|
|
|
|A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) Lake Placid, FL
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround...
|
|Bruen Media Group, LLC Loveland, CO
Bruen Media Group, LLC. (www.bruen.com), established in 1983 as Bruen Productions, is a full-service audio and video production and consulting...
|
|DogmaTone Records Bangalore, India
The company is based in Bangalore and it is the result of collective thought, love for music and a desire to rock it up! Here, collective...
|
|Eyran Records Boston, MA
Eyran Records is dedicated to the production, distribution and preservations of internationally acclaimed pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen...
|
|F5 Records
F5 Records is an indie hip hop label based in St. Louis, MO. It houses many local and national artists that include DJ Crucial and Serengeti.
|
|iHorns.com New York, NY
iHorns.com is a studio production service providing horn sections, horn arrangements, saxophone and flute solos over the web. Site provides...
|
|INJT Inc. Binghamton, NY
INJT Inc is a record label specializing in the production, distribution, marketing and promotion of retail music. From the conception...
|
|Involved Records Guadalajara, Mexico
Involved Records is a Independent Label for electronic Dance music, specialized in House. We are based in Mexico/ Guadalajara. Involved...
|
|Jus Press Play Ent. NEW YORK, NY
Jus Press Play Ent. is a full service entertainment label that is based in the Bronx, NY. We have a digital recording studio. Our company...
|
|Lo-Down Entertainment Los Angeles, CA
Capitalizing on the consistent growth in the Music and Entertainment industry which is currently valued at almost $40 billion, Lo Down Entertainment...
|
|Loud Dust Recordings Burlington, VT
Loud Dust Recordings is a BMI & SoundExchange affiliated publisher as well as a music label fully affiliated with The Harry Fox Agency. ...
|
|Luna Productions, LLC. Bronx, NY
Luna Productions, LLC. focus on helping indepedent latin artists develop professionally through our services: Physical and Digital Distribution,...
|
|Makato Promo Pages Folly Beach, SC
Makato is a free entity allowing independent musicians world - wide a place to promote their music. Makato Promo Pages along with Makato...
|
|Many Moods Production Company Brooklyn, NY
Music Productions, Recordings, Publishing, development and more is offered to the emerging artists of today from leaders in the industry. ...
|
|Morpheus Music Palm Springs, CA
The goal of Morpheus Music is to remain an independent record label focused on composing, recording and distributing romantic, smooth jazz.
|
|No Go Productions Eaton Rapids, MI
A nonprofit organization devoted to independent writers, musicians, and filmakers. Our goal is to help artists who don't have the money...
|
|Online-mastering.com Braunschweig, Germany
Online-mastering.com, the web based audio mastering studio online, offers customers around the globe professional music mastering online.
|
|Precision Talent Los Angeles, CA
It is hard to describe what Precision Talent is, because it has never been done before in quite this way. So many casting directors and...
|
|PrimaVista Records
Independent record label founded by Emmy-winning composer, Misha Segal.
|
|Quest for the Link United Kingdom
Quest for the Link are an inbound marketing company, based in the United Kingdom.
|
|Quintessential Media Group Omaha, NE
QMG (Quintessential Media Group) is the world's premiere urban music industry powerhouse for independent artists and record labels for music...
|
|Ravenscroft Pianos Scottsdale, AZ
Ravenscroft Pianos is a US based company dedicated to building the very finest custom pianos available.
|
|Respect the Culture, LLC Philadelphia, PA
Respect the Culture is an entertainment company - globalizing hip hop culture through music, fashion and art.
|
|Ron Korb Productions Toronto, Canada
Official web site and On-line Store for Ron Korb, internationally renowned flute virtuoso and composer of jazz and world music (including...
|
|RoundTable Studio Seychelles
RoundTable Studio specializes in translation for the Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese language markets and we are focused on optimizing...
|
|SDMP Records
SDMP is an independent record label based in NYC. We don't work with artists based on their marketability. We do work with artists based...
|
|Sheer Badness Entertainment Linden, NJ
Sheer Badness Entertainment is a full service entertainment company committed to the development of hip-hop/urban culture. Feel free to...
|
|SKS Music Canada
SKS is a full service indie record label in the UK and Canada, specializing in movie soundtracks.
|
|Syntaur Productions New Braunfels, TX
Syntaur Productions was created in 1988 as a third-party developer of sounds for Ensoniq keyboards. The company quickly gained a reputation...
|
|Tra-Star Entertainment Inc. Virginia Beach, VA
Full Service Record label/production company, specializing in music production, promotion, artist developement, management, marketing.
|
|Underground Memphis KSW Productions Memphis, TN
Online music site, record lable and production company.
We are located in Memphis Tennessee, where the underground music movement is...
|
|Video Diamonds San Diego, CA
San Diego Wedding Video, Insurance, Special Event and Legal videography samples and pricing information.
|
|Voice123.com New York, NY
Voice123.com The Voice Over Marketplace. Promote your voice over services. Find a job for your voice. Find a voice for your project.
|
|Wingnut Media Group, Inc. San Diego, Ca
Wingnut Media Group, Inc. will establish itself as a major player in the music industry in the 21st century. Through our corporation's integrated...
|Companies 1 - 38 of 38
|Page: 1