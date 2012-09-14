PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Quadia Invests in LOOP Swiss Impact Investing Company Quadia Invest in LOOP - December 19, 2019 - Quadia

ALS TDI Collaboration with Google’s Project Euphonia Highlighted in Documentary Series Featuring Former NFL Player Tim Shaw “The Age of A.I.” Hosted by Robert Downey Jr. The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments and cures for ALS, today proudly announced that it is featured in episode two of “The Age of A.I.,” a new YouTube Originals documentary series that takes an... - December 18, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Operation Food Search Celebrates Fresh Rx Anniversary Nonprofit marked its first anniversary with pilot program participants. - December 18, 2019 - Operation Food Search

The Hyper IgM Foundation Presents $10,000 Grant to Dr. Maite de la Morena at Seattle Children's Hospital The Hyper IgM Foundation is delighted to announce it has awarded a $10,000 grant to Dr. Maite de la Morena at Seattle Children's Hospital to support her health-related quality of life (QoL) research in pediatric and adult patients with X-linked Hyper IgM Syndrome (X-HIGM). These funds will support Dr. - December 13, 2019 - Hyper IgM Foundation, Inc.

ALS Therapy Development Institute Reflects on the Impact of Pete Frates and the Ice Bucket Challenge On Monday it was announced that Pete Frates passed away due to complications from ALS. Pete was a leader in the ALS community and the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge, which helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research and awareness. Though it has been five years since the Challenge, Pete’s... - December 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Be the Difference Foundation to Raise Money for 12 Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials Be The Difference Foundation has launched its 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign, an effort to provide clinical trials for 12 women battling ovarian cancer. Be The Difference Foundation’s 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign not only raises money to cover the cost of a clinical trial... - December 11, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

Operation Food Search's Brian Wieher Honored by National Nutrition Organization Wieher is one of only 43 nationwide recipients selected for this inaugural class. - December 11, 2019 - Operation Food Search

Tigerlily Foundation Hosts Historic Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Tigerlily Foundation, a national breast cancer organization, will host a Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on the morning of December 10. The event is designed to foster transformational dialogue engaging young women in the African American community from 20 cities identified as locations having a high rate of breast cancer diagnosis among women of color. - December 10, 2019 - Tigerlily Foundation

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family Located at Travis Air Force Base, CA Landin, a 12-year-old boy from Travis Air Force Base, CA, received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Landin's service dog, Healy, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Landin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - December 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

SOS International Meditation Center in Lisle Featured on Cover of “Metal Architecture” The people who live in DuPage County, Illinois are used to seeing the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center as they drive through Lisle, Wheaton, and Naperville. What they’re not used to seeing is it pictured on the cover of a respected architectural magazine, Metal Architecture... - December 07, 2019 - Science of Spirituality

Family New York Dream Day for Terminally Ill Jersey City Resident Terminally ill man’s final dream comes true thanks to adult dream-granting organization, Dream Foundation. - December 06, 2019 - Dream Foundation

Divine Beauty – A Women’s Retreat The most recent event, “Divine Beauty: A Women’s Retreat,” held at the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center in Lisle, Illinois, on October 5, brought over two hundred women to the Center. These retreats are like magnets – a response to a deep spiritual hunger,... - November 29, 2019 - Science of Spirituality

Operation Food Search Offers Winter Break Meals to Students Nonprofit teams up with St. Louis Public and St. Louis County Libraries. - November 29, 2019 - Operation Food Search

A Widow and 13 Year Old Son Are Launching Their New Weekly National Television Show on the NOW Network This Thanksgiving Day 11 ET Called the Path to Healing Show A Widow and 13 year old son are launching their new national weekly television show on the NOW Network this Thanksgiving Day at 11 ET in the hopes of bringing hope and healing to the over 11 million widows, 19 million fatherless kids in the country. - November 27, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation

The Cambodia Academy Announces Expansion of Board and Addition of New Members The board of directors of Cambodia Academy today announced six new additions to the school board for the 2020-2021 term. The new members will take the places of three retiring members whose terms expire at the end of 2019. Retiring members David and Marissa Troxell have served for five years and were... - November 22, 2019 - Cambodia Academy (501c3)

