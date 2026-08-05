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ReGrow Medical Delivers Physician-Performed FUE Hair Transplant Using Advanced Micro-Punch Technology Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical, a leading hair transplant clinic in Southern California, provides physician-performed FUE hair transplant procedures using the latest micro-punch extraction technology across five locations. The clinic delivers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results for men and women experiencing hair loss, with free consultations and flexible financing available. - August 05, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
ReGrow Medical Now Offers FUE Hair Transplant Procedures at Five Southern California Clinics
ReGrow Medical announces the availability of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant procedures at its five Southern California locations in Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks, West Hollywood, Huntington Park, and Bakersfield. The clinic offers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration for men and women with no linear scarring and free consultations at all locations. - June 13, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
HairPlaceNYC Partners with FOLLEA by Daniel Alain to Bring Luxury Wigs to New York City
HairPlaceNYC announces a new partnership with FOLLEA by Daniel Alain, bringing the brand’s luxury human hair wigs and toppers to the salon effective immediately. Clients can now access FOLLEA’s premium collections with personalized consultations, custom styling, and expert care at HairPlaceNYC. - January 09, 2026 - HairPlaceNYC
Cashmere Hair Launches Digital Gift Cards for the Holiday Season
Cashmere Hair launches digital holiday gift cards, letting customers give flexible, luxurious gifts this season - December 06, 2025 - Cashmere Hair
Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa is Transforming The Salon Experience
Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa is an organic salon that is gaining popularity because people are becoming conscious of todays environment and toxins. Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa uses products that are gentle on the skin, hair and nails and derived from natural ingredients. - October 20, 2025 - Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa
Local Stylist Tara Lawrence Joins Vivienne Mackinder's Elite Styling Team Backstage at New York Fashion Week for Malan Breton’s Spring/Summer 2026 Show
San Jose hairstylist Tara Lawrence and founder of Your Mane Girl, has been selected to assist legendary stylist Vivienne Mackinder backstage at New York Fashion Week for Malan Breton’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. The milestone places Tara’s artistry on fashion’s global stage alongside Breton, the celebrated designer known from Top Model, Project Runway, and Bravo’s The Malan Show. - September 11, 2025 - Your Mane Girl
Mentor Hosting Co Offers Low-Risk SEO/Web/Marketing, Results-Based Program for Limited Time.
Offer designed to appeal to those that want to see website sales conversion results before paying full price. - September 03, 2025 - Mentor Hosting Co
Ugly Duckling Launches New Premium Developers
Ugly Duckling, a leader in professional hair color and care, proudly announces the launch of its new Premium 20 Vol. (12%) and 30 Vol. (9%) Cream Developers. These developers contain Bond Protect and can lift higher and better: a first in hair coloring technology. Says Ishan Dutta, CEO and Founder of the company: “We’ve always been very good at helping stylists take women blonde and ultra-blonde. With these new developers, we now go a stage further." - July 17, 2025 - Ugly Duckling Color
Locally-Owned Laser and Skin Clinic Expands into State College, PA
Vanish Laser and Skin Expands to State College, Offering Advanced Cosmetic Treatments for the Central PA Community. - June 19, 2025 - Vanish Laser and Skin, Inc
Bloom in Beauty 2025: A Career-Focused Beauty Event Debuts in Boca Raton
Bloom in Beauty is a premier event designed to connect beauty professionals directly with mentors, hiring brands, industry experts, and career-changing resources, all within an elevated, intimate event experience. Featuring keynote speaker Cindy Novotny and a star-studded panel including Cesar Deleon Ramirez, Kim Baker, and J. Brandon Correa, this experience delivers real insight, opportunity, and inspiration for the next generation of industry leaders. - April 05, 2025 - Bloom in Beauty
Au Secours Salon Spa Offers Custom Wigs to Those with Hair Loss Due to Any Auto Immune Disease… Promoting the DIY DeGlam Maintenance Kit
Prince George's Co. Hair Stylist Opened Her Salon — Inside a Walmart in Clinton, Maryland. 2 years going strong DeJuan Burns' salon, Au Secours Salon Spa, offers services that are unique to the community. A one stop shop. A Salon spa boutique that offers services that are unique to the community. - January 04, 2025 - Au Secours Salon Spa
