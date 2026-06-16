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BentBeat Productions Announces the Release of Krista Westfall’s Debut Worship Album, Hope Stained Glass
Krista Westfall’s 14-song album invites listeners into hope, healing, surrender, and the steady faithfulness of God. - June 16, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
Brissa Sol Announces Release of New Single “Noche De Viernes” Available Worldwide May 28, 2026
Emerging Latin pop artist Brissa Sol announces the release of her new single “Noche De Viernes,” available worldwide on May 28, 2026 across all major streaming platforms. Blending modern Latin pop production with atmospheric melodies and bilingual emotion, “Noche De... - May 28, 2026 - Rotation Music
Stefan Kristinkov’s Notes of the Observer Now Available in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio
Ulterground Records Announce the Availability of Notes of the Observer by Stefan Kristinkov in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio - May 23, 2026 - Ulterground Records
Dmitry Klevansky Announces Dolby Atmos Release of “The Messenger” (Romance with Orchestra)
Ulterground Records is pleased to announce the release of Dolby Atmos spatial audio editions of “The Messenger,” the acclaimed romance for male voice, clarinet, harp and string orchestra performed by Dmitry Klevansky. The new immersive mixes are now available on compatible streaming platforms, offering listeners a deeper and more enveloping experience of the recording’s cinematic orchestral sound. - May 23, 2026 - Ulterground Records
Stefan Kristinkov Releases “Unbroken (Original Short Film Soundtrack)” — A Stark Musical Reflection on Bureaucracy, Isolation, and the Quiet Erosion of Humanity
Ulterground Records announces the release of Unbroken (Original Short Film Soundtrack, a haunting and introspective score by Stefan Kristinkov, accompanying the short film Unbroken. - May 23, 2026 - Ulterground Records
Ulterground Records Releases “Fleeting Swagger,” a New EP by Stefan Kristinkov
Ulterground Records and Stefan Kristinkov return with “Untold Stories: Fleeting Swagger”, the next chapter in the evolving “Untold Stories” series. - May 09, 2026 - Ulterground Records
TDWRC Blends Humor and Heart with Bold Mother’s Day Release “Mama Loved Me, So She Beat My Ass”
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) delivers a Mother’s Day music release that combines humor, nostalgia, and cultural reflection, inviting listeners to laugh, reflect, and celebrate motherhood. - May 05, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
AI Music Label TDWRC Gains Momentum with Viral Hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” and a New Approach to Story-Driven Music
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) is emerging as a unique voice in AI-assisted music, blending storytelling, satire, and era-inspired sound. Its breakout hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” is driving growing engagement across digital platforms. - April 07, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
God Of Redemption: A Night of Worship and Reflection - Sat., April 25 - 7pm
Experience an uplifting evening of praise and worship with Nathaniel Chapman and BentBeat Productions on Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 PM at Mill Creek Foursquare. Admission is free, and attendees will have the chance to partner in launching Nathaniel’s next ministry-driven album with BentBeat matching every gift dollar for dollar. - March 09, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
ReelHouse Records Celebrates 25 Years as a Dancefloor First Independent House Label
ReelHouse Records marks 25 years as an independent house music label rooted in club culture, longevity and dancefloor driven releases. Founded in 2001 by DJ and producer CN Williams, the label has grown from vinyl only beginnings into a globally recognised platform with a loyal following. - January 23, 2026 - ReelHouse Records
C.M. James Releases “A Night We Both Remember,” a Playful Afrobeats Track Built for New Beginnings and Rekindled Moments
