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Within Agents for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures
Orange County Businesses Are Trading Celebrity Endorsements for College Athletes, and the Numbers Back Them Up
After a celebrity campaign that got views but didn't move the needle, Orange County Soccer Club paid 31 college athletes from seven sports to tell its story instead. The content pulled 198,600+ views at 6.1% average engagement, 3.84 times the Instagram influencer average. - July 30, 2026 - Contested
Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience Announces Debut at Flamingo Las Vegas
Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience, the first officially licensed immersive attraction dedicated to Mike Tyson’s life and career, will debut at Flamingo Las Vegas in Fall 2026. Produced by Your ID, the experience uses AR, VR, holograms, and projection mapping to bring Tyson’s journey to life. The World Boxing Council (WBC) joins as an official partner. Public Ticket Sales Begin Aug. 5; Experience Opens Fall 2026. - July 22, 2026 - YOUR ID
From Classroom Daydream to MusicRow: Spellcast Makes History with “Heartless”
The Spellcast Company Inc’s Spellcast Records artist, The Ashley Sisters, become the first female artists to solely write and produce their own charting single on the MusicRow CountryBreakout™ Chart. - July 22, 2026 - The Spellcast Company Inc.
EDEN.exe Installs Algorithm-Curated Paradises at 48 Stunden Neukölln
Post-curatorial exhibition reimagining the myth of Eden through the lenses of artificial intelligence, distributed authorship, and unstable realities opens at 48 Stunden Neukölln with Live Performance by Renowned Mural Artist Robert Vargas - July 03, 2026 - JS Gallery
Artist to Watch: Aalure Drops Bold New Single "New Problemz"
"New Problemz" - Aalure Delivers a Smooth New Anthem - June 20, 2026 - Aalure
Moving Moments and TCT Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Expand Bible-Centered Encouragement Across Radio, Television and Digital Platforms
Moving Moments, the internationally syndicated radio ministry founded and hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, and TCT (Total Christian Television) are pleased to announce a new ministry partnership designed to bring faith-filled hope, encouragement and inspiration to audiences... - June 03, 2026 - TCT
Professional Artist Mary G Unveils New Hyper-Realistic and Oil Painting Collection
Renowned artist Mary G announced the digital showcase of her latest collection, featuring world-class hyper-realistic drawings and contemporary oil paintings. - May 15, 2026 - Mary G
Jim Curry Music Announces World Premiere of “Denver & Diamond Symphony Tribute” at La Mirada Theatre Featuring Lee Holdridge, Jim Curry & Jay White
This special concert will feature members of the acclaimed La Mirada Symphony under the baton of renowned conductor and composer Lee Holdridge. Holdridge brings unmatched authenticity to the performance, having worked closely with both John Denver and Neil Diamond, arranging and conducting many of their most beloved and enduring hits. - April 05, 2026 - Jim Curry Music
Ritu Raj Presents “Ferrari Capsule Collection” at Scottsdale Art Week 2026
Contemporary abstract artist Ritu Raj presents the Ferrari Capsule Collection at Scottsdale Art Week 2026 (March 19–22, WestWorld of Scottsdale), represented by MRG Fine Arts (Booths F7 & G7). The series of five large-scale paintings explores Ferrari’s visual language—speed, precision, and engineering—through minimal geometry and bold color fields. Influenced by geometric abstraction, Raj translates performance and balance into immersive works where color, structure, and energy interact. - March 18, 2026 - RituStudio
Song E Yoon, Collateral Event of the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia
Contemporary artist Song E Yoon (born in 1983, Busan, South Korea; currently based in New York) will present "Song E Yoon : Songs Across Time" from May 9 to November 22, 2026, as part of the off Collateral Event at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. The... - March 13, 2026 - The Foundation of ART NYC
“Susan Grabel: Lost My Husband/Can’t Lose My Country” at Ceres Gallery
Susan Grabel presents new cast-paper sculptures within a mixed-media environment. - March 10, 2026 - Susan Grabel
From Silence to Gold: International Visionary Marigpa Announces Edinburgh Debut "AETHER - Golden Journey"
Following a transformative multi-month retreat into total silence, London-based artist Marigpa returns to the international stage with "AETHER - Golden Journey by Marigpa,” a landmark solo exhibition at The Dundas Street Gallery. Opening 27 February, the collection marks a pivotal shift... - February 19, 2026 - The Oneness Gallery
Ritu Raj Exhibits at the LA Art Show 2026 — Booth 702
Ritu Raj is exhibiting at the LA Art Show 2026 at Booth 702, open daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM through Sunday, January 11, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The presentation features recent abstract works exploring time, memory, and movement through layered compositions and bold color. Raj is represented by MRG under gallerist Michael Goodman, marking an important moment in his expanding national and international presence. - January 09, 2026 - RituStudio
