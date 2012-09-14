Post Profile for Your Business
Business Services & Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services
> Event Planning & Related Services
Event Planning & Related Services
Within this category:
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Event Planning & Related Services
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES
Daily Disciples Ministries
Oceanside, CA
Daily Disciples Ministries is a CA state and Federal Non-Profit, 501c3, charity that operates the Daily Disciples Center, located in Oceanside, California at 701 West Street and 1002 S Coast...
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES
Deanna Marie Label, LLC
Chicago, IL
Deanna Marie Label, LLC was founded in Feb. 2017 by Deanna Kuempel, with a strong background in business. Deanna Marie Label is a rising...
Eventene
Santa Monica, CA
Eventene produces web and mobile applications that optimize planning for group events. Its solutions make organizing events more efficient...
FEDUJAZZ
sosua,, Dominican Republic
drjazzfestival.com About the Dominican Republic Jazz Festival The Dominican Republic Jazz festival is one of the biggest cultural events...
Play! Tennis
Singapore, Singapore
We are a tennis club with the goal to inspire people from all backgrounds and age groups to stay active and healthy through the sport. We...
Rated Sports Group
Ventura, CA
Rated Sports Group is one of the most influential and recognized youth sporting event organizers in North America. Originally formed by...
COMPANY PROFILES
& Associates
Mill Valley, CA
& Associates provides strategic marketing, communications and public relations, design and production services from start to finish.
1-800Great Ad
Lake Elsinore, CA
1-800-GREAT AD is a national, end-to-end outdoor advertising company with a proven track record of increasing “Local Awareness for...
4 Vision PR Public Relations Media Consu...
Saida, Lebanon
4 vision is one of the leading proactive Public Relation consultancy in the Middle East, who delivers state-of-the-art PR and marketing...
ADB2B Marcom Creative Consultancy & Serv...
Pasig City, Philippines
ADB2B MARCOM is a full-service creative consultancy services agency that can tailor-suit its creative services to help your growing company...
Adventure Studios Creative
Westlake Village, CA
Adventure Studios Creative provides public relations and media support to client projects and businesses, all within a focused strategic...
Aero Entertainment Group
Pasadena, CA
Aero Entertainment is a full service entertainment company. We provide PR services, model/talent management, event coordination, and...
Alexis Evanoff Productions
Los Angeles, CA
Photographers are a dime a dozen, but there is only one Alexis Evanoff. She understands a photo shoot is not just about taking a picture,...
Amazing Expos
Saint Louis, MO
Amazing Expos is a leading event production firm that currently produces more than 39 large pet expos across the United States. For more...
Ambilogue Inc.
Tokyo, Japan
Based in Tokyo, Japan, Ambilogue Inc. is an independent professional PR agency with extensive experience in serving local and international...
AR PR Marketing
Los Angeles, CA
We are a full service pr and marketing company with clients in the entertainment, sports, fashion & beauty, and corporate sectors. Though...
Ashton Zane
Lisle, IL
Ashton Zane was founded on a simple principle, "Improve sales and customer service to our clients." Developing customized sales systems...
Association of TechExecs Network
Houston, TX
Welcome to TechExecs' IT News & PR (service offering) - Do you have something news-worthy to announce targeting CIOs, IT Management...
Aubyn Group
28013, Spain
The Aubyn Group is a dynamic international communication agency that aspires to help companies to grow successfully. A team of results-driven...
Avid Exposure
Hayward, CA
Avid Exposure (AE) is a full-service event management, marketing, media services and business consulting company based in Los Angeles, CA.
B & K Events and Promotions Ltd
Widley, United Kingdom
B & K Events and Promotions Ltd is run by Samantha Knight and Amanda Barnes who founded the company in 2003. It offers business speed...
Black Pepper Event Planning
Joliet, IL
Today, more and more companies are hosting events locally, within a corporate region, or in another state. Anytime people gather, regardless...
Blue Ice Entertainment
Brooklyn, NY
Blue Ice Entertainment is a boutique Public Relations firm that caters to the Fashion, Beauty and Entertainment industries through a one-on-one...
