Wax Me Now - a Fresh Digital Approach to Waxing Services We all know that waxing is not the funnest part of our beauty routine. Wax Me Now is now providing an extra comfort to your beauty routine, mobile waxing services delivered straight to you. Whether you are looking to book waxing for ladies or gentlemen, Wax Me Now has you covered. They made the booking... - December 09, 2019 - Wax Me Now LLC

A Smart, AI Powered Free Chatbot for Salons and Spas Launched by RetentionForce The smart chatbot answers all the messages on salon and spa Facebook page instantly and is available free of charge. The chatbot called Lily was created to help busy salon owners to organize their salon Facebook page messaging, improve response time, attract and engage new clients. - December 03, 2019 - RetentionForce

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Advanced Hair Restoration Services at Reasonable Rates The salon offers affordable hair restoration services using Low-Level Light Therapy and iGrow. - November 09, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Hair Extensions of Houston is Offering Hair Extension Services for Halloween The salon offers exceptional hair extension installation services to clients for holidays such as Halloween. - October 11, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Style Enthusiasts Can Get Natural-Looking Loc Extensions at Hair Extensions of Houston Hair Extensions of Houston offers exceptional hair extension installation services to clients looking for high-quality, natural-looking extensions. - October 09, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Blend to Open First Facial and Blow Dry Bar in Chicago Suburbs Blend is opening the first express facial and blow dry bar in the western suburbs. - October 09, 2019 - Blend Facial And Style Bar

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Clarendale of Chandler Retirement Community The addition of Clarendale of Chandler is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - October 07, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Vegan and Cruelty-Free Brow Services at Boom Boom Brow Bar Vegan is a trend and beauty services are catering to the lifestyle - here is a list of ingredients to be aware of. - October 04, 2019 - Boom Boom Brow Bar

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for The Summit at Sunland Springs Retirement Community The addition of The Summit at Sunland Springs is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - August 22, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Hair Extensions of Houston Now Offers Hair Care Services Using Products from Kevin Murphy Botanical Hair Care Line The botanical hair care line advocates taking care of your hair with the same attention to detail you give your skin. - August 02, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon Debuts Brazilian Protein Hair Treatment New hair straightening permanent treatment is the first of its kind in the UAE. - July 24, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Gardens at Ocotillo Retirement Community The addition of Gardens at Ocotillo in Chandler is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand - July 13, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Flash Sales and Free Consultation Services Leading hair extension installation service in Houston is offering flash sales, as well as free consultation services. - July 11, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon Announces Dubai Debut The team at SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon is thrilled to announce the opening of their full service salon and spa in Dubai. - July 08, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Las Palomas Retirement Community Las Palomas Senior Living in Mesa is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - June 27, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Hair Restoration Done Right: Hair Extensions of Houston Restores Hair Health via Low-Level Light Therapy Leading hair extensions salon introduces Low-Level Light Therapy that helps promote a fuller feeling head of hair. - June 20, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Great Tips and Advice for Hairstyling via Their Interactive Blog “We take great pride in what we do. Customer satisfaction has always been our top priority. Since we began, we set very high standards for ourselves.” – Hair Extensions of Houston. - June 13, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

The Organic Stylist Brings Hairprint to San Francisco The Organic Stylist in San Francisco now offers a completely non-toxic alternative to traditional haircolor for clients who want to cover or blend their gray but are sensitive to traditional and ammonia-free haircolor. - May 16, 2019 - The Organic Stylist

