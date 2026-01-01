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Event Planning & Related Services

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

Colossal Productions LLC

Colossal Productions LLC

Colossal Productions LLC is an East Tennessee-based entertainment company redefining what it means to bring people together. Founded by University of Tennessee alumni Dan Benedict and Jon Kluever,...

Diamond Media Agency

Diamond Media Agency

At Diamond Media Agency, we are a full-suite creative and communications firm that delivers strategy-driven results through polished execution and sharp storytelling. Our team of professionals brings...

NCG Experience

NCG Experience

NCG Experience is a leading DMC (Destination Management Company) and Travel Agency based in Casa de Campo Resort, St Barts in the Caribe and in The Amalfi Coast, Capri, Ibiza, Mykonos, Sardinia, St...

Secrets of Aging Well: Get Outside

Secrets of Aging Well: Get Outside

Secrets of Aging Well: GET OUTSIDE is based on the book of the same name by business executive, fitness entrepreneur, and mountaineer Martin Pazzani. He performs motivational, entertaining and...

Company Profiles

& Associates

& Associates

& Associates provides strategic marketing, communications and public relations, design and production services from start to finish.

1-800Great Ad

1-800Great Ad

1-800-GREAT AD is a national, end-to-end outdoor advertising company with a proven track record of increasing “Local Awareness for National Brands”, retail traffic and sales to chains...

4 Vision PR Public Relations Media Consultant

4 Vision PR Public Relations Media Consultant

4 vision is one of the leading proactive Public Relation consultancy in the Middle East, who delivers state-of-the-art PR and marketing communications services for a high profile of well known...

ADB2B Marcom Creative Consultancy & Services

ADB2B Marcom Creative Consultancy & Services

ADB2B MARCOM is a full-service creative consultancy services agency that can tailor-suit its creative services to help your growing company create TARGETTED CUSTOMER AWARENESS to your target market...

Adventure Studios Creative

Adventure Studios Creative

Adventure Studios Creative provides public relations and media support to client projects and businesses, all within a focused strategic marketing framework.   We take great pride in...

Aero Entertainment Group

Aero Entertainment Group

Aero Entertainment is a full service entertainment company.  We provide PR services, model/talent management, event coordination, and music artist production.  Each division is totally...

Alexis Evanoff Productions

Alexis Evanoff Productions

Photographers are a dime a dozen, but there is only one Alexis Evanoff. She understands a photo shoot is not just about taking a picture, but the experience. The photos will be sure to impress, but...

Amazing Expos

Amazing Expos

Amazing Expos is a leading event production firm that currently produces more than 39 large pet expos across the United States. For more information call 800.977.3609 or email expo@seattlepetexpo.com

Ambilogue Inc.

Ambilogue Inc.

Based in Tokyo, Japan, Ambilogue Inc. is an independent professional PR agency with extensive experience in serving local and international clients in a wide spectrum of industries including...

AMP3 Public Relations

AMP3 Public Relations

AMP3 PR is a New York PR Firm specializing in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands. We conceptualize and execute head turning events to move the needle and create opportunities for our...

AR PR Marketing

AR PR Marketing

We are a full service pr and marketing company with clients in the entertainment, sports, fashion & beauty, and corporate sectors. Though we attract a broad range of clients from a variety of...

Ashton Zane

Ashton Zane

Ashton Zane was founded on a simple principle, "Improve sales and customer service to our clients." Developing customized sales systems and training will produce long term growth potential and...

Association of TechExecs Network

Association of TechExecs Network

Welcome to TechExecs' IT News & PR (service offering) - Do you have something news-worthy to announce targeting CIOs, IT Management and IT Professionals? Please submit your story and we may...

Aubyn Group

Aubyn Group

The Aubyn Group is a dynamic international communication agency that aspires to help companies to grow successfully. A team of results-driven professionals, both national and international people...

Avid Exposure

Avid Exposure

Avid Exposure (AE) is a full-service event management, marketing, media services and business consulting company based in Los Angeles, CA. AE doesn't believe in the "one size fits all"...

B & K Events and Promotions Ltd

B & K Events and Promotions Ltd

B & K Events and Promotions Ltd is run by Samantha Knight and Amanda Barnes who founded the company in 2003. It offers business speed networking, telephone promotions, team building, wine...

Black Pepper Event Planning

Black Pepper Event Planning

Today, more and more companies are hosting events locally, within a corporate region, or in another state. Anytime people gather, regardless of their purpose, someone is needed to oversee the details...

Blue Ice Entertainment

Blue Ice Entertainment

Blue Ice Entertainment is a boutique Public Relations firm that caters to the Fashion, Beauty and Entertainment industries through a one-on-one personal and organic approach to PR.

Bravo Productions

Bravo Productions

Founded in 1987, Bravo Productions is an award-winning, full-service event planning and production company specializing in staging corporate functions nationwide to support clients' strategic...

BrightTALK

BrightTALK

BrightTALK provides online events for professionals and their communities. Every day thousands of thought leaders are actively sharing their insights, their ideas and their most up-to-date knowledge...

