Dingtone Makes Quick Strides in India as Most Cell Phone Plans Get Costlier Dingtone saw a sharp increase in the number of Indians signing up and using Dingtone in the past week due to the over 40% cell phone service hike. More and more Indian consumers are now enjoying cheaper or even free phone calls as well as sending texts. This is why Dingtone looks all set to make a serious impact in the evolving Indian telecom market. - December 11, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.

Summa Networks and Digital Communications Consulting Sign Reseller Agreement for North America Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC). - October 17, 2019 - Summa Networks

Dingtone Emerges as a Solid IM App as Kik Messenger Bows Out Dingtone has recently enhanced its features as an instant messaging app, while still keep offering users free local and international calls and texts. As Kik Messenger is ready to shut down, there is no denying the fact that its days are now counted. There are hundreds of instant messenger apps in the market, while Dingtone is the one with numerous features tailored for users as Kik Messenger shuts down. - October 10, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.

Eliminate Spam Phone Calls and Texts with Second Phone Numbers from Dingtone Dingtone is a calling and texting app that allows users to get a free second phone number for calling, texting, sharing and a viable alternative to protect their personal phone number. This second phone number can be used exclusively to register for apps, websites, dating sites, online shopping, or any other site responsible for spam phone calls and texts. When you’re done with it, you can simply delete it without any worries. - September 11, 2019 - Dingtone, Inc.

AGENT511 Announces New Solution for Automated Text-to-911 Language Translation TEXTBLUE Translator offers any connected PSAP translation capabilities. - June 17, 2019 - AGENT511

Summa Networks and B-Things Partner to Initiate New Business Models for MVNOs Summa Networks and B-Things have sealed a partnership to foster innovation for MVNOs and MVNEs active in both IoT and traditional voice. - May 15, 2019 - Summa Networks

OOTify, Inc. Named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon OOTify, Inc., the Los Angeles based startup that promises to democratize mental healthcare, is excited to announce that it was selected as a 2019 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. - May 15, 2019 - OOTify, Inc.

Squire Technologies Partner with Summa Networks to Expand Its Offering to Its North American Customers Squire Technologies expands its core network offering for MNOs, MVNOs and MVNEs by adding Summa Networks’ HSS and HLR to their stable of signaling products. - April 08, 2019 - Summa Networks

NewCore Wireless Selects Summa Networks HSS and HLR to Power Rural Carriers’ Voice and Data Services Leading hosted wireless technology provider NewCore Wireless to deliver next generation voice and data solutions thanks to Summa Networks’ Home Subscriber Server (HSS). - March 27, 2019 - Summa Networks

Summa Networks Deploys NextGen HSS at Tinkoff Mobile MVNO Summa Networks, a leading provider of HLR/HSS technology for MVNOs and other broadband and telecommunications service providers, announced that Tinkoff Mobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator in Russia, is expanding its mobile offerings with Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS (Home Subscriber Server),... - February 22, 2019 - Summa Networks

Summa Networks Expands North American and European Partner Program for NextGen HSS and HLR Solution Enables MVNOs and Telcos to Deliver Smart Home and Smart Business Services Through Existing Infrastructure. - February 15, 2019 - Summa Networks

AinaCom Selects Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS Leading Finnish virtual network operator AinaCom started partnership with Summa Networks by selecting its NextGen HSS and HLR to power its voice and data services. - November 28, 2018 - Summa Networks

2018 Best Startup Ideas Awarded to SkyHi, OOTify and Chronus at TiECON Southwest Conference TiECON Southwest 2018 is TiE Southern California’s signature annual entrepreneurship conference bringing together nearly 1,000 entrepreneurs, investors, multi-disciplinary leaders and technologists. As is tradition, TiECON judges evaluated startups pitching at the conference. Out of the 14 companies that were selected to pitch for Best Startup Idea, the winners were SkyHi, OOTify, and Chronus. - November 28, 2018 - OOTify, Inc.

