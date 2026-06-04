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Within Messaging Services Providers
Brosix Reaches 20-Year Milestone in Private Team Communication, Launches Anniversary Offer for SMBs
Brosix, a private team messaging platform, is marking its 20th anniversary this month, having first published the platform in June 2006. To commemorate the milestone, the company is offering new annual plan subscribers 15 months of service for the price of 12 — three bonus months — for plans started by June 15, 2026. The anniversary comes as Brosix continues to serve small and mid-sized businesses seeking team communication tools that balance ease of use with administrative control. - June 04, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
Brosix Expands Mobile Apps with Audio and Video Calling for Field Teams on iPhone, iPad, and Android
Brosix, the private team messaging platform for small and mid-sized businesses, announced on May 8, 2026 that its mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android now support one-on-one audio and video calls. Team members can place and receive calls over Wi-Fi or mobile data, connecting cross-platform with colleagues on the Brosix web app, Windows app, or any supported mobile device. The update extends full voice and video communication to workers who spend most of their day away from a desk. - May 10, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
AGENT511 Unveils TEXTBLUE Integration with Eventide for Next-Gen Emergency Communication
AGENT511 and Eventide are partnering to offer Emergency Communication Centers a powerful tool for recording and replaying text and video sessions seamlessly. This integration, piloted in a major Texas 9-1-1 center, promises nationwide impact in public safety communications. Explore how this innovation will revolutionize emergency response communications. - April 23, 2024 - AGENT511
FocusPoint International Joins the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA)
Coalition of Industry Leaders Will be a Driving Force in Integrating Satellite Connectivity into Consumer Mobile Devices - April 02, 2024 - FocusPoint International
Summa Networks Releases New Version of Its Extended and Converged Control Plane
Summa Networks, the market specialist in Subscribers, Policy, Identity and Connectivity management solutions, has announced a new release of its NextGen HSS which allows carriers to manage their subscribers seamlessly between 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks. Summa Networks NextGen HSS was launched as a... - September 05, 2023 - Summa Networks
Dingtone Shares Money-Saving Advice to Help Users Navigate Tax Season
Dingtone launches the “Money Maven” campaign to help users achieve their financial goals. - April 21, 2023 - Dingtone, Inc.
Co-Parent Hub LLC Launches Ground-Breaking App to Improve Co-Parenting
Co-Parent Hub LLC has launched its innovative co-parenting software, aimed at reducing conflict between co-parents and improving the lives of children in split households. Unlike other co-parenting apps, Co-Parent Hub focuses on preventing the situations that lead to the need for communication in the first place, which reduces arguments and contentious interactions. The app features tools for expense tracking and custody swaps coordination without the need for co-parents to talk to each other. - April 20, 2023 - Co-Parent Hub
Highside Chooses Nine23 to Provide UK Sovereign Secure Communications, Controlled File-Sharing, and Compliant Collaboration Services
HighSide Inc. (“HighSide”), the global leader in secure communications, collaboration, and data management has signed a contract with Nine23 Ltd. (“Nine23”), a UK Sovereign Cloud provider of cyber security solutions for the regulated and compliant market to deploy a UK Sovereign HighSide One Service. - November 22, 2022 - HighSide
Independent Analyst, Forrester, Names HighSide a Leader in Secure Communications
HighSide was awarded the highest possible scores for Performance, Assurance & Control, Enhanced Functionality, Product Vision, and more. - September 30, 2022 - HighSide
AGENT511 Joins the RapidSOS Partner Network and is Now RapidSOS Ready
The partnership enables 911 telecommunicators to receive AGENT511 TEXTBLUE feature-rich, text-to-9-1-1 and multimedia content via RapidSOS Portal. - April 14, 2022 - AGENT511
VoiceSage Acquires 2sms to Strengthen Its Presence in the U.S. Market
VoiceSage, an Irish headquartered company, a global cloud communication company, acquires 2sms to build its presence in the U.S. market. This is the first strategic acquisition, so VoiceSage is very excited to expand their capabilities. The Irish mobile messaging solution provider allows companies... - November 03, 2021 - VoiceSage
Irish Based Tech Company Builds Multilingual COVID-19 Travel Advisor Bot on WhatsApp
VoiceSage, the Irish-based tech company providing mobile communication solutions delivering millions of messages worldwide via Voice, SMS, Email, WhatsApp, and Rich Media Messaging (RMM), unveiled an insightful use case regarding COVID travel restrictions. Using the power of AI and Machine... - August 12, 2021 - VoiceSage
Dingtone Launches Mobile-Dedicated Website, Helping Users Protect Privacy and Stay Connected
The brand-new website offers a simple and informative interface for users to learn more about Dingtone’s free phone service and features. - July 10, 2021 - Dingtone, Inc.
