterrestrial otherworldly encounters. - October 11, 2017 - Alpha Dogs Post Production

Ridpath Creative Donates Limited Edition Print to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Ridpath Creative's Award-winning photographer Roger Ridpath announced today the donation of a limited edition print from his Kansas City Illuminated Series No. 1.,“Pamona in Pink.” The print is the very first in a series focused on his hometown, Kansas City. “Pomona in Pink” was... - October 06, 2017 - Ridpath Creative