Recent Headlines
Qtonic Quantum Names Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership
Qtonic Quantum Corp has named Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership. Horst, an independent director at Peapack-Gladstone and former Chief Marketing Officer at Capital One Bank, Ameritrade, and TruSecure, will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on market positioning, defining category standards, and guiding buyer transition strategies following federal compliance mandates like Executive Order 14412. - August 05, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Raymond Auger Strategic Technology Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp has appointed former CVS Health technology executive Raymond Auger as Strategic Technology Advisor. Auger, who served as retail CIO and Enterprise CTO across a 35-year technology career, will guide the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on legacy cryptographic discovery and migration in regulated healthcare environments. - August 04, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence firm, has appointed April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor. Walker, a two-time public company director (Universal Display Corp, Sangoma) and former executive at Microsoft, Salesforce, and MetLife, will advise on board-level cryptographic risk governance. She will help enterprise leadership and boards evaluate post-quantum exposure, establish verified inventories, and fund actionable remediation programs. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Milford H. Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has named retired Army Lt. Gen. Milford H. "Beags" Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness. Beagle, who led the Army's doctrine, training, and leader-development enterprise across 11 centers of excellence, will advise institutions on executing decade-long technical transitions. His appointment supports migration efforts driven by federal directives like OMB Memorandum M-26-15. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor for Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has appointed enterprise software veteran Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor, Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation. Oshita, founder of North Star Partners and former VP of Industry Strategy at Oracle, brings 30+ years of commercialization experience. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on turning cryptographic evidence into funded enterprise programs ahead of NIST post-quantum deadlines. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Adds Intelligence Community Leader Stephen Iwicki to Its Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced the appointment of Stephen Iwicki to its Advisory Board, further strengthening the company's leadership in post quantum cybersecurity and critical infrastructure resilience. Iwicki brings decades of intelligence and national security experience to support Qtonic Quantum's mission of helping governments and enterprises identify, prioritize, and reduce quantum-related cyber risk. - June 29, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Author Maurice Hicks' Book Looking for Trouble is Now Available as an Audiobook
Award-Winning True Crime Memoir Looking for Trouble by Maurice Hicks Now Available as an Audiobook - June 29, 2026 - Maurice Hicks
Quantum Threat to Encryption is Now a Federal Procurement Issue, Qtonic Quantum Warns After New White House Order
The June 22 White House order accelerates federal post-quantum cryptography migration, sets 2030 and 2031 deadlines for federal high-value and high-impact systems, and directs proposed FAR rules for covered contractors. Qtonic Quantum says boards, CISOs, and federal suppliers must find cryptographic exposure before quantum risk becomes contract risk. - June 24, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Bond Rees Launches Dedicated Corporate Bug Sweeping Service Following String of High-Profile Espionage Cases Across London, Manchester and Newcastle
UK private investigations agency Bond Rees has officially launched a dedicated Corporate Bug Sweeping Service after uncovering covert listening devices and surveillance technology hidden within businesses across London, Manchester, and Newcastle. - June 18, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Qtonic Quantum Corp Publishes Research Report on Long-Term Quantum Exposure Risk to Global Football Medical and Identity Data
Qtonic Quantum Corp released a 30-page public research report on harvest-now, decrypt-later exposure in global football. The report examines how mandatory FIFA medical, cardiac, and identity data across 211 member associations may face long-term quantum decryption risk, assigns a qualitative Critical HNDL Risk Rating, and recommends cryptographic inventory as the first step. - June 12, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Adds Veteran Technology and Governance Leader Ashwin Rangan as Senior Member of the Executive Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced that Ashwin Rangan has joined its Executive Advisory Board as a senior member, bringing veteran technology and governance leadership to support the company’s work in quantum risk, cybersecurity, and post-quantum readiness for enterprise and government clients. - June 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
5 Stars Locksmith Expands Automotive Locksmith Services Throughout Newark and New Castle County
5 Stars Locksmith announced the continued expansion of its automotive locksmith services throughout Newark and New Castle County, helping local drivers gain access to faster mobile assistance for vehicle lockouts, car key replacement, key fob programming, and other automotive locksmith needs. As... - June 08, 2026 - 5 Stars Locksmith
Scott Aaronson, Former Edison Electric Institute SVP, Joins Qtonic Quantum as Senior Advisor for Critical Infrastructure and Energy Sector Cybersecurity
Qtonic Quantum has appointed Scott Aaronson as Senior Advisor for Critical Infrastructure and Energy Sector Cybersecurity, strengthening its Executive Advisory Board with deep electric-sector cyber resilience expertise. The appointment supports Qtonic Quantum’s vendor-neutral mission to help utilities and critical infrastructure leaders measure, validate, and migrate cryptographic risk ahead of Q-Day. - May 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Benchmark Finds Fortune 1000 Post-Quantum Readiness at 18/100 as Only 5% of Organizations Have Implemented Quantum-Safe Encryption
