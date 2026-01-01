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Sound Recording

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

Brenda Brown Entertainment, LLC

Brenda Brown Entertainment, LLC

This is Brenda Brown Entertainment. A unique, professional, one stop, full service entertainment company specializing in working closely with independent artists, authors, their management or label...

Joe Blessett Music

Joe Blessett Music

Joe Blessett Music handles one artist Joe Blessett and various endeavors. Joe Blessett is a recording artist who is not a performing entertainer that enjoys his limitations. He no longer performs...

Knox Works

Knox Works

Knox Works Books and Music knoxworks.net is a publishing company owned by Kim Krenik, Author and Performing Artist. The publishing company owns and distributes the works of K.M. Krenik., Author of...

Music for Humanity

Music for Humanity

Music for Humanity began in 2005. We are a volunteer 501c-3 charity. Our mission is simple: spread more music throughout the world because music builds the invisible roads and bridges that connect...

Ross Celebrity PR & Music Management, LLC

Ross Celebrity PR & Music Management, LLC

Karen Ross brings a unique and stylish blend of expertise to her work as a Celebrity Publicist & Music Manager. Celebrating more than 32 years in the Entertainment, Music & Fashion Industry,...

Company Profiles

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering...

Bruen Media Group, LLC

Bruen Media Group, LLC

Bruen Media Group, LLC. (www.bruen.com), established in 1983 as Bruen Productions, is a full-service audio and video production and consulting company, serving clients in all 50 states and Canada.

C.E.D. Entertainment Distribution, Inc.

C.E.D. Entertainment Distribution, Inc.

C.E.D. Entertainment Distribution, Inc. Setting the standard of excellence in music is an Independent Distributor/one-stop for the U.S. and China. Overview  C.E.D. Entertainment...

DogmaTone Records

DogmaTone Records

The company is based in Bangalore and it is the result of collective thought, love for music and a desire to rock it up! Here, collective means synergetic process. DogmaTone is a record label...

Eyran Records

Eyran Records

Eyran Records is dedicated to the production, distribution and preservations of internationally acclaimed pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen . Established in 1998 and operated by Eyran Katsenelenbogen...

F5 Records

F5 Records

F5 Records is an indie hip hop label based in St. Louis, MO. It houses many local and national artists that include DJ Crucial and Serengeti. F5 has worked with many other artists on special...

iHorns.com

iHorns.com

iHorns.com is a studio production service providing horn sections, horn arrangements, saxophone and flute solos over the web. Site provides full upload and download capabilities of audio files in all...

INJT Inc.

INJT Inc.

INJT Inc is a record label specializing in the production, distribution, marketing and promotion of retail music. From the conception of a song, to releasing it into the marketplace, we have...

Involved Records

Involved Records

Involved Records is a Independent Label for electronic Dance music, specialized in House. We are based in Mexico/ Guadalajara. Involved Records whas build up in October 2004. We are the first...

Jus Press Play Ent.

Jus Press Play Ent.

Jus Press Play Ent. is a full service entertainment label that is based in the Bronx, NY. We have a digital recording studio. Our company also offers the following services: Music Production,...

Lo-Down Entertainment

Lo-Down Entertainment

Capitalizing on the consistent growth in the Music and Entertainment industry which is currently valued at almost $40 billion, Lo Down Entertainment (through the Lo Down Record Label) is poised to...

Loud Dust Recordings

Loud Dust Recordings

Loud Dust Recordings is a BMI & SoundExchange affiliated publisher as well as a music label fully affiliated with The Harry Fox Agency.  Loud Dust releases recordings in various genres of...

Luna Productions, LLC.

Luna Productions, LLC.

Luna Productions, LLC. focus on helping indepedent latin artists develop professionally through our services: Physical and Digital Distribution, Promotion y Professional Development. Our goal is to...

Makato Promo Pages

Makato Promo Pages

Makato is a free entity allowing independent musicians world - wide a place to promote their music. Makato Promo Pages along with Makato Musicians Search is one of the top resources for online...

Many Moods Production Company

Many Moods Production Company

Music Productions, Recordings, Publishing, development and more is offered to the emerging artists of today from leaders in the industry.  We assist the aspiring singer, songwriter, musician,...