Ugly Duckling Announces the Launch of its Color Gel Shades
Ugly Duckling Los Angeles, a leading innovator in hair color technology, announced the launch of its new Color Gel shades. These shades are designed to provide flawless grey coverage for blondes and light-haired individuals. The range includes five shades: 10N (Lightest Blonde), 9N (Very Light... - December 31, 2024 - Ugly Duckling Color
The Good Hair Tribe Joins ANHC PRO as a 2025 Mastery Series Partner
The Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC PRO) welcomes The Good Hair Tribe, a Tech-driven Hair Care Literacy and Coaching company, as a 2025 ANHC PRO Partner. Founded by Atilola Moronfolu, The Good Hair Tribe addresses the global hair care literacy gap with memberships, courses, and training programs. As part of the 2025 Mastery Series, they will present on February 17, offering expert insights to empower beauty professionals and drive industry success. - November 26, 2024 - Truesdale & Associates, LLC
Introducing the Beauty and Wellness Industry’s Best-Kept Secret: jeuje.me
A Private Membership Platform Connecting Top-Tier Beauty Artists and Wellness Professionals with Elite Clientele - November 07, 2024 - Jeuje
Kaliopi Matheakis to Launch Eight Journey of "Saved" to Petition for Expanded Pre-K
Kaliopi's Matheaakis petitions for Expended PreK. Asking New York City to Help those that are drowning in the high cost of childcare which keeps them out of workforce. - October 25, 2024 - PR Hair Extentions
MOD Hair Salon in Vista, CA: Adopts a Commission Salon Structure and is Hiring Stylists
MOD Hair Salon, a leading destination for creative hairstyling in North County San Diego, is excited to announce that they are now operating as a commission salon and are actively seeking talented stylists to join their dynamic team. - October 20, 2024 - MOD Hair Salon
Luvme Hair Celebrates a Decade of Success with 10th Anniversary Sale
Luvme Hair, a renowned brand in the human hair wigs industry, proudly celebrates a decade of empowering beauty with its 10th Anniversary Sale. To mark this milestone, Luvme Hair is offering price reductions across select premium human hair wigs, ranging from $20 to $120, during a three-week event. - September 20, 2024 - Luvme Hair
Celebrating 20 Years of Excellence: 360 Tans Introduces New Spray Tanning Formulas and Clear Solution in Austin, TX
360 Tans, Austin's premier spray tanning salon founded by Natasha, celebrates 20 years with expanded formulas featuring over 50 shades and a clear solution for a flawless tan. Renowned for safe, natural-looking tans, 360 Tans sets the standard in the spray tanning industry. - July 21, 2024 - 360 Tans
Mobalon Inc and HHH Charity Present the Mayor’s Mobile Salon Circle Program - Mayors Nationwide Focus on Lifting Their city’s Inner Spirits
Mobalon Inc and Haircuts for the Helpless and Homeless Inc (HHH Charity) are partnering with 100 city mayors across the United States who understand the depth of the psychological effect a simple haircut and hairstyle can have to provide positive mental stimuli and stability in their homeless population, as well as, in the low-income children and adults within their city boundaries. - July 13, 2024 - Mobile Salon Network
Crystal Ngozi Beauty & Esthetics Launches Innovative Virtual Acne Program for Radiant Skin Transformation
Crystal Ngozi Beauty & Esthetics, renowned for its expertise in skincare, proudly unveils its groundbreaking Virtual Clear Skin Acne Program, a comprehensive solution crafted by a team of award-winning Licensed Estheticians, Certified Acne Specialists, and Skin of Color Experts. This innovative... - July 03, 2024 - Crystal Ngozi Beauty & Esthetics
ANHC PRO Refreshes Membership to Tackle Current Challenges for Natural Hair Care Professionals
The Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC PRO) is pleased to announce a comprehensive revamp of its membership structure and benefits. This initiative is aimed at providing greater value and accessibility for natural hair care professionals. In response to feedback, economic challenges, and the evolving needs of beauty industry professionals, ANHC PRO has introduced a series of significant enhancements designed to better serve the industry. - May 29, 2024 - Truesdale & Associates, LLC
LaVida Massage of Tampa, FL, Welcomes New Franchisees
LaVida Massage located at 15714 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33618, is delighted to introduce their passionate new franchisees, MacKenzie Carr, Charbel Faddoul, and Kennedy Carr. Owner MacKenzie Carr has wanted to own a LaVida Massage Center for years. While she has been the manager at LaVida... - May 18, 2024 - LaVida Massage
Snova's Halal Extract Wins Its Third Consecutive Gold at the Monde Selection
Snova’s Halal Extract has won the gold award for its third consecutive year at the Monde Selection 2024. ・Snova’s Halal Extract is a skincare product manufactured in accordance with Islamic law (Halal). In Islam, certain ingredients and manufacturing processes are prohibited, so... - May 15, 2024 - Snova Co.
