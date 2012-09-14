PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Diff'rence aka Darrin Cox and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 Diff'rence Aka Darrin and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 After having placements in Word is Bond, EarMilk, and other music blogs Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox returns with an upshot that is "Extended Painkillers 2." "The first thing I noticed is the cover,"... - December 08, 2019 - Phonic Blizz Ent.

Jobasto Music is Excited to Announce the Release of Dr. Jobasto’s Uplifting, Heart-Felt, Sing-a-Long Single “Pray” Jobasto Music is proud to announce the release of Dr. Jobasto’s debut single “Pray.” On this socially conscious record, Dr. Jobasto sings about taking a stand against the atrocities in our own country and the rest of the world. Pray challenges each of us to do our part in solving the problems of our world instead of standing on the sidelines doing nothing. Imagine what we could accomplish if we all took a stand and prayed together as one heart and one mind. Get involved. - November 30, 2019 - Jobasto Music

Songwriter Dennis Lambert to Perform at the Delray Beach Arts Garage Legendary songwriter Dennis Lambert, who penned and produced such iconic classics as "Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got)," "We Built This City," "Baby Come Back," and "Rhinestone Cowboy" will perform at the Delray Beach Arts Garage at 94 NE 2nd... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise

King Liyo and Davynci to Release New Single "Create" Southern California-based hip hop duo King Liyo and Davynci are proud to announce the release of their new single "Create." In their words, "'Create' is a catchy song with R&B vibes that is sure to make you groove. With witty lyrics and soft vocals, this track captures the essence... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise

Hodge Council Member ajoshd Releases New Solo, Self-Produced Single from Upcoming Album The Hodge Council is thrilled to announce the release of “Big Risk,” the new single from Hodge Records artist ajoshd, available everywhere on November 1st, 2019. - November 12, 2019 - Hodge Records LLC

Four Simple Notes Releases "Checking Out," a Sultry Jazz Contemporary Pop Song featuring Kathy Sanborn Featuring the wonderful Kathy Sanborn on lead vocals and produced by Matthew Shell, "Checking Out" is a soothing, heartfelt, mainstream Jazz/Pop single from Four Simple Notes that touches upon a relationship's end and provides hope to move on to something greater. - October 23, 2019 - Four Simple Notes Music

Recording Artist and Former Voice Contestant Nolan Neal Releases an Acoustic Cover of Elton John's Classic "Tiny Dancer" Nolan Neal, a Recording artist and former contestant to knock out round on team Adam Levine, has signed with IL Sistema Entertainment and is releasing a cover of Elton John's classic "Tiny Dancer" which Nolan turned all chairs on The Voice with. - October 09, 2019 - IL Sistema Entertainment

Big Noise Artist Serge Clivio to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below with All-New Show Fresh off of the success of his two prior engagements, Big Noise recording artist Serge Clivio returns to Feinstein's / 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club on Wednesday, October 30th at 9:30 pm with an all-new show entitled Still Rolling Stones. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street... - September 10, 2019 - Big Noise

Big Noise Artist Katie Bates to Continue Her Breakout Year with "KB2" Indie pop singer-songwriter and self-taught multi-instrumentalist Katie Bates will follow-up her critically acclaimed "Filter" EP with her upcoming project "KB2" which is due out September 27th. The Cincinnati-based artist not only has co-writing credits on "KB2," but also... - September 04, 2019 - Big Noise

Big Noise Pop Duo TANTRiX Releases Debut Single Toronto, Canada's own TANTRiX is proud to announce the release of their debut single "We Become One." The duo consists of lead singer and guitarist Eddie Silver and drummer-singer Matt Mio and has been getting the attention of industry insiders and professionals for their prolific songwriting... - August 15, 2019 - Big Noise

International Radio Single Release Pipe of Peace store.cdbaby.com/cd/shawnmichaelperry5 Shawn Michael Perry & Only The Brave Now in 2019, Shawn is primed to finish his new EP with Wanted a Good American, Brother in Arms, Dirt Dust n Gasoline and Pipe of Peace. Shawn just completed, in the studio, Pipe of Peace thanks to Grammy winner Frank Deville... - August 13, 2019 - Only The Brave Recordings & Entertainment

