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Within Sound Recording Studios
BentBeat Productions Announces the Release of Krista Westfall’s Debut Worship Album, Hope Stained Glass
Krista Westfall’s 14-song album invites listeners into hope, healing, surrender, and the steady faithfulness of God. - June 16, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
20DollarBeats Celebrates Nearly Two Decades of Providing Affordable Instrumentals to Independent Artists Worldwide
Founded in 2006, 20DollarBeats is an online music platform specializing in affordable instrumentals, digital downloads, and instant music delivery for singers, songwriters, rappers, and content creators worldwide. The company has served more than 100,000 artists and continues supporting independent musicians through accessible, professional-quality production resources. - May 18, 2026 - 20dollarBeats LLC
Murdaugh Murders Podcast Creators Expand Audio Network with New Travel Podcast "Wherever It Leads..." Featuring CEO / Podcast Journalist Mandy Matney
LUNASHARK® has spun off Wherever It Leads… from its Premium membership platform into a standalone public podcast feed on March 18th with three episodes (Savannah, Scotland, Jamaica) and new episodes every two weeks. - April 20, 2026 - LUNASHARK®
God Of Redemption: A Night of Worship and Reflection - Sat., April 25 - 7pm
Experience an uplifting evening of praise and worship with Nathaniel Chapman and BentBeat Productions on Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 PM at Mill Creek Foursquare. Admission is free, and attendees will have the chance to partner in launching Nathaniel’s next ministry-driven album with BentBeat matching every gift dollar for dollar. - March 09, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
Cupid Guitars Announces Launch of Original Acoustic-Electric Guitar Designed by 15-Year-Old Girl
15-Year-Old Alli Cazaam Nelson Designs Unique Beginner/Professional Guitar - October 28, 2025 - Alli Cazaam
ENCORE!, ENCORE! BROADWAY, TV STAR CAROLE DEMAS Celebrating 85 Years of Life in a Special Encore Performance. Produced by A.D.R. STUDIOS, Inc.
FIREFLY, features songs and memories from her storied career. With Special Guests, Paula Janis (TV’s Magic Garden) and Ilene Kristen (Broadway’s Grease). - August 12, 2025 - ADR Studios, Inc.
Broadway, TV Star, Carole Demas, Celebrating 85 Years of Life in "Firefly," Wednesday, July 23, 7:00pm, at 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club. Produced by A.D.R. Studios
"Firefly," features songs and memories from her storied career. With special guests, Paula Janis (TV’s Magic Garden), Ilene Kristen (Broadway’s Grease), and Ryan Williams (Broadway Tour Grease). A One Night Only Event at 54 Below on July 23, 2025 at 7:00pm. - June 17, 2025 - ADR Studios, Inc.
World-Renowned Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist Rev. Charles B. Lenzy, PhD, CCHT, & Naomi Morgan, LMHC Announces Release of Transformative Hypnotic Audio Recordings
Rev. Charles B. Lenzy, PhD, CCHT, a distinguished Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist and Certified Hypnotherapy Instructor, Rapid Resolution Practioner and Boston Neurodynamics trained Neurotherapist, humbly announces the release of a comprehensive catalog of hypnotic audio recordings originally designed to support veterans in overcoming the challenges associated with PTSD and related emotional struggles, including fear, anger, panic, grief, & anxiety. - February 27, 2025 - Lenzy Morgan Clinical Hypnotherapy Institute
Brent Jones Celebrates 25 Years in Music with New CD & Live Video Recording - Dec. 7
Gospel music legend Brent Jones is celebrating 25 years in music with a new Live CD & Video Recording on Sat, December 7 at 4:30 p.m. at his home church, Friendship Baptist Church in Yorba Linda, CA, where it all began. “Wow, 25 years? It is amazing how time flies when you’re... - December 05, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Brent Jones Hits #1 on Billboard - "Live Your Best Life!"