Ugly Duckling Launches New Blondify Toners
Ugly Duckling Los Angeles has just announced the launch of four new colors within its Blondify toner range. This new range of toners is aimed at counteracting brassiness and warmth on level 9 hair: Blue Ash Blonde 9B, Violet Blonde 9V, Purple Grey and Clear. - February 21, 2024 - Ugly Duckling Color
Valentine’s Day with LaVida Massage
At LaVida Massage, they believe that the best gifts are those that contribute to lasting wellness. With their personalized massage and skincare services, you're not just giving a one-time experience; you're offering a journey towards better health that your loved one can cherish far beyond Valentine's Day. - February 10, 2024 - LaVida Massage
MOD Hair Salon Celebrates 10 Years with a Spectacular Anniversary Party
MOD Hair Salon celebrated its 10th anniversary on January 27, 2024, with a lively party featuring a gourmet charcuterie board and spiked kombucha. The event was a hit, with a great turnout and fun activities, including raffle drawings where clients' kids participated. Owner Casey Brookshire expressed gratitude for the community's support and hinted at future events. The salon remains committed to providing exceptional services and fostering strong client relationships. - January 31, 2024 - MOD Hair Salon
Saved, Unique Art by Kaliopi Matheakis Continues Its 5th Journey of 40 Symbolic Journeys
Inspiring Art at Gateway Christian Center Open Mic in North Valley Stream, NY - December 01, 2023 - PR Hair Extentions
SalonInteractive Launches in Square App Marketplace to Provide eCommerce, Marketing, and More to Beauty Professionals
SalonInteractive announced the launch of its integration with Square, the globally trusted software, hardware, and payments company. The new offering enables beauty sellers on Square to incorporate SalonInteractive’s eCommerce and marketing into their Square account directly from the Square App Marketplace. - November 30, 2023 - SalonInteractive
LaVida Massage of Fredericksburg, VA Welcomes New Owners
LaVida Massage, located at 1460 Central Park Blvd., Suite #112, Fredericksburg, VA 22401, is delighted to introduce their passionate new owners, Anil Premlall and Jessica Premlall. Anil and Jessica have had their eyes set on owning a LaVida Massage center for quite some time. Jessica's dedication... - November 09, 2023 - LaVida Massage
Mobalon Inc. Presents Electric Mobile Salon Buses
Mobalon Inc. is making a move to launch a fleet of electric shuttle bus mobile salons and is looking to partner with 10 Investors ($100k minimum) to launch their initial signature Electric Mobile Salon Buses by January 2024. This decision will have a massive impact on protecting the environment... - September 27, 2023 - Mobile Salon Network
Lisap Milano, Italian Professional Salon Brand Expands NorthEast Footprint, Announcing Exclusive Partnership with TruBeauty Concepts
Lisap Milano services over 100,000 salons worldwide and has over 70 years of expertise and product innovation in the professional salon industry. Lisap Milano USA is pleased to announce its partnership with leading Northeast distributor TruBeauty Concepts. This collaboration will fuse Italian... - June 03, 2023 - Lisap USA
Pete & Pedro Expands Into Men’s Grooming Body Care Category with a Natural Body Bar Soap
Pete & Pedro, a leading men’s hair and grooming brand, adds to its stellar grooming line-up with the launch of an incredibly fresh and hydrating bar soap. - May 25, 2023 - Pete & Pedro
More Growth as Sugar Sugar™ Lands in North Florida
In Yet Another Multi-Unit Agreement, Sugar Sugar Adds to Its Florida Growth - May 24, 2023 - Sugar Sugar
LAST Skincare Unveils Upgraded Skin Repair Serum with 35+ Potent Ingredients for Profound Skin Regeneration
LAST Skincare, the brand known for its uncompromising approach to delivering clinically proven formulations that regenerate and restructure the skin, has launched an upgraded version of its signature Skin Repair Serum after two years of further research and testing. The new formula boasts 35+ plant and science-based active ingredients, including botanical alternatives to retinol, adaptogens, biomimetic tetrapeptides and peptides, cold-pressed oils, glycerides, vitamins, bioferments and more. - May 15, 2023 - LAST Skincare
LaVida Massage® of Brighton, MI Celebrates Grand Opening
LaVida Massage of Brighton, MI, held a Grand Opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on May 10, 2023, and it was a resounding success. - May 13, 2023 - LaVida Massage
Sugar Sugar™ Pushes Into Busy Beltway
Another Multi-Unit Agreement, this time in Maryland and Texas, will very soon bring the buzz concept to the Maryland suburbs. - May 10, 2023 - Sugar Sugar
Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for LaVida Massage® Center in Brighton, MI
LaVida Massage® Center in Brighton, MI Grand Opening - April 27, 2023 - LaVida Massage
Wicker Park Neighborhood Welcomes Luxo Nail Spa, Focusing on Organic & Safer Product & Practices
Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood welcomes Luxo Nail Spa, a vast 4,000 square foot manicure and pedicure retreat that focuses on organic and non-toxic products, reduced exposure to harmful fumes, and prioritizing hygienic practices and sanitation. Luxo’s grand opening was January 14, 2023 and they currently accept new appointments online, over the phone, or walk-ins. - March 18, 2023 - Luxo Nail Spa
Blende Custom Makeup and Skincare is Franchising Nationwide
Celebrity Makeup Artist Expands Custom Indie Makeup Brand Nationwide Blende, a custom makeup and skincare brand is franchising nationwide, reinventing the way women buy makeup and skincare by creating a highly personalized custom experience. Keira Karlin, CEO and Celebrity Makeup Artist believes,... - March 15, 2023 - Blende
PR Hair Extensions Selected for The Society NYFW Beauty Team
Kaliopi Matheakis of PR Hair Extensions Salon will Introduce the First Hair Extension Rental Service in NYC. - February 03, 2023 - PR Hair Extentions
KGI Beauty Consultant Expands to Longview, Texas
KGI Beauty Consultant is a stylist that is expanding to Longview, Texas. The salon offers a range of hair styling and beauty services and uses high-quality products. It is located at 309 Magnolia Ln. B, Longview, TX 75605, and is open Tuesday through Saturday 9AM-6PM. Appointments outside of these hours can be made by calling or booking online. The owner can be contacted at info@KGIbeautyConsultant.com and the salon can be found on Facebook and Instagram. - January 05, 2023 - KGI Beauty Consultant
Haircuts for the Helpless and Homeless, Inc. Charity Fundraising to Launch at 2023 Mobile Salon Expo at Texas State Fair Park Automobile Building
The charity is partnering with celebrities, companies and philanthropists who share the goal of reducing the homeless population one head at a time via shuttle buses converted into full-service mobile barber and beauty salons. - November 18, 2022 - Mobile Salon Network
Beautiful Canadian Laser and Skincare Clinic Sees Surge in Specific Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Indicating Industry Trends
A medspa doctor in Surrey (near Vancouver), B.C. has noticed a surge in demand for specific non-surgical cosmetic procedures in recent months. They are: Active acne laser treatments Chemical peels Hot sculpting While Dr. Shah of Beautiful Canadian Laser and Skincare Clinic isn’t exactly... - November 12, 2022 - Beautiful Canadian Laser and Skincare Clinic
Mobalon Inc. Presents New 10, $1 Million Sponsor Program Benefiting 100 New Black-Owned, Turn-Key Mobile Salon Businesses by May 2023
Mobalon Inc. is looking to partner with 10, $1 Million Sponsors to help fund the build-out of 100 turn-key Mobile Salon Bus businesses that will be issued among 100 Black Barbers, Stylists and industry professionals. - October 14, 2022 - Mobile Salon Network
New Fat Freezing Clinic Opening in Cheadle 8 Sept. | Fat Freezing Manchester | Opening pricing packages available all September
A new fat freezing clinic is opening on the High Street in Cheadle village, offering expert fat reduction treatment with the most advanced equipment on the market. By following the strictest guidelines for health and safety and using only the highest quality products this treatment clinic is set up... - August 29, 2022 - Fat Freezing Manchester
Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for LaVida Massage Center in Rome, GA
Join LaVida Massage of Rome, GA for their grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting on June 29, 2022, at 94 Hicks Dr SE, Rome, GA, near Old Navy, at 2 pm. Along with the celebration, they are running a special for memberships at $59.95/mo when you sign up the week of June 27-July 1st. They will... - June 29, 2022 - LaVida Massage
Sugar Sugar™ Sells Another Unit. This Time in Its Own Backyard as the Buzz Continues to Build.
The excitement for clean beauty continues as Sugar Sugar™ announces the sale of yet another unit. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sugar Sugar™ Franchise Systems has agreed to a sale of a location in Gilbert, Arizona. Sugar Sugar™ was initially built as a “one-off” spa... - May 11, 2022 - Sugar Sugar
Cpg Salon Inc. Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Inspira Gateway Retirement Community
The addition of Inspira Gateway is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - April 27, 2022 - CPG Salon Inc
LaVida Massage Opens New Location in Rome, GA
LaVida Massage is delighted to announce the opening of a new center on April 12, 2022. Owners Charlene and Alan Holder have been looking to own a LaVida Massage franchise location for years and are excited to bring it to Rome. - April 15, 2022 - LaVida Massage
Cadence Chandler Has Chosen CPG Salon Inc. as Their Preferred Salon Provider
Cadence Chandler's addition to CPG's growing demand is a significant development. - April 06, 2022 - CPG Salon Inc