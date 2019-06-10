PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Diff'rence aka Darrin Cox and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 Diff'rence Aka Darrin and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 After having placements in Word is Bond, EarMilk, and other music blogs Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox returns with an upshot that is "Extended Painkillers 2." "The first thing I noticed is the cover,"... - December 08, 2019 - Phonic Blizz Ent.

B Side Media Group’s Client, Hip Hop Artist, to Drop the Front Page in a Bold Effort to Rebrand International Hip Hop Artist changes stage name, returns with bold new single and unapologetic vibe. - December 06, 2019 - B Side Media Group

New Family Ice Show Brand Tours the USA After a very successful tour of “Peter Pan & Friends On Ice,” Ice Creative Entertainment Group is launching their newest IP: FairyTales On Ice(TM). Like Peter Pan & Friends On Ice, FairyTales On Ice features a new all original soundtrack, custom extravagant costumes, over the top... - November 20, 2019 - Ice Creative Entertainment Group

Meredith Berkich Joins Richard Brooke’s Coaching Enterprise as President and Chief Operating Officer The transformational development and coaching organization RichardBrooke.com announced this week the addition of career Direct Selling executive Meredith Berkich in the key role of President and COO. Berkich joins Richard Brooke during the company’s planning stages for next year’s anticipated... - October 26, 2019 - RichardBrooke.com

HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY Launches New Soccer Freestyle Division Geared Towards Advertising and Marketing Agencies HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY officially launches U.S. Soccer Freestyle. Geared towards it's popular soccer freestyle clients, the new dedicated division and accompanying website www.ussoccerfreestyle.com will help grow it's already fast growing sports division. The talent management company currently represents... - October 16, 2019 - HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY, LLC

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Fourth Edition, January 22 – 26, 2020 Fair organizers aim to grow Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (Jan 18 - Jan 26), entering its second year, with more participation from area arts organizations. Key Programming Includes Fourth Annual artDISCOURSE Series and Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, A Citywide Celebration of Arts and Culture. - October 09, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Cheng Chung-Chuan's Solo Exhibition is Now Showing at Powen Gallery Duration | 09.07.2019 – 10.06.2019 (10:00-19:00 Closed on Mondays) Venue | Powen Gallery - Joint Exhibition - Moons Art Gallery The paintings by artist Cheng Chung-Chuan (b.1931-) are always full of infinite vitality while exuding a sense of calm stability. “Traveling Lights -- Cheng Chung-Chuan... - September 23, 2019 - Powen Gallery

Marianne Williamson Coming to Las Vegas to Speak About Our Children with Special Guest, Richard Dreyfuss Presidential Candidate Joins Community Leaders in First of Series of Civic Dialogues on America’s Deepest Issues. - September 17, 2019 - Urban Alchemy 360

Bringing Political Activism Back to Roots Music Steve Scott’s new video and single, We Know They Lied, a song of dissent, brings political activism back to Roots Music. The song and video both tackle the abuse and devastation wrought by a corporate-duopoly disguised as political parties in the U.S. – false-wars driven by avarice and greed; a routed middle-class; and, a corrupted system of justice and inequality that is fostered by the elite: A punitive-system which is punishingly racist and regressive for nothing more than profit and control - September 03, 2019 - BonaVita Publishing

Music Works International Welcomes Blues Legend Taj Mahal to Roster International booking agency celebrates the legacy of blues music with new signing. - August 23, 2019 - Music Works International

After the Explosion - Chen Han Sheng Solo Exhibition is Now Showing at Powen Gallery Coexisting with Crisis? A third kind of slack farming season. After the Explosion - Chen Han Sheng Solo Exhibition In 2019, artist Chen Han Sheng held his third solo exhibition “After the Explosion” in Powen Gallery. Inspired by a noise barrier wall, his work tours the area between the Renda... - July 23, 2019 - Powen Gallery

Online Contemporary Art Museum to Provide Interactive Online Gallery and Virtual Docent for Art Fort Lauderdale 2020 The TOROSIETE Museum of Contemporary Art and Art Fort Lauderdale announce partnership to provide a virtual docent and interactive online gallery of all works being shown at the 2020 fair. - July 19, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Tickets on Sale for 17th Annual Independent Music Awards & Indie Konference in New York City Events June 21st-22nd in New York City include Award Show, Showcases, Networking, Workshops and Mentoring. - June 20, 2019 - Invasion Group

Mainstream Media Ent. Musician, Peter Sebastian Shares What Inspires Him A young Chicago singer-songwriter and guitarist, Peter Sebastian finds inspiration all around him. He surpasses the constraints of genre to produce songs that are motivated by his multiculturalism, intellectualism, and passion for social justice. On Saturday, June 8th, Peter will be competing in a music... - June 06, 2019 - Mainstream Media Ent.

