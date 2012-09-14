|
|Parking Management Services of America Glendale, CA
Parking Management Services of America is one of the most reputable parking companies in Los Angeles, CA. Since 2001, our company has been...
|
|Secret Youth LLC Laser Henderson Las Vegas, NV
Secret Youth LLC is a laser clinic in Las Vegas specializing in laser treatments and Velashape. Treat Yourself to a Smoother, Sexier Figure...
|
|A Personal Solution I & II, LLC Farmington, MN
Concierge and Errand Service. Let US simplify your life and give you peace of mind to spend quality time with family and friends. If you...
|
|A Spa Affair Dallas, TX
A Spa Affair is based out of Frisco, TX and serves the entire Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex area. We can travel beyond that based on location...
|
|ABC Caskets Factory Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles casket manufacturer open to the public. High quality wood, metal caskets, Jewish, cremation and custom caskets. Fast, friendly,...
|
|Ace Concierge Suncook, NH
Ace Concierge, provides work/life balance and lifestyle management via errand and concierge services. We accomplish YOUR tasks on...
|
|Amazing Spaces Storage Centers The Woodlands, TX
The self-storage industry has changed vastly from its initial inception. Now a favorite of real estate investors and developers, self-storage...
|
|AminoGenesis Irvine, ca
AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging &...
|
|Aspenbloom Albuquerque, NM
Founded in October 2002, located in New Mexico. This woman-owned business provides natural pet care education for pet owners desiring...
|
|Avreen Salon & Spa New Hyde Park, NY
Avreen Salon and Spa provides a wonderfully peaceful atmosphere, creating a perfect background for your restorative and relaxing journey.
|
|Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc Vancouver, Canada
Started in 2001, Beauty In Motion is the world's first international mobile spa company. Over 20,000 customers later, it is the most popular...
|
|Biolab Piercing Studio houston, tx
Houston's only stand alone piercing studio .Offering clean and professional services regulated by the state of texas health department .
|
|Blue Water Spa Raleigh, NC
Blue Water Spa is a RaleighDay Spa and medical Spa owned and operated by board certified plastic surgeon Michael law and his wife Kile Law.
|
|Bnexxis.com Sunnyvale, CA
Bnexxis.com is a new, revolutionary way of connecting businesses with people. Think of it as Yellow Pages designed by consumers. Here you'll...
|
|Carolina Task Master Clayton, NC
Carolina Task Master is owned and operated by Geneva “Raye” Hayden a North Carolina native and Clayton resident. She understands...
|
|Chakra Beauty Salon san marcos, ca
Chakra Beauty Salon, by celebrity stylist Erika Avendano, offers certified luxury premium hair extensions by Hairdreams nano, San Diego...
|
|Chores, Errands 'N More Duncan, SC
Chores, Errands 'N More (CEM) partners with busy individuals (professionals, executives, caregivers, seniors, etc.); employers; and...
|
|CitiNannies LLC Houston, TX
Citinannies.net is owned by CitiNannies, LLC, a traditional full service domestic nanny recruiting agency located in Houston, Texas. In...
|
|De-frazzle Errand Service Watkinsville, GA
"Helping you accomplish your "to-do" list." Do you feel like there are simply not enough hours in a day to...
|
|Domestic Managers IA
Domestic Managers was established in 2005 to serve families and individuals with various domestic needs in the Iowa City/Coralville/North...
|
|DW & Company Burbank, CA
Because Dw & Company is in the business of being “in the know” they have expanded their business to include Personal Concierge services.
|
|Evandale Au pair Agency Ltd Essex, United Kingdom
We provide Au pairs Nannies, cleaners and mothers to families all over the world. The agency also runs a recruitment department for all...
|
|Fit 2 Love Canada
Fit 2 Love! Allie Ochs, relationship expert, coach, speaker and author of: Are You Fit To Love?
|
|George Stella, Inc. Norwalk, CT
Stella Style is all about leaving your bad eating habits behind for good. It's not a diet, ...
|
|Global Gophers LLC New York, NY
Global Gophers provides a unique and exciting new way to shop--we are an international personal shopper service to the world! With our service,...
|
|Grocery Coupon Network Minneapolis, MN
Grocery Coupon Network is your online source for printable grocery coupons. Find, shop, and save at your local grocery store with the Grocery...
|
|Haircolorxperts Raleigh, NC
HCX salons provide expert hair color, cutting and styling, with an emphasis on consistent quality service. The salons offer CyberImaging...
|
|Happy Tales Pets Clarksburg, NJ
Online magazine featuring natural health care for pets, horses and people too.
Lots of information from qualified natural health care providers...
|
|Howard Lee Inc. New York, NY
Howard Lee Inc. is a full service fashion style agency that makes clients look and feel good. We style with professionalism and compassion...
|
|Iatria Day Spa Raleigh, NC
Erika Mangrum is the President of Iatria Day Spa, which specializes in such services as massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, body treatments,...
|
|Jeeves Concierge & Errand Services Philadelphia, PA
Voted Best of Philly 2005
Jeeves Concierge & Errand Service provides you with your very own personal assistant. We save you...
|
|Kristen's Skin Care Alpharetta, GA
Kristen's Skin Care in Atlanta, GA specializes in skin consultation & analysis, facials, chemical peel treatments, microdermabrasion,...
|
|Kultures Salon and Spa Chicago, IL
Get the treatment of a celebrity without the celebrity price. Victoria and Danka have opened a full service private salon and spa in Chicago's...
|
|Lam Institute for Hair Restoration Plano, TX
Dr. Samuel Lam, Hair Transplant Surgeon & Director
Dallas Hair Transplant Surgeon and recognized expert in all types of hair restoration...
|
|Lemon Tree Levittown, NY
The Lemon Tree is one of the nation’s top franchises specializing in value-oriented family hair care. Quality, Value, Training and...
|
|Manavian Golf watertown, ma
Multi Faceted Golf Club company.
We design, manufacture and custom fit 100% milled putters for PGA Tour players, and Select VIP Clients.
Offer...
|
|Ms. Niki's Elegant Entourage Midlothian, IL
Ms. Niki's Elegant Entourage Hair and Nail Salon offers an array of services to fit any need. The salon is staffed with licensed cosmetologists...
|
|My Family CD of PA Gilbertsville, PA
My Family CD of PA is owned and operated by Sandra Nocella. My professional experience has been in the IT busines for the past...
|
|MyPetCams.com
MyPetCams lets you keep an eye on your pet from your computer, whether you’re at work, traveling, or in another part of your house. Take...
|
|North Coast Concierge Services, Ltd. Brecksville, OH
Welcome to North Coast Concierge Services where we are committed to providing the highest quality personal services to help you take back...
|
|Ohm Spa New York, NY
Welcome to Ohm Spa: an Urban Center for Healing and Therapy
Massage Therapy with Maximum Benefits
Ohm Spa is a beautiful new day spa...
|
|Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar Denver, CO
Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar is a full service day spa catering to men and woman at affordable prices. www.orangeskye.com
|
|Palacinka.com Jersey City, NJ
Palacinka.com is the FIRST online site dedicated exclusively to beauty product reviews for women of color. The number product review websites/magazines...