JS Gallery Brings Global Voices to LA Art Show 2026 with “Off Script” Exhibition
International exhibition explores immigrant artists creating beyond predefined narratives. - January 03, 2026 - JS Gallery
Mike Tyson's Iron Mike Legacy Immersive Experience
The Official Knockout Immersive Experience — Built to Hit Every Sense Enter a world where greatness is reimagined. Launching Summer 2026 in Las Vegas, Mike Tyson’s Iron Mike Legacy Immersive Experience is a next-gen, multi-sensory journey that puts fans inside the story of a global... - December 23, 2025 - YOUR ID
Publisher, Get a JAHB, LLC, Rolls Out Abridged Bible’s Third Installment, JAHB: "The Fog Starts to Lift"
“Just Another Holy Book (JAHB) was composed in my parents’ basement and in my LeMars apartment between 1996 and 2006,” said Mike Spiritfair Marty, owner at Get a JAHB, LLC. “Obviously I wasn’t there at the time, so I’m not exactly certain whether or not Jesus... - December 15, 2025 - Get a JAHB, LLC
Cleanne Johnson - Book Author That's Captivating Readers Across America
Cleanne Lynn Johnson—author, poet, and host of the Beauty of Colors podcast—continues to inspire audiences with books that champion courage, gratitude, and self-love. Through poetry, fiction, inspirational quotes, and empowering children’s stories, Johnson encourages readers to embrace their identity, honor their heritage, and find strength in life’s challenges. - December 09, 2025 - Cleanne Johnson
Grammy Winner Kaya Jones Prays for Healing This Yom Kippur in New Music Video
“The Aaronic Blessing” debuts on Shiloah.TV and during national TCT Network broadcast of “Jesus Freaks” movie. Grammy Award-winning artist Kaya Jones is honoring the holiest day on the Jewish calendar with a new music video that prays for peace, healing, and blessing over a broken world. - October 02, 2025 - TCT
Virtual Jesus Freaks Reunion
Tune in on Sunday, Sept. 28, 4:30 to 5:30 pm (EST) for a one-hour preview of the movie, “Jesus Freaks,” featuring testimonials by today’s leaders who became Jesus Freaks during the move of the Holy Spirit. - September 23, 2025 - TCT
Ritu Raj: String Theory at Jarrow & Goodman
Jarrow & Goodman presents String Theory, a solo exhibition by Ritu Raj, September 13 – October 13, 2025, in West Hollywood. Known for his radical use of string instead of brushes, Raj transforms the canvas into a stage of rhythm, texture, and chance. His works, already entering major collections, balance control and release with organic, kinetic energy. String Theory marks a pivotal moment in Raj’s career and a rare chance for collectors to engage early. - September 04, 2025 - RituStudio
International Perspectives on Red: New Exhibition Curated by Francisco Lacerda at Artium Gallery
International Artists Reimagine the Power of Red. USIA (United State of International Artists), the Lisbon-based art brand founded by Francisco Lacerda in 2009, is excited to present RED ART PROJECT, an international group exhibition at Artium Gallery, Geneva, from January 27 to February 1, 2026. - August 25, 2025 - USIA
Forge Film Studios Launches at Historic TCT Broadcast Facility with Grammy Winner Kaya Jones and Boxing Legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini
On Wednesday, August 6, Forge Film Studios officially launched at the historic TCT Network television facility in Akron with a high-energy grand opening featuring Grammy Award-winning recording artist Kaya Jones and boxing legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini. The event marked the debut of a... - August 12, 2025 - TCT
“Who Ar(T) You?” — Third International Edition Lands in Venice with 15 Artists from 12 Countries
After the success of its previous editions in New York and Miami, the city of Venice now hosts the third international edition of the art exhibition “Who Ar(T) You?,” a celebration of cultural diversity and the transformative power of global art. Orchestrated by IT MONDO and curated by... - August 08, 2025 - IT MONDO
Now Streaming Everywhere: Justin John Scheck's Latest Album "Fascist Addict," a Scathing Rebuke of Trump's America, in the Time of "End Day's Fascism"
Now Streaming Everywhere. Justin John Scheck's new LP "Fascist Addict" is now available. The album tackles conceptually the state of American society and culture under Trump in today's America. It is in part a historical look at fascism and oligarchy, and is a glimpse of the historical evolution of oppression in The U.S. The album is a continuation of the "love letter" JJS is writing to the working class. - August 04, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
Nitric Entertainment Group=NEG Announces 4 Días Después Debut Single
4 Días Después Debut Single Contraste - August 03, 2025 - Nitric Entertainment Group
From the Forthcoming Album, Fascist Addict, Comes the Single, "In Real Time." The Single is Out Now in "The Divided States Of The Poor Working Class."