Hsu Hsin-wen Solo Exhibition is Now Showing at Powen Gallery Powen Gallery is now showing installation art by Hsu Hsin-wen, and the show will be until June 30. - June 02, 2019 - Powen Gallery

New York Red Bulls Star Kemar Lawrence Signs with Hype Projects Agency for Representation HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY, LLC., the multi-sport and entertainment agency has officially signed New York Red Bulls and Jamaica National Team player Kemar Lawrence player for representation on and off the field. Veteran agent Kevin Wienress who will serve as Lawrence’s primary agent, said, “We... - May 15, 2019 - HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY, LLC

Wu Hsichi Solo Exhibition is Now Showing at Powen Gallery Powen Gallery is currently holding a Taiwanese artist Wu Hsichi (b.1965-) Solo exhibition, which will be until May 19th. With neat and dense lines, Wu employs the mountains, waters and human figures as metaphors, to depict the ephemeral nature of the world. - April 23, 2019 - Powen Gallery

Peter Opheim Solo Exhibition is Now Showing at the Powen Gallery Powen Gallery is currently holding a New York-based artist Peter Opheim (b.1961-) Solo exhibition, which will be until April 7th. Small creatures gain a new life through the artist's imagination, but they can't be excused from being separated from the release of new works. In the eyes of Opheim, he... - April 01, 2019 - Powen Gallery

Author on Networking, Michael Whitehouse, Launches Podcast to Help Non-Profits/Businesses Share Mission/Expertise. Podcast Guest Lisa Saunders Discusses Book Writing. Michael Whitehouse, author of the book on business networking, “The Guy Who Knows a Guy,” has just launched “The Guy Who Knows A Guy Podcast” to help non-profits and entrepreneurs build their networks. His first four podcasts feature digital marketing, business writing, health... - March 21, 2019 - Lisa Saunders

Joan D Chittister Lecture/Event Series Features Teri Bays’ One-Woman Play and Joan Chittister Teri Bays will present Joan Chittister: Her story, my story, our story, an hour-long one-woman play for the Joan D. Chittister Lecture/Event series held at the Performing Arts Center of Mercyhurst University. In addition, Chittister, a Benedictine Sister of Erie and advocate for justice, peace and equality issues will be speaking at this event. Past distinguished guests have included Maria Shriver, Cokie Roberts and Tom Roberts (Chittister’s biographer and editor of NCR.) - March 18, 2019 - Bays LLC

Can Reis Studios Save the Romantic Comedy by Giving an Update to When Harry Met Sally? Upcoming romantic comedy from Reis Studios is being dubbed the new generation's When Harry Met Sally. - March 12, 2019 - Reis Studios

February: International Prenatal Infection Prevention Month. Teachers, Caregivers, Know Risk for CMV, Says Lisa Saunders. CDC Warns CMV Can be in Saliva of Young Child. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists cytomegalovirus (CMV) as one of four prenatal infections on its webpage, "Protect Your Unborn Baby or Newborn from Infections": Cytomegalovirus, Group B strep, Listeriosis, and Zika virus. - February 07, 2019 - Lisa Saunders

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Participating Artists for Third Edition, January 24 – 27, 2019 With strong returning artists and notable first time additions, Art Fort Lauderdale continues its global reach by including artists from Argentina, Puerto Rico, Canada, London, Italy, France, The Islands of the Bahamas and Trinidad & Tobago among many others. - January 22, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Entertainment Companies Join Forces; Nashville Based Innovative Artist Services Will be the Exclusive Booking Company for Loggdawg Entertainment LLC Nashville based Innovative Artist Services will be the exclusive booking company for Loggdawg Entertainment LLC and its roster of artists. - January 10, 2019 - Loggdawg Entertainment LLC

