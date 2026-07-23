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Toledo Takes on ALS Returns July 31, Expected to Surpass $1 Million Raised for ALS Research
Fourth annual community fundraiser brings local breweries, businesses and supporters together at Fifth Third Field to accelerate the search for ALS treatments. - July 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Black Belt Community Foundation Announces the 2026 Levitt AMP Selma Music Series
Free, family-friendly outdoor concert series returns to the Selma Riverfront Amphitheater with an immersive lineup of distinct cultural themes, kicking off with the Bridge City Jazz Festival on July 25. - July 16, 2026 - Black Belt Community Foundation
Cinzi Lavin’s Civil War Drama, "A Goodnight Kiss," Performed by Exclusive Engagement at New England’s Five Points Arts Center
Cinzi Lavin's original Civil War drama, "A Goodnight Kiss," enjoyed an exclusive engagement at New England's Five Points Arts Center on June 13–14, 2026. This historical drama, whose script is permanently archived in the U.S. Library of Congress, is based on actual historic love letters. Directed by Kathy Kelly, the production honored America’s 250th anniversary. - July 12, 2026 - Cinzi Lavin
Jason Heigl Foundation Approves $425,000 to Fund 6,000+ Free Spay/Neuter Surgeries
Latest Namaste Initiative grants push the program’s total since its March 2023 launch to more than 13,000 sterilizations. - July 03, 2026 - Jason Heigl Foundation
Optivate Solutions Launches MonitorEasy, a Website Monitoring Platform for Nonprofits
Optivate Solutions today announced the launch of MonitorEasy, a continuous website monitoring platform built for nonprofits. MonitorEasy monitors uptime, SEO health, SSL certificates, and Core Web Vitals, delivering enterprise-grade capabilities at a fraction of what traditional tools cost. - June 26, 2026 - Optivate Solutions Inc
The Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine, N.C.’s Newest Med School, Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Forever changing the future of healthcare in Southeastern North Carolina, the new School of Medicine (SOM) was announced in 2023 through a partnership between MU and Cape Fear Valley Health and the ribbon cutting helped signify once again how the dream has truly become the reality. - June 24, 2026 - Methodist University
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Across Three States to Advance ALS Research
More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, and supporters will gather in Durham, New Hampshire on June 27–28 for the 24th annual Tri-State Trek, a two-day cycling event benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's most comprehensive drug discovery institute dedicated... - June 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
INK Author Association Holds First Event in Canada and Honors Writers, with Sheikh Al-Karkari Recognized by Ontario Legislature
The INK Author Association, the writers' body of the Al-Noor Al-Karkari Institute, opened its first event in Canada as part of the Sufism Conference, bringing together writers and artists from more than a dozen countries. Founder Sheikh Mohamed-Faouzi Al-Karkari received a certificate of appreciation from Ontario MPP Sheref Sabawy, and the program honored several authors and included a musical tribute. - June 18, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
Security Token Offering Foundation Launching June 29, 2026 to Advance the Global Tokenization Industry
The Security Token Offering Foundation (STO Foundation) today announced its official launch date on June 29, 2026 as a global membership organization dedicated to supporting the growth, education, adoption, and advancement of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, digital securities, and tokenized capital markets. As tokenization continues to transform the way assets are issued, managed, distributed, and traded, the STO Foundation has been established to serve as a central hub for tokenization. - June 16, 2026 - STO Foundation
Sheikh Al-Karkari Addresses Stanford AI Researchers During Bay Area Visit, Institute Opens New Berkeley-Area Office
The Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi Studies has inaugurated a new office near UC Berkeley, expanding its academic footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area. In a related development, founder Sheikh Mohammed Faouzi Al-Karkari was invited to address AI researchers at Stanford University, where he presented a Sufi-rooted framework for understanding the future of artificial intelligence and human cognition. - June 09, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
CEOs of Leading Companies to Host 2026 Posse Jeff Ubben Fellows
The Posse Foundation, a nonprofit organization that partners with select colleges to provide student scholarships and leadership training, recently unveiled the hosts and mentors of the 2026 cohort of Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows. They include Bayer AG CEO Bill Anderson, Center for Law and Public Trust Director Vanita Gupta, Aurora CEO and Co-Founder Chris Urmson, Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl, and National Hockey League Players' Association Executive Director Marty Walsh. - May 30, 2026 - The Posse Foundation