CAP Creative

CAP Creative

Multiple award-winning full service Branding, Design & Public Relations firm. Our SUMMIT™ System eliminates the guesswork of brand definition and provides a blueprint for all marketing and...

Cascade Communications

Cascade Communications

Cascade Communications is a boutique public relations and marketing consulting firm located in Chicago. Experience in many different industries means that we've got what it takes to create results...

Catering Works

Catering Works

Catering Works, Inc., established in 1989 in Raleigh, is a full service event planning and catering firm dedicated to providing the highest quality food and service, ensuring that clients are...

Center for Executive Excellence

Center for Executive Excellence

Center for Executive Excellence inspires and educates leaders to achieve and retain excellence in their organizations through tailored coaching and interactive engagements with experts. Driven by...

Chakra Beauty Salon

Chakra Beauty Salon

Chakra Beauty Salon, by celebrity stylist Erika Avendano, offers certified luxury premium hair extensions by Hairdreams nano, San Diego wedding airbrush makeup, San Marcos, Carlsbad, hair salon, hair...

Chic Events

Chic Events

Welcome to the future of event planning! Chic Events, The Event Planning Specialists, brings to Los Angeles a new breath of air in the event planning market. By combining old fashioned values,...

Concierge and the City

Concierge and the City

The Pinnacle in Life, Business and Time Management Catering to corporate executives, the discriminating professional, busy individuals and companies looking to offer clients and employees more than...

Connect Within Events

Connect Within Events

Connect within events is created and designed to empower people around the world. You will find information and tools to help you understand where you are in your life and understanding who you truly...

Cooper Smith Agency

Cooper Smith Agency

Sometimes it's not what people are saying about you... it's what they're not saying.  Silence can be deafening, especially in business.  Cooper Smith Agency can help you reach out to...

Creative BackStage

Creative BackStage

Creative production services: Lighting, Sound, Video, Staging. From small events to large special events. Promotions, concerts, corporate events, sporting events, production managment, consulting,...

Crosby-Volmer International Communications

Crosby-Volmer International Communications

Crosby-Volmer International Communications is among the fastest-growing communications firms in the United States. Traditional agency services are expanded through research, teamwork and creative...

Crotty Communications

Crotty Communications

Crotty Communications is a Dublin-based PR company, specialising in consumer PR and corporate communications. Core areas of expertise include; consumer and brand, auto, lifestyle (beauty, fashion,...

CrowdConnect Group, LLC

CrowdConnect Group, LLC

CrowdConnect, a marketing, advertising and public relations firm with offices in Princeton, NJ and Philadelphia, serves small business, government and Fortune 500 companies in the sectors of media,...

Cvent

Cvent

Cvent offers web-based software with features including online event registration, event management, event website creation, meeting site selection, event sourcing, and online surveys. Cvent helps...

Dayton Communications

Dayton Communications

Breaking through today’s media clutter takes not just impact, it requires a consistent message and targeted communications that work together for maximum results. Whether it’s a one-time project...

Deveaux Agency PR

Deveaux Agency PR

DeVeaux Agency (“DVA”), a division of DeVeauxted Enterprises, is a full-service public relations firm providing informative and insightful, yet cutting-edge material to the global...

Diana Des Bois Public Relations

Diana Des Bois Public Relations

A good Publicist is your friend - a friend to advise you, inspire you, and protect you. At Diana des Bois clients see us as partners helping them lead the way long into the future. In a fast-moving...

DreamWeddingLocations.com

DreamWeddingLocations.com

We specialize in exclusive wedding locations, gown designers for the rich and famous, photographers, jewelrs, caterers , event planners and more worldwide. From yatchs to castles you will find...

DW & Company

DW & Company

Because Dw & Company is in the business of being “in the know” they have expanded their business to include Personal Concierge services. These time management services are extended not only to...

EKC PR

EKC PR

EKC PR INC is a full service public relations company with a progressive entertainment division, specializing in precise and cutting edge campaigns for all ranges of clientele. From the aspiring to...

EventPro

EventPro

Turnkey providers of Mobile Marketing services and equipment, as well as Corporate Event Planning and Management services.  Fulfilling the design, construction, management and logistics needs of...

exclamation points

exclamation points

There are 645 billion reasons to go urban. (and that’s just the beginning.) exclamation points offers targeted marketing results for connecting with the growing Urban marketplace...

Experience Communications

Experience Communications

Experience Communications is a public relations and marketing communications agency that helps companies increase the value and improve the perception of the company's brands, products and services.

Falk Associates

Falk Associates

Founded in 1981 by renowned public relations professional Amy Falk, Falk Associates is a firm with a national reputation for delivering personalized service to CEOs and marketing executives on a...

FEDUJAZZ

FEDUJAZZ

drjazzfestival.com About the Dominican Republic Jazz Festival The Dominican Republic Jazz festival is one of the biggest cultural events in the Caribbean, with eighteen years of history. Annually...

Fody Restaurant Consulting

Fody Restaurant Consulting

Fody Restaurant Consulting: Opening a New Restaurant? Need a guest evaluation and revamp your operational systems? Our experts opened many successful venues in the New York area. Seminars, Manuals,...

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