Ntune Entertainment Group Release "Don't Shoot," an Anthem tor the Urban Community in Opposition to Injustice "Don't Shoot" is Philly's Power Couple, NTG and Yung Draw's answer to police brutality in addition to the problems the black community has to face on a daily basis in an ever changing racial and social climate. Not only are they bringing a voice to the voiceless with a masterful visual but also showing promise and hope of a new day with unification of the very community of which they speak. - January 08, 2019 - Ntune Entertainment Group

#1 Birth Defects Virus, CMV, Often Found in Daycare Centers; Child Care Providers and Moms with Toddlers in Group Care Should Learn CMV Prevention Says Lisa Saunders In the U.S., 4,000 babies are born disabled by congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV) annually. Pregnant moms of toddlers in daycare and child care providers/teachers are at increased risk for contracting CMV. Lisa Saunders, a licensed in-home child care provider, when pregnant, was not told of her occupational risk for CMV until after her daughter Elizabeth was born with a severely damaged brain. Women can learn CMV prevention tips at: CDC.gov/CMV/fact-sheets/parents-pregnant-women.html - December 30, 2018 - Lisa Saunders

Granted Radio Wins OC Weekly’s Best Podcast for 2018 After 6 months of launching the podcast, Granted Radio wins OC Weekly's Best Podcast for 2018. Granted Radio is the hub of the OC music scene, and wishes to give local artists and bands a platform to reach larger audiences. - December 24, 2018 - Granted Records

Zorilla, Online Men's Retailer is Breaking Men's Make Up Boundaries and Stigmas in New Zealand and Australia In a world where millions of men are trying every trick and treatment in the book to put their best face forward, there’s one beauty trend that looks certain to stick around - makeup for men. The men’s grooming market has come a long way in the past twenty years, rising from a virtual non-entity... - December 22, 2018 - Zorilla Limited

Florida Grand Opera Presents Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro The Marriage of Figaro, Mozart’s masterpiece, is the second production of Florida Grand Opera’s 78th Season. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s intoxicating take on one of the great ensemble comedies ever written, is scheduled for four performances at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami from January 26 through February 3, 2019, and two performances at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Ft. Lauderdale on February 7 and 9, 2019. - December 13, 2018 - Florida Grand Opera

Tell Me Something Good! Funk’s Legendary Band, Rufus, Can. Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan have received their 3rd nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Could 3rd time be a charm? The band hopes so! - December 07, 2018 - Maiden Entertainment

Artist Collective Behind the First A.I. Created Portrait Recently Auctioned by Christie’s to Make First Art Fair Appearance at Art Fort Lauderdale 2019 Obvious, an art collective based in Paris, to make first art fair appearance ever at Art Fort Lauderdale 2019 with two pieces for sale and a scheduled artist talk sharing how they made the A.I. created imagery. - November 27, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Liner Entertainment Group LLC Signs Country Trio Band "Neon Summer" to an Exclusive Management Deal Neon Summer, a Country Trio from the state of Virginia has signed an Exclusive Management deal with Talent Management Firm Liner Entertainment Group LLC in Houston, Texas. Dianna Liner is the CEO of Liner Entertainment Group LLC, and discovered the talented Trio when an A&R Rep approached Liner Entertainment... - November 20, 2018 - Liner Entertainment Group

Liner Entertainment Group Signs New Actress Adoria Lewis Adoria Lewis, the up and coming actress from Austin, Signs with Management firm Liner Entertainment Group LLC. - November 05, 2018 - Liner Entertainment Group

Bollywood Star Unites with Grammy Winner for a Colossal Collaboration; Sonu Nigam Releases English Single with Grammy-Winning Producer/ Engineer, Jason Goldstein Sonu Nigam Teams with Grammy Winner for English Release. - October 18, 2018 - EEG Talent

Art Fort Lauderdale® Co-Founders Partner with Leading Cultural Institutions Throughout the City for Inaugural Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (January 19-27, 2019) Major Events and Exhibitions, including the last two days of Hamilton at the Performing Arts Center, launch of the AIA Fort Lauderdale Architectural Fair, Pierre-Auguste Renoir: Affinities and Distinctions, Remember to react: 60 years of collecting exhibit at the NSU Art Museum and More to Align with the Third Edition of Art Fort Lauderdale (January 24-27). - October 17, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale

North Texas Performing Arts Names Darrell Rodenbaugh Chief Executive Officer The fastest growing not-for-profit youth theatre organization in North America based in Plano, Texas, announces today that long-serving Board President Darrell Rodenbaugh will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer on a pro bono basis. - October 10, 2018 - North Texas Performing Arts

