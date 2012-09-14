|
|
|
|Bruen Media Group, LLC Loveland, CO
Bruen Media Group, LLC. (www.bruen.com), established in 1983 as Bruen Productions, is a full-service audio and video production and consulting...
|
|INJT Inc. Binghamton, NY
INJT Inc is a record label specializing in the production, distribution, marketing and promotion of retail music. From the conception...
|
|Jus Press Play Ent. NEW YORK, NY
Jus Press Play Ent. is a full service entertainment label that is based in the Bronx, NY. We have a digital recording studio. Our company...
|
|Many Moods Production Company Brooklyn, NY
Music Productions, Recordings, Publishing, development and more is offered to the emerging artists of today from leaders in the industry. ...
|
|Morpheus Music Palm Springs, CA
The goal of Morpheus Music is to remain an independent record label focused on composing, recording and distributing romantic, smooth jazz.
|
|Precision Talent Los Angeles, CA
It is hard to describe what Precision Talent is, because it has never been done before in quite this way. So many casting directors and...
|
|Quintessential Media Group Omaha, NE
QMG (Quintessential Media Group) is the world's premiere urban music industry powerhouse for independent artists and record labels for music...
|
|Ravenscroft Pianos Scottsdale, AZ
Ravenscroft Pianos is a US based company dedicated to building the very finest custom pianos available.
|
|RoundTable Studio Seychelles
RoundTable Studio specializes in translation for the Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese language markets and we are focused on optimizing...
|
|Syntaur Productions New Braunfels, TX
Syntaur Productions was created in 1988 as a third-party developer of sounds for Ensoniq keyboards. The company quickly gained a reputation...
|
|Video Diamonds San Diego, CA
San Diego Wedding Video, Insurance, Special Event and Legal videography samples and pricing information.
