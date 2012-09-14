|
|
|
|Addiction Recovery Network Kleinburg, Canada
The Addiction Recovery Network is a Canadian Addiction Treatment Organization designed for providing Canadians with the very best Addiction...
|
|Children Uniting Nations Los Angeles, CA
Children Uniting Nations is a progressive voice for children to express their concerns about the current status of the world's political...
|
|Combat Female Veterans Families United Greensboro, NC
Founded in 2017, Combat Female Veterans Families United was established to directly confront the issue and lack of support services to address...
|
|Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation Eastlake, CO
The mission of the foundation is to provide a path to healing through relationships, partnerships, and community to the widows and the fatherless.
|
|International OCD Foundation Boston, MA
The mission of the International OCD Foundation (IOCDF) is to help individuals with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) to live full and...
|
|Campus Moms.com Waco, TX
CampusMoms.com is a network of parents, business and community leaders in chapters across the nation who have dedicated themselves to helping...
|
|Children Affected by AIDS Foundation Los Angeles, CA
Our Mission:
The mission of the Children Affected by AIDS Foundation (CAAF) is to make a positive difference in the lives of children...
|
|Dementia Society of America Doylestown, PA
Mission Statement
Educate. To significantly raise the awareness in America to the spectrum of conditions collectively known as Dementia,...
|
|Family Business Association MA
The Family Business Association is an independent, non-profit organization created to honor family businesses and their achievements. Our...
|
|Garage Sales for Charity
Garage Sales for Charity is a resourse to provide information and promotion to individuals having a garage or yard sale, who would like...
|
|Hope for Charities Franklin Lakes, NJ
Our company has only 1 goal: To help your charity raise the most money possible!
We provide your non profit with a "ZERO Risk-all...
|
|Kids In Need Foundation Dayton, OH
The SHOPA Kids In Need Foundation is a national non-profit organization providing school supplies to impoverished children and under-funded...
|
|Malaria Foundation International Stone Mountain, GA
The Malaria Foundation International is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization that has been dedicated to the fight against malaria since 1992.
|
|Pick up America Pueblo, CO
Pick up America is a non profit organization dedicated to making better communities to live in.
Our mission is to clean up America...
|
|Rebuilding Community International
Rebuilding Community International provides disaster-stricken communities with volunteer building professionals to help restore structures,...
|
|Santa Claus Incorporated Riverside, CA
Santa Claus Incorporated is a not-for-profit, 501 C (3) organization with no paid staff or employees. Our purpose is to provide gifts at...
|
|Save the Titanic Foundation Santa Monica, CA
SaveTheTitanic.org also referred to as the “Save The Titanic Foundation,” is an IRS 501(c)3 approved/non-profit organization.
|
|SOS Children's Villages - USA Washington, DC
SOS Children's Villages - USA is the US division of SOS Kinderdorf International, the world's largest non governmental child welfare organization...
|
|The Clark Gillies Foundation Islandia, NY
The Clark Gillies Foundation is a non-profit 501C corporation. Our mission is to help children. Over the past ten years we have raised in...
|
|The Spiritual Warriors Foundation Inc. Martinez, GA
The Spiritual Warriors Foundation, Inc. is a Non-Profit Corporation that has been formed to support all Spiritual Warriors that are working...
|
|Tim & Tom Gullikson Foundation Milwaukee, WI
The Tim & Tom Gullikson Foundation funds support programs to assist brain tumor patients and their families with the physical, emotional...
|
|WomanSavers.com San Jose, Costa Rica
Founded by Stephany Akexabder in 2002, WomanSavers.com Free Date Screening Service is in the top 1% most popular women's websites in the...