C.M. James introduces “A Night We Both Remember,” a warm Afrobeats-inspired single blending flirtation, nostalgia, and late-night energy. Released under C.M. Jaye Music, the track captures the spark of familiar strangers, rekindled connections, and nights that don’t need labels to matter. - December 31, 2025 - C.M. Jaye Music
New Musical Comedy Series Uses Humor and Music to Help Kids Believe in Themselves
Featuring heartfelt storytelling, parody tributes to 33 comedy icons, and an uplifting theme song to remind us we all have gifts and talents to share with the world. - December 09, 2025 - Bryan Pickell
Cupid Guitars Announces Launch of Original Acoustic-Electric Guitar Designed by 15-Year-Old Girl
15-Year-Old Alli Cazaam Nelson Designs Unique Beginner/Professional Guitar - October 28, 2025 - Alli Cazaam
Big Noise Artist Mark Winkler Releases 22nd Album, "Hold On"
Prolific vocalist and lyricist Mark Winkler has released his 22nd album, Hold On, a collection of mostly original tunes with, according to Winkler, "a few tasty standards for good measure." An acclaimed artist on the Los Angeles jazz scene, Winkler's original songs have been sung and... - October 16, 2025 - Big Noise
Stefan Kristinkov Releases New Recording of “Observation (No. 5)” for Clarinet and String Orchestra
Ulterground records and Stefan Kristinkov are pleased to announce the release of the new recording of the “Observation (No. 5)” for Clarinet and String Orchestra, now also in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on compatible services. - August 30, 2025 - Ulterground Records
Ulterground Records Releases "We Were Here," a New Single by Stefan Kristinkov
Ulterground Records and Stefan Kristinkov return with “Untold Stories: We Were Here,” the next chapter in the evolving “Untold Stories” musical series. - May 29, 2025 - Ulterground Records
C.M. James Drops “3 Shots,” a Whiskey-Fueled Country-Soul Anthem Under C.M. Jaye Music
C.M. James, author and founder of C.M. Jaye Music, releases his debut single “3 Shots (The Drink-A-Long Song).” The country-soul anthem honors, with a toast, to life, a good time, and to the summer. - May 29, 2025 - C.M. Jaye Music
C.M. Jaye Music, Country Record Label, is Proud to Announce Its Launch; Honoring the Late Nashville Singer, Larysa Jaye and Her Vision
C.M. Jaye Music LLC, a new music label, is preparing for its official launch in spring 2025. Established in honor of the late singer-songwriter Larysa Jaye, the label was founded by her brother, author C.M. James. Larysa Jaye will be the first posthumous artist on the label, with her debut single, "No Other Face," scheduled for release in March, followed by a full album. C.M. Jaye Music LLC is currently seeking country artists who embody its bold, boundary-pushing vision. - February 20, 2025 - C.M. Jaye Music
Dmitry Klevansky Releases the R-Remixer IDM Remix of His Critically Acclaimed “The Messenger” (Romance with Orchestra)
Ulterground Records is pleased to announce the release of the R-Remixer IDM remix of “The Messenger,” a romance for a male voice and string orchestra, performed by Dmitry Klevansky. - January 17, 2025 - Ulterground Records
Brent Jones Celebrates 25 Years in Music with New CD & Live Video Recording - Dec. 7
Gospel music legend Brent Jones is celebrating 25 years in music with a new Live CD & Video Recording on Sat, December 7 at 4:30 p.m. at his home church, Friendship Baptist Church in Yorba Linda, CA, where it all began. “Wow, 25 years? It is amazing how time flies when you’re... - December 05, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Grey Daze New Music Release
New Music Single From Grey Daze - “Fake Little Lies” Grey Daze Announces 2025 European Tour in Support of New Single - November 26, 2024 - Grey Daze
Music Producers Al Gomes and Connie Watrous to Host Indie Artist Showcase
Award-winning music producer Al Gomes and his partner Connie Watrous of Big Noise will produce and host a live showcase for independent recording artists on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Askew, 150 Chestnut Street in Providence, RI. Artists include Motif Magazine Music Awards Nominee Polly... - October 11, 2024 - Big Noise
Brent Jones Hits #1 on Billboard - "Live Your Best Life!"