The Jeff Carlson Band to Celebrate New Album "Second Chance" at House of Blues in Las Vegas The Jeff Carlson Band is proud to announce their return, bringing a new hard rock / metal sound to fans with the release of their long-awaited EP, "Second Chance." The record is set to be released on Tuesday, August 6 through Potomac Records and The Orchard. The band will be celebrating the... - August 01, 2019 - Big Noise

George Wayne Presents FASHION #itsFASHIONdahlings Aaron Paul, former front-man and Lead Singer of the Top 10, chart-topping British boy-band, "Worlds Apart," an Arista Records/Simon Cowell discovery, has embarked upon his own journey as a solo artist, now simply known as Aaron Paul, and has released his new music video for his latest single,... - July 16, 2019 - Aaron Paul Music and Productions

BentBeat Searching for a Resident Songwriter BentBeat is expanding their Gospel/CCM division and looking for a part-time resident/staff songwriter in Wilsonville, Oregon, specializing in Praise & Worship, Gospel and Christian Contemporary Music (CCM). - July 10, 2019 - BentBeat Productions

Omnis Records Set to Launch Debut Event in Manchester On the 19th of July Omnis Records will present their first event, "The New Wave." - June 11, 2019 - Omnis Records

Momma Lynn LLC to Merge Music-Related Businesses with Film and Television Interests Momma Lynn LLC announces it will merge existing music-related businesses with film, streaming television, and unique internet content creation to form Momma Lynn Entertainment (MLE). - May 21, 2019 - Momma Lynn Entertainment

The Bishop’s Daredevil Stunt Club Joins Big Blast Records and Releases New Single and New LP Big Blast Records, Chicago’s power pop record label, is pleased to announce the release of The Bishop’s Daredevil Stunt Club’s rocking new album titled “End Over End.” - May 09, 2019 - The Bishop's Daredevil Stunt Club

British Children's Musical Group "Kids United" Send Official Warning to French Copycat Children's Band to Stop Promoting Their Musical Group Under the Same Name The British children's musical group, "Kids United," have formally warned the French company, "Warner Music France," and the "Warner Music Group," and given a final ultimatum or face legal action if they do not stop stalking and infringing on their Band Name, "Kids United." The named companies do this by promoting their children's musical group under the same name, and in a copycat manner, and passing them off as the original "Kids United." - April 22, 2019 - Bangin' Records

Versatile Award Winning Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean and Award Winning Lyricist Michael Peloso Release Pop/Contemporary Single Michael Peloso and Natalie Jean are excited to announce the release of their upcoming single, “Lost & Found.” Michael Peloso is a New Jersey-based lyricist/songwriter who writes undeniably touching, honest lyrics with a sense of simplicity that are uniquely all his own. Michael’s... - April 08, 2019 - Four Simple Notes Music

Andrew North Releases New Album, Lost City Andrew North is releasing a new solo album, Lost City, an album about moving forward. - March 20, 2019 - Andrew North

Skittles Productions Says the Future of TV Ads is in Adaptability TV commercials need to evolve in changing times if they wish to have the same impact on their audience, says Skittles Productions. - February 16, 2019 - Skittles Productions

Jazz Icon Freddy Cole Earns Fourth Grammy Award Nomination Legendary jazz singer and national treasure Freddy Cole earned his fourth Grammy Award Nomination from The Recording Academy as part of its 61st Annual Celebration. Cole was nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album for his 2018 recording 'My Mood Is You.' Big Noise has been working with Cole since 2006... - February 14, 2019 - Big Noise

Derlie Records' Teen Recording Artist Jordan Denise Williams Releases Song for Consideration for a 61st GRAMMY® Nomination to Benefit American Cancer Society Derlie Records' 14 year old Best Of The Bay Winner for Best Original Pop Act, Christian/Pop Singer, Songwriter, Musician, Jordan Denise Williams, released her new single "I Close My Eyes" with a stunning live performance at the Krazy Kup in Plant City, FL. The song is on the ballot for consideration for a nomination for the 61st GRAMMY Awards for Best Gospel Performance Song. A portion of the net proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. Derlie Records voted Best Of The Bay Best Record Label - December 08, 2018 - Derlie Records Inc.

