Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Retail & Consumer Services
>
Consumer Services
>
Personal & Laundry Services
>
Personal Care Services
> Hair, Nail, & Skin Care Services
Hair, Nail, & Skin Care Services
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Sub-industries:
Barber Shops
Beauty Salons
Nail Salons
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Hair, Nail, & Skin Care Services
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Secret Youth LLC Laser Henderson
Las Vegas, NV
Secret Youth LLC is a laser clinic in Las Vegas specializing in laser treatments and Velashape. Treat Yourself to a Smoother, Sexier Figure...
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
A Spa Affair
Dallas, TX
A Spa Affair is based out of Frisco, TX and serves the entire Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex area. We can travel beyond that based on location...
AminoGenesis
Irvine, ca
AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging &...
Avreen Salon & Spa
New Hyde Park, NY
Avreen Salon and Spa provides a wonderfully peaceful atmosphere, creating a perfect background for your restorative and relaxing journey.
Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc
Vancouver, Canada
Started in 2001, Beauty In Motion is the world's first international mobile spa company. Over 20,000 customers later, it is the most popular...
Blue Water Spa
Raleigh, NC
Blue Water Spa is a RaleighDay Spa and medical Spa owned and operated by board certified plastic surgeon Michael law and his wife Kile Law.
Chakra Beauty Salon
san marcos, ca
Chakra Beauty Salon, by celebrity stylist Erika Avendano, offers certified luxury premium hair extensions by Hairdreams nano, San Diego...
Elraha
Lebanon
www.elraha.com
Haircolorxperts
Raleigh, NC
HCX salons provide expert hair color, cutting and styling, with an emphasis on consistent quality service. The salons offer CyberImaging...
Howard Lee Inc.
New York, NY
Howard Lee Inc. is a full service fashion style agency that makes clients look and feel good. We style with professionalism and compassion...
Iatria Day Spa
Raleigh, NC
Erika Mangrum is the President of Iatria Day Spa, which specializes in such services as massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, body treatments,...
Kristen's Skin Care
Alpharetta, GA
Kristen's Skin Care in Atlanta, GA specializes in skin consultation & analysis, facials, chemical peel treatments, microdermabrasion,...
Kultures Salon and Spa
Chicago, IL
Get the treatment of a celebrity without the celebrity price. Victoria and Danka have opened a full service private salon and spa in Chicago's...
Lam Institute for Hair Restoration
Plano, TX
Dr. Samuel Lam, Hair Transplant Surgeon & Director Dallas Hair Transplant Surgeon and recognized expert in all types of hair restoration...
Laser Nail Center - Toenail Fungus Treat...
Phoenix, AZ
Laser Nail Center provides toenail fungus removal services using lasers. The laser toenail fungus treatment targets toenail and finger nail...
Lemon Tree
Levittown, NY
The Lemon Tree is one of the nation’s top franchises specializing in value-oriented family hair care. Quality, Value, Training and...
Ms. Niki's Elegant Entourage
Midlothian, IL
Ms. Niki's Elegant Entourage Hair and Nail Salon offers an array of services to fit any need. The salon is staffed with licensed cosmetologists...
Ohm Spa
New York, NY
Welcome to Ohm Spa: an Urban Center for Healing and Therapy Massage Therapy with Maximum Benefits Ohm Spa is a beautiful new day spa...
Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar
Denver, CO
Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar is a full service day spa catering to men and woman at affordable prices. www.orangeskye.com
Palacinka.com
Jersey City, NJ
Palacinka.com is the FIRST online site dedicated exclusively to beauty product reviews for women of color. The number product review websites/magazines...
Phase 2 Hairdressing
East Grinstead, United Kingdom
Phase 2 Hairdressing, set in the beautiful surroundings of Wealden House, offers personal one-to-one consultations before any hair preparations...
R.O.I. Nail Salon
Originally established in 1994 in Raleigh’s Five Points neighborhood, R.O.I. Salon recently relocated to Cameron Village to accommodate...
Radiance Medspa of South Miami
Miami, FL
Radiance Medspa of South Miami sets itself apart from many other competitors by offering the most contemporary aesthetic medical procedures Botox, ...
Rodolfo Valentin
NEW YORK, NY
Top hair salons NYC, hair extensions salons, by Rodolfo Valentin, named top hair colorists in NYC, by NYC Guide, trademark owner of the...
Spagoda
Mableton, GA
Spagoda is the nation’s leading provider of Spa experiences. With an extensive network of over 2,000 spas, Spagoda’s spas blanket...
Wake Up Beautiful LLC
Laguna Niguel, CA
Wake Up Beautiful Spa provides the very best in Microblading and Permanent Makeup, Hi-Tech Facials, Medical Services, Endermologie, and...
Young Medical Spa®
Center Valley, PA
Dr. Thomas E. Young founded Young Medical Spa with the mission to provide the highest quality aesthetic treatments and services within the...
Companies 1 - 27 of 27
Page:
1
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help