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Invisible Contamination: Cocaine, Chemical Inputs and Colombia’s Drinking Water
A new SFS report finds traces of cocaine and chemicals associated with its production in Colombian drinking water even after treatment, raising concerns over diffuse contamination, chronic exposure, food security and transnational chemical supply chains. - May 24, 2026 - Center for a Secure Free Society
Black Belt Community Foundation Announces First Chief Strategy & Impact Officer
BBCF publicly welcomes Dr. Teirdre Owens to its growing leadership team. - May 15, 2026 - Black Belt Community Foundation
The AKARAMA Foundation Unveils 2026 Season: "Passport to Possibilities"
Three Iconic Chicago Destinations, One Mission to Build Community The AKARAMA Foundation is proud to announce its 2026 fundraising season, themed “Passport to Possibilities: Three Destinations. One Mission. Endless Impact.” This curated series of events invites Chicago’s civic... - April 29, 2026 - AKARAMA Foundation
Adoptions From The Heart to Participate in Delco Gives
Connect, Support, and Share AFTH’s mission. Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) invites you to engage in AFTH’s participation in Delco Gives, a county-wide giving movement that supports and strengthens the community, while raising money for local organizations. - April 26, 2026 - Adoptions From The Heart
Rock Steady Boxing Announces Dr. Cynthia Fox as 2026 Scott Newman Impact Award Recipient
Rock Steady Boxing (RSB) is proud to announce that Dr. Cynthia Fox, CEO and Co-Founder of LSVT Global, has been named the 2026 recipient of the prestigious Scott Newman Impact Award. The Scott Newman Impact Award is presented annually to an individual or organization whose work has made a profound... - April 15, 2026 - Rock Steady Boxing
PRISM ALS: New Stem Cell Models Could Transform Research Into Treatments for MND/ALS
PRISM ALS is a new global initiative designed to accelerate the discovery of effective treatments for ALS/MND by improving access to specially grown, patient-derived stem cell models that better reflect the biological diversity of the disease. - March 31, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Yuri’s Night and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Present “Kennedy Under The Stars: Yuri’s Night Edition”
Yuri’s Night, in collaboration with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, will host Kennedy Under The Stars: Yuri’s Night Edition on April 3, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., an after-hours celebration of space, science, and human achievement. This special event serves as the... - March 31, 2026 - Yuri's Night
The Posse Foundation Welcomes Industry Leaders to Board of Directors
Executives Brandy Hays Morrison, Evan Morgan, Walter Prescott Porter II, Yolanda Seals-Coffield, Tyler Zachem Join the Posse Board. - March 29, 2026 - The Posse Foundation
akoyaGO Names Mark Montoya CEO to Lead Next Era of Technology-Driven Impact
akoyaGO has named Mark Montoya Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth as foundations increasingly turn to technology to drive impact. A former President and Chief Experience Officer, Montoya has helped strengthen operations and expand the company’s client base. With deep experience in philanthropy, he will guide akoyaGO’s continued focus on innovation, client success, and helping foundations operate more strategically. - March 24, 2026 - akoyaGO
Adoptions From The Heart Introduces New Extended Birth Family Support Group
Encouraging Connection and Support for Extended Birth Families. - March 22, 2026 - Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart to Host 36th Annual Family Picnic
Reunite, Celebrate, and Support AFTH’s mission. - March 21, 2026 - Adoptions From The Heart
5th Annual Shamrock’n the Harbor 5K/12K Showcases Breathtaking Mt. Rainier Views from the Narrows Bridge
This family-friendly 5K/12K run-walk offers scenic trail routes and various participation options, including a virtual run, and breathtaking views from the Narrows Bridge. The Shamrock’n run features chip timing, bagpipe tribute opening ceremony, Irish music throughout the day, refreshment stations, a St. Paddy’s Day costume trot, a finish line party, free downloadable photos, participant swag including a performance T-shirt and medal, and a custom fleece blanket giveaway for early registrants. - March 06, 2026 - Greater Gig Harbor Foundation
Khadijah Butler Announces the Multi Format Release of Laying the Foundation Brick by Brick (2nd Edition)
Author, nonprofit leader, and community advocate Khadijah Butler proudly announces the expanded release of Laying the Foundation Brick by Brick (2nd Edition), now available in three formats: paperback, eBook, and—newly added—a professionally recorded audiobook. - March 03, 2026 - Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation
akoyaGO Announces Multi-Year Platform Transformation