OOTify Finishes as Finalist at USC SLAM Center for Body Computing Competition to Cap Schedule of Competitions OOTify, a mental wellness technology startup based in Los Angeles, competed against 28 different health technology companies to be selected as 1 of 4 companies to compete at the 12th Annual SLAM CBC Conference. The goal was to see how digital health can make the entire health care experience more personal, efficient, holistic, affordable, accessible and comforting for each individual. Although OOTify did not win 1st place, the team was honored to be surrounded by such incredible companies and fo - October 04, 2018 - OOTify, Inc.

OOTify Teams Up with Hot-Line Leader Crisis Text Line to Expand Support OOTify, a mental wellness technology startup based in Los Angeles has partnered with Crisis Text Line to provide emergency intervention for those in need. OOTify is a social enhancement platform that matches individuals seeking support for a range of personal or professional challenges, from daily stress... - September 21, 2018 - OOTify, Inc.

Kipsu Announces Integration with Apple Business Chat Beta Kipsu announces its integration with Apple Business Chat Beta, which is now available in the U.S. on iOS 11.3 and higher. Apple Business Chat connects users directly with businesses through Apple’s Messages app, enabling personal and convenient conversations. This new integration enables Apple... - July 20, 2018 - Kipsu

ConferencePlatform Enters Collaboration Market with Innovative Product and Unique Commercial Model Aimed at SMEs ConferencePlatform, an independent UK-based provider of online meeting tools, has released an innovative new commercial-grade online meeting platform targeted at small- to medium-sized organisations. The flexible, all-inclusive service is available now to those looking for high-quality and professional... - June 08, 2018 - ConferencePlatform.com

WEBTEXT to Showcase Smart Messaging at Enterprise Connect 2018 - Smart Messaging - keywords automatically route consumer / patient replies to update a business system or alternatively to a live agent depending upon the response - Ability to escalate AI bot chats to live contact center agents via SMS or Messenger - Automated and Person to Person Messaging supported... - March 14, 2018 - WEBTEXT

Sundown.ai and WEBTEXT Combine Artificial Intelligence with Smart Messaging to Improve Customer Experience WEBTEXT, a leader in enterprise messaging, and Sundown.ai, a leader in enterprise Artificial Intelligence applications announced today they have entered into a partnership to leverage sophisticated self-learning artificial intelligence with smart messaging technology to transform customer experiences. “We’re... - February 16, 2018 - WEBTEXT

WEBTEXT to Showcase Smart Messaging at Avaya Engage 2018 Smart Messaging - keywords automatically route consumer / patient replies to update a business system or alternatively to a live agent depending upon the response; Ability to escalate AI bot chats to live Avaya contact center agents via Messenger or SMS; Automated and Person to Person Messaging supported by TLS Encryption; Voice agents can send Messenger or SMS texts to callers, including, secure URL links and Google map address to callers while they are speaking - January 31, 2018 - WEBTEXT

Axigen Messaging Announces Ozone IT as Distributor for African Market Ozone, the vibrant IT Solutions company, Johannesburg-based, leader of IT training and support services across Africa, has joined the Axigen partner ecosystem as a Distributor for the African region. Axigen Messaging announces that it has recently signed an agreement with Ozone Information Technology... - December 08, 2017 - Axigen Messaging

On Second Thought and Ultra Mobile Partner to Bring Message Delay and Recall Technology to All Ultra Mobile Subscribers On Second Thought® (OST) today announced its partnership with Ultra Mobile to bring message delay and recall technology to Ultra Mobile’s global network of subscribers. Ultra Mobile subscribers will now be able edit, delay and recall messages in real-time using OST’s patented technology. - December 06, 2017 - On Second Thought

Australian Owned Phone Answering Company Redesigns Their Website A reputable live answering service provider based in Melbourne has recently launched a fresh new website. Call Service looks after clients from all over Australia with a range of virtual answering services, essentially acting as an external receptionist and handling calls as required. Fully responsive... - November 29, 2017 - Call Service