Qtonic Quantum’s benchmark finds Fortune 1000 post-quantum readiness at 18/100, while only 5% of organizations have implemented quantum-safe encryption. As four procurement milestones arrive inside 238 days, QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab help enterprises find, prove, fix, and validate cryptographic exposure. - May 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Bond Rees Launches Global Corporate Asset Tracing Service to Safeguard the Integrity of Mergers and Acquisitions
Bond Rees, the UK's leading private investigations agency, has launched a dedicated Global Corporate Asset Tracing Service to safeguard the integrity of mergers and acquisitions. Designed for businesses, investors, and legal advisors, this intelligence-led service uncovers intentionally concealed, omitted, or lost assets during the due diligence process, ensuring that high-stakes financial transactions are based on complete and accurate realities. - May 06, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Warns UK Businesses of Rising Corporate Espionage Threat as Demand for Counter Surveillance Services Grows
Bond Rees, the UK’s leading private investigation agency, warns of a surge in corporate espionage targeting businesses of all sizes. Reporting a sharp rise in demand for Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM), the agency highlights that threats are increasingly originating from both external competitors and internal bad actors, costing the UK economy billions annually. - May 04, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Four in Five IT Security Pros Believe AI May Cost Them Their Jobs, Finds CyberEdge Group’s 2026 Cyberthreat Defense Report
AI-driven malware on the rise, proprietary LLMs deemed hardest to secure, and 97% of hiring managers now demand AI skills. - April 30, 2026 - CyberEdge Group LLC
Deetur LIVE Launches Mobile Speed Trap Cameras for HOA Communities
Deetur LIVE has announced the launch of its new mobile speed trap camera service, designed to help HOA communities reduce speeding and improve neighborhood safety through a flexible, technology-driven solution. - April 14, 2026 - Deetur LIVE
NJRC Urges Trauma-Informed Mental Health Treatment as Essential to Justice Reform
NJRC’s 2026 Reentry Conference brought together leaders in government, medicine, law, and public policy to highlight the urgent need for trauma-informed mental health care in justice reform. Speakers emphasized that untreated trauma drives instability, recidivism, and public safety risks, underscoring the need for treatment, recovery, and dignity-focused reentry strategies. - April 14, 2026 - New Jersey Reentry Corporation
Former Booz Allen Intelligence Executive Paul Chi Joins Qtonic Quantum as Quantum Threats to National Security Accelerate
Qtonic Quantum Corp announced that Paul Chi, former Executive Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined the firm's leadership team. Mr. Chi brings more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging technology across the U.S. National Security Community. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on defense, intelligence, and federal cybersecurity readiness as organizations accelerate post-quantum cryptography migration efforts. - March 31, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Bond Rees Reports Surge in Demand for Corporate Fraud Investigation Services Amid Challenging Economic Climate
UK leading private investigation agency Bond Rees reports a significant increase in demand for its Corporate Fraud Investigation Services. As businesses face mounting economic pressures, the firm is expanding its capacity to tackle a growing wave of internal theft, financial misconduct, and employee fraud. - March 19, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints Carol Lee Hobson, CISM, to Executive Advisory Board and as Founding Chair of Council for Women in Quantum Cybersecurity
PayNearMe CISO and 30-Year Financial Services Risk Executive Joins as a Strategic Investor and Senior Advisor to the Nation’s Leading Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Firm - March 09, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
LockSourcePro Launches Commercial Locksmith and Security Vendor Directory
LockSourcePro has launched a commercial security vendor directory connecting property managers and contractors with qualified commercial locksmiths and access control professionals. The platform focuses exclusively on commercial environments and helps organizations find trusted security vendors quickly and efficiently. - March 02, 2026 - LockSourcePro
Bond Rees Expands Into UK Mystery Shopper Investigations to Help Businesses Measure Service Quality
UK private investigation agency Bond Rees has launched a dedicated Mystery Shopper Investigation Service to help businesses evaluate customer experience, staff performance, and regulatory compliance. Utilising highly trained investigators, the nationwide service provides impartial, evidence-based insights and detailed reports to improve service delivery across various industries. - February 26, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Dyezz Surveillance & Security Announces Strategic Acquisition of Bestek Installs to Expand Security Footprint & Service Capabilities
Dyezz Surveillance & Security, a leader in residential and commercial security systems with over two decades of trusted service, is proud to announce its official acquisition of Bestek Installs, a respected name in custom surveillance and installation services. This strategic acquisition unites... - February 21, 2026 - Dyezz Surveillance and Security
Silent Breach Launches Retail Cyber Association to Address Industry-Wide Cybersecurity Challenges
New Industry Partnership Enables Threat Intelligence Sharing and Coordinated Response for Retail Sector - February 07, 2026 - Silent Breach
Cozaint Shatters Video Retention Barriers with New Affordable "Pay-as-You-Grow" Storage Model
By subsidizing hardware costs and utilizing patent-pending ALICE1 technology, Cozaint enables organizations to retain months -not days- of critical AI-ready video surveillance data. - February 05, 2026 - Cozaint Corp.
