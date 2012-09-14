PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

West Tool Enclosures Announces Partnership with Protection and Control Solutions as Company Expands As part of on-going efforts to expand and provide the best customer service in the industry, West Tool Enclosures (WTE) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Protection and Control Solutions (PCS) to represent their products in the region including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North... - December 14, 2019 - West Tool Enclosures

Mantra Softech Launched MFS500 – a High-Quality Biometric Fingerprint Scanner Mantra Softech recently launched MFS500 – an Optical Fingerprint Sensor which can be utilized to identify and authenticate the individuals. - December 11, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security

Release of V6000T: First Counter-Drone & RCIED Convoy Jammer in the Market With its 360° gapless full dome jamming coverage, the V6000T system can defeat countless drones from up to 2km away. Simultaneously, V6000T also provides protection against RCIEDs and prevent remote radio detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by jamming all-known RCIED triggering frequencies across the RF spectrum of 20-6000MHz. - December 08, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

Silent Breach Establishes Headquarters in New York City Silent Breach today announced that it has relocated their global headquarters to 244 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, New York City. “Silent Breach is very excited to expand our presence in NYC,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “We believe that the core of cybersecurity will... - December 07, 2019 - Silent Breach

Atlas Vantage LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions LLC Form Joint Venture Agreement Atlas Vantage, LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions, LLC sign Joint Venture Agreement to create an innovative Cyber Business Resilience Firm. - December 04, 2019 - Atlas Vantage LLC

GeoLang Partners with SecureFLO to Deliver Award-Winning Data Security Solutions to the U.S. Market GeoLang, part of the Shearwater Group plc, is delighted to announce it has signed a significant partnership with US-based information security and consultancy experts SecureFLO LLC. - November 20, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

Watershed Security, LLC Awarded HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award Watershed Security, LLC receives HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor for their commitment to our veterans. - November 10, 2019 - Watershed Security, LLC

DGS Teleases DroneBlaster™ MKIII Anti-Drone Gun DroneBlaster™ MKIII removes the need for sensor systems to track target drones and provides a cost-effective solution by giving the ability to security personnel to take down a drone at the first sight. - November 10, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

Diligence International Group Understands Mexico With offerings of on-the-ground investigations including physical security assessments, executive protection, due diligence, surveillance, and records retrieval, Diligence International Group has expanded resources throughout Mexico. From the high-risk border towns, the resort coastal towns, thriving... - October 30, 2019 - Diligence International Group, LLC

Solutions Risque Joins Movement to Shine a Spotlight on Fraud International Fraud Awareness Week kicks off Nov. 12, 2019 worldwide. - October 27, 2019 - Solutions Risque Investigations

HandyTrac Introduces New Version of Its Most Popular Touch Integrated Key Control System HandyTrac today introduced the new Standard Touch key control system, bringing streamlined touch integration and improved security to its most popular and most affordable system. - October 27, 2019 - HandyTrac Systems

ComSec LLC to Exhibit at 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention ComSec LLC, a world-class Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Company, will be participating in the Association of Old Crows 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention in Washington, D.C. This three-day event will be held from October 28 to October 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. - October 25, 2019 - ComSec LLC

Mantra Softech Was Honored with the InterCon Top 50 Innovator Awards 2019 Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. won the Intercon Top50 Innovator's Award 2019 for bringing Innovation in the field of biometric technology in India to meet the new and evolving security demands of today & tomorrow through secure identity management services. - October 25, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

SecurEnvoy Welcomes Canadian Cloud IT Service Provider Vickohm as a Key Cloud Services Partner SecurEnvoy, A Shearwater Group plc Company and a global software leader in cybersecurity technologies including MFA and DLP, is proud to announce the addition of Vickohm to its Cloud and Accredited Partner Program. Headquartered out of Quebec, Vickohm provides businesses with expert network solutions,... - October 14, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

COPS Monitoring Invests in jBASE COPS Monitoring, the largest provider of wholesale professional alarm monitoring services in North America, announced today the migration of its proprietary Generations monitoring software platform to industry-leading jBASE from ZumaSys. For decades, the exclusive COPS Generations software was built... - October 12, 2019 - COPS Monitoring

GeoLang Launches Sensitive Data Discovery Scan-as-a-Service GeoLang Ltd, a Shearwater Group plc Company, has announced the latest addition to its Ascema Sensitive Data Discovery technology platform: Scan-as-a-Service. Aimed at businesses that need to know where their data resides, whilst validating the importance of sensitive data discovery, the solution performs... - October 10, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

GeoLang Partners with Northdoor PLC to Deliver Award-Winning Data Security Solutions GeoLang, a Shearwater Group plc Company, is pleased to announce their recent reseller partnership agreement with Northdoor PLC, a UK-based IT consultancy company specialising in data. As data becomes increasingly vital to our society and business, with more people accessing and storing files across... - October 09, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

