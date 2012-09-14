PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Writer and Musician Jennifer Juan to Release Heartbreak Anthem for the Holiday Season Sleigh bells are in the air as Christmas comes early on Friday the 1st of November. Writer and musician Jennifer Juan releases a heartbreak anthem for the holiday season, Christmas Citalopram on the 1st of November, through Underground Wonderland Records. Telling the raw but relatable story of relationship... - October 29, 2019 - Underground Wonderland Records

Four Simple Notes Releases "Checking Out," a Sultry Jazz Contemporary Pop Song featuring Kathy Sanborn Featuring the wonderful Kathy Sanborn on lead vocals and produced by Matthew Shell, "Checking Out" is a soothing, heartfelt, mainstream Jazz/Pop single from Four Simple Notes that touches upon a relationship's end and provides hope to move on to something greater. - October 23, 2019 - Four Simple Notes Music

Jennifer Juan Announces New Single "Calais and Dover" Out September 6th on Underground Wonderland Records Friday the 6th of September will see the release of a brand new single by writer and musician Jennifer Juan, through Underground Wonderland Records, the tender, brooding ballad, Calais and Dover. Pairing gentle ukelele melodies with hypnotic, heavenly synths, Calais and Dover explores the destruction... - August 27, 2019 - Underground Wonderland Records

New Single by Alex Zelenka Featuring Sappha The single was released by the record label, Invisibles online August 13, 2019 on Spotify. - August 13, 2019 - Invisibles

International Radio Single Release Pipe of Peace store.cdbaby.com/cd/shawnmichaelperry5 Shawn Michael Perry & Only The Brave Now in 2019, Shawn is primed to finish his new EP with Wanted a Good American, Brother in Arms, Dirt Dust n Gasoline and Pipe of Peace. Shawn just completed, in the studio, Pipe of Peace thanks to Grammy winner Frank Deville... - August 13, 2019 - Only The Brave Recordings & Entertainment

Jennifer Juan Announces New EP "Sleepwalking" Out August 30th on Underground Wonderland Records Musician and writer Jennifer Juan announces the release of her brand new EP, "Sleepwalking" on August 30th (Underground Wonderland Records). - August 09, 2019 - Underground Wonderland Records

George Wayne Presents FASHION #itsFASHIONdahlings Aaron Paul, former front-man and Lead Singer of the Top 10, chart-topping British boy-band, "Worlds Apart," an Arista Records/Simon Cowell discovery, has embarked upon his own journey as a solo artist, now simply known as Aaron Paul, and has released his new music video for his latest single,... - July 16, 2019 - Aaron Paul Music and Productions

BentBeat Searching for a Resident Songwriter BentBeat is expanding their Gospel/CCM division and looking for a part-time resident/staff songwriter in Wilsonville, Oregon, specializing in Praise & Worship, Gospel and Christian Contemporary Music (CCM). - July 10, 2019 - BentBeat Productions

Studio 411 Offers a New Solution to the Modern Musician A new service based in El Paso now allows musicians, producers, songwriters, voice-over artists, and podcasters to streamline their workflow. Studio 411 is a contemporary recording / podcast studio in Downtown El Paso offering online mixing and mastering services to the world. As recording software... - April 09, 2019 - Studio 411

Versatile Award Winning Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean and Award Winning Lyricist Michael Peloso Release Pop/Contemporary Single Michael Peloso and Natalie Jean are excited to announce the release of their upcoming single, “Lost & Found.” Michael Peloso is a New Jersey-based lyricist/songwriter who writes undeniably touching, honest lyrics with a sense of simplicity that are uniquely all his own. Michael’s... - April 08, 2019 - Four Simple Notes Music

Andrew North Releases New Album, Lost City Andrew North is releasing a new solo album, Lost City, an album about moving forward. - March 20, 2019 - Andrew North

Derlie Records' Teen Recording Artist Jordan Denise Williams Releases Song for Consideration for a 61st GRAMMY® Nomination to Benefit American Cancer Society Derlie Records' 14 year old Best Of The Bay Winner for Best Original Pop Act, Christian/Pop Singer, Songwriter, Musician, Jordan Denise Williams, released her new single "I Close My Eyes" with a stunning live performance at the Krazy Kup in Plant City, FL. The song is on the ballot for consideration for a nomination for the 61st GRAMMY Awards for Best Gospel Performance Song. A portion of the net proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. Derlie Records voted Best Of The Bay Best Record Label - December 08, 2018 - Derlie Records Inc.