Stay Connected with Loved Ones: Dingtone Celebrates 2021 International Day of Families
Along with the vibe of International Day of Families, Dingtone App encourages people to reach out to loved ones, sharing wisdom, friendship, love and laughter. - May 17, 2021 - Dingtone, Inc.
SimpliMingle Launches PlightAngels to Help Inmates and Their Families
As an inmate-focused telecom startup, SimpliMingle has a front row seat to the financial hardships impacting families with incarcerated loved ones. Income may be lost, bills may go unpaid, and child care becomes more difficult for those left on the outside. And these hardships have only gotten... - April 27, 2021 - SimpliMingle
April Fools' Call: Dingtone Offers Free Way to Make Funny and Harmless Prank Calls
Making prank calls with Dingtone's free second number in the upcoming April Fool's Day can add exciting fireworks to your life, but everyone ought to make sure to keep it harmless and avoid offending others. - March 31, 2021 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone Provides Tips on Avoiding Spam Calls as 70% of People Say They’ve Received Unwanted Calls
60 percent of people said spam calls increased during the pandemic. - March 03, 2021 - Dingtone, Inc.
STIR/SHAKEN Experts Tapped to Present "What Call Centers Need To Know About SHAKEN/STIR" to BPESA Members
You cannot ignore STIR/SHAKEN. Learn from 2 leading industry experts why STIR/SHAKEN matters, the impact to businesses and the steps to take to become compliant. - February 16, 2021 - Quality Voice & Data
Dingtone’s Phone Calls Surge a Record 66% in 2020 as Coronavirus Emphasizes Importance of Connection
The year 2020 is almost over and will remain in the memory of people all over the world. People refer to 2020 as the year when everything changed. At this time of year, Dingtone, the popular VoIP service provider, released its annual summary for 2020 and took a look back at this different year. - December 31, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone Offers Double Credits for Free Calling on Thanksgiving Amid COVID-19 Surge
Celebrating Thanksgiving during a pandemic can be a lot different and less traditional, but still filled with warm memories for you and your families. To help users express their warm holiday greetings, Dingtone, a calling and messaging app, launches in-app events. - November 27, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone Helps Users in the U.S. Avoid Losing Contacts Amid Potential WeChat Ban
Many Chinese Americans and Chinese students in the U.S. have expressed their worries of losing links with their family in China after President Donald Trump issued an executive order on August 6. The executive order bars U.S. individuals and companies from transactions with WeChat, which is owned... - August 29, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone Reaches New Record of App Usage in Q2 as Pandemic Boosts User Engagement
Dingtone, a leading VoIP service provider, announced today that the subscription revenue of the app hit the record with the data surges 55% in Q2. The usage of Dingtone app also achieved year-over-year growth of 25%. The significant increase is mainly a result of lockdowns all over the globe during... - July 16, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone’s Faxing App Helps Promote Telemedicine Practice Amid Pandemic
The COVID-19 crisis has pushed hospitals and many doctors to adopt telemedicine promptly. According to a survey conducted by Dingtone, there is room in the telehealth space for mobile-based fax’s distinct strengths to shine. - July 08, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
US-Based Texting Service Expands Social Positivity Tool to Canada
Take2Minutes, a free web- and text message-based service that provides subscribers with daily positive messages, gratitude and sleep exercises, guided meditations, and more, is proud to announce the expansion of their unique social positivity tool to Canada. This is their largest expansion since... - June 27, 2020 - Take2Minutes
Summa Networks Subscriber Data Management Solution Selected for OXIO Connectivity-as-a-Service Platform
Global connectivity-as-a-service provider OXIO selects Summa Networks’ Home Subscriber Server (HSS) and Home Location Register (HLR) technology for BrandVNO™ solution. - June 24, 2020 - Summa Networks