AT-1501, a Drug Discovered at the ALS Therapy Development Institute, Completes Phase I Trials The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), a non-profit biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of effective treatments for ALS, is pleased to share that AT-1501, a drug discovered and developed in the ALS TDI lab, has successfully completed Phase I clinical trials. Anelixis... - November 20, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Idaho Falls, Idaho Aleck, a 9-year-old boy from Idaho Falls, ID received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Aleck’s service dog, Walter, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Aleck’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - November 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Operation Food Search Earns 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator Nonprofit earns top distinction based upon financial health and transparency. - November 20, 2019 - Operation Food Search

South Florida International Fashion Week Announces Its Fifth Iteration Coming March 2020 Presented by Porsche West Broward South Florida International Fashion Week powered by the Fashion for a Cause Foundation announces its fifth iteration that will take place March 4 through the 7, 2020, four days of fashion events and shows presented by Porsche West Broward. - November 20, 2019 - Fashion For A Cause Foundation

Brave Warrior Advisors Founder Glenn Greenberg Elected to Posse Board The Posse Foundation has welcomed Glenn Greenberg, founder and chief information officer of Brave Warrior Advisors, as the newest member of its board of directors. Glenn Greenberg has spent forty-six years of his professional life in the investment business. He previously served as Managing Partner... - November 17, 2019 - The Posse Foundation

Operation Food Search Celebrates 40-Year Partnership with Schnuck Markets Schnucks marks anniversary with corporate packing event for the nonprofit. - November 17, 2019 - Operation Food Search

Adoptions From The Heart Releases 2020 Building Beautiful Families Calendar A gift for the new year and a gift that gives back to the Expecting and Birth Parent Support Fund. - November 15, 2019 - Adoptions From The Heart

Houston Nonprofit Finding Ways to Give Back More Houston-based nonprofit organization, Persistence is The Key, is in the middle of promoting its laptop giveaway campaign and finding ways to giveaway more faster in addition to celebrating their 2-year anniversary this past October. “We are trying to find ways to do more and give back faster, Persistence... - November 11, 2019 - Persistence is The Key!

Be the Difference Foundation Joins the Global #GivingTuesday Movement Pledges to Be The Difference in the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer Be The Difference Foundation has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Be The Difference Foundation’s #GivingHope campaign raises money to support... - November 09, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

SDWR Honors Fallen Officer by Naming Future Service Dog in His Honor Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program. Through... - November 08, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Into the Summit for Mental Health and Wellness 2019 – A Caving Expedition to Raise Funds to Support Canadian Veterans and Their Families Into the Summit for Mental Health and Wellness is an initiative aimed at raising awareness and funds for veterans and their families suffering for the devastating consequences of PTSD and other forms of mental illness. - November 08, 2019 - PPCLI Foundation

SDWR Delivers Diabetic Alert Dog to Lucky Boy in Torrington, CT Logan, a 13-year-old boy in Torrington, CT, received a very special delivery today of his very own Diabetic Alert Service Dog from SDWR. Based in Madison, Virginia, SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for people of all ages that struggle with living with invisible disabilities... - November 05, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Madison House Autism Foundation Strengthens Executive Leadership Team In response to burgeoning growth in both reach and programming, the Board of Directors of the Washington, DC-area based Madison House Autism Foundation announces two strategic hires that will help the organization as it transitions to an expanding role in meeting the needs of neurodiverse adults and... - November 03, 2019 - Madison House Autism Foundation

Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered by Service Dogs by SDWR to Lucky Woman from Homer, NY Alyson is an 18-year-old college student who enjoys track, cross country as well as college events. Alyson also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Alyson’s service dog, Nelson, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes... - November 01, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Adoptions From The Heart’s Gift Card Drive to Benefit Birth Parents and Children Infant adoption agency Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) gets into the spirit of giving this holiday season with the nonprofit’s annual Gift Card Drive. The holidays can be emotionally trying for birth mothers and fathers. Aside from constantly thinking about their son or daughter post-placement,... - October 31, 2019 - Adoptions From The Heart

Operation Food Search Awarded $10,000 Newman's Own Foundation Grant Money to assist nonprofit with interactive grocery store tours. - October 31, 2019 - Operation Food Search

Maria’s Place Receives the Dementia Society of America’s Prestigious Dementia SMART® Award for Their Heartfelt & Useful Innovation Each year, the Dementia Society looks for organizations that exemplify excellence and strive to improve the lives of people living with Dementia. Select companies who meet the S.M.A.R.T. criteria are deemed to be organizations that are changing the lives of those living with Dementia through their innovations. - October 26, 2019 - Dementia Society of America

