PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Retail & Consumer Services > Consumer Services > Personal & Laundry Services
 
Personal & Laundry Services
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Death Care Services
Drycleaning & Laundry Services
Parking Lots & Garages
Personal Care Services
Pet Care Services
Photofinishing
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Personal & Laundry Services
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Parking Management Services of America Parking Management Services of America Glendale, CA
Parking Management Services of America is one of the most reputable parking companies in Los Angeles, CA. Since 2001, our company has been... 
Secret Youth LLC Laser Henderson Secret Youth LLC Laser Henderson Las Vegas, NV
Secret Youth LLC is a laser clinic in Las Vegas specializing in laser treatments and Velashape. Treat Yourself to a Smoother, Sexier Figure... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
A Personal Solution I & II, LLC A Personal Solution I & II, LLC Farmington, MN
Concierge and Errand Service. Let US simplify your life and give you peace of mind to spend quality time with family and friends. If you... 
A Spa Affair A Spa Affair Dallas, TX
A Spa Affair is based out of Frisco, TX and serves the entire Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex area. We can travel beyond that based on location... 
ABC Caskets Factory ABC Caskets Factory Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles casket manufacturer open to the public. High quality wood, metal caskets, Jewish, cremation and custom caskets. Fast, friendly,... 
Ace Concierge Ace Concierge Suncook, NH
Ace Concierge, provides work/life balance and lifestyle management via errand and concierge services.  We accomplish YOUR tasks on... 
Amazing Spaces Storage Centers Amazing Spaces Storage Centers The Woodlands, TX
The self-storage industry has changed vastly from its initial inception. Now a favorite of real estate investors and developers, self-storage... 
AminoGenesis AminoGenesis Irvine, ca
AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging &... 
Aspenbloom Aspenbloom Albuquerque, NM
Founded in October 2002, located in New Mexico. This woman-owned business provides natural pet care education for pet owners desiring... 
Avreen Salon & Spa Avreen Salon & Spa New Hyde Park, NY
Avreen Salon and Spa provides a wonderfully peaceful atmosphere, creating a perfect background for your restorative and relaxing journey. 
Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc Vancouver, Canada
Started in 2001, Beauty In Motion is the world's first international mobile spa company. Over 20,000 customers later, it is the most popular... 
Biolab Piercing Studio Biolab Piercing Studio houston, tx
Houston's only stand alone piercing studio .Offering clean and professional services regulated by the state of texas health department . 
Bishop Ranch Veterinary Center & Urgent Care Bishop Ranch Veterinary Center & Urgent ... San Ramon, CA
Bishop Ranch Veterinary Center & Urgent Care is the premiere veterinary hospital in the Tri-Valley and greater Bay Area communities. 
Blue Water Spa Blue Water Spa Raleigh, NC
Blue Water Spa is a RaleighDay Spa and medical Spa owned and operated by board certified plastic surgeon Michael law and his wife Kile Law. 
Bnexxis.com Bnexxis.com Sunnyvale, CA
Bnexxis.com is a new, revolutionary way of connecting businesses with people. Think of it as Yellow Pages designed by consumers. Here you'll... 
Carolina Task Master Carolina Task Master Clayton, NC
Carolina Task Master is owned and operated by Geneva “Raye” Hayden a North Carolina native and Clayton resident. She understands... 
Chakra Beauty Salon Chakra Beauty Salon san marcos, ca
Chakra Beauty Salon, by celebrity stylist Erika Avendano, offers certified luxury premium hair extensions by Hairdreams nano, San Diego... 
Chores, Errands 'N More Chores, Errands 'N More Duncan, SC
Chores, Errands 'N More (CEM) partners with busy individuals (professionals, executives, caregivers, seniors, etc.); employers; and... 
CitiNannies LLC CitiNannies LLC Houston, TX
Citinannies.net is owned by CitiNannies, LLC, a traditional full service domestic nanny recruiting agency located in Houston, Texas. In... 
De-frazzle Errand Service De-frazzle Errand Service Watkinsville, GA
"Helping you accomplish your "to-do" list."  Do you feel like there are simply not enough hours in a day to... 
Domestic Managers Domestic Managers IA
Domestic Managers was established in 2005 to serve families and individuals with various domestic needs in the Iowa City/Coralville/North... 
DW & Company DW & Company Burbank, CA
Because Dw & Company is in the business of being “in the know” they have expanded their business to include Personal Concierge services. 
Elraha Elraha Lebanon
www.elraha.com 
Evandale Au pair Agency Ltd Evandale Au pair Agency Ltd Essex, United Kingdom
We provide Au pairs Nannies, cleaners and mothers to families all over the world. The agency also runs a recruitment department for all... 
Fit 2 Love Fit 2 Love Canada
Fit 2 Love! Allie Ochs, relationship expert, coach, speaker and author of: Are You Fit To Love? 
Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd New Delhi, India
Professional garment care, cleaning and finishing service, catering to the personal wardrobes of men, women and children. Specialises in... 
George Stella, Inc. George Stella, Inc. Norwalk, CT
Stella Style is all about leaving your bad eating habits behind for good.  It's not a diet, ... 
Global Gophers LLC Global Gophers LLC New York, NY
Global Gophers provides a unique and exciting new way to shop--we are an international personal shopper service to the world! With our service,... 
Grocery Coupon Network Grocery Coupon Network Minneapolis, MN
Grocery Coupon Network is your online source for printable grocery coupons. Find, shop, and save at your local grocery store with the Grocery... 
Haircolorxperts Haircolorxperts Raleigh, NC
HCX salons provide expert hair color, cutting and styling, with an emphasis on consistent quality service. The salons offer CyberImaging... 
Happy Tales Pets Happy Tales Pets Clarksburg, NJ
Online magazine featuring natural health care for pets, horses and people too. Lots of information from qualified natural health care providers... 
Howard Lee Inc. Howard Lee Inc. New York, NY
Howard Lee Inc. is a full service fashion style agency that makes clients look and feel good. We style with professionalism and compassion... 
I'LL DO IT! LLC Corporate & Personal Concierge Services I'LL DO IT! LLC Corporate & Personal Con... Columbus, OH
The Best Solution for Your Busy Lifestyle!! I'LL DO IT! is the perfect solution for anyone who wishes they had more hours in the day, more... 
Iatria Day Spa Iatria Day Spa Raleigh, NC
Erika Mangrum is the President of Iatria Day Spa, which specializes in such services as massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, body treatments,... 
Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training Indianapolis, IN
Try Us Free For 14 Days Let’s be honest here: Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training is NOT your average gym. After all, everyone... 
Jeeves Concierge & Errand Services Jeeves Concierge & Errand Services Philadelphia, PA
Voted Best of Philly 2005  Jeeves Concierge & Errand Service provides you with your very own personal assistant. We save you... 
Kristen's Skin Care Kristen's Skin Care Alpharetta, GA
Kristen's Skin Care in Atlanta, GA specializes in skin consultation & analysis, facials, chemical peel treatments, microdermabrasion,... 
Kultures Salon and Spa Kultures Salon and Spa Chicago, IL
Get the treatment of a celebrity without the celebrity price. Victoria and Danka have opened a full service private salon and spa in Chicago's... 
Lam Institute for Hair Restoration Lam Institute for Hair Restoration Plano, TX
Dr. Samuel Lam, Hair Transplant Surgeon & Director Dallas Hair Transplant Surgeon and recognized expert in all types of hair restoration... 
Laser Nail Center - Toenail Fungus Treatment Laser Nail Center - Toenail Fungus Treat... Phoenix, AZ
Laser Nail Center provides toenail fungus removal services using lasers. The laser toenail fungus treatment targets toenail and finger nail... 
Lemon Tree Lemon Tree Levittown, NY
The Lemon Tree is one of the nation’s top franchises specializing in value-oriented family hair care. Quality, Value, Training and... 
Manavian Golf Manavian Golf watertown, ma
Multi Faceted Golf Club company. We design, manufacture and custom fit 100% milled putters for PGA Tour players, and Select VIP Clients. Offer... 
Ms. Niki's Elegant Entourage Ms. Niki's Elegant Entourage Midlothian, IL
Ms. Niki's Elegant Entourage Hair and Nail Salon offers an array of services to fit any need. The salon is staffed with licensed cosmetologists... 
My Family CD of PA My Family CD of PA Gilbertsville, PA
My Family CD of PA is owned and operated by Sandra Nocella.  My professional experience has been in the IT busines for the past... 
MyPetCams.com MyPetCams.com
MyPetCams lets you keep an eye on your pet from your computer, whether you’re at work, traveling, or in another part of your house. Take... 
NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insur... Winnipeg, Canada
The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) is comprised of reputable PHI organizations from across Canada and the United... 
North Coast Concierge Services, Ltd. North Coast Concierge Services, Ltd. Brecksville, OH
Welcome to North Coast Concierge Services where we are committed to providing the highest quality personal services to help you take back... 
Ohm Spa Ohm Spa New York, NY
Welcome to Ohm Spa: an Urban Center for Healing and Therapy Massage Therapy with Maximum Benefits Ohm Spa is a beautiful new day spa... 
Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar Denver, CO
Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar is a full service day spa catering to men and woman at affordable prices. www.orangeskye.com 
Palacinka.com Palacinka.com Jersey City, NJ
Palacinka.com is the FIRST online site dedicated exclusively to beauty product reviews for women of color. The number product review websites/magazines... 
Companies 1 - 50 of 76 Page: 1 | 2 | Next

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help