Bravo Productions
Long Beach, CA
Founded in 1987, Bravo Productions is an award-winning, full-service event planning and production company specializing in staging corporate...
BrightTALK
San Francisco, CA
BrightTALK provides online events for professionals and their communities. Every day thousands of thought leaders are actively sharing their...
CAP Creative
Sarasota, FL
Multiple award-winning full service Branding, Design & Public Relations firm. Our SUMMIT™ System eliminates the guesswork of brand...
Cascade Communications
Chicago, IL
Cascade Communications is a boutique public relations and marketing consulting firm located in Chicago. Experience in many different industries...
Catering Works
Raleigh, NC
Catering Works, Inc., established in 1989 in Raleigh, is a full service event planning and catering firm dedicated to providing the highest...
Center for Executive Excellence
Carlsbad, CA
Center for Executive Excellence inspires and educates leaders to achieve and retain excellence in their organizations through tailored coaching...
Chakra Beauty Salon
san marcos, ca
Chakra Beauty Salon, by celebrity stylist Erika Avendano, offers certified luxury premium hair extensions by Hairdreams nano, San Diego...
Chic Events
Sherman Oaks, CA
Welcome to the future of event planning! Chic Events, The Event Planning Specialists, brings to Los Angeles a new breath of air in...
Concierge and the City
Toronto, Canada
The Pinnacle in Life, Business and Time Management Catering to corporate executives, the discriminating professional, busy individuals...
Connect Within Events
Burbank, CA
Connect within events is created and designed to empower people around the world. You will find information and tools to help you understand...
Cooper Smith Agency
Dallas, TX
Sometimes it's not what people are saying about you... it's what they're not saying. Silence can be deafening, especially in business. ...
Creative BackStage
Tempe, Az
Creative production services: Lighting, Sound, Video, Staging. From small events to large special events. Promotions, concerts, corporate...
Crosby-Volmer International Communicatio...
Washington, DC
Crosby-Volmer International Communications is among the fastest-growing communications firms in the United States. Traditional agency services...
Crotty Communications
Co Dublin, Ireland
Crotty Communications is a Dublin-based PR company, specialising in consumer PR and corporate communications. Core areas of expertise include;...
CrowdConnect Group, LLC
Princeton, NJ
CrowdConnect, a marketing, advertising and public relations firm with offices in Princeton, NJ and Philadelphia, serves small business,...
Cvent
Mclean, VA
Cvent offers web-based software with features including online event registration, event management, event website creation, meeting site...
Dayton Communications
Portland, OR
Breaking through today’s media clutter takes not just impact, it requires a consistent message and targeted communications that work together...
Deveaux Agency PR
North Hollywood, CA
DeVeaux Agency (“DVA”), a division of DeVeauxted Enterprises, is a full-service public relations firm providing informative...
Diana Des Bois Public Relations
NY, NY
A good Publicist is your friend - a friend to advise you, inspire you, and protect you. At Diana des Bois clients see us as partners helping...
DreamWeddingLocations.com
Palm Springs, ca
We specialize in exclusive wedding locations, gown designers for the rich and famous, photographers, jewelrs, caterers , event planners...
DW & Company
Burbank, CA
Because Dw & Company is in the business of being “in the know” they have expanded their business to include Personal Concierge services.
EKC PR
Beverly Hills, CA
EKC PR INC is a full service public relations company with a progressive entertainment division, specializing in precise and cutting edge...
EventPro
Indianapolis, IN
Turnkey providers of Mobile Marketing services and equipment, as well as Corporate Event Planning and Management services. Fulfilling...
exclamation points
Houston, TX
There are 645 billion reasons to go urban. (and that’s just the beginning.) exclamation points offers targeted marketing results...
Experience Communications
Carmel, CA
Experience Communications is a public relations and marketing communications agency that helps companies increase the value and improve...
Falk Associates
Lincolnwood, IL
Founded in 1981 by renowned public relations professional Amy Falk, Falk Associates is a firm with a national reputation for delivering...
Fody Restaurant Consulting
New York, NY
Fody Restaurant Consulting: Opening a New Restaurant? Need a guest evaluation and revamp your operational systems? Our experts opened many...