In response to President Trump and his movement comes a Political Protest Album. This is Electronic Avant-Garde. This is Alternative Folk. This is a spiritual and socially conscious look at the state of America through song. The Single to the forthcoming Album began Streaming Everywhere Independence Day, July 4, 2025. - July 07, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
“Chhoti Baarish,” by Ritopriyo Saha (Trippink Talkies) to Screen at Bangalore Shorts Film Festival 2025, with 7 Film Festival Selections and Counting
Award-winning children’s short film Chhoti Baarish (Little Rain), written and directed by Ritopriyo Saha (Trippink Talkies), will be screened at the Bangalore Shorts Film Festival (BSFF-25) on 22nd June 2025 at Hotel Tulip Inn, RV Layout. This heartfelt and visually poetic film has already been selected by seven major film festivals, including the Bali International Film Festival (BALINALE), Jaipur International Film Festival, and the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, among others. - June 20, 2025 - Trippink Talkies
RituStudio Announces Artist Representation and New Works by Ritu Raj
Phoenix-based contemporary abstract artist Ritu Raj announces a new body of work available through RituStudio and Artsy. Known for his bold geometric compositions and innovative thread painting technique, Ritu offers collectors globally a rare opportunity to acquire one-of-a-kind, hand-painted abstract artworks that merge emotion, form, and precision. - June 18, 2025 - RituStudio
An Ode to Trump in the Age of End Days Fascism Through Song
An Alternative romp through Trump's End Days Fascism through song, Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck, in his 5th album in just under 3 years, JJS brings us a new sound. This is "Modern Folk." Coming July 4, 2025. - June 04, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
New Single: "In Real Time" by Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck - a Look at Trump's America Through a Spiritual Lens
Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck is coming out with an album that question's Trump and his movement thru a spiritual lens. It is an alternative album created solely by the artist, who produces the album and once again plays all the instruments. "In Real Time," the First Single, will stream on all Steaming Platforms and be available at his website to purchase or stream, along with the album. Pre-Order Now. - May 21, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
InstaSoul’s Fabulous FunkFest Set to Bring Classic and Contemporary Funk to Houston
InstaSoul Live World Funk Band will present InstaSoul’s Fabulous FunkFest on Friday, May 2, 2025, at AvantGarden in Houston. The event will feature three sets of Classic Funk and Soul music, with performances of songs by artists such as Prince, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, and Sade, alongside original material from InstaSoul, including the track “Get Up On the Groove.” - April 24, 2025 - Instasoul Music
ScriptReader.ai’s 2025 Oscar Analysis Observes Dip in Empathy Scores, Gains in Character Development
ScriptReader.ai, a provider of AI-based screenplay coverage, has released an analysis of the 2025 Oscar-nominated scripts revealing a marked decline in empathy scores among most nominees, alongside significantly higher character development metrics. These findings indicate new storytelling priorities for award contenders and offer key insights for industry professionals, writers, and academics exploring emerging trends in screenwriting. - February 27, 2025 - ScriptReader.ai
Metamorphosis: Solo Exhibition by Aggie Armstrong
RevArt is proud to present “Metamorphosis,” a solo exhibition by artist Aggie Armstrong, on view from November 1 to December 14, 2024, at The Village Hive Eglinton. The opening reception will take place on Friday, November 1, from 5 to 8 pm ET. In Metamorphosis, Armstrong reflects on... - October 27, 2024 - RevArt
Bay Area Indie Romantic Comedy Filmed on iPhone to Have California Premiere at San Francisco Short Film Festival on October 23 at Beloved 4 Star Theater
After a sold-out premiere at the Ashland Independent Film Festival, Eat Surf Love, an ultra-low-budget film shot on iPhones, returns home to the San Francisco Short Film Festival. In this love-hate letter to San Francisco starring Tyler Ritter, Molly Wood, and Laura Yumi Snell, a writer and a surfer navigate the murky waters of a first date, while a podcaster tracks their “meet awkward" and places their encounter into the context of contemporary Bay Area life. - October 14, 2024 - Eat Surf Love Productions LLC
Renowned Ukrainian Sculptor Michael Levchenko Brings Innovative Art to New York
Renowned Ukrainian sculptor Michael Levchenko, now based in New York, is fusing traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, such as 3D printing and AI. His apocalyptic-themed paintings and sculptures reflect global tensions and are stored at Arcis. Levchenko is preparing for major exhibitions in Luxembourg and the United Nations. He is also launching his own tech-integrated sculpture studio, seeking exclusive interviews and investment opportunities to expand his projects. - September 21, 2024 - Michael Levchenko