Drop The Mike Productions Expanding Its Reach, Reputation with Multiple 2018 Awards Awards reflect a high level of excellence in DJ services for weddings and corporate events. - November 21, 2018 - Drop The Mike Productions

Meet Co-Producers of International Hit Song "Pumpy": Bryt Sydes (via Sounds of Moore Muzik) Bryt Sydes (Tejai Moore & Jay-mo Dejon) are the co-producers of the international hit song, "Pumpy," by Da Beatfreakz. Here is a little info about them and their involvement in the creation of this currently hot record. - November 07, 2018 - Sounds of Moore Muzik

Skittles Productions Involving a New Feature in Corporate Videos for Branding of Businesses or Industries Skittles Productions says that if brands want to impress clients, corporate videos are their best option. - October 29, 2018 - Skittles Productions

Anthony West (A Dubb), Executive Producer of dubb Records, Releases New Hit Single Named "Eyes" for Pop Artist "Ry" New hit single "Eyes" now streaming on all platforms by new pop artist, Ry. - October 13, 2018 - dubb Records

BentBeat’s New “Studio B” Showcases Portland as a Music City Portland-based BentBeat Productions unveils their new “Studio B” hub as a welcoming place for Portland area artists to create audio recordings on par with the major studios and record labels. - October 11, 2018 - BentBeat Productions

Casanova Records® Released Royale - Playground (Single) Royale has a brand new Hip Hop release, "Playground" on Casanova Records® for the Fall/Winter. Maryland, Casanova Records® recording artist, Royale®, released his new single, entitled "Playground." The single is produced by Royale from Casanova Records®. Royale is... - September 26, 2018 - Casanova Records

Brent Jones New #1 CD Hits Stunning 12 Billboard Charts Riding high on the success of his new hit single “Open Your Mouth and Say Something", Brent Jones’ new CD& Songbook hits a stunning 12 Billboard charts including Billboard's prestigious Top 200 Albums chart. Billboard Current Top Albums # 2 Billboard Top Albums – Mkt Share... - September 25, 2018 - JDI Records

Legendary Singer of Vanity 6 and RI Music Hall of Fame Inductee Brenda Bennett to Perform All-New CD in Its Entirety Platinum-selling recording artist and RI Music Hall of Fame Inductee Brenda Bennett will perform her new CD "Once Again"in order and in its entirety on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 7:30 PM at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad Street in Cumberland, RI. Joining Bennett will be her co-producer... - September 23, 2018 - Big Noise

Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Mason Zgoda Announces the Release of New Collection Big Noise and singer-songwriter Mason Zgoda are proud to announce the release of "Where Else Can I Go." The seven-song EP, written entirely by Mason, is named for its upbeat title track "Where Else Can I Go," a song about a neurotic young woman who moves and starts a new life every... - August 30, 2018 - Big Noise

Ana Stasia, Canadian R&B Singer from the Gaspé Makes Headlines Singer-songwriter and actress Ana Stasia is proud to announce the release of her debut album "Best Life - EP," now available for purchase and streaming on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube Music. The collection - an ode to millennials with threads of pop and reggeaton - listeners... - August 30, 2018 - Big Noise

Caden Levi Releases New Emotionally Charged EP Big Noise artist Caden Levi, the fresh young face of alternative rock, gives his fans what they’ve been waiting for - the release of his newest EP. This is a time of change and you can sense it in the words of every one of Caden's songs. As a young songwriter, his thoughts and ideas ebb and flow... - August 27, 2018 - Big Noise

Music Vet Craig Donaldson Releases Fifth Album "Never Say Never" Craig Donaldson is proud to announce the upcoming release of his fifth studio album "Never Say Never" on Morillon Records, available on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, CD Baby and its partners in October 2018. New songs with uplifting and positive messages dominate this record, and some of their... - August 25, 2018 - Big Noise

Irish Band ONOFF Unleashes New Single "Hayley" Rock band ONOFF is pleased to announce a new single off their acclaimed EP 'Reborn.' The band released their fifth album earlier this year - a fitting title, given the circumstances. The band came to the United States around 2013 after much success in Europe. ONOFF's first two albums charted very well... - August 25, 2018 - Big Noise