New Book, "First Ranger Benjamin Church: Epic Poem About King Philip's War--Church Believed in Indians, God and Rum," by Lisa Saunders Benjamin Church, considered the first American Army Ranger, believed it would take Indians, God and rum to win King Philip’s War. Author Lisa Saunders retells Church's account of his fighting days alongside Native Americans as an epic poem. - September 20, 2018 - Lisa Saunders

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Third Edition January 24 – 27, 2019 Fair organizers spearhead the launch of Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (Jan. 19 - Jan. 27). Key Programming includes second annual artDIALOGUE Series and the inaugural year of Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, A Citywide Celebration of Arts and Culture. - August 01, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Nasrin Sheykhi: "Alien of Extraordinary Ability - The EB-1A Tour:" Iranian Caricaturist Will Debut Latest Artworks in Premier US Exhibition in New York The Artist's Reception will be held Tuesday, July 24th at NoMo SoHo in lower Manhattan at 9 Crosby Street, from 6:30pm-9:30pm and NoMo SoHo will host a follow-on event on Saturday evening, July 28, 2018. - July 24, 2018 - Stevens Art Management

New Release by Seattle Indie Art Rock Band Among Authors - "I Am Become" on Vinyl Seattle Art Rock quartet, Among Authors has released their eagerly awaited debut album "I Am Become" on Limited Edition 180-gram Blue Transparent Vinyl. The Album follows the story of a troubled astronaut adrift in an endless loop. Each song flows beautifully into the next, evoking emotions of loss, anxiety, and self-discovery. "I Am Become" by Among Authors is available now on the band's website. - June 18, 2018 - Among Authors

June is National Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Awareness Month. Lisa Saunders Launches “ChildCare Providers Fighting CMV Project” to Protect Newborns from #1 Birth Defects Virus Former child care provider creates a free online CMV prevention tool kit that includes bathroom signs, color-me-in fairytale, placemats, PowerPoint presentation, and the song, "Had I Known (About CMV)" by Debra Lynn Alt, to teach schools and families how to “share a meal, not the germs.” - June 05, 2018 - Lisa Saunders

HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY Yet Again on the Rise as It Adds New Sr. Director of Soccer After 8 years as a FIFA Licensed Players' Agent at First Wave Sports Marketing, Kevin Weinress has been named Sr. Director of Soccer for the HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY. Weinress will continue with Player Representation in his new role. HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY currently represents numerous brands as well as more... - June 02, 2018 - HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY, LLC

Life Preservers Project Fundraiser to Benefit Survivors of Human Trafficking 9th Annual Summer Art Auction and Benefit raises awareness and funds to help combat human trafficking and the exploitation of women and girls. - May 15, 2018 - Life Preservers Project

Calling All High School Athletes in San Diego County - Increase Your Chances for Scholarships to 70% and Avoid College Debt by Attending This Free Workshop Announcing college sport scholarship recruiting event for high school student athletes Sat., May 26 at Del Mar Fairgrounds. A bonus event will be a casting call for high school athletes for a pilot reality show. - May 08, 2018 - College Coaches Connection

“Spring-Time Romance” Painting by Seattle Artist Sparks Controversy Pictures of a work of art on display at the online gallery Sea See Gallery in Seattle are sparking controversy on social media. The painting, titled, “Spring-Time Romance,” has been shocking audiences with its very graphic, disturbing, bitter take on the politics of the day with its two leading... - May 03, 2018 - Sea See Gallery

June is National Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Awareness Month; New Book, "Help Childcare Providers Fight CMV" by Lisa Saunders, Educates Women About #1 Birth Defects Virus According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV) disables 4,000 babies each year in the U.S. The March of Dimes states: "As many as 7 in 10 children (70 percent) between 1 and 3 years of age who go to day care may have CMV." - April 11, 2018 - Lisa Saunders

"Star Trek: Discovery" Actor Romaine Waite Joins Netflix Holiday Film "Christmas Calendar" Romaine Waite (Star Trek: Discovery) has joined "Christmas Calendar," a Netflix holiday film starring Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) and Quincy Brown (Dope, Fox series Star) directed by Bradley Walsh with Brad Krevoy producing. Waite will play Mitch, the brother-in-law to Abby Sutton (Kat... - April 10, 2018 - Pisgarie Entertainment