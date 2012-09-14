PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Sound Recording
 Sub-industries:
Integrated Record Production/Distribution
Music Publishers
Record Production
Sound Recording Studios
  
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) Lake Placid, FL
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround... 
Bruen Media Group, LLC Bruen Media Group, LLC Loveland, CO
Bruen Media Group, LLC. (www.bruen.com), established in 1983 as Bruen Productions, is a full-service audio and video production and consulting... 
C.E.D. Entertainment Distribution, Inc. C.E.D. Entertainment Distribution, Inc. Winter Park, FL
C.E.D. Entertainment Distribution, Inc. Setting the standard of excellence in music is an Independent Distributor/one-stop for the U.S. 
DogmaTone Records DogmaTone Records Bangalore, India
The company is based in Bangalore and it is the result of collective thought, love for music and a desire to rock it up! Here, collective... 
Eyran Records Eyran Records Boston, MA
Eyran Records is dedicated to the production, distribution and preservations of internationally acclaimed pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen... 
F5 Records F5 Records
F5 Records is an indie hip hop label based in St. Louis, MO. It houses many local and national artists that include DJ Crucial and Serengeti. 
iHorns.com iHorns.com New York, NY
iHorns.com is a studio production service providing horn sections, horn arrangements, saxophone and flute solos over the web. Site provides... 
INJT Inc. INJT Inc. Binghamton, NY
INJT Inc is a record label specializing in the production, distribution, marketing and promotion of retail music. From the conception... 
Involved Records Involved Records Guadalajara, Mexico
Involved Records is a Independent Label for electronic Dance music, specialized in House. We are based in Mexico/ Guadalajara. Involved... 
Jus Press Play Ent. Jus Press Play Ent. NEW YORK, NY
Jus Press Play Ent. is a full service entertainment label that is based in the Bronx, NY. We have a digital recording studio. Our company... 
Lo-Down Entertainment Lo-Down Entertainment Los Angeles, CA
Capitalizing on the consistent growth in the Music and Entertainment industry which is currently valued at almost $40 billion, Lo Down Entertainment... 
Loud Dust Recordings Loud Dust Recordings Burlington, VT
Loud Dust Recordings is a BMI & SoundExchange affiliated publisher as well as a music label fully affiliated with The Harry Fox Agency. ... 
Luna Productions, LLC. Luna Productions, LLC. Bronx, NY
Luna Productions, LLC. focus on helping indepedent latin artists develop professionally through our services: Physical and Digital Distribution,... 
Makato Promo Pages Makato Promo Pages Folly Beach, SC
Makato is a free entity allowing independent musicians world - wide a place to promote their music. Makato Promo Pages along with Makato... 
Many Moods Production Company Many Moods Production Company Brooklyn, NY
Music Productions, Recordings, Publishing, development and more is offered to the emerging artists of today from leaders in the industry. ... 
Morpheus Music Morpheus Music Palm Springs, CA
The goal of Morpheus Music is to remain an independent record label focused on composing, recording and distributing romantic, smooth jazz. 
No Go Productions No Go Productions Eaton Rapids, MI
A nonprofit organization devoted to independent writers, musicians, and filmakers. Our goal is to help artists who don't have the money... 
Online-mastering.com Online-mastering.com Braunschweig, Germany
Online-mastering.com, the web based audio mastering studio online, offers customers around the globe professional music mastering online. 
Precision Talent Precision Talent Los Angeles, CA
It is hard to describe what Precision Talent is, because it has never been done before in quite this way. So many casting directors and... 
PrimaVista Records PrimaVista Records
Independent record label founded by Emmy-winning composer, Misha Segal. 
Quest for the Link Quest for the Link United Kingdom
Quest for the Link are an inbound marketing company, based in the United Kingdom. 
Quintessential Media Group Quintessential Media Group Omaha, NE
QMG (Quintessential Media Group) is the world's premiere urban music industry powerhouse for independent artists and record labels for music... 
Ravenscroft Pianos Ravenscroft Pianos Scottsdale, AZ
Ravenscroft Pianos is a US based company dedicated to building the very finest custom pianos available. 
Respect the Culture, LLC Respect the Culture, LLC Philadelphia, PA
Respect the Culture is an entertainment company - globalizing hip hop culture through music, fashion and art. 
Ron Korb Productions Ron Korb Productions Toronto, Canada
Official web site and On-line Store for Ron Korb, internationally renowned flute virtuoso and composer of jazz and world music (including... 
RoundTable Studio RoundTable Studio Seychelles
RoundTable Studio specializes in translation for the Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese language markets and we are focused on optimizing... 
SDMP Records SDMP Records
SDMP is an independent record label based in NYC. We don't work with artists based on their marketability. We do work with artists based... 
Sheer Badness Entertainment Sheer Badness Entertainment Linden, NJ
Sheer Badness Entertainment is a full service entertainment company committed to the development of hip-hop/urban culture. Feel free to... 
ShowTyme Entertainment ShowTyme Entertainment Houston, TX
Independent rap label representing Houston underground scene. 
SKS Music SKS Music Canada
SKS is a full service indie record label in the UK and Canada, specializing in movie soundtracks. 
Syntaur Productions Syntaur Productions New Braunfels, TX
Syntaur Productions was created in 1988 as a third-party developer of sounds for Ensoniq keyboards. The company quickly gained a reputation... 
The System Within Film Production, LLC The System Within Film Production, LLC NC
The System Within Film Production, LLC is a independent entertainment producer of motion pictures, music, theater, and talent development. 
Think-Outside-The-Book Publishing, Inc. Think-Outside-The-Book Publishing, Inc. Beverly Hills, CA
Book Publishing, Record Label and Music Publishing Company  
Tra-Star Entertainment Inc. Tra-Star Entertainment Inc. Virginia Beach, VA
Full Service Record label/production company, specializing in music production, promotion, artist developement, management, marketing.  
Underground Memphis KSW Productions Underground Memphis KSW Productions Memphis, TN
Online music site, record lable and production company. We are located in Memphis Tennessee, where the underground music movement is... 
Video Diamonds Video Diamonds San Diego, CA
San Diego Wedding Video, Insurance, Special Event and Legal videography samples and pricing information. 
Voice123.com Voice123.com New York, NY
Voice123.com The Voice Over Marketplace. Promote your voice over services. Find a job for your voice. Find a voice for your project. 
Wingnut Media Group, Inc. Wingnut Media Group, Inc. San Diego, Ca
Wingnut Media Group, Inc. will establish itself as a major player in the music industry in the 21st century. Through our corporation's integrated... 