Author Launches New Book, "Debunking the Kremlin's Propaganda: A Pathway to Truth and Peace," Exposing the Dangerous Narratives Shaping Global Perceptions
Tekworld Publishing proudly announces the release of David Lucky's new book, "Debunking the Kremlin's Propaganda: A Pathway to Truth and Peace." Available in Paperback and Kindle, this book exposes and refutes Kremlin propaganda with facts, evidence, and credible references, while offering a peace plan to counter misinformation and promote global stability. - September 19, 2024 - David Lucky
Flowery Branch, GA Life Coach Launches Creativity-Focused Mentorship
Creativity life coaching helps people thrive. If you've hit a roadblock or experienced burnout, life coaching can help you realign. - September 12, 2024 - Amend Coaching, LLC
Steven Maglio Celebrates 1st & 20th Anniversaries at The Cutting Room & The Carnegie Club
The great success of Sinatra Saturdays was thought to have pigeonholed Steven Maglio, but he proved them all wrong with “NOT Just Sinatra.” - June 05, 2024 - Steven Maglio
"Self-Love Shenanigans: The Awesome Journey to Unleashing Your Confidence" Debuts as #1 Best Seller on Amazon
Successful launch and immediate impact of "Self-Love Shenanigans: The Awesome Journey to Unleashing Your Confidence" by Trista Polo. Celebrated with a vibrant virtual launch party, the book debuted as a #1 New Release and #1 Best Seller on Amazon in multiple categories on Valentine's Day 2024. Emphasizing its blend of humor, practical advice, and transformative strategies, the release highlights the book's appeal across various demographics. - February 20, 2024 - Dragonfly Book Publishing
Silence Releases "The Crystal Ship"
New Silence release The Crystal Ship, featuring Zeus. - February 20, 2024 - Nitric Entertainment Group
Native American Hip Hop Recording Artist xJAEx
xJAEx Debut Single Release,"I Couldn't Do IT" - November 21, 2023 - Nitric Entertainment Group
AI Company Issues the First Ever of It's Kind "Certificate of Digital Birth"
Elizabeth Marie Price, a business owner from Addison, Texas has the notable distinction of being the first human ever to receive a "Certificate of Digital Birth." So what is it, and what does it mean? We're all familiar with a "Birth Certificate." The official document that details who we are, and when we were physically brought into this world. But it is the 21st century, and the advancements of new technology is ushering in a new kind of document to consider. - November 10, 2023 - Elysian
G4 By Golpa and Frontline Dental Implant Specialists Launches Smile Revolution National Dental Implant Promotion
Two Lucky Winners Per Year to Receive free G4 By Golpa Dental Implant Procedures. - August 28, 2023 - G4 By Golpa
Rhode Island Artists Join Forces for a Collaborative Art Show in Riverside, RI
Alexander Morris and Erin Spencer, both working artists in Rhode Island, collaborate to produce an exhibit of their respective works. - August 16, 2023 - Alexander Morris Art
All of Us: Embracing Our Differences - IT MONDO International Art Exhibition in Florence, Italy
International Art Exhibition in Florence, Curated by Simone Piva gathering artists from more than 12 countries showing their vision about how we can embrace our differences. - June 17, 2023 - IT MONDO
Multidisciplinary Artist Warren Miles Takes Readers on an Unforgettable Journey with Debut Poetry Book "Poems for the Lonesome"
Multidisciplinary artist Warren Miles debuts "Poems for the Lonesome," a heartfelt collection of enchanting verses and evocative illustrations. Inspired by his love of hip hop lyricism and Shel Silverstein's classics, Miles invites readers on a journey through love, loss, and the beauty of nature. Published by ShortStack Publishing, this personal and relatable poetry book is available on Amazon now. - June 14, 2023 - ShortStack Publishing LLC
New Artist Laura Crosier Hits Airwaves for First Time
Indie Pop/Rock singer/songwriter, Laura Crosier is introduced to the world's airwaves for the first time. - June 13, 2023 - Raquela Entertainment
DJ iSizzle Shares His Love for DJing Major Life Moments and Bringing People Together on King 5 News
DJ iSizzle recently appeared on King 5 news, where he expressed his love for DJing various events, including weddings, birthday parties, graduations, elementary school dances, and fundraisers. As a talented DJ in Northwest Washington, DJ iSizzle has been in the industry for over ten years and has gained a reputation for bringing people together through his music. He is known for his ability to read the crowd and create a memorable experience for everyone present. - May 03, 2023 - DJ iSizzle
HUNT360 Launches Ambassador Program
Invites Marketing Agencies to Join - May 02, 2023 - HUNT360
Fee the Evolutionist Unites with #1 Billboard Charting Artist Edo G for the Celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary
Fee the Evolutionist will release new song “Without Me” on all major digital music platforms along with an accompanying video. Fee delivers a unique flow reminiscent of golden-era emcees. He's collaborated with platinum producer & mentor Ski Beatz (producer for Jay-Z) and has had... - April 27, 2023 - Fenetic Music