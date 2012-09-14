PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Foundations
Addiction Recovery Network Addiction Recovery Network Kleinburg, Canada
The Addiction Recovery Network is a Canadian Addiction Treatment Organization designed for providing Canadians with the very best Addiction... 
Children Uniting Nations Children Uniting Nations Los Angeles, CA
Children Uniting Nations is a progressive voice for children to express their concerns about the current status of the world's political... 
Combat Female Veterans Families United Combat Female Veterans Families United Greensboro, NC
Founded in 2017, Combat Female Veterans Families United was established to directly confront the issue and lack of support services to address... 
Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation Eastlake, CO
The mission of the foundation is to provide a path to healing through relationships, partnerships, and community to the widows and the fatherless. 
International OCD Foundation International OCD Foundation Boston, MA
The mission of the International OCD Foundation (IOCDF) is to help individuals with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) to live full and... 
Campus Moms.com Campus Moms.com Waco, TX
CampusMoms.com is a network of parents, business and community leaders in chapters across the nation who have dedicated themselves to helping... 
Central Nervous System Vasculitis Foundation, Inc. Central Nervous System Vasculitis Founda... Flint, MI
The Central Nervous System Vasculitis Foundation provides information and support to patients, families, and the medical community and the... 
Children Affected by AIDS Foundation Children Affected by AIDS Foundation Los Angeles, CA
Our Mission: The mission of the Children Affected by AIDS Foundation (CAAF) is to make a positive difference in the lives of children... 
Dementia Society of America Dementia Society of America Doylestown, PA
Mission Statement Educate. To significantly raise the awareness in America to the spectrum of conditions collectively known as Dementia,... 
Family Business Association Family Business Association MA
The Family Business Association is an independent, non-profit organization created to honor family businesses and their achievements. Our... 
Garage Sales for Charity Garage Sales for Charity
Garage Sales for Charity is a resourse to provide information and promotion to individuals having a garage or yard sale, who would like... 
Hope for Charities Hope for Charities Franklin Lakes, NJ
Our company has only 1 goal: To help your charity raise the most money possible! We provide your non profit with a "ZERO Risk-all... 
Kids In Need Foundation Kids In Need Foundation Dayton, OH
The SHOPA Kids In Need Foundation is a national non-profit organization providing school supplies to impoverished children and under-funded... 
Malaria Foundation International Malaria Foundation International Stone Mountain, GA
The Malaria Foundation International is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization that has been dedicated to the fight against malaria since 1992. 
Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League
Home for the Holidays? Is there room in your heart or on your sofa for a Gentle Giant? The Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue... 
Pick up America Pick up America Pueblo, CO
Pick up America is a non profit organization dedicated to making better communities to live in. Our mission is to clean up America... 
Rebuilding Community International Rebuilding Community International
Rebuilding Community International provides disaster-stricken communities with volunteer building professionals to help restore structures,... 
Santa Claus Incorporated Santa Claus Incorporated Riverside, CA
Santa Claus Incorporated is a not-for-profit, 501 C (3) organization with no paid staff or employees. Our purpose is to provide gifts at... 
Save the Titanic Foundation Save the Titanic Foundation Santa Monica, CA
SaveTheTitanic.org also referred to as the “Save The Titanic Foundation,” is an IRS 501(c)3 approved/non-profit organization. 
SOS Children's Villages - USA SOS Children's Villages - USA Washington, DC
SOS Children's Villages - USA is the US division of SOS Kinderdorf International, the world's largest non governmental child welfare organization... 
The Clark Gillies Foundation The Clark Gillies Foundation Islandia, NY
The Clark Gillies Foundation is a non-profit 501C corporation. Our mission is to help children. Over the past ten years we have raised in... 
The Spiritual Warriors Foundation Inc. The Spiritual Warriors Foundation Inc. Martinez, GA
The Spiritual Warriors Foundation, Inc. is a Non-Profit Corporation that has been formed to support all Spiritual Warriors that are working... 
Tim & Tom Gullikson Foundation Tim & Tom Gullikson Foundation Milwaukee, WI
The Tim & Tom Gullikson Foundation funds support programs to assist brain tumor patients and their families with the physical, emotional... 
WomanSavers.com WomanSavers.com San Jose, Costa Rica
Founded by Stephany Akexabder in 2002, WomanSavers.com Free Date Screening Service is in the top 1% most popular women's websites in the... 