Hip-Hop Artist Sergee Gonzo Drops His Newest, "Night Shift" Texas Hip-Hop artist Sergee Gonzo has released his new EP '‘Night Shift," a 6-track EP that blends South Texas hip hop with the conscious type flow of the midwest. Hit Songs "Sky" and "Weightless" show a new artistic side of how lyrically and diverse the tracks range on... - August 25, 2018 - Big Noise

New Zealand-based Contemporary Jazz Band GroovExpress Teases New CD "Amsterdaam" with Mystery Girl First Single "Geraldine' Band’s third CD follows their Grammy-acknowledged sophomore release 'Live at GVR' - August 25, 2018 - Big Noise

Singer Dan DiPrete Releases Second Single of 2018 Solo artist / producer Dan DiPrete is proud to announce the release of his second single this year, "The Ghost In You," along with an original video. "The Ghost In You" is a multi-textured, smooth production and a fresh take on the 1980s hit. "I always loved the song by The... - August 25, 2018 - Big Noise

West Coast Recording Artist Jo Cuseo Releases All-New Single Guitarist-singer-songwriter Jo Cuseo, in conjunction with Bob Summers Music and Big Noise, is pleased to announce the new release of "Reach Out And Love Someone" from Cuseo's third CD with Summers, "Arms Of Love." Cuseo is a veteran of the L.A. music scene, having written and worked... - August 25, 2018 - Big Noise

Americana Recording Artist Joe McGowan Gives His Fans "Sweet Talk" Singer-songwriter Joe McGowan brings his native Charleston, South Carolina charm into his newly released single "Sweet Talk." Known for his ballads and strong piano skills, this track was somewhat of an experiment for Joe, his first attempt at writing a mainstream country song with a hook... - August 25, 2018 - Big Noise

Alternative Artist PWJazy Releases Seventh CD "Dancing And Twirling," the seventh collection from West Coast recording artist PWJazy, is now available on all music platforms including Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, and more. His music has been compared to such experimental alternative trendsetters as Robert Fripp, Brian Eno, John Cale,... - August 25, 2018 - Big Noise

Childish Gambino Taps Brent Jones for New Recording Riding high on the success of his new hit single “Open Your Mouth and Say Something!” rap superstar Childish Gambino has tapped gospel star Brent Jones to record vocals on his new album. One of the biggest stars in the world, Childish Gambino is the musical alter ego of multi-talented actor,... - August 14, 2018 - JDI Records

Mike Brandow Releases Praise and Worship Album, "Redeemed" Mike Brandow releases his first full-length Praise and Worship album, "Redeemed," with Portland-Based BentBeat Productions – available now on Amazon.com, Spotify, Apple Music and all major music sites. - July 25, 2018 - BentBeat Productions

Seattle-Based One Gun Shy Announces Album Release and Pacific Northwest Tour Alternative Hard Rock Band, One Gun Shy will tour the Pacific Northwest in support of their third album “Eye of the Storm” (Released July 6, 2018). The Seattle-based band will spend the summer promoting the album by kicking off the first leg of their tour with shows and in-store appearances... - July 16, 2018 - Momma Lynn Entertainment

Rock The Church Northwest Festival to Include Songwriting Contest BentBeat Productions will be co-sponsoring a songwriting contest with Rock The Church at the Northwest Music Festival music festival in Snohomish, WA on July 27-28, 2018. - June 25, 2018 - BentBeat Productions

Kameron Music Announces New Acoustic Pop Song "Every Part of You" - Listen on KameronMusic.com Pop crossover R&B artist Kameron Music is about to premiere a new song Every Part of You and hit the road for his first North American tour. They will kick things off with a record release show for their new single, "Every Part Of You," (out 7/20) and spend a solid three weeks on the road... - June 25, 2018 - Kameron Music

RL Recordings Official Release of Whiskey & Attention by Allie Keck RL Recordings officially releases the song "Whiskey and Attention" by artist Allie Keck. Miss Keck signed to the Detroit based record label early in 2018. Allie draws you in with her strong sultry vocals and mesmerizes you with each lyric, verse and chorus of her new song "Whiskey and... - June 08, 2018 - RL Recordings

Hey Music Unveils Free File Transfer Service for Creative and Media Industries Hey Ants allows users to transfer large files, such as PDFs, photos, videos and music; Users can choose from free forever or paid option; Accessible on desktop (www.heyants.com) and mobile browsers. - June 07, 2018 - Hey Music