Securitas North America Explores Risk Intelligence Trends Shaping 2025–2026 in New Security Connected Episode
New episode of Securiosity examines how organizations turn intelligence into action amid accelerating global risk. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
Securitas Launches 2026 Risk Intelligence Estimate
The new report delivers foresight on emerging global risks, helping organizations anticipate disruption, assess threats, and strengthen resilience in an increasingly volatile operating environment. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
Bond Rees Launches Cohabitation Investigation Service to Support Legal and Financial Cases
Bond Rees launches a specialized Cohabitation Investigation Service to address the rise in undeclared living arrangements affecting divorce settlements, child support, and benefit fraud. By utilizing professional surveillance and data collection, the service provides court-admissible evidence to ensure fair financial and legal outcomes across the UK. - January 21, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Qryptonic Analysis Finds Zero Enterprise Endpoints Ready for the Post-Quantum Transition
Qryptonic released the Quantum Exposure Index, an independent analysis powered by QScout26, finding that zero analyzed enterprise endpoints are prepared for post-quantum cryptography. The study shows universal reliance on quantum-vulnerable key exchange, leaving encrypted data transmitted today exposed to future harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks. - January 19, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
ExpertPI Network Inc. Launches Beta with Augentic AI to Transform How Legal and Insurance Professionals Hire Verified Investigative Experts
New ExperPI platform combines verified human expertise with the Augentic AI engine to automate proposal analysis, summarize investigation outcomes and streamline expert workflows. - January 13, 2026 - Expert PI Network
Bond Rees Expands Family Law Services with Child Custody Investigations
Bond Rees announces the launch of a dedicated Child Custody Investigation Service, expanding its support for family law cases across the UK. This service provides parents and legal teams with critical, admissible evidence through background checks, surveillance, and living condition verification. Designed to safeguard child welfare during disputes, the offering reinforces Bond Rees' position as the UK’s leading private investigation agency for professional and discreet fact-finding. - December 29, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Qryptonic Finds Critical Cryptographic Vulnerabilities in Every Fortune 1000 Environment Assessed
NIST warns post-quantum cryptography migration will be "much larger in scale" than prior transitions as all public-key algorithms must be replaced. Federal guidance calls for automated cryptographic discovery tools. Qryptonic's 2025 assessments found average of 47 critical vulnerabilities per Fortune 1000 engagement. Under its $2M Quantum Penetration Challenge, $0 has been paid as every environment assessed produced critical findings. - December 26, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Staten Island Locksmith Anthony Milo Marks Over a Decade of Trusted Local Security Services
For more than ten years, Locksmith Staten Island has remained a trusted provider of professional locksmith and security services for residents and businesses across Staten Island. Founded and operated by licensed locksmith Anthony Milo, the company has built a strong reputation for transparent... - December 24, 2025 - Locksmith Staten Island, New York
Bond Rees Opens First US Office in California to Meet Growing Demand for Tracing Services
Leading UK private investigation agency Bond Rees announces its international expansion with the opening of its first United States office in California. The new branch specializes in expert skip tracing and investigative services to meet the growing demand from legal firms, financial institutions, and private individuals across the Atlantic. - December 22, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Alice Gunshot Detection Solution to be Featured on National TV, Advancements with Ted Danson
AGDS will be featured on the Telly Awards honored show Advancements with Ted Danson, in February of 2026. Advancements covers a vast number of industries and economies, featuring the state-of-the-art technologies and solutions dedicated to shaping, molding, and transforming our world. Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on AGDS, a leader in intelligent safety systems, focused on developing advanced detection solutions that deliver verified, actionable information in real time. - December 15, 2025 - ALICE Gunshot Detection Solution
Splan Celebrates the Global Success of Its Certified Consultants
Splan announces the global success of its Certified Security Consultants, recognizing their pivotal role in advancing enterprise safety, security, and operational efficiency. The program empowers professionals with industry-leading expertise in Visitor Management, PIAM, and unified identity solutions. - December 14, 2025 - Splan Inc
Qryptonic Announces Strategic Leadership Team, Unveils Quantum-Ready Cryptographic Platforms to Address Future Cybersecurity Challenges
