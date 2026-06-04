OOTify, a mental wellness technology startup based in Los Angeles, competed against 28 different health technology companies to be selected as 1 of 4 companies to compete at the 12th Annual SLAM CBC Conference. The goal was to see how digital health can make the entire health care experience more personal, efficient, holistic, affordable, accessible and comforting for each individual. Although OOTify did not win 1st place, the team was honored to be surrounded by such incredible companies and fo - October 04, 2018 - OOTify, Inc.