Over the past several years, akoyaGO has transformed its platform, processes, and team to deliver a more connected, predictable, and reliable foundation management experience. Through operational discipline, standardized implementations, and an integrated product ecosystem, akoyaGO now supports nearly 200 foundations with a 99.9% retention rate — reflecting a long-term commitment to modern philanthropy and stronger client partnership. - March 01, 2026 - akoyaGO
Century High School’s E-Business Academy Celebrates Historic Advancement to National Finals
The E-Business Academy at Century High School in partnership with High School Inc. Academies Foundation proudly announces a landmark achievement: for the first time in 25 years, seven students have advanced to the Virtual Enterprise International Finals in New York City, taking place April... - February 25, 2026 - High School Inc. Academies Foundation
PAWS NY Marks 3,000 Days of Foster Care Supporting Substance Use Recovery
Help us reach the next families in need — donations are matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000 through March 5, 2026. - February 20, 2026 - PAWS NY
Orange County Community Arts Guild Brings Local Art to the Public Through Online Marketplace
The Orange County Community Arts Guild (OCAG) is highlighting local artists through an online marketplace on its website, giving the public an opportunity to view and purchase original artwork directly from Orange County creatives. - February 17, 2026 - Orange Community Arts Guild
New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction
Sana Recovery Foundation Brings Comprehensive Resource Navigation, Family Support Groups, and Provider Education to Charlotte's Recovery Community; Former NBA Star Mike Gminski Named Community Ambassador Sana Recovery Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launched today... - February 12, 2026 - Sana Recovery Foundation
Food Share Ventura County Building New Food Bank for the Future
Food Share, Ventura County’s food bank, plans to build a new 85,000-square-foot food bank in Oxnard, CA to meet rising hunger and long-term community need. - February 12, 2026 - Food Share of Ventura County
AFTH Announces Spring Educational Series
Gain education and support during your adoption journey in time for spring. (Wynnewood, PA) Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH), as part of its lifelong commitment to adoptive families and birth parents, invites you to participate in their favorite event series. The Spring Educational Series educates... - February 08, 2026 - Adoptions From The Heart
Anti-Choking Devices Donated to All Parents and Teachers of The First Presbyterian Preschool of Naples and The Tommie Barfield Elementary School by The Cassata Foundation
In a remarkable and life-saving collaboration, Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, has joined forces with Arthur Lih, the founder of LifeVac, to once again contribute to saving lives in Collier County, Florida. - January 29, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
Rosario S. Cassata, a Philanthropist and Trustee of the Cassata Foundation, Contributes LifeVac Airway Clearance Devices to YMCAs in Florida
Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, announced the donation of 175 LifeVac airway clearance devices every YMCA location within the State of Florida. - January 27, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
Optivate Solutions Launches Optavue, a Website Intelligence Tool Built for Nonprofits
Optivate Solutions today announced the launch of Optavue, a website intelligence tool designed specifically for nonprofit organizations. Optavue provides an easy-to-understand snapshot of website accessibility, security, and technical health, helping nonprofit leaders quickly identify risks, prioritize improvements, and make informed decisions without the cost or complexity of a full audit. - January 26, 2026 - Optivate Solutions Inc
Evangelist Uche Christian Storms Lira – Omito with Massive New Year’s Gospel Crusade
Evangelist Uche Christian led a powerful three-day New Year’s Gospel Crusade in Lira’s Omito area, drawing large crowds and widespread community participation from December 29 through 31 at the Omito Primary School Ground. According to the Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Shepherd... - January 08, 2026 - Onyx Evangelistic Association
Georgia’s Faith Leaders Honor Champions of New State Law Securing Death Penalty Protections for the Intellectually Disabled
The Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center announces its 2025 Legislator and Advocate of the Year honorees, recognizing the champions behind the Georgia death penalty reform bill enacted this year aimed at ensuring that no person with an intellectual disability is subject to the death penalty in the State of Georgia. - December 11, 2025 - GIPPC
The Ways and Means Marketing Inc. Launches No-Cost Marketing Resources for Associations
The Ways and Means Marketing Inc., a digital marketing agency for associations, is providing practical guidance and no-cost resources to help associations strengthen membership growth, engagement, and overall strategy. The release details how the agency leverages decades of experience supporting associations in Canada, the U.S., and internationally, and offers tools and insights that deliver immediate value to association leaders. - December 03, 2025 - The Ways and Means Marketing Inc.