BentBeat’s New “Studio B” Showcases Portland as a Music City Portland-based BentBeat Productions unveils their new “Studio B” hub as a welcoming place for Portland area artists to create audio recordings on par with the major studios and record labels. - October 11, 2018 - BentBeat Productions

Brent Jones New #1 CD Hits Stunning 12 Billboard Charts Riding high on the success of his new hit single “Open Your Mouth and Say Something", Brent Jones’ new CD& Songbook hits a stunning 12 Billboard charts including Billboard's prestigious Top 200 Albums chart. Billboard Current Top Albums # 2 Billboard Top Albums – Mkt Share... - September 25, 2018 - JDI Records

Childish Gambino Taps Brent Jones for New Recording Riding high on the success of his new hit single “Open Your Mouth and Say Something!” rap superstar Childish Gambino has tapped gospel star Brent Jones to record vocals on his new album. One of the biggest stars in the world, Childish Gambino is the musical alter ego of multi-talented actor,... - August 14, 2018 - JDI Records

Mike Brandow Releases Praise and Worship Album, "Redeemed" Mike Brandow releases his first full-length Praise and Worship album, "Redeemed," with Portland-Based BentBeat Productions – available now on Amazon.com, Spotify, Apple Music and all major music sites. - July 25, 2018 - BentBeat Productions

Rock The Church Northwest Festival to Include Songwriting Contest BentBeat Productions will be co-sponsoring a songwriting contest with Rock The Church at the Northwest Music Festival music festival in Snohomish, WA on July 27-28, 2018. - June 25, 2018 - BentBeat Productions

RL Recordings Official Release of Whiskey & Attention by Allie Keck RL Recordings officially releases the song "Whiskey and Attention" by artist Allie Keck. Miss Keck signed to the Detroit based record label early in 2018. Allie draws you in with her strong sultry vocals and mesmerizes you with each lyric, verse and chorus of her new song "Whiskey and... - June 08, 2018 - RL Recordings

Hey Music Unveils Free File Transfer Service for Creative and Media Industries Hey Ants allows users to transfer large files, such as PDFs, photos, videos and music; Users can choose from free forever or paid option; Accessible on desktop (www.heyants.com) and mobile browsers. - June 07, 2018 - Hey Music

"Nordic Noir" - New Album Release from Magnus Svanfeldt, MSM Records, Stockholm Magnus Svanfeldt is releasing “Nordic Noir,” a dark album, filled with losses, love, friendship, faith and joy. We experience grief and illness or we are forced to flee for our lives. Nevertheless, we always look forward. We are on our way. We are not turning around. It is in our nature. His... - April 01, 2018 - MSM Records

New Beverly Crawford CD in Walmart Stores Everywhere Debuting on Billboard this week, Beverly Crawford's brand new CD "The Essential Beverly Crawford - Vol. 2" takes us straight to church like only Beverly can with her blazing new remake of her all-time classic - "Jesus Precious King 2.0 (Praise Break Version)." In Walmart stores everywhere - "The Essential Beverly Crawford - Vol. 2." - February 20, 2018 - JDI Records

Arsteven Blazes Up Music Industry with New Album & Tees Teddy Boy Arsteven, an artist under Click Sounds Entertainment, releases a new EDM/dancehall album and launches a promotion giveaway on CBC TV & Unza Radio. - December 20, 2017 - Click Sounds Entertainment (CSE)

Dustin Rose Releases His Newest Album, "Catch The Wind" Dustin Rose releases his first Christian album, "Catch The Wind," with Portland-Based BentBeat Productions - available on Amazon.com, iTunes, Spotify, and all major music sites. - December 05, 2017 - BentBeat Productions

Open Sky for Autism Takes Off on November 11 Air Hollywood Partners with the TSA, REACH Services, Crew Presidential, and Commercial Aviation Personnel to offer a free program to assist families living with autism rediscover the confidence, comfort, and enjoyment of air travel. - October 11, 2017 - Air Hollywood

Up-and-Coming Artist Alë Jay Recognized with Gold CLIO Music Award at the ‘17 Clio Awards Rising musician takes two CLIOs at Wednesday's ceremony with his original song for a social good campaign. - October 03, 2017 - Alë Jay

FearlessFlight® Takes Off in Los Angeles on October 28 with Cleared for Takeoff 101 Class Air Hollywood Partners with Aviation Veteran & Commercial Pilot to Help Fearful Flyers Gain the Confidence Needed to Reach the Friendly Skies. - October 02, 2017 - Air Hollywood

The Ultimate Reading Experience from Shamrock Publishing Shamrock Publishing is a new eBook publisher that has a new innovative way of telling stories through eBooks and their first book has not gotten one bad review yet. - September 28, 2017 - Mashack Productions

Launch of Scene Sounds Music Video Prize Draw NYC September 6, 2017 - Official Launch of Scene Sounds Music Video Prize Draw, NYC. The launch party event will be held at Bryant Park Lounge, Manhattan on September 14, 2017 with special guests Redman, DeeMo and Darja. - August 30, 2017 - Scene Sounds

Culturefest Prepares to Rock the Mountain for 14th Year The 14th annual Culturefest World Music and Arts Festival will take over the Appalachian South Folklife Center in Pipestem, WV September 7-10 with a weekend long immersion in the creative arts. - July 25, 2017 - RiffRaff Arts Collective

Create Your State Tour Now Accepting Applications The Create Your State program features live music, visuals, and a compelling exchange about the arts-centric revitalization of Princeton, providing inspiration and insight for the replication of this work. - July 24, 2017 - RiffRaff Arts Collective

John Groves at the Polar Talks in Stockholm with Sting and the King Every year the Polar Prize celebrates music and its creators. It is regarded as one of the music worlds most important awards. This years laureates were Wayne Shorter and Sting. John Groves was invited to speak at the Polar Talks. - July 09, 2017 - Groves Sound Branding GmbH