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for The Park at Surprise The addition of The Park at Surprise is a significant development as it adds to the growing list of communities that prefer Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon. - May 10, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Hair Extensions of Houston Educates Clients About Hair and Extensions Through Their Interactive Blog Hair Extensions of Houston now has an interactive blog where current and potential customers can talk directly to their specialists. - May 08, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Hair Extensions of Houston Changes Hair Care Industry with Trending YouTube Channel Offering exceptional-quality Russian virgin extensions, Hair Extensions of Houston are garnering a large following on social media for their impeccable services. - April 02, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for The Park at Copper Creek The addition of The Park at Copper Creek is a significant development as it adds to our growing list of Communities that prefer Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon - March 17, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Hair Weaves and Extensions is Now Offering Organic Products and the Autobiography of the Owner, Alithea Robinson, for Sale A leading hair extension installation service in Maryland, Hair Weaves and Extensions, is now offering organic hair care products and the autobiography of the owner, Alithea Robinson, for sale on their website. - March 06, 2019 - Hair Weaves and Extensions

Former Marriage Therapist and Founder of Chelsey Wang Beauty & Baby Offers Free Marital Counseling Former marriage therapist and founder of Chelsey Wang Beauty & Baby to offer free marital counseling in new Instagram series. - February 15, 2019 - Chelsey Wang Beauty Skincare with No Secrets

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Rock Creek at The Park The addition of Rock Creek at The Park is a significant development as it adds to the growing list of Communities that prefer Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon. - February 13, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Non-Invasive Treatments for Hair Loss The luxury hair salon has been helping clients combat hair loss with the help of technologically advanced Low-Level Light Therapy. - January 31, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Leading Provider of Innovative Beauty and Skincare Secrets to Celebrities, Agnes Beauty Opens Its Doors to the Public to Help Users Rediscover Their Youthful Beauty Agnes Beauty LLC is an innovative skin care and beauty solutions provider offering advanced organic/vegan friendly skincare to people, particularly women, who are looking to restore their youthful beauty and make aging optional. Agne's array of treatments and services are specifically designed to help eliminate wrinkles and restore the radiance and vibrancy of the skin, without causing any damage to the skin’s health unlike many of the skincare products currently available on the market. - January 30, 2019 - Agnes Beauty LLC

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for MorningStar at Arcadia Retirement Community The addition of MorningStar at Arcadia is a significant development as it adds to our growing list of Communities that prefer Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon - January 13, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Hair Restoration with Low-Level Light Therapy for Alopecia Patients The LLLT method offered by the leading salon in Houston restores hair and helps combat hair loss with guaranteed results. - January 04, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Tyler Perry’s Wig Stylist Charles Gregory Launches New Wig Line Titled "The Renowned Wig Collection" "The Renowned" Charles Gregory, hairstylist for stars Tyler Perry, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Terrance Howard, launches wig line for women and men. - December 13, 2018 - Charles Gregory Blow Dry & Beauty Bar

Chelsey Wang Baby Aloe Serum Recognized as "Fountain of Youth" Chelsey Wang Beauty & Baby has announced that its Soothing Aloe Serum has been included in Pregnancy & Newborn Magazine’s Fall 2018/Winter 2019 Winter Buyer’s Guide. - December 12, 2018 - Chelsey Wang Beauty Skincare with No Secrets

CPG Salon LLC is Awarded "Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon" Registration from the United States Trademark Office CPG Salon, LLC dba Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon®, a provider of turn-key salon services for retirement communities have been issued Trademark Registration Number 5,607,184 for “Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon.” Company member, Kurt Schemers states, “As our market share continues... - November 26, 2018 - CPG Salon LLC

Indie Hair Melbourne (Aitken Creek Ventures Pty Ltd) is Under New Ownership. The Salon is Being Re-Launched by the New Owner, Mark McIlroy. Indie Hair is a stylish Hair Salon located in Burwood, Melbourne. The salon has been established for five years in its current form and has recently been taken over by a new owner, Mark McIlroy. - November 25, 2018 - Aitken Creek Ventures Pty Ltd

Announcing the Grand-Opening of CuterBeauty: Your Pocket-Friendly Beauty Store New Online Beauty Store Launches in time for the holiday season. - November 13, 2018 - CuterBeauty

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for MorningStar of Fountain Hills Retirement Community The MorningStar of Fountain Hills is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - October 02, 2018 - CPG Salon LLC

