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Personal & Laundry Services

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Heartstrings Pet Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia, LLC.

Heartstrings Pet Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia, LLC.

Heartstrings Pet Hospice – Company Overview Compassion. Dignity. Respect. Heartstrings Pet Hospice is a privately owned, multi-state veterinary practice specializing in in-home pet euthanasia,...

Gold Company Profiles

Assistance Home Care

Assistance Home Care

Assistance Home Care is the trusted name in St. Louis and Chicago. With neighborhood home care locations nearby, you have peace of mind knowing there is always support around the corner. Our flexible...

Everline Coatings and Services - Austin

Everline Coatings and Services - Austin

Everline Coatings and Services is the premier provider of parking lot striping and maintenance in North America with over 90 locations. Everline is the industry leader in pioneering infrared asphalt...

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine is a leading integrative medical practice in Palm Harbor, Florida, specializing in hormone optimization, medical weight loss, regenerative medicine,...

Company Profiles

A Personal Solution I & II, LLC

A Personal Solution I & II, LLC

Concierge and Errand Service. Let US simplify your life and give you peace of mind to spend quality time with family and friends. If you don't have the time, WE DO! Call for detail Kim 612-578-3350...

A Spa Affair

A Spa Affair

A Spa Affair is based out of Frisco, TX and serves the entire Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex area. We can travel beyond that based on location and availability.   We bring the spa experience to...

ABC Caskets Factory

ABC Caskets Factory

Los Angeles casket manufacturer open to the public. High quality wood, metal caskets, Jewish, cremation and custom caskets. Fast, friendly, family owned and operated since 1933.

Ace Concierge

Ace Concierge

Ace Concierge, provides work/life balance and lifestyle management via errand and concierge services.  We accomplish YOUR tasks on OUR time, enabling you to focus on what is important, rather...

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

The self-storage industry has changed vastly from its initial inception. Now a favorite of real estate investors and developers, self-storage has moved out from the back corners of industrial parks...

AminoGenesis

AminoGenesis

AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging & increase collagen & elastin production in skin. The...

Aspenbloom

Aspenbloom

Founded in October 2002, located in New Mexico. This woman-owned business provides natural pet care education for pet owners desiring a more excellent way to care for their pets –before...

Avreen Salon & Spa

Avreen Salon & Spa

Avreen Salon and Spa provides a wonderfully peaceful atmosphere, creating a perfect background for your restorative and relaxing journey. Our approach to beauty is through health and wellness to...

Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc

Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc

Started in 2001, Beauty In Motion is the world's first international mobile spa company. Over 20,000 customers later, it is the most popular on-site spa option serving Cascadia visitors and residents...

Biolab Piercing Studio

Biolab Piercing Studio

Houston's only stand alone piercing studio .Offering clean and professional services regulated by the state of texas health department . Owned and operated by Johnny Jackson tattoo artist in Houston...

Bishop Ranch Veterinary Center & Urgent Care

Bishop Ranch Veterinary Center & Urgent Care

Bishop Ranch Veterinary Center & Urgent Care is the premiere veterinary hospital in the Tri-Valley and greater Bay Area communities. Located in San Ramon and established in 2000, it is one of the...

Blue Water Spa

Blue Water Spa

Blue Water Spa is a RaleighDay Spa and medical Spa owned and operated by board certified plastic surgeon Michael law and his wife Kile Law. Blue Water Spa is a designated Black Diamond Account with...

Bnexxis.com

Bnexxis.com

Bnexxis.com is a new, revolutionary way of connecting businesses with people. Think of it as Yellow Pages designed by consumers. Here you'll find your neighborhood businesses, from shops to...

Carolina Task Master

Carolina Task Master

Carolina Task Master is owned and operated by Geneva “Raye” Hayden a North Carolina native and Clayton resident. She understands your “busy-ness” and she is here to help you...

Chakra Beauty Salon

Chakra Beauty Salon

Chakra Beauty Salon, by celebrity stylist Erika Avendano, offers certified luxury premium hair extensions by Hairdreams nano, San Diego wedding airbrush makeup, San Marcos, Carlsbad, hair salon, hair...

Chores, Errands 'N More

Chores, Errands 'N More

Chores, Errands 'N More (CEM) partners with busy individuals (professionals, executives, caregivers, seniors, etc.); employers; and property management companies to to assist them in developing...

CitiNannies LLC

CitiNannies LLC

Citinannies.net is owned by CitiNannies, LLC, a traditional full service domestic nanny recruiting agency located in Houston, Texas. In the beginning, the company was formed to offer exceptional full...

De-frazzle Errand Service

De-frazzle Errand Service

"Helping you accomplish your "to-do" list."  Do you feel like there are simply not enough hours in a day to get everything done and still have time left to do what you...

Domestic Managers

Domestic Managers

Domestic Managers was established in 2005 to serve families and individuals with various domestic needs in the Iowa City/Coralville/North Liberty and Cedar Rapids area. The business provides nanny,...

DW & Company

DW & Company

Because Dw & Company is in the business of being “in the know” they have expanded their business to include Personal Concierge services. These time management services are extended not only to...