Qryptonic disclosed nine senior leaders shaping its quantum security suite. The team includes former executives from CIA, CISA, Air Force Global Strike Command, Intel, and DIA. Unlike competitors that simulate quantum attacks, Qryptonic executes them on live quantum hardware across multiple cloud providers. The approach has uncovered 300+ cryptographic weaknesses in Fortune 500 environments. Qualified engagements include up to $2M in guarantees. - December 13, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Hexordia Partners with Lumyx to Revolutionize Location Data Storytelling for Digital Forensics
Hexordia is thrilled to partner with Lumyx, becoming an authorized reseller of the Lumyx browser-based platform that presents geolocation artifacts. Lumyx transforms complex location evidence from digital forensic sources into clear, compelling narratives for the courtroom. It creates interactive, animated timelines from raw mobile forensics data, simplifying presentations for judges, juries, and prosecutors. This partnership spans sales and training. - December 12, 2025 - Hexordia
New MTD Security Framework Includes 60-Point Checklist for Practitioners
Ex-Capium Founder Publishes New MTD Security Framework Ahead of 2026 Income Tax Rollout New compliance guide addresses critical security gaps in HMRC's Making Tax Digital guidance - free security checklist available for UK accounting firms. As Making Tax Digital (MTD) for Income Tax Self... - December 10, 2025 - PPCS
Malibu Access Control Launches Mobile App 1.5, Delivering New Design and Smarter User Experience
Malibu Access Control has released Mobile App 1.5, featuring a modern redesign, improved navigation, clearer messaging, and enhanced geolocation services for hands-free access. The update strengthens Malibu’s commitment to seamless access control backed by cloud-based management and simplified installation—delivering a smarter, more intuitive experience for users and scalable value for dealers. - December 08, 2025 - Malibu Access Control
Bond Rees Introduces Professional Lie Detector Testing Services Across the UK
Bond Rees launches professional lie detector testing services across the UK, offering accredited polygraph examinations for private and corporate clients to resolve disputes, verify truth, and uncover deception with complete discretion. - December 04, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Expands Relationship Services with Comprehensive Partner Background Checks
Bond Rees, the UK’s leading private investigation agency, launches Partner Background Checking Service to protect individuals from romance fraud and hidden pasts. - November 30, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
CryptaBox Releases New Music Video "A Coded Sunrise" from Their Latest Album Digital Balance
CryptaBox releases the new music video "A Coded Sunrise" from the album "Digital Balance," blending cyber-aesthetics with industrial energy. The full album is available on SoundCloud, and the video is now on YouTube. CryptaBox merges crypto innovation with artistic expression. - November 28, 2025 - CryptaBox
Wavestore v6.44: Latest Release of Video Management Software
Introducing WaveView v6.44, Wavestore’s latest release dedicated to eliminating these operational pain points by perfecting the foundational elements that make video management systems truly effective. While their recent versions have focused on automation and deep integrations, v6.44 returns to what matters most: empowering security professionals with intuitive tools that eliminate friction from daily operations and enhance decision-making capabilities. - November 04, 2025 - Wavestore
Bond Rees Launches Corporate Asset Tracking Service to Support M&A Due Diligence
Bond Rees launches its expert Corporate Asset Tracking Service to support M&A due diligence. Uncover hidden assets and liabilities in high-stakes corporate transactions. - November 01, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Expands Internationally with New Bug Sweeping Services in the UAE
Bond Rees launches Bug Sweeping Services in the UAE, offering advanced counter-surveillance for businesses and individuals in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and beyond. Detect and remove hidden devices in offices, homes, and vehicles with expert teams using cutting-edge tech. Protect privacy amid growing global threats. "Our expansion ensures trusted security," says founder Aaron Bond. - October 20, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
UK Home and Vehicle Bug Sweeping Services
Bond Rees launches UK Home and Vehicle Bug Sweeping Service, offering discreet detection of hidden cameras and listening devices. With affordable surveillance technology increasingly accessible, households face growing risks from stalkers, estranged partners, or hostile parties. Expert investigators use state-of-the-art counter-surveillance equipment to uncover hidden devices, restoring privacy and safety. The service addresses rising demand for professional bug sweeps across the UK. - October 13, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Expands South Coast Presence with New Southampton Office to Meet Growing Demand for Private and Corporate Investigations
Bond Rees opens new Southampton office to meet growing South Coast demand for private and corporate investigations. The city centre location serves Hampshire clients with covert surveillance, financial investigations, and tracing services, backed by 98.7% success rate and ex-military/police experts. - September 17, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.