SocialPay™ to Partner with On Second Thought to Enhance User Experience On Second Thought and SocialPay™ partnering to bring delay/recall to peer-to-peer mobile payments. - November 16, 2017 - On Second Thought

Naonis Joins Axigen Global Partner Program as Authorized Distributor for Italy Axigen Messaging, a top vendor in messaging industry, announced Naonis, leading distributor of IT products in Italy, has joined Axigen's Global Partner Program as an Authorized Distributor. The Axigen - Naonis partnership alliance is a true gain for the end-customers that will be provided with a best... - October 31, 2017 - Axigen Messaging

WEBTEXT Upgrades Cisco Contact Center with New Facebook Messaging Features & Chatbot Escalation Voice deflection to Facebook Messenger- deflect voice calls to either Messenger or SMS; AI chatbot escalation - Escalate AI bot chats to live Cisco contact center agents via Messenger or SMS; Voice agents can send Messenger or SMS texts to callers, including, a secure url link, order number or Google map address to callers while still speaking; Messaging for Salesforce in a Cisco Contact Center via Bucher and Suter connector. - October 05, 2017 - WEBTEXT

Show Respect to the Founder of WePhone; Dingtone Continues VoIP Services The founder of WePhone committed suicide and the WePhone app has been removed from the App Store. Dingtone reassures WePhone users that they won’t lose their phone service and have the opportunity to receive the same amount of Dingtone credits for use in the Dingtone app. - September 29, 2017 - Dingtone, Inc.

mSpy iPhone 8 Giveaway mSpy, the #1 parental control application, has launched an iPhone 8 giveaway to its loyal users. - September 08, 2017 - mSpy

Ecrio Announces Worldwide Availability of eagle IMS/VoLTE Test Suite Ecrio’s eagle IMS/VoLTE Test Suite intended for Device Developers and Testers. - August 16, 2017 - Ecrio Inc.

WEBTEXT Announces Messaging Integration with Amazon Connect Contact Center WEBTEXT announced today that it is the first messaging company to successfully integrate SMS, MMS & Facebook Messenger into Amazon Connect contact center. “Integrating messaging with the largest global cloud provider is a very important milestone for 'live' person to person customer engagement,”... - June 28, 2017 - WEBTEXT

CM Introduces Texter to Test Reliability of Messaging Routes First SMS tool to test routes via live nodes. - May 27, 2017 - CM Telecom

TMC Recognizes Hubgets with the 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award Hubgets Honored for Boosting Business Productivity Through Instant Communication - May 11, 2017 - Hubgets

mSpy Releases New Social Commercial About Online Dangers and Their Impact on Children mSpy helps parents to observe, control and protect their children’s web access, and has released a shocking new commercial to open people’s eyes to the dangers children face online. - April 10, 2017 - mSpy

WEBTEXT Selected for Cisco SolutionsPlus Program WEBTEXT is proud to announce that it has expanded its relationship with Cisco and is now officially a member of the Cisco SolutionsPlus Program. - March 29, 2017 - WEBTEXT

mSpy Improves Clients’ Privacy with Asymmetric Data Encryption mSpy, the leading parental control app, has now increased clients’ privacy with its Crypt Key file method. This method improves clients’ privacy and adds asymmetric encryption to all new and old logs of each client. - March 29, 2017 - mSpy

Ecrio Announces MTC VoLTE for Cat-M1/LTE-M Deployments Ecrio’s iotaTM MTC VoLTE Software Available for Chipset Integration - March 16, 2017 - Ecrio Inc.

Revenue-Sharing Agreement Between HotApp International Inc and iGalen International Inc. HotApp International Inc (“HotApp”) (OTC: HTPN) announced today that it has entered into a revenue-sharing agreement with iGalen International Inc. (“iGalen”), a company specializing in dietary supplements, to provide iGalen with a mobile enterprise resource planning platform... - February 17, 2017 - HotApp International, Inc.