Hit single celebrates over 24 weeks atop Billboard and MediaBase charts. - August 29, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Professor Brent Jones Joins Faculty of College of Southern Nevada
The College of Southern Nevada announced today that Grammy & Stellar Award-winning recording artist & music educator Brent Jones is joining their music faculty starting in Fall 2024 as director of the 100-voice CSN Gospel Choir. "What an incredible honor to join the music faculty of... - July 25, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Brent Jones Historic 4-Album “Quadruple Release”
Grammy & Stellar Award winner Brent Jones kicks off 2024 with the release of 4 Brand-New Albums - "Quadruple Release" - featuring the leadoff single "Live Your Best Life!" Mass Choir Album "Live Your Best Life!" (Feb 12) Praise & Worship Album... - February 12, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Renee Spearman ft. Kim Burrell is #1 on Billboard
"Tap Into It" tops Gospel Airplay and Mediabase Charts - February 01, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Brent Jones Graces Cover of Gospel USA Magazine
New CD "Live Your Best Life!" hits streets on Feb. 2. - January 22, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Winners of the First Annual Music for Humanity Songwriting Contest
Muisc for Humanity awarded $1,500 in their First Annual Songwriting Contest. $1,000 to the winner: Lucas Maehara Rotman and $500 to the runner-up Anna White. They also gave five honoable mentions to: Robert Bidney, Brianne Chasanoff, Phil Henry, Tom Heany and Nick Tibbs & Buddy Mondlock. - December 20, 2023 - Music for Humanity
Puerto Rican Rapper Dynamita Da Remedy Pushes Musical Boundaries with Sensual New Release "Bailar Contigo"
Renowned Puerto Rican rapper Dynamita Da Remedy is breaking new ground with the release of his latest single "Bailar Contigo." The artist, known for his hard-hitting rap verses and captivating storytelling, takes a daring step into the world of pop music with this sizzling track that explores the allure of dancing. - August 15, 2023 - Dynamita Da Remedy
Latin Rapper Dynamita Da Remedy Unveils Empowering Anthem "Reborn" and Music Video
The dynamic Latin rapper Dynamita Da Remedy is set to drop his highly anticipated single, "Reborn," on July 28, 2023. This powerful track serves as an anthem of personal growth and a triumphant declaration of the artist's dedication to becoming the best version of himself. Alongside the release, Dynamita Da Remedy will also premiere a music video that symbolizes his metamorphosis from the past to future. - July 26, 2023 - Dynamita Da Remedy
Music for Humanity will Announce $16,000 in Music Scholarships Bringing Their Grand Total to $167,000
To date Music for Humanity has given 61 scholarships totaling $151,000. On July 15 at Noble Coffee Roasters in Campbell Hall NY they will announce another 5 scholarships for $16,000 as follows: $7,500 Grand Scholarship, $4,000 Runner-Up, $2,500 MFH David Crystal Scholarship, Two Honorable Mentions of $1,000 each. - June 29, 2023 - Music for Humanity
Brent Jones Hits #1 on Billboard - "Nothing Else Matters"
Hit single celebrates over 40 weeks atop music charts. - June 01, 2023 - JDI Entertainment
Brent Jones is #1 Gospel Song in the Country - "Nothing Else Matters"
Brent Jones hit single is #1 this week on Billboard's Mediabase Gospel Chart - May 23, 2023 - JDI Entertainment
Introducing the APU Loudness Compressor Plug-in: a Revolutionary Approach to Audio Compression
APU Software's innovative compressor plug-in leverages modern loudness measurement techniques for unprecedented transparency and control. - May 09, 2023 - APU Software, LLC
$16,000 in Music Scholarships
Music for Humanity will give another $16,000 in music scholarships to add to the $151,000 they have already given. The 5 scholarships are $7,500 Grand Scholarship, $4,000 Runner-Up, $2,500 MFH David Crystal Scholarship and two Honorable Mentions of $1,000 each. - March 16, 2023 - Music for Humanity
Multi-Grammy Nominated Producer Invited to Return to Berklee Abu Dhabi
Roger Ryan returns to teach at the preeminent institute of contemporary music and the performing arts. - February 15, 2023 - AfterTouch Music, Inc.
Stanford University Welcomes Brent Jones - Artist in Residence - Dept. of Music
Music Workshop and Concert at Stanford University featuring Brent Jones Free to the public. - February 07, 2023 - JDI Entertainment
New Album Release: "Skyline" by D.S. Wilson
“Skyline” Marks a Fresh New Contemporary Jazz Album by D.S. Wilson; Produced by Chart Topping, Smooth Jazz Hitmaker Adam Hawley. - January 05, 2023 - D.S. Wilson
Couple Opens The AI Hub, First Black-Owned Creative Coworking Space in Kansas City
IRIS Creative Projects Agency Owners launch their daughter company, The AI Hub, in the KCMO City Market that houses 5 creative studios and a creative coworking lounge. - September 10, 2022 - The AI Hub
"Leave It to the Gods" Marks a Fresh New Jazz Track by D.S Wilson, Co-Produced with Multi-Hit Artist/Producer Adam Hawley
Hear the new smooth jazz single, "Leave It to the Gods" by D.S. Wilson in collaboration with co-producer Adam Hawley. - July 15, 2022 - D.S. Wilson
Remote Recording Solutions Inc. is Going to CES in 2023
Remote Recording Solutions Inc. will showcase its innovative audio production technology on the world's stage for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. - April 04, 2022 - Remote Recording Solutions Inc
Broadway Stars Unite in Sing For Ukraine
Sing For Ukraine All Star benefit concert Live from Skylight Run - Friday, April 29, 7:30 PM EDT. On demand anytime following Original Broadway and TV Stars Unite to raise funds for Ukraine. - March 30, 2022 - ADR Studios, Inc.