Morpheus Music

Morpheus Music

The goal of Morpheus Music is to remain an independent record label focused on composing, recording and distributing romantic, smooth jazz. While major record labels have offered contracts to both...

No Go Productions

No Go Productions

A nonprofit organization devoted to independent writers, musicians, and filmakers. Our goal is to help artists who don't have the money to fund their projects on their own by producing it ourselves...

Online-mastering.com

Online-mastering.com

Online-mastering.com, the web based audio mastering studio online, offers customers around the globe professional music mastering online. Customers can create an account on the website to exchange...

Precision Talent

Precision Talent

It is hard to describe what Precision Talent is, because it has never been done before in quite this way. So many casting directors and producers have become frustrated with "mass" voice...

PrimaVista Records

PrimaVista Records

Independent record label founded by Emmy-winning composer, Misha Segal.

Quest for the Link

Quest for the Link

Quest for the Link are an inbound marketing company, based in the United Kingdom.

Quintessential Media Group

Quintessential Media Group

QMG (Quintessential Media Group) is the world's premiere urban music industry powerhouse for independent artists and record labels for music production, recording, mastering, marketing, music...

Ravenscroft Pianos

Ravenscroft Pianos

Ravenscroft Pianos is a US based company dedicated to building the very finest custom pianos available.

Respect the Culture, LLC

Respect the Culture, LLC

Respect the Culture is an entertainment company - globalizing hip hop culture through music, fashion and art.

Ron Korb Productions

Ron Korb Productions

Official web site and On-line Store for Ron Korb, internationally renowned flute virtuoso and composer of jazz and world music (including Japanese music, Latin and Celtic music.) Ron Korb will...

RoundTable Studio

RoundTable Studio

RoundTable Studio specializes in translation for the Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese language markets and we are focused on optimizing client value by offering an unbeatable blend of service,...

SDMP Records

SDMP Records

SDMP is an independent record label based in NYC. We don't work with artists based on their marketability. We do work with artists based on their music. Good music is good music anyway you look...

Sheer Badness Entertainment

Sheer Badness Entertainment

Sheer Badness Entertainment is a full service entertainment company committed to the development of hip-hop/urban culture. Feel free to contact us at (908) 245-6467 or visit us on the web...

ShowTyme Entertainment

ShowTyme Entertainment

Independent rap label representing Houston underground scene.

SKS Music

SKS Music

SKS is a full service indie record label in the UK and Canada, specializing in movie soundtracks.

Syntaur Productions

Syntaur Productions

Syntaur Productions was created in 1988 as a third-party developer of sounds for Ensoniq keyboards. The company quickly gained a reputation for expert programming and top-notch customer service, and...

The System Within Film Production, LLC

The System Within Film Production, LLC

The System Within Film Production, LLC is a independent entertainment producer of motion pictures, music, theater, and talent development. It’s genre embraces urban contemporary themes with...

Think-Outside-The-Book Publishing, Inc.

Think-Outside-The-Book Publishing, Inc.

Book Publishing, Record Label and Music Publishing Company 

Tra-Star Entertainment Inc.

Tra-Star Entertainment Inc.

Full Service Record label/production company, specializing in music production, promotion, artist developement, management, marketing. 

Underground Memphis KSW Productions

Underground Memphis KSW Productions

Online music site, record lable and production company. We are located in Memphis Tennessee, where the underground music movement is continuing to broaden due to the, “now overwhelming...

Video Diamonds

Video Diamonds

San Diego Wedding Video, Insurance, Special Event and Legal videography samples and pricing information.

Voice123.com

Voice123.com

Voice123.com The Voice Over Marketplace. Promote your voice over services. Find a job for your voice. Find a voice for your project.

Wingnut Media Group, Inc.

Wingnut Media Group, Inc.

Wingnut Media Group, Inc. will establish itself as a major player in the music industry in the 21st century. Through our corporation's integrated approach, we will produce the best quality of music,...

Young Pals Music

Young Pals Music

Young Pals Music is a respected force among independent record labels, with a catalog of more than 100 original songs and 35 full-length releases since 2008. Memorable melodies, catchy vocal lines...

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