Hit single celebrates over 24 weeks atop Billboard and MediaBase charts. - August 29, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Ulterground Records Releases “Notes Of The Observer,” the Second Full Solo Album by Stefan Kristinkov
Ulterground Records is pleased to announce the release of the “Notes Of The Observer,” the next chapter in the enchanting musical world of Stefan Kristinkov. - August 29, 2024 - Ulterground Records
Professor Brent Jones Joins Faculty of College of Southern Nevada
The College of Southern Nevada announced today that Grammy & Stellar Award-winning recording artist & music educator Brent Jones is joining their music faculty starting in Fall 2024 as director of the 100-voice CSN Gospel Choir. "What an incredible honor to join the music faculty of... - July 25, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
PASSERINE Partners with Microsoft to Launch Industry's First AI-Integrated Devices
PASSERINE, an award-winning family-owned Creative Agency and Production Company helmed by Shalonda Cornitcher, Adam Tillman-Young, and Lori Cornitcher, is proud to announce its collaboration with Microsoft to produce an entertaining, forward-looking live-action film. This innovative project marks... - June 25, 2024 - PASSERINE
Communities in Schools of Los Angeles Partners with PASSERINE to Produce First-Ever Brand Film
Communities in Schools of Los Angeles, an affiliate of Communities in Schools (CIS), the largest dropout prevention organization in the United States, has partnered with PASSERINE, an LA-based creative agency and production company, to produce their first-ever brand film. Communities in Schools of... - June 14, 2024 - PASSERINE
Ulterground Records Releases the Remastered Version of Baruch Chauskin’ First Album of Yiddish Songs
Ulterground Records and Baruch Chauskin are happy to announce the re-release of “Der Mench tracht und der G't lacht,” an album of Yiddish party favorites. - June 11, 2024 - Ulterground Records
Ulterground Records Presents the "Happiness Machine," a New Single by Stefan Kristinkov
Ulterground Records and Stefan Kristinkov are pleased to announce the release of the “Happiness Machine,” a next soul-stirring Journey through “Untold Stories.” - May 10, 2024 - Ulterground Records
Ulterground Records Presents Baruch Chauskin’ New Single, “Sei Freilech”
Ulterground Records Presents Baruch Chauskin’ New Single, “Sei Freilech” - April 11, 2024 - Ulterground Records
Dmitry Klevansky Shares His New Recording: The Messenger (Romance with Orchestra) in Two Languages
Ulterground Records is pleased to announce the release of “The Messenger,” a romance for a male voice and string orchestra, performed by Dmitry Klevansky. - March 04, 2024 - Ulterground Records
Brent Jones Historic 4-Album “Quadruple Release”
Grammy & Stellar Award winner Brent Jones kicks off 2024 with the release of 4 Brand-New Albums - "Quadruple Release" - featuring the leadoff single "Live Your Best Life!" Mass Choir Album "Live Your Best Life!" (Feb 12) Praise & Worship Album... - February 12, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Renee Spearman ft. Kim Burrell is #1 on Billboard
"Tap Into It" tops Gospel Airplay and Mediabase Charts - February 01, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Brent Jones Graces Cover of Gospel USA Magazine
New CD "Live Your Best Life!" hits streets on Feb. 2. - January 22, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Big Biggie Launches "Rhythms of Unity" Crowdfunding Campaign to Empower His Unique House Music
Vibrant house music producer Big Biggie embarks on a crowdfunding journey to bring his immersive sound to a global audience. Join him on his mission to create music that transcends boundaries and inspires positive change. - October 19, 2023 - Big Biggie
Chicago-Based Recording Artist the Parker Story to Release Single "So Damn"
Alternative pop act the parker story is proud to announce the release of their new single "So Damn" on September 22. "So Damn" will be available on all music platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and all major streaming sites. An additional single, "Never Letting... - September 22, 2023 - Big Noise
Niagara Falls-Based Recording Artist Hywater Releases Single "Up In the Air"