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Valdez, Alaska Eathan, a 9-year-old boy from Valdez, Alaska, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Eathan's service dog, Gwen, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Eathan's parents are looking forward to having additional help... - October 26, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Vinton, VA Taylin, a 3-year-old little boy from Vinton, VA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Taylin's service dog, Conrad, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Taylin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 24, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Black Belt Community Foundation Launches Fourth Year of Popular “Throw & Go” Fundraiser Contest Black Belt-wide effort involves BBCF Community Associates Across 12 Counties. Participants Have Chance to Win Raffled Iron Bowl Tickets. - October 24, 2019 - The Black Belt Community Foundation

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Lithia, FL Ryan is a 14 year old who enjoys playing basketball. Ryan also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Ryan's service dog, Keesee,will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes affects Ryan's independence. He often doesn't... - October 16, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Operation Food Search's Annual Golf Tournament Raises More Than $80,000 26th annual "Swing to Heal Hunger" fundraiser to benefit nonprofit's programs. - October 16, 2019 - Operation Food Search

An Individualized Path to Healing Through Equine Therapy How Horses Healed a Mother and Her Son After a Devastating Loss - October 11, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation

Homeland Security Foundation of America's Fall 2019 Issue of "Awareness: Journal of Public Safety Studies in America" Released The Homeland Security Foundation of America releases its Fall 2019 issue of its quarterly publication, "Awareness: Journal of Public Safety Studies in America" with articles on grid cybersecurity and online terrorism for Cybersecurity Awareness Month. - October 11, 2019 - Homeland Security Foundation of America

Adoptions From The Heart 3rd Annual Share Your Heart Benefit Concert Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) is hosting its 3rd Annual Share Your Heart Benefit Concert on November 7, 2019 at Manayunk Brewing Company. The event will kickstart the National Adoption Month celebration. The four-hour fundraising event will be held from 7pm-11pm. The event raises money for the AFTH... - October 11, 2019 - Adoptions From The Heart

Cam Media Team Official Headlining Sponsor of the 3rd Annual Share Your Heart Benefit Concert Cam Media Team is the official headlining sponsor for Adoptions From The Heart’s (AFTH) 3rd Annual Share Your Heart Benefit Concert on November 7, 2019 at Manayunk Brewing Company. The concert will kickstart the National Adoption Month celebration. The event raises money for the AFTH Birth Parent... - October 11, 2019 - Adoptions From The Heart

Operation Food Search's Director to Present at Missouri School Nutrition Association Conference Brian Wieher to discuss the nonprofit's breakfast service program. - October 11, 2019 - Operation Food Search

Homeland Security Foundation of America (HSFA) to Host CyberSummit 2019 This Month in Indiana Homeland Security Foundation of America (HSFA) will host CyberSummit 2019 this month in Indiana for a discussion on cybersecurity vulnerability, identification, and remediation. - October 10, 2019 - Homeland Security Foundation of America

Premier Fundraising Event for Unsilenced Voices Unsilenced Voices’ vision is to inspire change in communities around the world by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and sexual defilement. LN2 x Unsilenced, a domestic violence awareness and fundraising event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. October 23rd at LN2 Restaurant, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, CA. - October 08, 2019 - Unsilenced Voices

Ninth Annual Tomato Explosion Raises $35,000 Nearly 120 local restaurants participated in stopping summer childhood hunger. - October 06, 2019 - Operation Food Search

In Recognition of November Being Epilepsy Awareness Month, Service Dogs by SDWR, is Sponsoring a Grant Program for Seizure Response Service Dogs In recognition of November being Epilepsy Awareness Month, Service Dogs by SDWR will be sponsoring a grant program for Seizure Response Service Dogs. The grant applications will be accepted throughout the month of October with announcement of winners in November in recognition of Epilepsy Awareness Month. - October 04, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Oceanside, NY Mason, a 6-year-old little boy from Oceanside, NY received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Mason’s service dog, Doris, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Mason’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 04, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Giving is Always in Good Taste New Yorkers Support the Final Dreams of Terminally-Ill Adults at Exquisite Event. - October 02, 2019 - Dream Foundation