Ajura App Supports CallKit on iOS 10, Bringing Better Calling Experience on iPhones Ajura has integrated the iOS 10 CallKit feature, so users will now have the calling experience of the native iPhone application when they make or receive calls using the Ajura application. - January 11, 2017 - Ajura

mSpy Prepared a Great Christmas Gift mSpy, the global leader in monitoring applications, offers a great Christmas gift for all parents. mSpy would like to announce a Christmas Sale that will run through January 9, 2017 and give clients incredible up to 25% off discount. Christmas holidays are coming which means kids will get an excess... - December 25, 2016 - mSpy

TMC Names Hubgets the 2016 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award Winner Hubgets was recognized by TMC for increasing productivity at work through converged team communication and collaboration. Hubgets uses Artificial Intelligence to help people find balance between instant communication and focused work. The instant communication platform enables people to communicate via chat with file transfer and screen sharing, voice, and video, turning work experience into searchable knowledge. - December 01, 2016 - Hubgets

Azercell Partners with Defne for Mobile Virtual Private Network Solution to Boost Enterprise VAS Revenues Azercell, the largest mobile communications company of Azerbaijan with over 4 million subscribers, selected Defne as technology partner to offer Mobile Virtual Private Network (Mobile VPN) service to its enterprise customers. Azercell will leverage Defne’s expertise in innovative call control and management solutions to boost its enterprise segment revenue. - December 01, 2016 - Defne

Simplified Alerts Group Text Messaging Offers Business Communication Tips for Hurricane Preparation In 2012 U.S. hurricanes caused more than $75 Billion in lost business and damages. Activating a good communication plan that includes text messaging is the best way to ensure business continuity before, during and after a hurricane. - October 05, 2016 - Simplified Alerts

WEBTEXT Supports Facebook Messenger and Twitter Direct Messages Into Salesforce Service Cloud WEBTEXT announced today that it now offers person to person messaging for enterprise contact center using Salesforce Service Cloud. “We’re very excited to support Salesforce,” said AJ Cahill, WEBTEXT CEO. “Messaging is the new voice and WEBTEXT integration with Salesforce allows... - October 05, 2016 - WEBTEXT

WEBTEXTBrings Messaging to Cisco Contact Center Using Salesforce Service Cloud This week, in addition to SMS+MMS, Facebook Messenger and Twitter direct messages, WEBTEXT will also be demonstrating messaging into Salesforce in Cisco contact center at the 2016 Cisco Americas Customer Care Sales Summit in Phoenix, AZ September 28-29. - September 29, 2016 - WEBTEXT

WEBTEXT Delivers 2-way Agent Messaging for Enterprise Into Oracle Service Cloud WEBTEXT announced today that it now offers person to person messaging into Oracle Service Cloud. “We’re very excited to support Oracle,” said AJ Cahill, WEBTEXT CEO. “Messaging is becoming more important inside CRM. Today over 75% of the public would rather text or use a mobile... - September 22, 2016 - WEBTEXT

Send & Receive SMS from Gmail, Using New Google Chrome Extension Gmail users can now easily send and receive SMS directly from their email accounts, using a new Google Chrome extension: Gmail SMS. The extension, developed by international SMS software provider Red Oxygen, adds a prominent "Send SMS" button to Gmail's Chrome user interface, making it a breeze... - September 20, 2016 - Red Oxygen

New in Dingtone Android 2.7.2: Earn Free Talking Minutes with Offer Wall Share Option With the app wall share option, for the first time, users don’t have to download sponsored apps to earn rewards. Instead, they can quickly share apps with friends and earn for each download their friends are able to generate. - September 15, 2016 - Dingtone, Inc.

IST Research Contributes to Recommendations for the UN Security Council IST staff attended a two-day workshop that resulted in a report from United Nations University outlining 10 Ideas for Action to address the global issue of fighting human trafficking in areas of conflict. - September 14, 2016 - IST Research