Mantra Softech Was Honored with the ELCINA Award for Excellence in Electronics Innovation 2019 Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. has won the ELCINA Awards 2019 in the category of Excellence in Electronics Innovation. The award, presented at the 44th edition of Annual ELCINA Meet, highlights Mantra’s excellence in bringing innovation in the field of hardware manufacturing. - October 07, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Federal Prison Camps - Everything You Need to Know The MPM Group, Inc. has developed a comprehensive "soup-to-nuts" tour of various Federal Prison Camps, which can be found at FederalPrisonCamps.com. The "tour" includes more than 250 pages of informative text, downloadable PDF files and finally, this "tour" is supported by exclusive digital photographs that accurately show the interior and exterior of various Federal Prison Camps - an exclusive "insider's view" that has previously been unavailable to the general public. - October 02, 2019 - Federal Prison Camps

Silent Breach Launches CCPA Compliance Auditing Service Silent Breach has expanded its privacy regulations compliance services to include the California Consumer Protections Act. “CCPA is set to go into effect at the beginning of 2020 and yet many companies still have a lot of work to do to become fully compliant,” said David Adams, VP of Governance,... - September 29, 2019 - Silent Breach

First Synthetic DNA Criminal Tagging System Deployed in Florida The first forensic (synthetic DNA) Criminal Tagging System from SelectaDNA installed at Raptis Rare Books on Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, Fla. Technology helps prevent burglary, robbery, high-value theft and unauthorized access. - September 19, 2019 - CSI Protect

SecurEnvoy Launches SecureIdentity Data Loss Protection SecurEnvoy, a Shearwater Group plc company, is excited to announce the release of SecureIdentity Data Loss Protection; the latest offering in the company’s signature SecureIdentity Platform. The DLP and associated Data Discovery products are a significant extension to SecurEnvoy’s portfolio. - September 16, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

2019 Espionage Research Institute International (ERII) Counterespionage Conference The 2019 ERII Counterespionage Conference Will Convene TSCM, Counterintelligence and Counterespionage Professionals to Discuss Key Issues, View Equipment Demonstrations and Network with Colleagues on September 12-14, 2019 in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. - September 03, 2019 - Espionage Research Institute International

Free Security Audit for Homes and Businesses in Westminster, CO by Local Locksmith Free security audit for your home or business from Mike Locksmith company in Westminster, Colorado during all September 2019. - September 02, 2019 - Mike Locksmith

Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc. to Unveil AIRDEFENSE 6.0 Counter-UAS System Dynamite Global Strategies Inc. (DGS) has announced its latest AIRDEFENSE version that would improve & upgrade the firm’s abilities to negate and detect risky and life-threatening problems caused by hostile drones. - August 29, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

Mantra Softech Launches Canteen Management System to Improve Canteen Operations Mantra introduces "mensa," a paperless Canteen Management Solution consisting a set of hardware and software. mensa is designed and developed based on the latest biometric technology to streamline the canteen management operations in a smarter, efficient and rapid way. - August 15, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Preventing Gun Violence Through Advanced Technology Introducing DARVIS™️, Data Analytics Real-World Visual Intelligence System, a technology platform that is able to detect a weapon and potential active shooter prior to shots ever being fired. - August 08, 2019 - Darvis Inc.

Silent Breach Releases Quantum Armor, a Next-Gen Continuous Monitoring Cybersecurity Solution Silent Breach has opened applications for a beta-version of Quantum Armor, their next-generation cyber security continuous monitoring product. “We’ve spent years developing a single integrated application to meet the security needs of the modern organization,” said Marc Castejon, CEO... - August 08, 2019 - Silent Breach

Opening Doors, Renova Technology Expands Access Control Repair Capabilities Renova Technology announces added capabilities to after-market commerical security repair menu. Recognized in 2017, as “Top Company to Know” by SDM Magazine, Renova continues to open-doors, this time expanding Access Control infrastructure repair. The new addition to the menu is Software... - July 27, 2019 - Renova Technology

Mantra Biometric Devices Employed by Uttar Pradesh Government Food Distribution System Uttar Pradesh Government has implemented Mantra's Aadhaar-enabled biometric devices in 19,661 fair price shops across the western districts of UP. - July 26, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Dubai Vigilance Group Shares Its Expertise on Financial Crime with the Institute of Cost Accountants of India Professor Rob McCusker of Dubai Vigilance Group conveys the fact that financial crime does not exist in a vacuum and that for every individual financial criminal, there will be a corporation whose practices, procedures or behaviour have facilitated that individual's actions. - July 25, 2019 - Dubai Vigilance Group