Dingtone Launched Mobile-Based Fax App to Help Millions of People in Filing Unemployment Benefits
The pandemic accidentally brought a sharp rise in the demand for fax services due to chain reactions. Dingtone, the renowned VoIP provider, released a mobile-based fax app to protect people from going outside and help them receive unemployment benefits earlier. Since launched last month, the faxing app has gained tens of thousands of users so far. - May 27, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone Targets Emerging Post-Coronavirus Market with Remote Work-from-Home Tools
While Facebook, Google and more companies extended work-from-home policies for employees, Dingtone, a renowned VoIP service provider, recently released and updated its online faxing app. Combined with Dingtone's already solid communication services, the new app aims to help remote workers embrace this work style, as well as future trends of the virtual workplace in a post-coronavirus world. - May 16, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone Launches a Mobile-Based Faxing App to Help Cope with Working from Home
Dingtone, a renowned VoIP service provider with more than 100 million users worldwide, has launched a new faxing app on April 22, 2020. The brand-new app helps remote workers send fax documents through mobile devices. - May 02, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone App Officially Listed on Huawei AppGallery to Jointly Upgrade User Experience
Dingtone’s developers have launched the app on Huawei AppGallery on April 1, 2020, for users all over the world, especially those using a Huawei device to get connected with its free phone calls and text messages. Dingtone is a free and reliable VoIP service provider, dedicated to providing... - April 27, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Dingtone Launches "Free Credits, Free Connection" Campaign to Connect People during Social Distancing
As the coronavirus pandemic tightens its grip globally, Dingtone, the calling and texting app, has just launched its "Free Credits, Free Connection" campaign for people all over the world to remain connected through free phone calls and text messages. The outbreak of the coronavirus... - April 18, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Veli Murat Celik, Telco Veteran, Appointed as CEO at Defne
Celik Joins Defne to Drive Innovative Product Portfolio and Growth - March 14, 2020 - Defne Telekomünikasyon A.S.
Dingtone Helping the World Connect with Families and Friends During COVID-19 Pandemic
With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many cities or regions around the world were locked down and people placed under quarantine to prevent the further spread of this flu. In this emergency situation, a low-cost calling and texting app named Dingtone is helping people around the globe to get connected with its stable and quality voice call and text service. - February 16, 2020 - Dingtone, Inc.
Annatel Launches Full-MVNO Services in Israel with Summa Networks HSS and HLR
Israeli MVNO Annatel launches services in Israel based on Summa Networks Home Subscriber Server (HSS) and Home Location Register (HLR) technology. - February 05, 2020 - Summa Networks
Summa Networks Nominated for Best Network Software Breakthrough for NextGen HSS
European developer of NextGen Subscriber Data Management solution, Summa Networks has been nominated for Best Network Software Breakthrough award. - January 27, 2020 - Summa Networks
Patient Pass Announces the Launch of Its Platform for Incorporating Text and HIPAA-Compliant Visual Messaging Into Health Care Office Communication Flow
Patient Pass is a startup that eliminates the crawling inefficiency of voice-mail and phone-tag in medical and dental offices. - January 06, 2020 - Patient Pass
Dingtone Makes Quick Strides in India as Most Cell Phone Plans Get Costlier
Dingtone saw a sharp increase in the number of Indians signing up and using Dingtone in the past week due to the over 40% cell phone service hike. More and more Indian consumers are now enjoying cheaper or even free phone calls as well as sending texts. This is why Dingtone looks all set to make a serious impact in the evolving Indian telecom market. - December 11, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.