Cassie Jo Calls Back to Classic Country with “Broken at the Crossroads”
Portland-based artist, Cassie Jo, releases her retro-country debut album with BentBeat Productions. - December 17, 2021 - BentBeat Productions
Powher Sound Launches Indiegogo Campaign
Celebrating women in music with a game changing album. - October 28, 2021 - Powher Sound
Nathaniel Chapman Pens an Open Letter to the Church on His Album, "Dear Sons and Daughters"
Seattle-based Nathaniel Chapman announces his first album, “Dear Sons And Daughters,” with BentBeat Productions in Portland. - October 09, 2021 - BentBeat Productions
Beatsbyshackles Unveils New Track - "Hold On"
New Music from BeatsbyShackles - "Hold On" - October 06, 2021 - BeatsbyShackles
Jake Willis Releases "Never Thought You'd Leave"
Jake Willis will headline a music concert at Palmetto Brewery in Charleston, SC on Saturday, October 16, 5:30-8:30pm to release his new single, "Never Thought You'd Leave." - September 07, 2021 - Magus Productions
Dustin Rose Releases a Personal, New Album with the Encouragement to “Overcome” Life’s Hurdles Along the Way
Oregon native, Dustin Rose, releases his newest album, “Overcome,” with BentBeat Productions in Portland. - August 20, 2021 - BentBeat Productions
Seizing the Moment: Nod Head Records’ Dres Smuzic Helping Forge Path for LGBTQ Artists
Young, Talented and Prepared, 23 year Old Dres Smuzic Looking to Rip Through Barriers in the Music Industry - July 01, 2021 - Nod Head Records
Nod Head Records & West Coast Legend DJ Jam Collaboration
DJ Jam known for being the DJ for Hip-Hop greats Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre has partnered with Nod Head Records to produce a Phoenix, AZ area artists collaboration. Jam is now a Phoenix resident and is eager to get involved with the community. - June 24, 2021 - Nod Head Records
New Record Album Release by 1970's Soul/R&B Legend, Freda Payne; Out Friday April 16, 2021
Singer, legend, Freda Payne pairs up with four of the other world's greatest singers of Jazz for a duets album. It is a classic jazz big band album. Featured on album with Freda are: Johnny Mathis, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kurt Elling, Kenny Lattimore. - April 16, 2021 - Alain Franke Records
Dustin Rose Returns to Live Music at Aurora Colony Vineyards
After a year of COVID-19 shutdowns and quarantines, recording artists like BentBeat's Dustin Rose are beginning to return to live venues across the Northwest. - March 30, 2021 - BentBeat Productions
Cross Rose Circle and the Trill Drill the Movement, Music and Lifestyle
Cross Rose Circle and Luni Mofo's Contribution to the Trill Drill the Movement, Music, Lifestyle and Dallas, Texas' Contribution to the Evolution of Hip Hop Music and Drill Music. - February 13, 2021 - Cross Rose Circle, LLC
The He & I Band Shares Their Recovery Story
He & I Band’s debut with BentBeat Productions focuses on a list of real-life subjects revolving around substance recovery, love and loss, and their faith with their 16-song album, This is Life. - December 08, 2020 - BentBeat Productions
In-Ex Records Receives Two Prestigious Accolades in 2020 - Most Client Focused Music Label and Music Label of the Year
Most Client Focused Music Label and Music Label of the Year - December 04, 2020 - In-Ex Records Publishing
Jared Moussalli & Money Records Help Artists Get Paid
Talent pays; just ask Money Records founder Jared Moussalli. His goal is to help independent artists gain royalties. Jared wants to provide a platform for them to release their next wave music. He aspires to improve the lives of musicians through effective marketing. - November 03, 2020 - Money Records LLC
Celebrated Rock ‘n’ Roll Icon Nancy Wilson Releases Her Version of Bruce Springsteen’s "The Rising"
Debut Single From First Ever Solo Album - October 23, 2020 - Carry On Music
Online Dating Anthem, Swipe Forever is Released by Jennifer Juan, Along with New Music Video That Takes a Feminist Look at Harassment on Dating Apps
Online dating is difficult at the best of times, but in a pandemic, it can be hell, as told in the new single and music video, Swipe Forever from writer, musician, and host of Alphabet Radio's Diverse Verse, Jennifer Juan. A slick and nostalgic lofi track, with tongue in cheek lyrics, Swipe... - October 02, 2020 - Underground Wonderland Records
Celebrated Rock ‘n’ Roll Icon Nancy Wilson to Release First Ever Solo Album
Signs Worldwide Deal with Carry On Music, Album Due Early 2021; First Single Out October 23, 2020 – Nancy's Version of Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising.” - October 01, 2020 - Carry On Music
New Discovered Talented Music Producer "BeatsbyShackles" from Nigeria
BeatsbyShackles, an 18 year old Electronic Dance Music Producer from Nigeria. - September 09, 2020 - BeatsbyShackles
Walking Papers New Single "What Did You Expect?" Out Today
New album The Light Below out February 2021. - August 07, 2020 - Carry On Music
Jennifer Juan Explores a Vintage Sound on New EP, Hunnymoonin'
Time travel may be a long way off, but writer, musician, and host of Alphabet Radio's Diverse Verse, Jennifer Juan is taking us back to the 50's and 60's with her upcoming EP, Hunnymoonin'. Exploring the sounds of eras gone by, Hunnymoonin' tells a love story, with all the twists and turns of real... - August 03, 2020 - Underground Wonderland Records
Crack The Sky "Tribes" Out Today
New Album "Tribes" Out January 2021 - July 23, 2020 - Carry On Music