Documentary Film by Entrepreneur Turned National Recording Artist Bobby Shelton Released Nashville, Tennessee multimedia production company Anam Multimedia has released the documentary film "Bobby Shelton - A Life on Track." The film showcases the life of highly successful entrepreneur and craftsman turned National recording artiist Bobby Shelton. Alabama born Shelton, has joined... - April 14, 2017 - Anam Multimedia

Stephanie "Miss LaVega" Lavigat Partners with MVB Entertainment to Form Lavigat Enterprises Miss LaVega was once the face of MVB Entertainment's music division (MVBEMG), and now she is partnering with the company that gave birth to her music career, to help her get her new company, Lavigat Enterprises, up and running in 2017. - November 21, 2016 - MVB Entertainment LLC

$O$A IFGB 17-Year-Old Prodigy Makes a Multi-Million-Dollar Splash in Music Industry Jake P. Noch, AKA $O$A IFGB (pronounced Sosa), is the epitome of a successful young entrepreneur. At only age 17 he has successfully put together one of the fastest-growing music labels in the country, Sosa Entertainment LLC, with more than 25 artists signed and generating more than $5 million over the... - November 08, 2016 - Sosa Entertainment LLC.

MVB Entertainment Rebrands Itself as an "All Digital" Entertainment Company The popular New York city talent management and artist development company will become an all digital firm in 2017. In an effort to cut cost and keep its brand relevant, MVB Entertainment, LLC. is preparing to innovate what its been doing since 2005. - November 03, 2016 - MVB Entertainment LLC

Sound Oracle Speaks at Ableton Loop Summit for Music Makers On Sun, Nov 6, at 17:30 - 18:45 at Hall 2, Sound Oracle will speak at Ableton Loop Summit for Music Makers. - October 16, 2016 - Sound Oracle

MVB Entertainment Takes Its Indie Label MVB Records Overseas MVB Records, the "digital recorded-music label" division of MVB Entertainment LLC, is now officially operating in Europe. - August 19, 2016 - MVB Entertainment LLC

Fresh Off Major Collaborations, Halo and NativeLab Deliver One Hell of an Album Award Winning Producer Release Their Fifth and Sixth Albums This Year - July 29, 2016 - Halo Askew Entertainment

Abbey Road Institute Students Get Access to Gibson Brands Gibson Brands is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Abbey Road Institute, the education branch of the world-renowned recording studio. In a mutually supportive relationship, Gibson and Epiphone Guitars, NEAT Microphones and KRK studio equipment have all been supplied to support education at the Abbey Road Institutes across Europe. - July 27, 2016 - Abbey Road Institute

New Album by Tito Gonzalez Y Su Son De Cuba La Vida Te Da Sorpresas available for purchase now. - June 17, 2016 - El Cerrito Records

Sosa Entertainment LLC. Sosa Entertainment LLC. is a rap label based out of Miami. - June 16, 2016 - Sosa Entertainment LLC.

Chris Voigt Releases Studio Album, "All I Need" Chris Voigt releases first praise and worship album available on Amazon.com, iTunes, Spotify, and all major music sites. - June 11, 2016 - BentBeat Productions

MVB Entertainment LLC Relaunches Its Independent Record Label MVB Records The popular independent record label that reinvented artist development, and who also offered health insurance to its artists, is back on the scene. Its parent company MVB Entertainment LLC. has injected enough capital into its 'original' music division (MVB Records) to get it back in operation. - June 03, 2016 - MVB Entertainment LLC

OC Hit Factory's All Stars Embark on a European Tour OC Hit Factory (OCHF) chooses ten artists with tremendous potential to embark on a European tour. The OCHF All Stars' tour promoting "Not Promised Tomorrow" will kick off a cultural exchange program. - May 24, 2016 - OC Hit Factory

New Album Coming Soon: "La Vida Te Da Sorpresas" by Cuban Singer and Tres Player, Tito Gonzalez Y Su Son De Cuba On June 17, 2016, El Cerrito Records will release “La Vida Te Da Sorpresas,” an album by Cuban Singer and Tres player, Tito Gonzalez y su son de Cuba, resident of El Cerrito, California. A release party will follow on June 26 at 7 pm, at Freight & Salvage, in Berkeley, CA. - April 22, 2016 - El Cerrito Records

Online Music Production Company SongCat Presents at the Prestigious Canadian Music Week Offering music production, mixing & mastering, session singers & musicians and consulting, the innovative enterprise will participate May 5 in the "CMW Startup Launch Pad." - April 22, 2016 - SongCat LLC

Superb Being: Making a Splash in the Hip-Hop/Pop Community Indie artist Superb Being releases a single called "No One Compares ft. Justin Bieber" in attempts to create a Buzz for his upcoming debut entitled "A Grand Entrance (The Debut)." Although there is no set date for the album release, he has released the cover art. No One Compares is a vivid tale of boy meets girl and becomes infatuated. Superb Being is a hopeless romantic, who mentions things like wining and dinning his mate. - April 15, 2016 - Actualll E. (The Winning Circle) LLC