Summa Networks and Digital Communications Consulting Sign Reseller Agreement for North America
Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC). - October 17, 2019 - Summa Networks
Dingtone Emerges as a Solid IM App as Kik Messenger Bows Out
Dingtone has recently enhanced its features as an instant messaging app, while still keep offering users free local and international calls and texts. As Kik Messenger is ready to shut down, there is no denying the fact that its days are now counted. There are hundreds of instant messenger apps in the market, while Dingtone is the one with numerous features tailored for users as Kik Messenger shuts down. - October 10, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.
Eliminate Spam Phone Calls and Texts with Second Phone Numbers from Dingtone
Dingtone is a calling and texting app that allows users to get a free second phone number for calling, texting, sharing and a viable alternative to protect their personal phone number. This second phone number can be used exclusively to register for apps, websites, dating sites, online shopping, or any other site responsible for spam phone calls and texts. When you’re done with it, you can simply delete it without any worries. - September 11, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.
AGENT511 Announces New Solution for Automated Text-to-911 Language Translation
TEXTBLUE Translator offers any connected PSAP translation capabilities. - June 17, 2019 - AGENT511
Summa Networks and B-Things Partner to Initiate New Business Models for MVNOs
Summa Networks and B-Things have sealed a partnership to foster innovation for MVNOs and MVNEs active in both IoT and traditional voice. - May 15, 2019 - Summa Networks
OOTify, Inc. Named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon
OOTify, Inc., the Los Angeles based startup that promises to democratize mental healthcare, is excited to announce that it was selected as a 2019 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. - May 15, 2019 - OOTify, Inc.
Squire Technologies Partner with Summa Networks to Expand Its Offering to Its North American Customers
Squire Technologies expands its core network offering for MNOs, MVNOs and MVNEs by adding Summa Networks’ HSS and HLR to their stable of signaling products. - April 08, 2019 - Summa Networks
NewCore Wireless Selects Summa Networks HSS and HLR to Power Rural Carriers’ Voice and Data Services
Leading hosted wireless technology provider NewCore Wireless to deliver next generation voice and data solutions thanks to Summa Networks’ Home Subscriber Server (HSS). - March 27, 2019 - Summa Networks
Dingtone Free Calling App Releases New Phone Numbers in 11 Countries, Reaches One Billion Calling Minutes Per Year
Dingtone gives you a second number for your phone without needing an extra SMS card. - March 22, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.
Summa Networks Deploys NextGen HSS at Tinkoff Mobile MVNO
Summa Networks, a leading provider of HLR/HSS technology for MVNOs and other broadband and telecommunications service providers, announced that Tinkoff Mobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator in Russia, is expanding its mobile offerings with Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS (Home Subscriber... - February 22, 2019 - Summa Networks
Summa Networks Expands North American and European Partner Program for NextGen HSS and HLR
Solution Enables MVNOs and Telcos to Deliver Smart Home and Smart Business Services Through Existing Infrastructure. - February 15, 2019 - Summa Networks
AinaCom Selects Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS
Leading Finnish virtual network operator AinaCom started partnership with Summa Networks by selecting its NextGen HSS and HLR to power its voice and data services. - November 28, 2018 - Summa Networks
2018 Best Startup Ideas Awarded to SkyHi, OOTify and Chronus at TiECON Southwest Conference
TiECON Southwest 2018 is TiE Southern California’s signature annual entrepreneurship conference bringing together nearly 1,000 entrepreneurs, investors, multi-disciplinary leaders and technologists. As is tradition, TiECON judges evaluated startups pitching at the conference. Out of the 14 companies that were selected to pitch for Best Startup Idea, the winners were SkyHi, OOTify, and Chronus. - November 28, 2018 - OOTify, Inc.
OOTify Finishes as Finalist at USC SLAM Center for Body Computing Competition to Cap Schedule of Competitions
OOTify, a mental wellness technology startup based in Los Angeles, competed against 28 different health technology companies to be selected as 1 of 4 companies to compete at the 12th Annual SLAM CBC Conference. The goal was to see how digital health can make the entire health care experience more personal, efficient, holistic, affordable, accessible and comforting for each individual. Although OOTify did not win 1st place, the team was honored to be surrounded by such incredible companies and fo - October 04, 2018 - OOTify, Inc.