49th Street Bail Bonds Announces Newest Licensed Agent Clearwater, Florida bail bonds agency welcomes its newest licensed bail bondsman. - July 08, 2019 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Achieves Over 200 Google Reviews Clearwater, Florida bail bond agency receives high ratings in Google. - July 08, 2019 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

49th Street Bail Bonds Announces Online Guide with Tips for Staying Safe When Boating This 4th of July Clearwater, Florida bail bond agency provides consumers with safety tips. - July 05, 2019 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

Safe-Screen™ Named a Top 10 Pre-Employment Screening Company by HRTECH Outlook Magazine Safe-Screen™ is recognized by HRTECH Outlook magazine as a Top 10 Pre-Employment Screening Consulting/Services Companies – 2019. The Top 10 list is an annual listing of 10 companies that are at the forefront of tackling customer challenges. About Safe-Screen™ Safe-Screen™, based... - July 02, 2019 - Safe-Screen

Mires, Ran, Clark & Associates Announces Its First Healthcare Conference MRC will host a Healthcare Conference focused on emerging new Healthcare trends and Strategic Communications for Technology and Cyber Security focused on Healthcare startups. - June 22, 2019 - Mires, Ran, Clark & Associates

Silent Breach Establishes Security Operating Center (SOC) in Singapore Silent Breach today announced that it has established a Security Operating Center (SOC) at their Singapore headquarters in SUNTEC Towers. “Silent Breach is very excited to offer 24/7/365 cybersecurity monitoring to our APAC clients,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “We believe... - June 13, 2019 - Silent Breach

Silent Breach Partners with STOP.THINK.CONNECT. Silent Breach today announced that it has signed on as a partner of STOP. THINK. CONNECT., the global online safety awareness and education campaign, led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the US Department of Homeland Security. - June 01, 2019 - Silent Breach

49th Street Bail Bonds Launches Online Guide for Staying Safe This Memorial Day Weekend Clearwater, Florida bail bond agency offers safety tips to consumers. - May 27, 2019 - 49th Street Bail Bonds

Customer Service Leads to Sales Victory for Scotland’s Premier IT Service Provider m3 Networks For Scotland's premier IT service provider m3 Networks, their mission is simple: to provide the best customer service in the country. - May 22, 2019 - m3 Networks Limited

ComSec LLC to Participate in the 2019 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) ComSec LLC Exhibiting Cutting-Edge TSCM and SIGINT Solutions and Equipment at the 2019 SOFIC Convention in Tampa, FL, May 20-23, 2019. Visit Booth 1420. - May 21, 2019 - ComSec LLC

Amsterdam-Based Software Testing Services Provider, spriteCloud, Launches "Ethical Hacking" Penetration Testing Services spriteCloud B.V., a provider of software testing services, announces the introduction of security testing services to their extensive portfolio of quality assurance and testing services. These penetrations tests are a step closer to providing a one-stop shop to clients for software and website testing services in the Netherlands and abroad. - May 21, 2019 - spriteCloud

Ahmedabad-based Leading Biometric Firm Mantra Softech Launches the Portable Biometric Device MOXA7 With the increasing security concerns and rise in the deployment of biometric fingerprint, facial and iris recognition devices, several verticals are making a smart move by adopting biometric technology. - May 19, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

PM-Kishan Yojana - Employing Mantra Biometric Devices for Registration of Farmers in Bihar The Central Government has recently launched Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kishan Yojana) to transform the lives of small and marginal farmers in India, by providing them assured monetary support in three installments every year. - May 02, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

HandyTrac Promotes Multifamily Veteran, Larry Kratz to President HandyTrac Systems, a leading key control company for multifamily, military and student housing, is pleased to announce the promotion of Larry Kratz to President. Larry joined the company twenty years ago as a Sales Executive and in that time, has advanced to Sales Manager and Executive Vice President. - April 28, 2019 - HandyTrac Systems

Mantra Has Participated in India’s Leading Security Trade Fair Secutech India 2019 to Showcase Advanced Biometric Security Products & Solutions Mantra, a leading manufacturer and provider of biometric devices, is participating in the Secutech India 2019 held at Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre (BEC), Mumbai from 25th to 27th April 2019. - April 27, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

ELPS Private Detective Agency is Now Providing NJ SORA Training in Pennsylvania, Because There is No Formalized Security Officer Training in Pennsylvania ELPS PDA will bring formalized New Jersey Security Officer Training to you in Pennsylvania. ELPS is pleased to announce that, Jeff Stein, president of ELPS Private Detective Agency has successfully completed the State of New Jersey, Department of Law and Public Safety, Division of State Police, Security Officer Instructor Certification: Security Officer Registration Act (SORA). - April 23, 2019 - ELPS Private Detective Agency

EPSCO-RA Announce Sponsorship of LISW 2019 Global maritime cyber security specialists proudly sponsor London International Shipping Week. - April 08, 2019 - EPSCO-RA