Massachusetts Declares November 15 as Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day Spotlighting Growing Health Crisis
B.E.A.T Gestational Diabetes® Inc., in partnership with 360Girls&Women®, proudly announces that November 15 has been officially designated as "Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day" by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This new observance aims to bring much-needed attention to the rising prevalence of gestational diabetes and its severe long-term health impacts, particularly in communities of color. - November 14, 2025 - 360Girls&Women
The Human-Animal Alliance Awards $15,000 to PAWS NY to Help People and Pets in Need
The grant will go towards funding critical programs PAWS NY provides to preserve the human-animal bond. - November 14, 2025 - PAWS NY
Major Gift to Fund University Scholarships for Graduates of The Cambodia Academy
A generous benefactor who wishes to remain anonymous has donated USD $150,000 to establish a university scholarship program for graduates, opening the door for talented young people from rural communities to pursue higher education and realize their full potential. - November 10, 2025 - Cambodia Academy (501c3)
Ales for ALS Reaches 300+ Breweries in 2025 — Limited Spots Still Open to Join This Year
Ales for ALS™ announced today that more than 300 breweries across the United States and around the world have joined the 2025 program—poised to make this year one of the largest in the initiative’s 12-year history. Limited hop allocations remain available, and interested breweries are encouraged to enroll soon to secure one of the final shipments for the year. - October 31, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
The REBO Foundation Earns IRS 501(c)(3) Status
Expanding Its Mission to Build Shelters and Recovery Programs Across Oklahoma - October 19, 2025 - The REBO Foundation
JewelRide Expands Leadership Team with New Vice Presidents to Accelerate Growth and Operational Excellence
JewelRide, an NEMT provider in Illinois and Missouri, appointed Jennifer Bagwell as VP of Sales and Marketing to drive strategic growth and partnerships. The company also promoted Katlyn Meyer to VP of Operations to ensure operational excellence, fleet efficiency, and high-quality service. These appointments strengthen the executive team to meet rising demand in the NEMT market. - October 17, 2025 - JewelRide
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari at Paris Peace Symposium
Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari, Founder of Al Karkari Institute, Honored at Paris "Symposium for Peace." - September 30, 2025 - Al-Karkari Institute
Makefield Women's Association 10th Annual Designer Bag Bingo
Makefield Women's Association 10th Annual Designer Bag Bingo; Friday October 17, 2025 at St. Frances Cabrini Church, Fairless Hills, PA. Doors Open at 5:30. Bingo Starts at 7:00 pm. - September 30, 2025 - Makefield Women's Association
GCUPRI Attends China Vision China Commemorates the 80th Anniversary Celebration at UN Headquarters
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (WWW.GCUPRI.ORG) announced today that it will attend the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of the United Nations, taking place at UN Headquarters in New York. The milestone forum, co-hosted by China Daily and the Permanent Mission... - September 26, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Cannonball Run 2025 and The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation Unite to Drive Positive Change
The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation (JRHEF) joins Cannonball Run 2025, uniting the thrill of the 2,200-km rally with a mission to fight ovarian cancer through early detection, AI-powered clinical trial navigation, and research support. Team JRHEF will drive Joan’s Jaguar F-Type from Bar Harbor to Nashville, raising awareness at every stop. Together, JRHEF and Cannonball Run spotlight hope, unity, and impact. - September 26, 2025 - The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation
The Eras of Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart 40-year anniversary celebration of milestones and fundraiser to support open adoption efforts. - September 26, 2025 - Adoptions From The Heart