Rising rock act Hywater are proud to announce the release of their new single "Up In the Air." The band was formerly known as Tedesco Knows Best, and this is the band’s first release under their new name. "Up In the Air" is now available on all music platforms including... - September 18, 2023 - Big Noise
Puerto Rican Rapper Dynamita Da Remedy Pushes Musical Boundaries with Sensual New Release "Bailar Contigo"
Renowned Puerto Rican rapper Dynamita Da Remedy is breaking new ground with the release of his latest single "Bailar Contigo." The artist, known for his hard-hitting rap verses and captivating storytelling, takes a daring step into the world of pop music with this sizzling track that explores the allure of dancing. - August 15, 2023 - Dynamita Da Remedy
Latin Rapper Dynamita Da Remedy Unveils Empowering Anthem "Reborn" and Music Video
The dynamic Latin rapper Dynamita Da Remedy is set to drop his highly anticipated single, "Reborn," on July 28, 2023. This powerful track serves as an anthem of personal growth and a triumphant declaration of the artist's dedication to becoming the best version of himself. Alongside the release, Dynamita Da Remedy will also premiere a music video that symbolizes his metamorphosis from the past to future. - July 26, 2023 - Dynamita Da Remedy
Baruch Chauskin Unveils His New Single "Di Sapozhkelekh"
Ulterground Records is excited to announce the release of “Di Sapozhkelekh,” a new single by Baruch Chauskin. - July 19, 2023 - Ulterground Records
Stefan Kristinkov Unveils His New Single "Incipit"
Stefan Kristinkov's new two-track single, “Incipit,” released. - July 19, 2023 - Ulterground Records
Brent Jones Hits #1 on Billboard - "Nothing Else Matters"
Hit single celebrates over 40 weeks atop music charts. - June 01, 2023 - JDI Entertainment
Brent Jones is #1 Gospel Song in the Country - "Nothing Else Matters"
Brent Jones hit single is #1 this week on Billboard's Mediabase Gospel Chart - May 23, 2023 - JDI Entertainment
Big Biggie's House Anthem "14th Trial"
The latest release by house music producer Big Biggie, titled "14th Trial," is garnering significant attention. The track, composed by the exceptionally talented Nathaniel Basimane Moikabi, showcases an electrifying and innovative sound that has captivated music enthusiasts around the... - May 12, 2023 - Big Biggie
Introducing the APU Loudness Compressor Plug-in: a Revolutionary Approach to Audio Compression
APU Software's innovative compressor plug-in leverages modern loudness measurement techniques for unprecedented transparency and control. - May 09, 2023 - APU Software, LLC
Alex Jean is Bringing His Message to the Microphone – Brand New "Kingdom Faith" EP Available Now
Powerfully prolific, thanks to the gifts given to him by The Most High, Alex Jean is a groundbreaking new artist that has been dominating the charts throughout the faith-based community online over the past two years. From his original single released at the end of 2021, to his debut album,... - April 06, 2023 - Alex Jean
Stanford University Welcomes Brent Jones - Artist in Residence - Dept. of Music
Music Workshop and Concert at Stanford University featuring Brent Jones Free to the public. - February 07, 2023 - JDI Entertainment
New Album Release: "Skyline" by D.S. Wilson
“Skyline” Marks a Fresh New Contemporary Jazz Album by D.S. Wilson; Produced by Chart Topping, Smooth Jazz Hitmaker Adam Hawley. - January 05, 2023 - D.S. Wilson
"Realms of Passion" by GrayBeat
For your consideration, "Realms of Passion" is a forthcoming track from GrayBeat releasing on September 9. GrayBeat is the solo project of Minneapolis-based producer Robin Sedivy, whose inventive sound has been described as a mashup of James Blake and Aphex Twin. (Private) Soundcloud -... - August 29, 2022 - GrayBeat Music
Copyrightregistration.io Launches Automated Copyright Registration Service to Protect American Artists
As part of their commitment to protect American artists, CopyrightRegistration.io today announced the launch of www.copyrightregistration.io, an easy to use, low cost, automated Copyright Registration service. This game changing Copyright Registration service, allows any creative artist to register copyright by uploading a digital file of their work and following a few simple instructions. - August 18, 2022 - Copyrightregistration.io