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Orchard Pointe at Terrazza Retirement Community The addition of the Orchard Pointe at Terrazza location is a significant development as it adds to CPG’s growing demand in Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities. - September 16, 2018 - CPG Salon LLC

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for MorningStar of Glendale Retirement Community The addition of MorningStar of Glendale is a significant development as it adds to the growing list of Communities that prefer Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon. - August 29, 2018 - CPG Salon LLC

Therapeutic Workshop Brings Authentic Thai Massages to Canada to Boost Health, Relaxation and Holistic Therapy Health and fitness practitioners as well as those interested in wellness and self-care in both Montreal and Vancouver will soon be able to add a new skill set to their repertoire with the launch of an authentic Thai massage workshop designed to bring traditional Asian practices to Canada. The in-depth classes from Bodhi Massage are open to anyone interested in learning the holistic therapy’s ancient techniques. - August 17, 2018 - Bodhi Thai Massage

PBW Fortifies Flagship Booking App with an Entire Suite of Free Management Tools for Fitness, Wellness and Beauty Businesses Personal Beauty & Wellness aims to reshape how independent beauty and wellness professionals show up in the market with the re-launch of its flagship booking app. PBW Pro will be a full-featured online business management solution for salons, spas, gyms, and independent beauty and wellness professionals. It will include a point-of-sale system, professional website builder, hosting, inventory management, commissions management, loyalty and membership program, and tools to manage the back office. - August 09, 2018 - Personal Beauty & Wellness Inc.

Such a Natural Salon Opens in The Village Grosse Pointe Private salon suite where a variety of natural hair services are provided, downtown Grosse Pointe. - August 06, 2018 - Such A Natural

Whispering Natural Hair Care Solutions Into the Ears of Consumers Around the World Healthy Hair Solutions Owner Tendai Morris is Awakening Women to Appreciate their Hair Natural Texture. - July 27, 2018 - Healthy Hair Solutions

Speed Dating Site for Beauty, Teezler Launches with 1,000 Free Beauty Samples Teezler, an online beauty discovery platform, launched its beta platform with more than 1,000 of the exclusive indie beauty samples for its users to try for free. With the concept, “online speed dating site for beauty products without string attached,” Teezler enables users to try indie... - July 17, 2018 - Teezler

My Choice Hair Launches to Provide Hair Replacement Solutions My Choice Hair, a hair replacement franchise, from the makers of ST Hair and New Concepts Hair Products is proud to unveil the new brand website, www.mychoicehair.com. The new website will launch with the first and corporate location in Fort Lauderdale, FL. My Choice Hair is a new brand under the New... - June 28, 2018 - My Choice Hair

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for The Enclave at Gilbert Retirement Community The Enclave at Gilbert is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand - June 20, 2018 - CPG Salon LLC

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for The Enclave at Chandler Retirement Community The Enclave at Chandler is a Significant Development as It Adds to CPG’s Growing Demand - June 01, 2018 - CPG Salon LLC

CPG Salon LLC Expands Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon Business by 100% Curls, Pearls & Gents Salons experienced significant growth, which is attributed directly to a cleaner and uncomplicated service model. - May 10, 2018 - CPG Salon LLC

Chelsey Wang Baby Collection Doubles as Mother’s Products Chelsey Wang Skincare with No Secrets announced the launch of their highly anticipated all-natural baby line: CW Baby. CW Baby features a full collection of products including Healing Diaper Crème, Organic Hair and Body Wash and a Soothing Aloe Serum. Each hand-crafted product has been designed... - April 19, 2018 - Chelsey Wang Beauty Skincare with No Secrets

Luxe de Mer Becomes Chelsey Wang in Exciting New Rebrand Chelsey Wang Skincare with No Secrets, formerly known as Luxe de Mer underwent a comprehensive rebranding effort. As an ethically conscious, organic skincare line the rebranding consisted of five primary upgrades: formulation, expansion, packaging, a newly introduced baby collection along with a headquarters... - March 25, 2018 - Chelsey Wang Beauty Skincare with No Secrets