Elraha

Elraha

www.elraha.com

Evandale Au pair Agency Ltd

Evandale Au pair Agency Ltd

We provide Au pairs Nannies, cleaners and mothers to families all over the world. The agency also runs a recruitment department for all types of workforce for business and employers, we provide a...

Fit 2 Love

Fit 2 Love

Fit 2 Love! Allie Ochs, relationship expert, coach, speaker and author of: Are You Fit To Love?

Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd

Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd

Professional garment care, cleaning and finishing service, catering to the personal wardrobes of men, women and children. Specialises in designer wear & fine garments. Also providing Drycleaning,...

George Stella, Inc.

George Stella, Inc.

Stella Style is all about leaving your bad eating habits behind for good.  It's not a diet, it's a lifestyle! Remember, FRESH IS...

Global Gophers LLC

Global Gophers LLC

Global Gophers provides a unique and exciting new way to shop--we are an international personal shopper service to the world! With our service, anyone can buy products from America, Australia,...

Grocery Coupon Network

Grocery Coupon Network

Grocery Coupon Network is your online source for printable grocery coupons. Find, shop, and save at your local grocery store with the Grocery Coupon Network. Make life easier. Let us search the...

Haircolorxperts

Haircolorxperts

HCX salons provide expert hair color, cutting and styling, with an emphasis on consistent quality service. The salons offer CyberImaging technology to allow clients to consider a number of hairstyle...

Happy Tales Pets

Happy Tales Pets

Online magazine featuring natural health care for pets, horses and people too. Lots of information from qualified natural health care providers and natural products recommended by Happy Tales...

Howard Lee Inc.

Howard Lee Inc.

Howard Lee Inc. is a full service fashion style agency that makes clients look and feel good. We style with professionalism and compassion - as part of the company's profits go to help fight leukemia.

I'LL DO IT! LLC Corporate & Personal Concierge Services

I'LL DO IT! LLC Corporate & Personal Concierge Services

The Best Solution for Your Busy Lifestyle!! I'LL DO IT! is the perfect solution for anyone who wishes they had more hours in the day, more free time to spend with family and friends or time to take...

Iatria Day Spa

Iatria Day Spa

Erika Mangrum is the President of Iatria Day Spa, which specializes in such services as massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, body treatments, waxing, tinting, laser hair removal, and spa day...

Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training

Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training

Try Us Free For 14 Days Let’s be honest here: Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training is NOT your average gym. After all, everyone who trains here has a program written by internationally...

Jeeves Concierge & Errand Services

Jeeves Concierge & Errand Services

Voted Best of Philly 2005  Jeeves Concierge & Errand Service provides you with your very own personal assistant. We save you time and handle the details of your life that you are just too...

Kristen's Skin Care

Kristen's Skin Care

Kristen's Skin Care in Atlanta, GA specializes in skin consultation & analysis, facials, chemical peel treatments, microdermabrasion, advanced treatments for skin and massage therapy. "At...

Kultures Salon and Spa

Kultures Salon and Spa

Get the treatment of a celebrity without the celebrity price. Victoria and Danka have opened a full service private salon and spa in Chicago's River North Neighborhood. Both are accomplished video,...

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Dr. Samuel Lam, Hair Transplant Surgeon & Director Dallas Hair Transplant Surgeon and recognized expert in all types of hair restoration including Male Hair Transplant, Female Hair Transplant,...

Laser Nail Center - Toenail Fungus Treatment

Laser Nail Center - Toenail Fungus Treatment

Laser Nail Center provides toenail fungus removal services using lasers. The laser toenail fungus treatment targets toenail and finger nail fungus safely and effectively.

Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree

The Lemon Tree is one of the nation’s top franchises specializing in value-oriented family hair care. Quality, Value, Training and Family. It is what you can expect with a Lemon Tree franchise...

Manavian Golf

Manavian Golf

Multi Faceted Golf Club company. We design, manufacture and custom fit 100% milled putters for PGA Tour players, and Select VIP Clients. Offer anti-aging programs through the fitness expertise...

Ms. Niki's Elegant Entourage

Ms. Niki's Elegant Entourage

Ms. Niki's Elegant Entourage Hair and Nail Salon offers an array of services to fit any need. The salon is staffed with licensed cosmetologists specializing in thinning hair care, cutting, weaving,...

My Family CD of PA

My Family CD of PA

My Family CD of PA is owned and operated by Sandra Nocella.  My professional experience has been in the IT busines for the past 15 years.  We produce Safe Kids Cards, Safe Adult Cards,...

MyPetCams.com

MyPetCams.com

MyPetCams lets you keep an eye on your pet from your computer, whether you’re at work, traveling, or in another part of your house. Take full advantage of your Web camera by signing up today.

NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association

NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association

The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) is comprised of reputable underwriters, carriers, agencies (and related businesses) from across the United States and Canada. As a trade...

North Coast Concierge Services, Ltd.

North Coast Concierge Services, Ltd.

Welcome to North Coast Concierge Services where we are committed to providing the highest quality personal services to help you take back your most valuable asset — yourself! We offer a...

Ohm Spa

Ohm Spa

Welcome to Ohm Spa: an Urban Center for Healing and Therapy Massage Therapy with Maximum Benefits Ohm Spa is a beautiful new day spa in the Flatiron District created by a visionary husband and...

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